Jackson Jr., Morant lead Grizzlies past Spurs 134-121

  • AP
  • Jan 10, 2020

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 24 points, Ja Morant added 22 points and a season-high 14 assists and the Memphis Grizzlies won their fourth-straight game, beating the San Antonio Spurs 134-121 on Friday night.

Dillon Brooks also scored 22 points and Jonas Valanciunas added 21 as six Memphis players scored in double figures.

The victory put the Grizzlies percentage points ahead of the Spurs for eighth place in the Western Conference.

DeMar DeRozan matched his season-high with 36 points, and added nine assists for the Spurs. LaMarcus Aldridge and Bryn Forbes each scored 21 points, combining to go 9 of 17 from 3-point range. Rudy Gay added 13 points.

One of Aldridge's 3-pointers pulled the Spurs within 116-113 with 6:28 remaining. But the Grizzlies converted a trio of 3-pointers, two from Brooks, and built their lead to 125-113. San Antonio never got closer than eight points the rest of the way.

DeRozan helped keep the Spurs close in the third quarter, scoring 18 in the frame as Memphis held a scant 100-98 lead heading into the fourth.

Unlike when the Spurs defeated the Grizzlies 145-115 on Dec. 23, Memphis charged to a double-digit lead in the first half, with the advantage reaching 15 points. But the Grizzlies squandered much of the advantage in the closing minutes of the first half, clinging to a 63-57 lead at halftime.

Aldridge and DeRozan had 13 each for San Antonio, while Jackson and Valanciunas scored 11 apiece for Memphis. Jackson missed just one of his four 3-point shots.

TIP-INS

Spurs: DeRozan has led the Spurs in scoring the last eight games. . DeRozan has 10 straight games with at least 20 points. . Aldridge connected on his third 3-pointer of the game in the second quarter, his 38th of the season, a career-best. His previous was 37 3-pointers during the 2014-15 season. . Aldridge has made a 3-pointer in nine straight games.

Grizzlies: Played the second game of a six-game homestand, their longest of the season. . Jackson has a 3-pointer in 27 straight games, matching the same string as Mike Milller for second-place in franchise history. Tyreke Evans holds the record of 31 straight. . Morant recorded his fifth double-double of the season. . Coach Taylor Jenkins challenged a foul called on Dillon Brooks in the fourth quarter. The call was confirmed. ... Memphis had 39 assists.

UP NEXT

Spurs: Face the Raptors in Toronto on Sunday.

Grizzlies: Host Golden State Warriors on Sunday.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

D. DeRozan
10 SG
J. Morant
12 PG
29.4 Min. Per Game 29.4
17.8 Pts. Per Game 17.8
6.6 Ast. Per Game 6.6
3.2 Reb. Per Game 3.2
53.4 Field Goal % 48.8
53.2 Three Point % 48.3
83.0 Free Throw % 79.7
+ 2 Ja Morant made finger-roll layup 0:21
  Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas 0:39
  Bryn Forbes missed finger-roll layup 0:41
  Defensive rebound by Dejounte Murray 0:47
  Grayson Allen missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:50
+ 1 Drew Eubanks made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:09
+ 1 Drew Eubanks made 1st of 2 free throws 1:09
  Shooting foul on Jonas Valanciunas 1:09
  Turnover on Jonas Valanciunas 1:30
  Offensive foul on Jonas Valanciunas 1:30
  Lost ball turnover on DeMar DeRozan 1:43
Points 121 134
Field Goals 42-87 (48.3%) 52-100 (52.0%)
3-Pointers 17-40 (42.5%) 16-38 (42.1%)
Free Throws 20-23 (87.0%) 14-16 (87.5%)
Total Rebounds 43 55
Offensive 5 11
Defensive 32 38
Team 6 6
Assists 29 39
Steals 3 5
Blocks 6 6
Turnovers 11 8
Fouls 17 20
Technicals 0 0
D. DeRozan SG 10
36 PTS, 9 REB, 9 AST
J. Morant PG 12
22 PTS, 7 REB, 14 AST
1234T
away team logo Spurs 16-21 32254123121
home team logo Grizzlies 17-22 37263734134
FedExForum Memphis, TN
FedExForum Memphis, TN
away team logo Spurs 16-21 114.0 PPG 46.8 RPG 24.6 APG
home team logo Grizzlies 17-22 112.6 PPG 45.2 RPG 27.5 APG
D. DeRozan SG 22.0 PPG 5.2 RPG 4.9 APG 53.1 FG%
J. Jackson Jr. PF 17.8 PPG 5.0 RPG 1.5 APG 47.9 FG%
D. DeRozan SG 36 PTS 9 REB 9 AST
J. Jackson Jr. PF 24 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
48.3 FG% 52.0
42.5 3PT FG% 42.1
87.0 FT% 87.5
Starters
D. DeRozan
L. Aldridge
B. Forbes
D. Murray
T. Lyles
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. DeRozan 36 9 9 11/18 1/1 13/14 5 37 1 0 1 2 7 -1 63
L. Aldridge 21 9 3 7/12 5/9 2/2 3 34 0 1 3 1 8 -7 34
B. Forbes 21 2 0 7/12 4/8 3/4 1 28 0 0 2 0 2 -13 21
D. Murray 6 3 5 3/6 0/1 0/0 1 24 0 1 2 1 2 -17 18
T. Lyles 2 3 2 1/5 0/3 0/0 2 15 0 0 0 0 3 -9 9
Bench
R. Gay
P. Mills
J. Poeltl
D. White
L. Walker IV
D. Eubanks
M. Belinelli
D. Carroll
Q. Weatherspoon
C. Metu
K. Johnson
L. Samanic
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
R. Gay 13 5 2 5/12 3/7 0/0 1 25 0 1 0 1 4 -3 23
P. Mills 8 1 2 3/6 2/4 0/0 1 23 1 0 0 0 1 -5 14
J. Poeltl 6 2 2 3/4 0/0 0/1 1 11 0 3 1 0 2 -6 14
D. White 3 1 4 1/6 1/4 0/0 2 19 0 0 1 0 1 +4 11
L. Walker IV 3 2 0 1/5 1/2 0/0 0 14 1 0 1 0 2 -13 5
D. Eubanks 2 0 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 2
M. Belinelli 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 +5 0
D. Carroll - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Weatherspoon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Metu - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Samanic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 121 37 29 42/87 17/40 20/23 17 233 3 6 11 5 32 -65 214
Starters
J. Jackson Jr.
D. Brooks
J. Morant
J. Valanciunas
J. Crowder
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Jackson Jr. 24 3 0 8/11 5/7 3/4 5 24 0 0 1 2 1 +3 26
D. Brooks 22 4 6 8/20 5/12 1/2 2 30 1 2 0 2 2 +10 41
J. Morant 22 7 14 11/20 0/2 0/0 1 33 2 0 2 2 5 +21 57
J. Valanciunas 21 9 3 7/11 1/3 6/6 4 30 0 1 1 2 7 +11 36
J. Crowder 5 5 1 2/5 1/3 0/0 2 22 0 0 1 0 5 -10 11
Bench
D. Melton
B. Clarke
K. Anderson
S. Hill
T. Jones
G. Allen
B. Caboclo
Y. Watanabe
J. Jackson
J. Konchar
M. Guduric
A. Iguodala
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Melton 13 4 6 6/11 1/2 0/0 2 17 0 1 1 0 4 +3 29
B. Clarke 10 9 4 3/5 0/0 4/4 1 23 1 2 0 2 7 +8 30
K. Anderson 7 1 0 3/4 1/2 0/0 0 11 0 0 0 0 1 +7 8
S. Hill 5 3 1 2/4 1/2 0/0 3 11 0 0 1 0 3 +11 9
T. Jones 3 1 4 1/5 1/2 0/0 0 14 0 0 0 0 1 -8 12
G. Allen 2 3 0 1/4 0/3 0/0 0 19 1 0 1 1 2 +9 5
B. Caboclo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Watanabe - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Konchar - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Guduric - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Iguodala - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 134 49 39 52/100 16/38 14/16 20 234 5 6 8 11 38 +65 264
