Sabonis goes for 29 and 13 as Pacers top Timberwolves 104-99

  • AP
  • Jan 15, 2020

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) The bags of ice on his legs after the game were a reminder that Pacers big man Domantas Sabonis has been playing through left knee soreness as the season nears the midway point.

Watching his performance Wednesday night against Minnesota, it might have been easy to forget that Sabonis is ailing at all.

Sabonis matched a season high with 29 points and added 13 rebounds and six assists to lead Indiana over the Timberwolves 104-99 on Wednesday night.

''He did a good job of attacking, and we did a good job of getting him the ball,'' Pacers coach Nate McMillan said.

Malcolm Brogdon added 21 points in his second game back from injury and Doug McDermott scored 14 off the bench for the Pacers, who have won three straight games.

Jarrett Culver led Minnesota with 17 points and Gorgui Dieng had 15 points and 11 boards. The Timberwolves have lost three in a row.

Sabonis looked poised for a big night offensively after scoring 25 points in the first half. Minnesota let Sabonis get open down low too often, a big reason for Indiana's 30 points in the paint before halftime.

''I was just trying to be aggressive,'' Sabonis said. ''T.J. (McConnell), Malcolm, everybody was doing a great job of finding me. I got some easy offensive rebounds.''

Sabonis was quiet in the second half, though, making just one basket in each of the final two quarters. The fourth-year big man didn't score in the second half until less than a minute remained in the third.

Brogdon picked up the scoring burden for much of the half. He had 16 of his 21 points after halftime, including 10 in the fourth quarter.

''We didn't have the same intensity as we did in the first half,'' said Timberwolves forward Robert Covington. ''They kind of switched roles a little bit. They came out with the energy we were supposed to come out with.''

Minnesota big man Karl-Anthony Towns missed his 15th straight game with a left knee sprain. A combination of several players matched up on Sabonis struggled early to keep him in check in Towns' absence.

''Everybody's got strengths and weaknesses,'' Dieng said. ''Nights like that, you've got to put your best defender on him.''

Minnesota led by nine in the first half after a basket by Andrew Wiggins. The Timberwolves took a 59-54 lead into halftime but saw that lead momentarily disappear in the third before holding a one-point lead after three.

Culver trimmed Indiana's lead on consecutive possessions late in the fourth, but the Pacers had an answer each time. After a basket by Culver made it a three-point game, Brogdon hit his first 3-pointer of the game to push the lead to six.

Wiggins was held scoreless in the second half on 0-of-5 shooting for Minnesota after 10 first-half points.

The teams play each other again in two days. Both coaches likened the situation to preparing for a playoff series.

It's the second time this season the Timberwolves have faced the same team in consecutive games. They also did so in November when they played at Utah before hosting the Jazz two days later.

TIP-INS

Pacers: It was the fifth time in his career Sabonis had 25 or more points and 10 or more rebounds in a game. . McDermott scored 10 of his 14 points in the final quarter.

Timberwolves: Minnesota's bench outscored Indiana's reserves 39-26, led by 15 points from Keita Bates-Diop. . Covington led Minnesota with 11 first-half points but didn't make a basket in the second half until a 3-pointer with 2:24 remaining in the fourth quarter. . Dieng's double-double was his sixth of the season.

SUCCESSFUL CHALLENGE

McMillan successfully challenged an offensive foul called against Sabonis with 7:51 to play in the second quarter. After a replay review, the foul on Sabonis was overturned.

It would have been Sabonis' third of the game. Instead, he finished the half with just two fouls and scored four more points in the quarter after the call was overturned.

''I thought that was big. I'm glad we won that,'' McMillan said. ''He was playing so well. We needed to try to keep him out on the floor.''

UP NEXT

Pacers: Host Minnesota on Friday night.

Timberwolves: Visit Indiana on Friday night.

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Quarter
IND Pacers 24
MIN Timberwolves 30

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:45   Domantas Sabonis missed hook shot, blocked by Gorgui Dieng  
11:41   Offensive rebound by Myles Turner  
11:37 +2 Domantas Sabonis made layup, assist by Myles Turner 2-0
11:18 +2 Robert Covington made driving layup, assist by Gorgui Dieng 2-2
11:04   Jeremy Lamb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:00   Defensive rebound by Gorgui Dieng  
10:49   Shooting foul on T.J. Warren  
10:49 +1 Andrew Wiggins made 1st of 2 free throws 2-3
10:49   Andrew Wiggins missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:47   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
10:36   Lost ball turnover on Myles Turner, stolen by Robert Covington  
10:22   Shabazz Napier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:17   Defensive rebound by T.J. Warren  
10:05   Domantas Sabonis missed jump shot  
10:02   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Culver  
9:52   Andrew Wiggins missed floating jump shot  
9:49   Defensive rebound by Malcolm Brogdon  
9:44 +3 Jeremy Lamb made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 5-3
9:21 +2 Gorgui Dieng made jump shot, assist by Shabazz Napier 4-5
9:06   Offensive foul on Jeremy Lamb  
9:06   Turnover on Jeremy Lamb  
9:05   Violation  
8:54 +3 Robert Covington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andrew Wiggins 4-8
8:37 +2 Domantas Sabonis made driving layup, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 7-8
8:24   Robert Covington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:22   Defensive rebound by Malcolm Brogdon  
8:09   Myles Turner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:07   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
7:59 +2 Gorgui Dieng made jump shot, assist by Shabazz Napier 7-10
7:45   T.J. Warren missed jump shot  
7:42   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
7:32   Gorgui Dieng missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:29   Defensive rebound by Jeremy Lamb  
7:19   Malcolm Brogdon missed jump shot  
7:16   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
7:08   Traveling violation turnover on Robert Covington  
6:57 +2 Domantas Sabonis made finger-roll layup, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 9-10
6:38   Robert Covington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:35   Defensive rebound by T.J. Warren  
6:14 +2 Malcolm Brogdon made floating jump shot 11-10
5:59 +2 Gorgui Dieng made reverse layup, assist by Shabazz Napier 11-12
5:46   Malcolm Brogdon missed floating jump shot  
5:44   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
5:38 +3 Robert Covington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shabazz Napier 11-15
5:39   Shooting foul on Domantas Sabonis  
5:39   Robert Covington missed free throw  
5:37   Defensive rebound by Myles Turner  
5:19 +2 T.J. Warren made floating jump shot, assist by Domantas Sabonis 13-15
5:16   Double dribble turnover on Jeff Teague  
5:06   Myles Turner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:02   Defensive rebound by Noah Vonleh  
4:53   Andrew Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:49   Defensive rebound by Malcolm Brogdon  
4:38   Justin Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:34   Defensive rebound by Noah Vonleh  
4:23   Shooting foul on Myles Turner  
4:23   Noah Vonleh missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:23   MIN team rebound  
4:23 +1 Noah Vonleh made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-16
4:11   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
4:11 +1 Malcolm Brogdon made free throw 14-16
4:04 +2 Malcolm Brogdon made layup, assist by T.J. Warren 16-16
4:05   Violation  
3:52   Lost ball turnover on Robert Covington, stolen by T.J. Warren  
3:49   Out of bounds turnover on Justin Holiday  
3:39   Andrew Wiggins missed hook shot  
3:37   Offensive rebound by Noah Vonleh  
3:35 +2 Noah Vonleh made hook shot 16-18
3:23   Myles Turner missed finger-roll layup  
3:20   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
3:15 +3 Robert Covington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeff Teague 16-21
2:59   T.J. Warren missed jump shot  
2:55   Defensive rebound by Noah Vonleh  
2:44 +2 Jeff Teague made floating jump shot, assist by Noah Vonleh 16-23
2:20   Personal foul on Josh Okogie  
2:16 +2 Domantas Sabonis made layup, assist by T.J. McConnell 18-23
2:16   Shooting foul on Noah Vonleh  
2:16 +1 Domantas Sabonis made free throw 19-23
2:02   Noah Vonleh missed layup, blocked by Domantas Sabonis  
2:00   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
1:50   Aaron Holiday missed floating jump shot  
1:46   Offensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
1:45 +2 Domantas Sabonis made dunk 21-23
1:35   Bad pass turnover on Josh Okogie, stolen by Doug McDermott  
1:30   Aaron Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:28   Defensive rebound by Keita Bates-Diop  
1:16   Shooting foul on Domantas Sabonis  
1:16 +1 Jeff Teague made 1st of 2 free throws 21-24
1:16 +1 Jeff Teague made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-25
1:05 +3 Justin Holiday made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by T.J. McConnell 24-25
0:51   Keita Bates-Diop missed floating jump shot  
0:50   Offensive rebound by Keita Bates-Diop  
0:49 +2 Keita Bates-Diop made dunk 24-27
0:41   Doug McDermott missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Keita Bates-Diop  
0:38   Defensive rebound by Josh Okogie  
0:34 +3 Noah Vonleh made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keita Bates-Diop 24-30
0:12   Personal foul on Josh Okogie  
0:02   T.J. McConnell missed driving layup, blocked by Jarrett Culver  
0:00   Defensive rebound by Jeff Teague  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
IND Pacers 30
MIN Timberwolves 29

Time Team Play Score
11:40 +2 Jarrett Culver made driving layup, assist by Noah Vonleh 24-32
11:21   Traveling violation turnover on Aaron Holiday  
11:01   Treveon Graham missed driving layup, blocked by Justin Holiday  
10:58   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
10:49 +2 Domantas Sabonis made layup, assist by Aaron Holiday 26-32
10:32   Out of bounds turnover on Jarrett Culver  
10:20 +2 Domantas Sabonis made layup, assist by Doug McDermott 28-32
10:02 +3 Treveon Graham made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keita Bates-Diop 28-35
9:44 +2 Domantas Sabonis made reverse layup, assist by Doug McDermott 30-35
9:29   Jarrett Culver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:27   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
9:20   Shooting foul on Naz Reid  
9:20 +1 Domantas Sabonis made 1st of 2 free throws 31-35
9:20 +1 Domantas Sabonis made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-35
9:11 +2 Naz Reid made floating jump shot, assist by Jarrett Culver 32-37
8:55   Doug McDermott missed jump shot  
8:53   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Culver  
8:46   Jarrett Culver missed driving layup  
8:42   Offensive rebound by Jarrett Culver  
8:42 +2 Jarrett Culver made dunk 32-39
8:27 +2 Domantas Sabonis made driving layup 34-39
8:01 +2 Keita Bates-Diop made jump shot 34-41
7:51   Full timeout called  
7:39 +2 Domantas Sabonis made layup, assist by T.J. McConnell 36-41
7:21   Jeff Teague missed floating jump shot  
7:18   Defensive rebound by Justin Holiday  
7:13   Double dribble turnover on Aaron Holiday  
6:55 +3 Jarrett Culver made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeff Teague 36-44
6:39   Justin Holiday missed driving layup  
6:33   Offensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
6:33 +2 Domantas Sabonis made dunk 38-44
6:23   Keita Bates-Diop missed floating jump shot  
6:21   Offensive rebound by Keita Bates-Diop  
6:19 +2 Treveon Graham made layup, assist by Keita Bates-Diop 38-46
6:09 +2 Doug McDermott made driving layup, assist by Domantas Sabonis 40-46
6:09   Shooting foul on Naz Reid  
6:09   Doug McDermott missed free throw  
6:07   Defensive rebound by Gorgui Dieng  
5:57 +2 Andrew Wiggins made floating jump shot, assist by Gorgui Dieng 40-48
5:45   Personal foul on Robert Covington  
5:33   Malcolm Brogdon missed floating jump shot  
5:31   Offensive rebound by Malcolm Brogdon  
5:29 +3 T.J. Warren made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 43-48
5:06   Jarrett Culver missed driving layup  
5:04   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
4:59   Doug McDermott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:56   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
4:44   Personal foul on Doug McDermott  
4:32 +2 Gorgui Dieng made jump shot, assist by Shabazz Napier 43-50
4:10   Bad pass turnover on Myles Turner, stolen by Andrew Wiggins  
4:06   Personal foul on Myles Turner  
3:58   Andrew Wiggins missed jump shot  
3:55   Defensive rebound by Jeremy Lamb  
3:48   Out of bounds turnover on Jeremy Lamb  
3:40 +2 Andrew Wiggins made layup, assist by Shabazz Napier 43-52
3:25   Malcolm Brogdon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:22   Defensive rebound by Andrew Wiggins  
3:14   Gorgui Dieng missed jump shot  
3:13   IND team rebound  
2:56 +3 Myles Turner made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by T.J. Warren 46-52
2:44 +2 Andrew Wiggins made finger-roll layup 46-54
2:35   Myles Turner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:31   Defensive rebound by Josh Okogie  
2:22   Bad pass turnover on Robert Covington, stolen by Myles Turner  
2:11   Out of bounds turnover on Malcolm Brogdon  
2:02   Bad pass turnover on Josh Okogie, stolen by Jeremy Lamb  
1:57 +3 Justin Holiday made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 49-54
1:43   Bad pass turnover on Shabazz Napier, stolen by Jeremy Lamb  
1:40   Shooting foul on Robert Covington  
1:40   T.J. Warren missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:40   IND team rebound  
1:40 +1 T.J. Warren made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-54
1:29 +3 Andrew Wiggins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gorgui Dieng 50-57
1:08 +2 Jeremy Lamb made floating jump shot, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 52-57
0:48 +2 Josh Okogie made driving dunk, assist by Andrew Wiggins 52-59
0:30   Malcolm Brogdon missed driving layup, blocked by Josh Okogie  
0:27   Offensive rebound by Goga Bitadze  
0:27 +2 Goga Bitadze made dunk 54-59
0:08   Josh Okogie missed floating jump shot  
0:06   Defensive rebound by Goga Bitadze  
0:01   Bad pass turnover on Malcolm Brogdon, stolen by Robert Covington  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
IND Pacers 22
MIN Timberwolves 18

Time Team Play Score
11:35   Lost ball turnover on Gorgui Dieng, stolen by Domantas Sabonis  
11:31   Lost ball turnover on Domantas Sabonis, stolen by Jarrett Culver  
11:25   Gorgui Dieng missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:22   Defensive rebound by Malcolm Brogdon  
11:11   Lost ball turnover on Domantas Sabonis, stolen by Jarrett Culver  
11:06   Jarrett Culver missed finger-roll layup  
11:06   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
11:02   Jumpball  
10:52 +2 Jeremy Lamb made floating jump shot 56-59
10:40   Robert Covington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:37   Defensive rebound by Malcolm Brogdon  
10:31 +2 Malcolm Brogdon made layup 58-59
10:18   Andrew Wiggins missed jump shot  
10:14   Defensive rebound by T.J. Warren  
10:10   Offensive foul on T.J. Warren  
10:10   Turnover on T.J. Warren  
9:58   Offensive foul on Gorgui Dieng  
9:58   Turnover on Gorgui Dieng  
9:44   T.J. Warren missed driving layup, blocked by Andrew Wiggins  
9:40   Defensive rebound by Andrew Wiggins  
9:40   Shooting foul on Jeremy Lamb  
9:40 +1 Shabazz Napier made 1st of 2 free throws 58-60
9:40 +1 Shabazz Napier made 2nd of 2 free throws 58-61
9:21 +2 T.J. Warren made floating jump shot, assist by Domantas Sabonis 60-61
9:01   Robert Covington missed floating jump shot  
8:58   Defensive rebound by T.J. Warren  
8:53   Malcolm Brogdon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:49   Defensive rebound by Shabazz Napier  
8:32   Shabazz Napier missed floating jump shot  
8:30   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
8:14   Domantas Sabonis missed driving layup  
8:10   Offensive rebound by Jeremy Lamb