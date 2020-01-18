CLE
Brooks has 26 points as Grizzlies defeat Cavaliers 113-109

  • Jan 18, 2020

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) The Memphis Grizzlies kept the NBA’s longest winning streak alive with a fourth-quarter burst and defensive stops in the final seconds.

Dillon Brooks scored 26 points, Ja Morant added 16 points and eight assists and the Grizzlies survived a late rally by Cleveland to defeat the Cavaliers 113-109 on Friday night for their seventh straight win.

The Grizzlies failed to score in the final two minutes, allowing Cleveland to chop away at a 12-point lead. But after a trio of free throws by Kevin Love cut Memphis' advantage to 113-109 with 52.3 seconds left, the Cavaliers could get no closer as Love missed a pair of 3-point attempts in the final 11 seconds.

“We got defensive stops and we rebounded,” Brooks said of overcoming the late scoring drought. “They kept looking for Kevin Love to get that 3, and we were being patient enough, switching and getting him to take tough shots.”

Collin Sexton led Cleveland with 28 points and six assists, while Love added 19 points, missing all six of his 3-point shots as the Cavaliers lost their third straight and eighth in their last 10.

“They got on us, and we really fought back,” Cleveland coach John Beilein said. “We really had chances. A couple of more baskets going down the stretch, and we could have won the game.”

Cleveland trailed by as many as 21 early in the fourth, but had a couple of runs that brought the Cavaliers within single digits. An 8-1 Memphis rally extended the Grizzlies lead to 111-99 with three minutes left.

Cleveland would close the game by outscoring the Grizzlies 10-2, but it wasn’t enough to overtake Memphis.

“I don’t think we played our best and they took advantage of it,” Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said. “These are situations we’ve faced a number of times during the season where you’ve got a lead and maybe a play here or there could have just flipped the game. But our guys stuck with it, despite having a mostly off night.”

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: Played their fifth game of a six-game road trip. ... Darius Garland was 1 for 5 from 3-point range, ending a streak of 10 straight games with multiple 3-pointers. His 11 points kept alive his string of 11 straight reaching double figures. ... Tristan Thompson grabbed his third rebound of the game in the second quarter to pass Brad Daugherty (5,227) for third in Cavs history. “It’s an honor for sure to pass the great Brad Daugherty,” Thompson said. “He’s a Cavalier legend.”

Grizzlies: Jenkins announced before the game that former Memphis guard and defensive stalwart Tony Allen has been hired as head of player development for the G League Memphis Hustle. ... More than 1,000 Murray State fans attended the game. Morant, the second pick in last summer’s draft, played for the Racers. Murray, Kentucky, is about a three-hour drive from Memphis. ... Were 45 of 89 from the floor, and have shot at least 50% from the field in six of the past seven games. ... Jonas Valanciunas had 18 rebounds and four blocks.

TRISTAN TOSSED

Thompson was ejected in the third when he drew his second technical of the game after ongoing bickering with Grizzlies forward Jae Crowder. The two had drawn double-technicals earlier. Crowder was crossing through the lane after Thompson went to the foul line and the Cavalier popped Crowder on the backside. The two were teammates with Cleveland during the 2017-18 season.

“So, we have a history, and it was just a little competitive spirit,” Thompson said. “They might have taken it the wrong way because they may have forgotten we were teammates.” Thompson added he is “definitely calling (the Players Association) to appeal that.”

Ken Mauer, the officiating crew chief, told a pool reporter that the ejection was for “the physical taunt, slap to the backside of Jae Crowder.” Mauer said the ejection was simply for the “butt slap” and not anything to do with the previous incident where the two were assessed double-technicals.

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: travel to Chicago to face the Bulls on Saturday.

Grizzlies: host the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday.

1st Quarter
CLE Cavaliers 25
MEM Grizzlies 27

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:41   Personal foul on Collin Sexton  
11:35 +2 Ja Morant made finger-roll layup 0-2
11:10   Kevin Love missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:08   Defensive rebound by Ja Morant  
10:55   Bad pass turnover on Dillon Brooks, stolen by Darius Garland  
10:52 +2 Darius Garland made layup 2-2
10:52   Violation  
10:41   Jonas Valanciunas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:38   Defensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
10:33 +3 Darius Garland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kevin Love 5-2
10:18 +2 Ja Morant made finger-roll layup 5-4
10:06   Shooting foul on Dillon Brooks  
10:06 +1 Kevin Love made 1st of 2 free throws 6-4
10:06   Kevin Love missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:04   Defensive rebound by Jae Crowder  
9:51   Jonas Valanciunas missed hook shot  
9:47   Offensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
9:43   Jaren Jackson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:40   Defensive rebound by Collin Sexton  
9:34   Bad pass turnover on Collin Sexton, stolen by Jaren Jackson Jr.  
9:30 +2 Jaren Jackson Jr. made dunk 6-6
9:17   Collin Sexton missed floating jump shot  
9:17   CLE team rebound  
9:17   Personal foul on Jaren Jackson Jr.  
9:10 +2 Collin Sexton made jump shot 8-6
8:52   Dillon Brooks missed floating jump shot  
8:48   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
8:36   Shooting foul on Jaren Jackson Jr.  
8:36 +1 Kevin Love made 1st of 2 free throws 9-6
8:36 +1 Kevin Love made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-6
8:26   Jae Crowder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:23   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
8:16   Collin Sexton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:12   Defensive rebound by Ja Morant  
8:02 +2 Dillon Brooks made driving layup, assist by Ja Morant 10-8
7:50   Collin Sexton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:47   Defensive rebound by Jae Crowder  
7:36   Out of bounds turnover on Ja Morant  
7:17 +2 Darius Garland made floating jump shot 12-8
7:01 +2 Brandon Clarke made layup, assist by Ja Morant 12-10
6:47   Tristan Thompson missed layup  
6:45   Defensive rebound by Dillon Brooks  
6:42   Dillon Brooks missed floating jump shot  
6:37   Offensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
6:37 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made dunk 12-12
6:25 +2 Collin Sexton made finger-roll layup 14-12
6:15 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made hook shot, assist by Jae Crowder 14-14
6:00   Shooting foul on Brandon Clarke  
6:00 +1 Kevin Love made 1st of 2 free throws 15-14
6:00 +1 Kevin Love made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-14
5:49 +3 Dillon Brooks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brandon Clarke 16-17
5:33   Kevin Love missed jump shot  
5:30   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
5:24   Ja Morant missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:20   Offensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
5:20   Jonas Valanciunas missed dunk  
5:16   Offensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
5:16   Jonas Valanciunas missed dunk  
5:15   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
5:12   Cedi Osman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:08   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
4:54 +3 Dillon Brooks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ja Morant 16-20
4:32   Kevin Love missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:31   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
4:23   Ja Morant missed finger-roll layup  
4:19   Defensive rebound by Dante Exum  
4:17 +2 Dante Exum made finger-roll layup 18-20
4:06 +2 Dillon Brooks made finger-roll layup 18-22
3:54   Darius Garland missed driving layup, blocked by Ja Morant  
3:48   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
3:46   Dillon Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:42   Offensive rebound by Brandon Clarke  
3:41   Jae Crowder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:38   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
3:31 +2 Cedi Osman made floating jump shot 20-22
3:13   Shooting foul on Tristan Thompson  
3:13   Jae Crowder missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:13   MEM team rebound  
3:13 +1 Jae Crowder made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-23
3:10   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
3:10   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
2:57   Dante Exum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:54   Defensive rebound by De'Anthony Melton  
2:40 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made hook shot 20-25
2:22   Dante Exum missed reverse layup, blocked by Jonas Valanciunas  
2:20   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
2:16 +2 Kyle Anderson made floating jump shot, assist by Tyus Jones 20-27
2:04   Collin Sexton missed floating jump shot  
2:01   Offensive rebound by John Henson  
2:00   John Henson missed hook shot  
1:57   Defensive rebound by De'Anthony Melton  
1:53   Tyus Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:49   Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
1:41   Bad pass turnover on Larry Nance Jr., stolen by De'Anthony Melton  
1:36   Personal foul on Alfonzo McKinnie  
1:30   Solomon Hill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:27   Defensive rebound by Collin Sexton  
1:13   Backcourt turnover on John Henson  
1:04   Tyus Jones missed floating jump shot  
1:02   Defensive rebound by John Henson  
0:46 +2 Larry Nance Jr. made jump shot, assist by Collin Sexton 22-27
0:25   Brandon Clarke missed jump shot  
0:22   Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
0:00 +3 Dante Exum made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Henson 25-27
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
CLE Cavaliers 31
MEM Grizzlies 27

Time Team Play Score
11:48 +2 Collin Sexton made driving layup 27-27
11:31   De'Anthony Melton missed driving layup  
11:27   Defensive rebound by Alfonzo McKinnie  
11:20   Collin Sexton missed driving layup  
11:16   Offensive rebound by John Henson  
11:16 +2 John Henson made dunk 29-27
11:10   Jaren Jackson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:07   Defensive rebound by Alfonzo McKinnie  
11:00 +3 John Henson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matthew Dellavedova 32-27
10:44   Shooting foul on John Henson  
10:44 +1 Jaren Jackson Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 32-28
10:44 +1 Jaren Jackson Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-29
10:34 +2 Collin Sexton made driving layup 34-29
10:34   Shooting foul on Jaren Jackson Jr.  
10:34 +1 Collin Sexton made free throw 35-29
10:25   Personal foul on Alfonzo McKinnie  
10:11   Jonas Valanciunas missed floating jump shot  
10:08   Defensive rebound by Alfonzo McKinnie  
9:59   Matthew Dellavedova missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:56   Defensive rebound by Kyle Anderson  
9:49   Out of bounds turnover on Kyle Anderson  
9:37 +3 Collin Sexton made 3-pt. jump shot 38-29
9:15   Ja Morant missed jump shot  
9:11   Defensive rebound by John Henson  
8:59   Collin Sexton missed floating jump shot  
8:55   Defensive rebound by Ja Morant  
8:49   Grayson Allen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:47   Offensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
8:45 +3 Grayson Allen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jonas Valanciunas 38-32
8:30   Personal foul on Dillon Brooks  
8:25   John Henson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:21   Offensive rebound by Alfonzo McKinnie  
8:17   Shooting foul on Dillon Brooks  
8:17 +1 John Henson made 1st of 2 free throws 39-32
8:17 +1 John Henson made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-32
7:56 +2 Ja Morant made floating jump shot 40-34
7:34   Larry Nance Jr. missed jump shot  
7:32   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
7:25   De'Anthony Melton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:21   Defensive rebound by John Henson  
7:10 +2 Alfonzo McKinnie made alley-oop shot, assist by John Henson 42-34
6:47 +2 Grayson Allen made floating jump shot, assist by De'Anthony Melton 42-36
6:32   Collin Sexton missed floating jump shot  
6:30   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
6:25   Shooting foul on Larry Nance Jr.  
6:25 +1 Solomon Hill made 1st of 2 free throws 42-37
6:25   Solomon Hill missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:22   Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
6:08 +2 Larry Nance Jr. made floating jump shot 44-37
5:54 +2 Ja Morant made jump shot 44-39
5:41 +2 Darius Garland made driving layup 46-39
5:23   Ja Morant missed floating jump shot  
5:21   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
5:10 +2 Larry Nance Jr. made alley-oop shot, assist by Darius Garland 48-39
4:57 +2 Brandon Clarke made finger-roll layup, assist by De'Anthony Melton 48-41
4:45   Bad pass turnover on Darius Garland, stolen by De'Anthony Melton  
4:41 +2 Grayson Allen made dunk, assist by De'Anthony Melton 48-43
4:13   Dante Exum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:09   Offensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
3:59   Cedi Osman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:55   Defensive rebound by Jae Crowder  
3:48   Tyus Jones missed floating jump shot  
3:45   Offensive rebound by De'Anthony Melton  
3:41 +2 Grayson Allen made reverse layup, assist by De'Anthony Melton 48-45
3:20 +2 Kevin Love made jump shot 50-45
3:10   Jae Crowder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:07   Defensive rebound by Cedi Osman  
2:53   Lost ball turnover on Darius Garland, stolen by De'Anthony Melton  
2:48 +2 Tyus Jones made finger-roll layup, assist by Brandon Clarke 50-47
2:27   Tristan Thompson missed layup, blocked by Brandon Clarke  
2:24   Offensive rebound by Kevin Love  
2:23 +2 Kevin Love made layup 52-47
2:09   Jae Crowder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:07   Defensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
2:01   Bad pass turnover on Darius Garland, stolen by Jae Crowder  
1:58   Shooting foul on Cedi Osman  
1:58   De'Anthony Melton missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:58   MEM team rebound  
1:58 +1 De'Anthony Melton made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-48
1:47   Cedi Osman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:42   Offensive rebound by Collin Sexton  
1:41 +2 Tristan Thompson made reverse layup, assist by Collin Sexton 54-48
1:28   De'Anthony Melton missed jump shot  
1:26   Defensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
1:22 +2 Cedi Osman made reverse layup, assist by Darius Garland 56-48
1:08   Tyus Jones missed floating jump shot  
1:06   Defensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
1:05   Lost ball turnover on Collin Sexton, stolen by Jae Crowder  
1:00 +2 Tyus Jones made layup, assist by Jae Crowder 56-50
0:49   Tristan Thompson missed hook shot  
0:46   Defensive rebound by Jae Crowder  
0:30 +2 Brandon Clarke made floating jump shot, assist by Tyus Jones 56-52
0:10   Lost ball turnover on Darius Garland, stolen by De'Anthony Melton  
0:07 +2 De'Anthony Melton made dunk, assist by Tyus Jones 56-54
0:03   Collin Sexton missed reverse layup  
0:01   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
0:00   Jonas Valanciunas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   MEM team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
CLE Cavaliers 20
MEM Grizzlies 38

Time Team Play Score
11:46 +2