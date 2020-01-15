SA
Nunn scores 33, Heat 18-1 at home after edging Spurs 106-100

  • AP
  • Jan 15, 2020

MIAMI (AP) Kendrick Nunn was the last Miami player off the court at halftime, required to hang out for an extra minute or two in order to pick up his second Eastern Conference rookie of the month trophy.

''Hopefully, I get some more,'' Nunn said.

He's well on his way.

Nunn scored 33 points on 13-for-18 shooting, Goran Dragic added 17 points and the Heat held on to beat the San Antonio Spurs 106-100 Wednesday night and move back into the No. 2 spot in the Eastern Conference.

''He was able to get into a great rhythm,'' Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said of Nunn, who was 8 for 8 in the first half.

Bam Adebayo - cut from USA Basketball's national team by Spurs coach Gregg Popovich over the summer - had 14 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists for the Heat. Miami improved to 18-1 at home, one win shy of matching last season's home win total.

''Now that you see him during the season, I've shaken my head several times,'' Popovich said of Adebayo, a serious All-Star contender this season. ''That's not the guy that we saw during the tryout. Maybe that was my fault. Maybe I should have done it differently so his skills could come out.''

Jimmy Butler scored 12 and Duncan Robinson added 11 for Miami.

DeMar DeRozan scored 30 points on 12-of-14 shooting for San Antonio, while Patty Mills added 21 for the Spurs. San Antonio had won three of its last four games, all those wins coming against top Eastern Conference teams Milwaukee, Boston and Toronto. But the Spurs missed 11 of their first 12 shots to start the fourth quarter and lost the lead for good during that drought.

''We're going to be fine,'' DeRozan said. ''It (stinks) right now. It's right there. There's a lot of basketball to be played. We're trending in the right direction. We're playing well against great teams, have beaten some great teams and that does a lot for our confidence and knowing how much time is left.''

The Spurs were 10 for 33 from 3-point range, while Miami was 17 for 40.

''It's tough. It's hard to win when we shoot that bad from the 3,'' Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge said.

Butler's 3-pointer with 5:24 left capped what was a 20-5 run going back to the third quarter - and was maybe a most unlikely salvo. Butler hadn't made a 3 since Dec. 20, going 0 for 7 in his last nine games before Wednesday.

Consecutive baskets by Nunn pushed the lead to 94-83 with 3:42 left, but the Spurs came right back. Mills made a 3-pointer, DeRozan followed with a three-point play on the next possession and just like that the Heat lead was down to five with 3:04 remaining.

Mills had a good look at a 3 that would have put San Antonio within three with 1:16 left, but Butler blocked it and Miami held on from there.

TIP-INS

Spurs: This is the first season since 1996-97 that San Antonio will have a losing record at the midway mark. The Spurs were 11-30 halfway through that season, which not coincidentally was also the last one in which they missed the playoffs. ... Excluding a preseason game between the clubs this past fall, San Antonio assistant Tim Duncan was part of a Spurs at Heat game for the first time since March 31, 2015.

Heat: Tyler Herro (bruised knee) couldn't play, though the Heat expect him back shortly. ... This was Miami's only home game in a 15-day span, sandwiched around last week's three-game road trip and a two-game swing that starts Friday. After that, the Heat have a five-game, nine-day homestand. ... Florida Panthers career scoring leader Jonathan Huberdeau and country star Luke Combs were in the crowd.

TWO-WAY WONDERS

The Heat converted Chris Silva's two-way contract to a standard one - guaranteed for next season with a team option for 2021-22. Silva becomes the third player on this Heat roster to start as a two-way signee, the others being Robinson and Derrick Jones Jr.

RESPECT

There has long been respect between the Heat and Spurs, born in part from their NBA Finals matchups in 2013 and 2014. Popovich has often praised Spoelstra, and did so again Wednesday. ''He has high standards and he makes people accountable. ... That's something that's in the water here,'' Popovich said. Popovich exchanged greetings with Spoelstra and Heat assistant Dan Craig, a former USA Basketball assistant for Popovich, after the game.

UP NEXT

Spurs: Host Atlanta on Friday.

Heat: Visit Oklahoma City on Friday.

1st Quarter
SA Spurs 17
MIA Heat 24

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:38   Bam Adebayo missed jump shot  
11:36   Defensive rebound by Dejounte Murray  
11:24 +3 Bryn Forbes made 3-pt. jump shot 3-0
11:10   Jimmy Butler missed floating jump shot  
11:09   Offensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
11:02 +2 Kendrick Nunn made jump shot 3-2
10:47 +3 Bryn Forbes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan 6-2
10:28 +3 Duncan Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimmy Butler 6-5
10:13   Bad pass turnover on Dejounte Murray, stolen by Jimmy Butler  
10:08 +2 Jimmy Butler made dunk 6-7
9:47   LaMarcus Aldridge missed jump shot  
9:45   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
9:36   Personal foul on Trey Lyles  
9:28   Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:24   Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan  
9:16   Trey Lyles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:13   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
9:03   Lost ball turnover on Jimmy Butler, stolen by Bryn Forbes  
8:57   Bryn Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:54   Defensive rebound by Kendrick Nunn  
8:37   Bam Adebayo missed driving layup, blocked by Trey Lyles  
8:35   Offensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
8:28 +2 Kendrick Nunn made floating jump shot 6-9
8:00   Bryn Forbes missed floating jump shot  
7:58   Defensive rebound by Meyers Leonard  
7:52 +2 Bam Adebayo made driving layup, assist by Jimmy Butler 6-11
7:26 +2 Dejounte Murray made jump shot 8-11
7:09   Jimmy Butler missed floating jump shot  
7:07   Offensive rebound by Jimmy Butler  
6:56   Bam Adebayo missed jump shot  
6:54   Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
6:36 +3 LaMarcus Aldridge made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trey Lyles 11-11
6:26   Personal foul on Bryn Forbes  
6:21 +3 Duncan Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bam Adebayo 11-14
6:01 +2 DeMar DeRozan made floating jump shot 13-14
5:42 +2 Bam Adebayo made driving layup 13-16
5:17   Bryn Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:14   Defensive rebound by Meyers Leonard  
5:08   Lost ball turnover on Kendrick Nunn, stolen by Dejounte Murray  
5:05   Shooting foul on Meyers Leonard  
5:05 +1 DeMar DeRozan made 1st of 2 free throws 14-16
5:05 +1 DeMar DeRozan made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-16
4:51   Jimmy Butler missed jump shot  
4:45   Defensive rebound by Derrick White  
4:38   LaMarcus Aldridge missed jump shot  
4:35   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
4:29   Bad pass turnover on Goran Dragic, stolen by DeMar DeRozan  
4:29   Traveling violation turnover on DeMar DeRozan  
4:10 +3 Kendrick Nunn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Goran Dragic 15-19
3:45 +2 Patty Mills made jump shot, assist by LaMarcus Aldridge 17-19
3:25   Derrick Jones Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:23   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gay  
3:09   Rudy Gay missed jump shot  
3:05   Defensive rebound by Derrick Jones Jr.  
2:58   Goran Dragic missed turnaround jump shot  
2:56   Defensive rebound by Jakob Poeltl  
2:49   Rudy Gay missed jump shot  
2:46   Defensive rebound by Derrick Jones Jr.  
2:43   Personal foul on Derrick White  
2:24   James Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:22   Defensive rebound by Lonnie Walker IV  
2:06   Rudy Gay missed floating jump shot  
2:02   Defensive rebound by James Johnson  
2:00   Bam Adebayo missed layup  
1:57   Defensive rebound by Lonnie Walker IV  
1:52   Lonnie Walker IV missed jump shot  
1:48   Defensive rebound by Derrick Jones Jr.  
1:30 +3 Kendrick Nunn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bam Adebayo 17-22
1:11   Derrick White missed jump shot  
1:09   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
0:53   Derrick Jones Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:51   Offensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
0:47   Derrick Jones Jr. missed layup, blocked by Jakob Poeltl  
0:47   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gay  
0:40   Derrick White missed driving layup  
0:38   Defensive rebound by Kelly Olynyk  
0:28   Goran Dragic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:26   Offensive rebound by Derrick Jones Jr.  
0:20 +2 James Johnson made jump shot, assist by Goran Dragic 17-24
0:02   Derrick White missed driving layup  
0:01   Defensive rebound by Duncan Robinson  
0:00   Derrick Jones Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   MIA team rebound  

2nd Quarter
SA Spurs 34
MIA Heat 27

Time Team Play Score
11:47   Patty Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:44   Defensive rebound by Kelly Olynyk  
11:33   Bad pass turnover on Kelly Olynyk, stolen by Rudy Gay  
11:27   Shooting foul on Duncan Robinson  
11:27 +1 Rudy Gay made 1st of 2 free throws 18-24
11:27   Rudy Gay missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:24   Defensive rebound by Derrick Jones Jr.  
11:14   Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:11   Defensive rebound by Jakob Poeltl  
11:03 +3 Patty Mills made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jakob Poeltl 21-24
10:43 +3 Goran Dragic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kelly Olynyk 21-27
10:30 +2 Patty Mills made reverse layup, assist by Rudy Gay 23-27
10:17 +3 Goran Dragic made 3-pt. jump shot 23-30
10:07 +3 Patty Mills made 3-pt. jump shot 26-30
9:53   James Johnson missed driving layup, blocked by Jakob Poeltl  
9:50   Defensive rebound by Jakob Poeltl  
9:48 +2 Derrick White made layup 28-30
9:48   Violation  
9:36 +3 Goran Dragic made 3-pt. jump shot 28-33
9:24   Patty Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:22   Defensive rebound by Duncan Robinson  
9:16   Bad pass turnover on Goran Dragic, stolen by Derrick White  
9:01   Rudy Gay missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:59   Defensive rebound by Goran Dragic  
8:54   Goran Dragic missed layup  
8:51   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gay  
8:48 +2 Lonnie Walker IV made layup, assist by Rudy Gay 30-33
8:27   Kelly Olynyk missed jump shot  
8:23   Defensive rebound by Lonnie Walker IV  
8:17   Lonnie Walker IV missed layup, blocked by Derrick Jones Jr.  
8:13   Defensive rebound by James Johnson  
8:09   James Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:05   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gay  
7:48   Bryn Forbes missed floating jump shot  
7:44   Defensive rebound by Derrick Jones Jr.  
7:26   Kelly Olynyk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:24   Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
7:15   Lonnie Walker IV missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:10   Offensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
7:10 +2 Trey Lyles made dunk 32-33
6:47 +3 James Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kelly Olynyk 32-36
6:32   Personal foul on James Johnson  
6:17   Trey Lyles missed jump shot  
6:13   Defensive rebound by Kelly Olynyk  
6:03 +3 Goran Dragic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kelly Olynyk 32-39
5:43 +2 DeMar DeRozan made finger-roll layup 34-39
5:19   Jimmy Butler missed hook shot  
5:16   Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan  
5:08   LaMarcus Aldridge missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:08   MIA team rebound  
4:58   Goran Dragic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:56   SA team rebound  
4:42 +2 Trey Lyles made reverse layup, assist by DeMar DeRozan 36-39
4:24 +2 Kendrick Nunn made jump shot, assist by Bam Adebayo 36-41
4:09 +2 DeMar DeRozan made jump shot 38-41
4:09   Shooting foul on Kendrick Nunn  
4:09   DeMar DeRozan missed free throw  
4:07   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
3:51   Jimmy Butler missed jump shot  
3:51   Defensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge  
3:33 +2 DeMar DeRozan made jump shot 40-41
3:24 +3 Kendrick Nunn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimmy Butler 40-44
3:09 +2 DeMar DeRozan made jump shot 42-44
2:52   Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:50   Defensive rebound by Dejounte Murray  
2:37 +2 Dejounte Murray made jump shot, assist by Bryn Forbes 44-44
2:24 +2 Kendrick Nunn made floating jump shot 44-46
1:58   LaMarcus Aldridge missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:55   Defensive rebound by Duncan Robinson  
1:39 +2 Bam Adebayo made driving dunk, assist by Kendrick Nunn 44-48
1:21   Dejounte Murray missed jump shot  
1:19   Defensive rebound by Duncan Robinson  
1:05   Bam Adebayo missed jump shot  
1:05   SA team rebound  
1:05   Personal foul on Jimmy Butler  
0:48   Trey Lyles missed floating jump shot, blocked by Bam Adebayo  
0:47   Offensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge  
0:48 +2 LaMarcus Aldridge made dunk 46-48
0:39 +3 Kendrick Nunn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bam Adebayo 46-51
0:30 +3 Bryn Forbes made 3-pt. floating jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan 49-51
0:09   Bad pass turnover on Kendrick Nunn, stolen by DeMar DeRozan  
0:05 +2 DeMar DeRozan made layup, assist by Trey Lyles 51-51
0:03   Personal foul on DeMar DeRozan  
0:00   Bam Adebayo missed floating jump shot  
0:00   MIA team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
SA Spurs 26
MIA Heat 24

Time Team Play Score
11:34   DeMar DeRozan missed floating jump shot  
11:32   Defensive rebound by Kendrick Nunn  
11:20 +3 Meyers Leonard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kendrick Nunn 51-54
11:03 +2 LaMarcus Aldridge made jump shot, assist by Dejounte Murray 53-54
10:38 +2 Jimmy Butler made jump shot 53-56
10:18   Dejounte Murray missed jump shot  
10:15   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
10:05   Meyers Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:02   Defensive rebound by Dejounte Murray  
9:50   LaMarcus Aldridge missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:46   Offensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
9:46   Trey Lyles missed dunk  
9:46   Offensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
9:43   Bryn Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Duncan Robinson  
9:43   SA team rebound  
9:37   Bryn Forbes missed jump shot  
9:35   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
9:23 +2 Kendrick Nunn made floating jump shot 53-58
9:07   Trey Lyles missed jump shot  
9:05   Defensive rebound by Meyers Leonard  
9:00   Kendrick Nunn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:57   Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
8:48 +2 DeMar DeRozan made jump shot, assist by Dejounte Murray 55-58
8:32 +2 Duncan Robinson made layup, assist by Bam Adebayo 55-60
8:05   Dejounte Murray missed jump shot  
8:03   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
7:56   Shooting foul on LaMarcus Aldridge  
7:56   Bam Adebayo missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:56   MIA team rebound  
7:56 +1 Bam Adebayo made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-61
7:34 +2 DeMar DeRozan made jump shot 57-61
7:19   Bam Adebayo missed layup  
7:16   Defensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge  
7:04 +2 DeMar DeRozan made jump shot, assist by Trey Lyles 59-61
6:46 +2 Bam Adebayo made alley-oop shot, assist by Kendrick Nunn 59-63
6:27 +3 Patty Mills made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dejounte Murray 62-63
6:07   Jimmy Butler missed jump shot  
6:04   Defensive rebound by Dejounte Murray  
5:58   Patty Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:57   MIA team rebound  
5:43   Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:41   Defensive rebound by Dejounte Murray  
5:29 +2 LaMarcus Aldridge made finger-roll layup 64-63
5:13   Kendrick Nunn missed jump shot  
5:10   Defensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge  
4:58 +2 Rudy Gay made driving layup, assist by DeMar DeRozan 66-63
4:39 +3 Kendrick Nunn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bam Adebayo 66-66
4:06 +2 Patty Mills made jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan 68-66
3:59   Shooting foul on DeMar DeRozan  
3:59 +1 Jimmy Butler made 1st of 3 free throws 68-67
3:59   Jimmy Butler missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
3:59