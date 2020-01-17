MIN
Brogdon's tiebreaking basket sends Pacers past Timberwolves

  • Jan 17, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon just wanted one more chance to make things right.

When the opportunity came, Brogdon delivered.

He drove toward the basket, flicked the ball on the run and made a tiebreaking 16-footer with 18 seconds left to give the Pacers a 116-114 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night.

''Being the closer, sometimes it's about making the last shot but sometimes it's about making the right play, making the right pass,'' Brogdon said. ''My teammates, this organization, my coach trust me with the ball and I'm going to continue to try and make good decisions.''

He was spot on in the Pacers' fourth straight win.

It didn't come easily, nor did it follow coach Nate McMillan's preferred script.

But the Pacers demonstrated something else Friday - the toughness needed to overcome foul trouble, defensive struggles and a late scoring drought that nearly cost them after taking a 114-107 lead with 3:28 left.

That was followed by missed shots, three fouls and two turnovers, which the Timberwolves used to forge a tie with 1:48 to play and even led to three chances for Minnesota to take the lead.

Instead, Brogdon bailed the Pacers out with the final basket. He finished with 12 points and 10 assists.

''Once we're under a minute, normally we're involving Malcolm and Domantas (Sabonis) in some type of two-man game because those two have been the guys who have done good things for us all season,'' McMillan said. ''We're going to put the ball in his (Brogdon's) hands and let him make decisions for us.''

T.J. Warren scored 28 points to help the Pacers fend off Minnesota for the second time in three nights, giving them their first season sweep of the series in four years.

Two-time All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns returned to the Timberwolves lineup after missing the previous 15 games with a sprained left knee. He had 27 points in 28 minutes and made the two free throws to tie the score at 114.

But he was just 4 of 12 from the field in the second half, missed all three of his fourth-quarter attempts and stepped out of bounds with 1:16 to play - wiping out what would have been the go-ahead 3-pointer.

Towns' late turnover initiated a sequence of errors.

With the score still tied, Andrew Wiggins missed a layup on a fast break with 55 seconds left and then stepped out of bounds for another turnover with 31 seconds to go.

The second miscue led to Brogdon's basket, and then Shabazz Napier came up short on a 3-pointer with 8 seconds left.

Wiggins scored 22 points in Minnesota's fourth consecutive loss.

''What I thought were good rhythm 3s, they usually make,'' coach Ryan Saunders said, inferring things might could have been different if they went down. ''You know, we might be having a different conversation right now.''

HE'S BACK

Saunders said before the game that he would play it safe with Towns, who hadn't played since Dec. 13.

He said the Timberwolves would limit Towns' minutes and closely monitor his fatigue level. How long that lasts may depend on how Towns responds to live game action over the next couple of games.

But the Timberwolves sure appreciated having him back on the court.

''Having him out, we had to get through it,'' Wiggins said. ''I'm glad to have him back and I'm not surprised he played so well. That's what he does. He's a natural born hooper.''

TIP-INS

Timberwolves: Josh Okogie had 15 points while Napier and Jarrett Culver each scored 12. Napier had nine assists. ... Jordan McLaughlin had nine points and three 3s, all in the first half. ... Robert Covington finished with nine points and 10 rebounds. ... ... Minnesota made eight 3s in the first half and six early in the third quarter before finishing 17 of 29 from behind the arc.

Pacers: Jeremy Lamb had 18 points and six rebounds. ... Doug McDermott had 13 points and a season-high eight rebounds off the bench. ... Aaron Holiday also had 13 points. ... Sabonis and Myles Turner each played 25 minutes because of foul trouble and each scored eight points. ... Two-time All-Star Victor Oladipo is expected to return to action at the Pacers' next home game, Jan. 29 against Chicago. He's missed nearly a year since suffering a ruptured quad tendon in his right knee.

UP NEXT

Minnesota heads home Saturday to take on defending champion Toronto.

Indiana begins a five-game road trip Sunday at Denver.

---

1st Quarter
MIN Timberwolves 26
IND Pacers 32

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:44   Robert Covington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:40   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
11:26 +2 Domantas Sabonis made hook shot 0-2
11:10   Jarrett Culver missed finger-roll layup  
11:09   MIN team rebound  
11:07   Robert Covington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:04   Defensive rebound by Malcolm Brogdon  
10:48 +2 Domantas Sabonis made layup, assist by Jeremy Lamb 0-4
10:48   Shooting foul on Robert Covington  
10:48   Domantas Sabonis missed free throw  
10:47   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
10:38   Andrew Wiggins missed driving layup, blocked by Myles Turner  
10:38   IND team rebound  
10:23   Domantas Sabonis missed hook shot  
10:21   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
10:09   Shabazz Napier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:06   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
9:57   Malcolm Brogdon missed driving layup  
9:55   Defensive rebound by Shabazz Napier  
9:50   Karl-Anthony Towns missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:47   Defensive rebound by T.J. Warren  
9:38   T.J. Warren missed driving layup  
9:36   Offensive rebound by T.J. Warren  
9:28   Jeremy Lamb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:25   Defensive rebound by Karl-Anthony Towns  
9:16   Karl-Anthony Towns missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:13   Defensive rebound by Jeremy Lamb  
9:02   Traveling violation turnover on Domantas Sabonis  
8:55   Personal foul on Jeremy Lamb  
8:50 +2 Karl-Anthony Towns made driving layup, assist by Shabazz Napier 2-4
8:50   Shooting foul on Myles Turner  
8:50 +1 Karl-Anthony Towns made free throw 3-4
8:40   Shooting foul on Andrew Wiggins  
8:40 +1 Myles Turner made 1st of 2 free throws 3-5
8:40 +1 Myles Turner made 2nd of 2 free throws 3-6
8:29 +3 Karl-Anthony Towns made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andrew Wiggins 6-6
8:08   Offensive foul on Domantas Sabonis  
8:08   Turnover on Domantas Sabonis  
7:52   Robert Covington missed driving layup, blocked by Malcolm Brogdon  
7:49   Defensive rebound by Malcolm Brogdon  
7:46 +3 Malcolm Brogdon made 3-pt. jump shot 6-9
7:32 +2 Karl-Anthony Towns made layup, assist by Shabazz Napier 8-9
7:32   Shooting foul on Domantas Sabonis  
7:32 +1 Karl-Anthony Towns made free throw 9-9
7:21 +2 Jeremy Lamb made jump shot, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 9-11
7:08   Andrew Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:05   Defensive rebound by Myles Turner  
6:57 +2 Jeremy Lamb made jump shot, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 9-13
6:42   Andrew Wiggins missed jump shot  
6:40   Defensive rebound by Myles Turner  
6:33 +3 Justin Holiday made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 9-16
6:09   Out of bounds turnover on Shabazz Napier  
5:57 +2 Jeremy Lamb made jump shot 9-18
5:37 +2 Andrew Wiggins made finger-roll layup 11-18
5:37   Shooting foul on Myles Turner  
5:37 +1 Andrew Wiggins made free throw 12-18
5:28   Malcolm Brogdon missed driving layup  
5:26   Defensive rebound by Josh Okogie  
5:14 +2 Josh Okogie made finger-roll layup, assist by Shabazz Napier 14-18
4:50   Goga Bitadze missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:47   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
4:39 +2 Shabazz Napier made finger-roll layup, assist by Gorgui Dieng 16-18
4:23 +2 T.J. Warren made jump shot 16-20
4:13   Shabazz Napier missed floating jump shot  
4:11   Defensive rebound by Jeremy Lamb  
3:58 +2 Malcolm Brogdon made jump shot 16-22
3:45   Andrew Wiggins missed finger-roll layup  
3:44   Defensive rebound by Malcolm Brogdon  
3:40 +2 Jeremy Lamb made finger-roll layup, assist by Justin Holiday 16-24
3:28 +3 Gorgui Dieng made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shabazz Napier 19-24
3:15   Personal foul on Andrew Wiggins  
3:01   Justin Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:57   Defensive rebound by Josh Okogie  
2:45 +2 Gorgui Dieng made fade-away jump shot, assist by Jordan McLaughlin 21-24
2:26 +2 T.J. McConnell made finger-roll layup 21-26
2:10 +2 Jarrett Culver made driving layup 23-26
1:58   T.J. Warren missed jump shot  
1:55   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Culver  
1:52   Personal foul on Aaron Holiday  
1:52 +1 Jarrett Culver made 1st of 2 free throws 24-26
1:52 +1 Jarrett Culver made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-26
1:38   T.J. McConnell missed driving layup  
1:36   Defensive rebound by Gorgui Dieng  
1:26   Gorgui Dieng missed jump shot  
1:24   Defensive rebound by Justin Holiday  
1:14 +2 Goga Bitadze made dunk, assist by Aaron Holiday 25-28
0:58   Jordan McLaughlin missed driving layup, blocked by Aaron Holiday  
0:58   IND team rebound  
0:48 +2 Aaron Holiday made finger-roll layup 25-30
0:32   Shooting foul on Goga Bitadze  
0:32 +1 Jarrett Culver made 1st of 2 free throws 26-30
0:32   Jarrett Culver missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
0:31   Defensive rebound by Doug McDermott  
0:12   Justin Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:09   Offensive rebound by Aaron Holiday  
0:08   Shooting foul on Gorgui Dieng  
0:08 +1 Aaron Holiday made 1st of 2 free throws 26-31
0:08 +1 Aaron Holiday made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-32
0:02   Jordan McLaughlin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   Defensive rebound by Aaron Holiday  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
MIN Timberwolves 35
IND Pacers 35

Time Team Play Score
11:41 +2 T.J. McConnell made jump shot, assist by Domantas Sabonis 26-34
11:23   Robert Covington missed finger-roll layup  
11:21   Defensive rebound by Doug McDermott  
11:15 +3 Doug McDermott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Holiday 26-37
11:00 +3 Jordan McLaughlin made 3-pt. jump shot 29-37
10:47   Doug McDermott missed layup  
10:47   IND team rebound  
10:47   Traveling violation turnover on Doug McDermott  
10:36 +3 Jarrett Culver made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan McLaughlin 32-37
10:17   Justin Holiday missed driving layup  
10:15   Defensive rebound by Gorgui Dieng  
10:09 +3 Jordan McLaughlin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Robert Covington 35-37
9:52 +2 Doug McDermott made driving layup, assist by Domantas Sabonis 35-39
9:39 +2 Jarrett Culver made jump shot 37-39
9:29   Doug McDermott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:27   Defensive rebound by Jordan McLaughlin  
9:22   Traveling violation turnover on Keita Bates-Diop  
8:58 +2 Aaron Holiday made floating jump shot 37-41
8:38 +2 Karl-Anthony Towns made driving layup 39-41
8:29   Personal foul on Robert Covington  
8:19 +2 T.J. McConnell made fade-away jump shot 39-43
8:03 +3 Jordan McLaughlin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Karl-Anthony Towns 42-43
7:49 +2 Doug McDermott made driving layup 42-45
7:41 +3 Robert Covington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan McLaughlin 45-45
7:27 +2 T.J. McConnell made fade-away jump shot 45-47
7:09 +2 Jarrett Culver made finger-roll layup 47-47
6:49   Malcolm Brogdon missed jump shot  
6:47   Offensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
6:47   Traveling violation turnover on Domantas Sabonis  
6:33   Robert Covington missed driving layup  
6:31   Defensive rebound by Jeremy Lamb  
6:13   Jeremy Lamb missed jump shot  
6:10   Defensive rebound by Josh Okogie  
5:59 +2 Andrew Wiggins made jump shot 49-47
5:42 +2 Domantas Sabonis made jump shot, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 49-49
5:22 +2 Andrew Wiggins made floating jump shot 51-49
5:04 +2 Malcolm Brogdon made jump shot, assist by Domantas Sabonis 51-51
4:55   Shooting foul on Domantas Sabonis  
4:55 +1 Josh Okogie made 1st of 2 free throws 52-51
4:55   Josh Okogie missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:53   Defensive rebound by Doug McDermott  
4:38 +2 T.J. Warren made layup 52-53
4:20   Violation  
4:07   Karl-Anthony Towns missed driving layup  
4:05   Offensive rebound by Karl-Anthony Towns  
4:04   Karl-Anthony Towns missed layup  
4:02   Defensive rebound by Myles Turner  
3:49   T.J. Warren missed jump shot  
3:47   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
3:39   Robert Covington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:36   Defensive rebound by Doug McDermott  
3:28 +2 Doug McDermott made jump shot, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 52-55
3:15 +2 Karl-Anthony Towns made dunk, assist by Andrew Wiggins 54-55
3:05 +2 T.J. Warren made layup, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 54-57
2:49   Bad pass turnover on Shabazz Napier, stolen by Myles Turner  
2:45 +2 T.J. Warren made layup 54-59
2:33   Personal foul on Doug McDermott  
2:26   Shabazz Napier missed floating jump shot  
2:24   Defensive rebound by Doug McDermott  
2:14   Bad pass turnover on Malcolm Brogdon, stolen by Josh Okogie  
2:11 +2 Josh Okogie made dunk 56-59
1:58   Violation  
1:47   Malcolm Brogdon missed reverse layup, blocked by Jarrett Culver  
1:44   Defensive rebound by Gorgui Dieng  
1:42   Out of bounds turnover on Josh Okogie  
1:33   Jarrett Culver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:23 +2 Goga Bitadze made dunk, assist by T.J. Warren 56-61
1:10   Lost ball turnover on Andrew Wiggins, stolen by Jeremy Lamb  
1:06 +3 T.J. Warren made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeremy Lamb 56-64
1:03   Violation  
0:51 +3 Josh Okogie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shabazz Napier 59-64
0:29   Shooting foul on Gorgui Dieng  
0:29   Goga Bitadze missed 1st of 2 free throws  
0:29   IND team rebound  
0:29 +1 Goga Bitadze made 2nd of 2 free throws 59-65
0:09 +2 Andrew Wiggins made driving layup 61-65
0:00 +2 Jeremy Lamb made driving layup, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 61-67
0:00   Violation  
0:00   Violation  

3rd Quarter
MIN Timberwolves 32
IND Pacers 32

Time Team Play Score
11:38   T.J. Warren missed floating jump shot  
11:35   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
11:22 +3 Shabazz Napier made 3-pt. jump shot 64-67
11:11 +3 Malcolm Brogdon made 3-pt. jump shot 64-70
10:56 +3 Andrew Wiggins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Robert Covington 67-70
10:42 +3 T.J. Warren made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 67-73
10:30   Karl-Anthony Towns missed driving layup  
10:28   Defensive rebound by Jeremy Lamb  
10:12   Lost ball turnover on Domantas Sabonis, stolen by Robert Covington  
10:02 +3 Robert Covington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shabazz Napier 70-73
9:47 +3 T.J. Warren made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 70-76
9:46   Shooting foul on Robert Covington  
9:46 +1 T.J. Warren made free throw 70-77
9:36   Karl-Anthony Towns missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:33   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
9:26   Jeremy Lamb missed floating jump shot  
9:23   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
9:17 +3 Andrew Wiggins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shabazz Napier 73-77
8:56   Shooting foul on Karl-Anthony Towns  
8:56 +1 Myles Turner made 1st of 2 free throws 73-78
8:56 +1 Myles Turner made 2nd of 2 free throws 73-79
8:45 +3 Shabazz Napier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andrew Wiggins 76-79
8:31 +2 T.J. Warren made jump shot, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 76-81
8:14   Robert Covington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:11   Defensive rebound by Jeremy Lamb  
8:07   Offensive foul on Domantas Sabonis  
8:07   Turnover on Domantas Sabonis  
7:57 +3 Karl-Anthony Towns made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shabazz Napier 79-81
7:46   Shooting foul on Shabazz Napier  
7:46 +1 Jeremy Lamb made 1st of 2 free throws 79-82
7:46 +1 Jeremy Lamb made 2nd of 2 free throws 79-83
7:36 +3 Karl-Anthony Towns made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andrew Wiggins 82-83
7:26