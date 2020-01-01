ORL
Augustin, Vucevic lead Magic past Wizards 122-101

  • Jan 01, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) D.J. Augustin scored a season-high 25 points, Nicola Vucevic added 20 points and 12 rebounds and the Orlando Magic beat the Washington Wizards 122-101 on Wednesday night.

Bradley Beal, who missed the previous two games with soreness in his right leg, led Washington with 27 points. The Magic snapped a four-game road losing streak.

The Magic, who entered the game with the NBA's poorest offense, took the lead midway through the second quarter and led 62-58 at halftime. Orlando steadily increased its lead in the second half.

Evan Fournier had 18 points for Orlando. Markelle Fultz scored 16 and Terrence Ross 15.

Orlando forward Jonathan Isaac collided with Beal just over two minutes into the game and suffered a hyperextended left knee and did not return. Isaac will have an MRI in Orlando on Thursday and be re-evaluated.

TIP-INS

Magic: Coach Steve Clifford said the passing of longtime NBA commissioner David Stern was enormous. “Just a brilliant man. And they say a sign of leadership is not just that you have a definitive vision, but that other people will follow your lead. And certainly, that’s what he did.” Clifford said. ... F Aaron Gordon was out for the second straight game with a sore left Achilles.

Wizards: Coach Scott Brooks mourned Stern's death. “We lost a legend, an icon, somebody I had a great deal of respect for when I played and also when I became a coach. Impacted the game in incredible ways and we wouldn’t be in our position as a league if it wasn’t for his guidance for the many, many great years the league had.” ... Brooks said that of his injured players, C Thomas Bryant (right foot) is closest to returning. “I assume sometime early next week,” Brooks said. F Davis Bertans (quad) is likely to miss another week. F Rui Hachimura (groin) and C Mo Wagner (ankle) are likely to miss at least two more weeks.

UP NEXT:

Magic: Host Miami Heat in the first of a four-game homestand on Friday.

Wizards: Host Portland Trail Blazers in the fourth of a six-game homestand on Friday.

  Defensive rebound by Amile Jefferson 0:02
  Anzejs Pasecniks missed hook shot 0:04
+ 1 Amile Jefferson made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:18
  ORL team rebound 0:18
  Amile Jefferson missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:18
  Shooting foul on Isaac Bonga 0:18
+ 2 Troy Brown Jr. made layup, assist by Justin Robinson 0:38
  Defensive rebound by Troy Brown Jr. 0:46
  Josh Magette missed floating jump shot 0:48
+ 3 Isaac Bonga made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anzejs Pasecniks 1:08
+ 1 Amile Jefferson made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:25
Bench
D. Augustin
T. Ross
K. Birch
M. Bamba
A. Jefferson
M. Frazier Jr.
J. Magette
A. Aminu
M. Carter-Williams
B. Johnson
A. Gordon
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Augustin 25 3 9 7/15 2/6 9/10 2 31 2 0 1 0 3 +8 47
T. Ross 15 0 0 6/10 3/6 0/0 1 24 1 1 1 0 0 +3 16
K. Birch 7 10 2 3/3 0/0 1/2 0 26 0 1 0 4 6 +8 22
M. Bamba 7 6 1 3/6 1/3 0/0 2 15 0 1 0 0 6 +4 16
A. Jefferson 2 6 2 0/1 0/0 2/4 0 13 0 1 0 2 4 +13 13
M. Frazier Jr. 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 4 12 1 1 0 0 0 +3 2
J. Magette 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 -1 0
A. Aminu - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Carter-Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Gordon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 122 52 25 45/95 12/32 20/27 21 236 11 6 9 11 41 +105 232
Bench
J. McRae
T. Brown Jr.
I. Smith
G. Mathews
A. Pasecniks
I. Bonga
A. Schofield
J. Robinson
J. Wall
D. Bertans
T. Bryant
M. Wagner
R. Hachimura
C. Chiozza
C. Miles
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. McRae 15 7 1 4/12 2/6 5/6 0 31 1 0 2 0 7 -8 23
T. Brown Jr. 14 7 1 5/12 1/2 3/4 1 28 1 0 2 2 5 -9 22
I. Smith 10 5 3 4/10 1/4 1/2 2 28 1 0 0 1 4 -7 22
G. Mathews 10 1 1 2/4 1/3 5/5 3 17 0 0 1 1 0 0 12
A. Pasecniks 4 10 3 2/8 0/1 0/0 5 23 0 0 1 3 7 +4 19
I. Bonga 4 1 1 1/1 1/1 1/2 3 12 1 1 0 0 1 -4 9
A. Schofield 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 +1 0
J. Robinson 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 +1 2
J. Wall - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Bertans - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bryant - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Wagner - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Hachimura - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Chiozza - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Miles - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 101 46 18 33/87 9/31 26/31 23 234 5 4 13 9 37 -105 179
