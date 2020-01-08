CHI
Ingram scores 29 points, Pelicans top Bulls 123-108

  • AP
  • Jan 08, 2020

NEW ORLEANS (AP) Brandon Ingram had 29 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds, and the New Orleans Pelicans defeated Chicago 123-108 on Wednesday night to drop the Bulls to a fifth straight loss.

JJ Redick hit six 3-pointers on his way to 24 points, while rookie Jaxson Hayes had 14 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks to help the Pelicans win for the seventh time in 10 games.

Zach LaVine scored 32 for the Bulls, who are in the midst of their longest losing streak this season. Thaddeus Young scored 18 in his return to the city where he was born.

Chicago led by six early in the third quarter before New Orleans went on a 15-3 run that put the Pelicans in front for good. Ingram scored nine during that surge, starting it with a 3, adding another from deep and then hitting three free throws after he was fouled on a 3-point attempt.

New Orleans continued to pull away in the fourth quarter, leading by as many as 21.

TIP-INS

Bulls: Fris Dunn scored 15 points and Lauri Markkanen 14. ... LaVine scored at least 25 for the 19th time this season and eclipsed 30 for the ninth time. ... The Bulls came in forcing league best 18.3 turnovers per game and failed to hit that mark against New Orleans, which committed 14 turnovers. ... Chicago had 10 offensive rebounds, the ninth straight game it had at least that many.

Pelicans: Were without guard Jrue Holiday (left elbow bruise), the club's second-leading scorer (19.6 points per game) for a second straight game. ... Josh Hart, who started for Holiday, scored 13 points. Lonzo Ball and Nickiell Alexander-Walker each scored 11. ... Ingram made 11 of 12 free throws but missed his first of the night, snapping a streak of 36 straight makes from the foul line since the fourth quarter of a game at Golden State on Dec. 20.

UP NEXT

Bulls: Host Indiana on Friday night.

Pelicans: Visit New York on Friday night.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Key Players
Z. LaVine
8 PG
B. Ingram
14 SF
34.2 Min. Per Game 34.2
25.2 Pts. Per Game 25.2
3.8 Ast. Per Game 3.8
6.8 Reb. Per Game 6.8
43.1 Field Goal % 47.7
42.7 Three Point % 47.8
81.3 Free Throw % 87.0
Team Stats
Points 108 123
Field Goals 41-92 (44.6%) 41-87 (47.1%)
3-Pointers 14-35 (40.0%) 15-44 (34.1%)
Free Throws 12-21 (57.1%) 26-32 (81.3%)
Total Rebounds 49 63
Offensive 10 12
Defensive 29 38
Team 10 13
Assists 22 31
Steals 12 7
Blocks 2 8
Turnovers 12 14
Fouls 23 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
Z. LaVine PG 8
32 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
B. Ingram SF 14
29 PTS, 8 REB, 11 AST
1234T
away team logo Bulls 13-25 21272733108
home team logo Pelicans 13-25 23254431123
Smoothie King Center New Orleans, LA
Team Stats
away team logo Bulls 13-25 105.8 PPG 43.8 RPG 23.2 APG
home team logo Pelicans 13-25 112.8 PPG 45.5 RPG 24.9 APG
Key Players
Z. LaVine PG 23.6 PPG 4.5 RPG 4.0 APG 42.7 FG%
B. Ingram SF 25.2 PPG 6.8 RPG 3.8 APG 48.0 FG%
Top Scorers
Z. LaVine PG 32 PTS 5 REB 6 AST
B. Ingram SF 29 PTS 8 REB 11 AST
44.6 FG% 47.1
40.0 3PT FG% 34.1
57.1 FT% 81.3
Bench
C. White
R. Arcidiacono
L. Kornet
C. Hutchison
S. Harrison
D. Valentine
D. Gafford
O. Porter Jr.
C. Felicio
M. Strus
W. Carter Jr.
A. Mokoka
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
C. White 10 6 2 5/10 0/2 0/2 2 32 0 0 1 1 5 -17 19
R. Arcidiacono 5 2 1 2/4 1/2 0/0 2 13 0 0 1 0 2 -9 8
L. Kornet 3 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 +4 3
C. Hutchison 3 4 0 0/4 0/0 3/6 2 13 1 0 0 0 4 -15 8
S. Harrison 2 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 +4 4
D. Valentine 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 +4 2
D. Gafford 0 4 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 16 1 2 2 2 2 -8 5
O. Porter Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Felicio - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Strus - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Carter Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Mokoka - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 108 39 22 41/92 14/35 12/21 23 234 12 2 12 10 29 -75 193
Bench
J. Hayes
N. Alexander-Walker
E. Moore
N. Melli
F. Jackson
J. Holiday
D. Miller
J. Gray
J. Okafor
Z. Cheatham
K. Williams
Z. Williamson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Hayes 14 12 0 7/10 0/0 0/0 4 23 0 4 0 4 8 +6 30
N. Alexander-Walker 11 4 6 4/8 2/5 1/3 1 19 0 0 2 1 3 +8 25
E. Moore 6 1 2 2/7 1/4 1/2 4 18 2 0 1 0 1 +11 12
N. Melli 3 1 0 1/4 0/2 1/1 2 9 0 0 0 0 1 -7 4
F. Jackson 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 -3 -1
J. Holiday - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gray - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Okafor - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Cheatham - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Williamson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 123 50 31 41/87 15/44 26/32 16 236 7 8 14 12 38 +75 236
