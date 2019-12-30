ATL
Hawks beat Magic to end 10-game skid with Young still out

  • AP
  • Dec 30, 2019

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) The Atlanta Hawks have been the worst team in the NBA this season - except against the Orlando Magic.

Brandon Goodwin scored 21 points, Kevin Huerter added 19, and the Hawks beat the Magic 101-93 Monday night to end a 10-game skid.

Playing without injured guard Trae Young for the second straight game, the Hawks trailed by 18 during the first half but rallied back in the third quarter. Alex Len scored eight of his 18 points to fuel a 15-4 run, while Atlanta's defense only yielded six field goals in the quarter.

Len's drive and dunk just before the horn gave the visitors a 74-72 lead.

''It felt like I was getting fouled on every play and got no calls, but that's the way it goes in this league,'' Len said. ''Maybe I earned some (respect) by playing more aggressively. We don't get respect, but you've got to earn it, and a couple of wins like this will do that.''

Atlanta improved to 7-27 by snapping its second 10-game losing streak of the season. This one ended with the Hawks' second win in two tries against Orlando.

Young twisted his ankle in a loss to Milwaukee on Friday. He scored 39 points in a 103-99 win over Orlando in the first meeting between the teams Oct. 26.

Atlanta pulled away Monday near the midpoint of the fourth quarter when Huerter scored nine points during an 11-0 run. The Magic trailed 90-78 but trimmed the deficit to five in the final minutes before John Collins' emphatic transition dunk all but ended the comeback bid.

''I thought the guys were spirited tonight,'' Atlanta coach Lloyd Pierce said. ''They executed, and the execution came from communication with each other.''

Nikola Vucevic led the Magic with 27 points. Evan Fournier added 22 points, and D.J. Augustin finished with 17 and six assists. Orlando struggled to find any offense down the stretch, scoring only 36 second-half points after scoring 36 in the second quarter alone.

''We scored at times, but I feel like maybe for the first time this year, we didn't play ball as a team offensively from the get-go, and it just caught up to us,'' Fournier said.

TIP-INS

Hawks: Wins have been scarce for Atlanta, but the road has been somewhat more favorable. Three of the Hawks' last four wins have come away from home. They have won only one home game since beating San Antonio on Nov. 5.

Magic: Orlando held an 11-3 record against sub-.500 teams before the loss. ... C Mo Bamba returned after missing the prior two games due to soreness in his right foot. Bamba finished with three points and three rebounds. ... F Wes Iwundu started in place of the injured Aaron Gordon, who was out due to soreness in his left Achilles' tendon. Iwundu had four points and two rebounds in 25 minutes.

CARTER HONORED

The Magic gave 42-year-old Vince Carter a video tribute during the first quarter. Carter, who grew up in nearby Daytona Beach, stepped out of a team huddle to acknowledge an ovation after the video.

Carter played 97 games for the Magic in 2009-10, averaging 16.3 points. He had four points in 21 minutes Monday.

''I still live here, and people in the community still come up and say, `Hey, we miss you here,''' Carter said. ''We had a good time here.''

UP NEXT

Hawks: At Boston on Friday night.

Magic: At Washington on Wednesday night.

Key Players
J. Collins
20 PF
N. Vucevic
9 C
31.1 Min. Per Game 31.1
17.7 Pts. Per Game 17.7
3.5 Ast. Per Game 3.5
10.9 Reb. Per Game 10.9
51.5 Field Goal % 45.8
50.4 Three Point % 44.8
77.3 Free Throw % 78.5
+ 1 Kevin Huerter made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:09
  ATL team rebound 0:09
  Kevin Huerter missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:09
  Personal foul on Terrence Ross 0:09
  Defensive rebound by Kevin Huerter 0:09
  Evan Fournier missed floating jump shot 0:13
  Evan Fournier missed floating jump shot 0:13
+ 1 Kevin Huerter made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:18
+ 1 Kevin Huerter made 1st of 2 free throws 0:18
  Personal foul on Evan Fournier 0:18
+ 2 Evan Fournier made driving layup, assist by Jonathan Isaac 0:19
Team Stats
Points 101 93
Field Goals 39-81 (48.1%) 37-89 (41.6%)
3-Pointers 9-29 (31.0%) 5-25 (20.0%)
Free Throws 14-17 (82.4%) 14-24 (58.3%)
Total Rebounds 57 50
Offensive 11 11
Defensive 41 29
Team 5 10
Assists 21 22
Steals 8 9
Blocks 4 6
Turnovers 20 9
Fouls 20 17
Technicals 0 0
B. Goodwin PG 0
21 PTS, 3 REB, 6 AST
N. Vucevic C 9
27 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
1234T
away team logo Hawks 7-27 25222727101
home team logo Magic 14-19 2136152193
Amway Center Orlando, FL
Team Stats
away team logo Hawks 7-27 107.3 PPG 42 RPG 23.2 APG
home team logo Magic 14-19 103.2 PPG 44.3 RPG 22.8 APG
Key Players
B. Goodwin PG 1.3 PPG 1.0 RPG 0.8 APG 16.7 FG%
N. Vucevic C 17.7 PPG 10.9 RPG 3.5 APG 44.8 FG%
Top Scorers
B. Goodwin PG 21 PTS 3 REB 6 AST
N. Vucevic C 27 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
48.1 FG% 41.6
31.0 3PT FG% 20.0
82.4 FT% 58.3
Hawks
Starters
K. Huerter
D. Hunter
J. Collins
B. Fernando
C. Reddish
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Huerter 19 6 4 6/13 2/7 5/6 3 32 2 2 6 0 6 -7 31
D. Hunter 16 6 0 6/14 3/6 1/1 1 35 1 0 3 1 5 +3 20
J. Collins 10 11 3 5/9 0/2 0/0 3 32 1 0 4 2 9 +3 24
B. Fernando 2 3 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 4 13 0 0 0 1 2 +13 5
C. Reddish 2 3 3 0/4 0/0 2/2 2 25 1 0 3 2 1 0 9
Bench
B. Goodwin
A. Len
V. Carter
D. Bembry
A. Crabbe
D. Jones
C. Parsons
E. Turner
J. Parker
T. Young
C. Brown
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Goodwin 21 3 6 7/11 3/4 4/4 2 21 2 1 2 0 3 +22 37
A. Len 18 12 2 9/14 0/3 0/2 2 24 0 0 0 3 9 +6 34
V. Carter 4 3 2 1/2 0/1 2/2 1 20 0 0 1 1 2 +8 10
D. Bembry 4 3 0 2/5 0/1 0/0 0 18 1 1 1 0 3 +4 8
A. Crabbe 3 1 1 1/6 1/4 0/0 1 10 0 0 0 0 1 +1 6
D. Jones 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 1 0 -13 3
C. Parsons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Turner - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Parker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Young - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 101 52 21 39/81 9/29 14/17 20 234 8 4 20 11 41 +40 187
Magic
Starters
N. Vucevic
E. Fournier
J. Isaac
W. Iwundu
M. Fultz
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
N. Vucevic 27 6 1 12/19 2/4 1/2 4 35 2 0 0 1 5 +1 37
E. Fournier 22 3 2 10/21 2/6 0/2 5 36 1 0 4 0 3 -2 26
J. Isaac 13 9 2 6/13 0/2 1/5 2 32 3 2 0 6 3 +1 31
W. Iwundu 4 2 1 1/3 0/2 2/2 1 24 1 1 0 1 1 -16 10
M. Fultz 3 7 5 1/7 0/1 1/2 1 30 1 0 1 0 7 -8 20
Bench
D. Augustin
T. Ross
M. Bamba
A. Jefferson
M. Frazier Jr.
A. Aminu
M. Carter-Williams
B. Johnson
A. Gordon
K. Birch
J. Magette
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Augustin 17 5 6 4/9 1/3 8/9 1 29 1 0 3 1 4 +7 32
T. Ross 4 4 3 2/11 0/4 0/0 2 28 0 0 0 1 3 -15 14
M. Bamba 3 3 2 1/4 0/3 1/2 0 12 0 2 0 1 2 -9 12
A. Jefferson 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 6 0 1 0 0 0 +5 1
M. Frazier Jr. 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 1 0 1 -4 0
A. Aminu - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Carter-Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Gordon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Birch - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Magette - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 93 40 22 37/89 5/25 14/24 17 235 9 6 9 11 29 -40 183
