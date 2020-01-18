PHO
BOS

No Text

Suns overcome Smart's record 11 3s, beat Celtics 123-119

  • AP
  • Jan 18, 2020

BOSTON (AP) Devin Booker sure loves playing in TD Garden.

His near triple-double effort was just barely enough for the Phoenix Suns to overcome Boston guard Marcus Smart's performance.

Booker had 39 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists and the Suns withstood a franchise-record 11 3-pointers by Smart and beat the Celtics 123-119 on Saturday.

''You know, Book is - Book's Book,'' Phoenix coach Monty Williams said. ''It's something I don't take for granted to have a guy that can get buckets like that.''

Deandre Ayton had 26 points and 15 rebounds and Mikal Bridges added a career-best 26 points for the Suns, who have won four of their last five games.

Smart shot 11 for 22 from 3-point range and finished with a career-best 37 points. His performance marked the first time in NBA history that a player made 11 or more 3-points in a losing effort, according to Stats.

''He obviously was shooting confidently, made some big shots late into the game and into the (first) half,'' Boston coach Brad Stevens said. ''He's a tough guy and he got a lot of good looks and took advantage of it.''

Jayson Tatum scored 26 points and Gordon Hayward added 22 for Boston, which has lost three straight and six of eight.

Three years ago, Booker scored 70 points in a loss to the Celtics in TD Garden. He finished an assist shy of his first career triple-double.

The Celtics were missing two of their top three leading scorers - Kemba Walker (team-best 22.1 per game), out with left knee soreness, and Jaylen Brown (20.0), sidelined for the second straight game with a sprained right thumb.

But Smart kept them in it.

''Right now, it means nothing,'' Smart said. ''I'd trade all that in for a win, especially the way the team has been playing.''

Boston cut its deficit to 90-85 early in the fourth, but Dario Saric and Bridges answered with consecutive 3s. The Celtics had it down to 114-111 on Daniel Theis' breakaway dunk with about a minute left, but Bridges hit a jumper in the lane with 37 seconds to play.

Booker's two free throws sealed it with 4.8 seconds left.

''I feel like there were times where we could've put them away, but (an) experienced team that has been in this situation before is never gonna give up,'' Booker said.

The Suns led 60-51 at halftime and answered - mainly behind Booker and Ayton - any surge by Boston. The lead never fell below seven in the quarter, with Booker scoring nine points and Ayton getting eight.

The loss of two key players showed for the Celtics in the first quarter when the Suns broke in front 26-10 before Boston's bench helped spark a 15-0 run.

TIP-INS

Suns: Ayton took an inadvertent elbow from Smart to mouth in the first quarter. After a brief stoppage to get checked, the 7-foot-1 center stayed in the game. . Booker also went to the floor hard after a collision with Smart in the second, but remained in after getting up slowly, and Ricky Rubio took a shot to the face in the fourth.

Celtics: Tatum was taken out early after missing his first three shots. . Grant Williams started at forward and Hayward at guard. Stevens joked before the game that he didn't know who was starting and said: ''I think I told six guys and you can only have five.''

TRYING EVERYTHING

Stevens even used a different type of defense - a box-and-one on Booker - but that didn't work.

''We played a little bit of a zone and we were going to take our chances with other guys,'' he said. ''I think we played a triangle-and-two my second year (in Boston) in the playoffs against (Kyrie) Irving and (LeBron) James. That was probably the last time, but he was killing us.''

EXTRA CHEERLEADERS

Walker, dressed in jeans with a white hooded sweatshirt and a beige sports coat, offered any support he could, talking to the team on the bench during a timeout while the coaches were huddling off to the side after Boston fell behind early in the game.

He was off the bench, clapping numerous times and patting teammates when they came out. Brown joined him, at times, offering encouragement.

ACROBATIC

On one of his baskets, Booker was fouled driving to his right, and, while in midair, shifted and flipped a shot in over shoulder across his body.

UP NEXT

Suns: Host the Spurs on Monday night.

Celtics: Host the Lakers Monday night.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

1st Quarter
PHO Suns 26
BOS Celtics 20

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:51 +3 Marcus Smart made 3-pt. jump shot 0-3
11:29   Devin Booker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:26   Defensive rebound by Marcus Smart  
11:16   Jayson Tatum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:14   Defensive rebound by Devin Booker  
11:06 +2 Devin Booker made jump shot 2-3
10:50   Gordon Hayward missed jump shot  
10:48   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
10:39   Bad pass turnover on Devin Booker, stolen by Daniel Theis  
10:33   Out of bounds turnover on Daniel Theis  
10:23 +2 Devin Booker made turnaround jump shot, assist by Dario Saric 4-3
10:08   Marcus Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:05   Defensive rebound by Mikal Bridges  
9:53 +2 Deandre Ayton made driving layup, assist by Devin Booker 6-3
9:36   Gordon Hayward missed driving layup, blocked by Mikal Bridges  
9:36   BOS team rebound  
9:31   Gordon Hayward missed turnaround jump shot  
9:29   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
9:11   Shooting foul on Grant Williams  
9:11 +1 Ricky Rubio made 1st of 2 free throws 7-3
9:11 +1 Ricky Rubio made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-3
9:03   Personal foul on Mikal Bridges  
8:55   Jayson Tatum missed floating jump shot  
8:53   Defensive rebound by Dario Saric  
8:42 +2 Dario Saric made driving layup 10-3
8:30   Marcus Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:28   Defensive rebound by Dario Saric  
8:13   Dario Saric missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:11   Defensive rebound by Jayson Tatum  
7:59   Out of bounds turnover on Grant Williams  
7:49   Devin Booker missed turnaround jump shot  
7:47   Defensive rebound by Enes Kanter  
7:40   Lost ball turnover on Gordon Hayward, stolen by Mikal Bridges  
7:37 +2 Mikal Bridges made dunk 12-3
7:22   Marcus Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:20   Defensive rebound by Dario Saric  
7:14   Bad pass turnover on Ricky Rubio, stolen by Javonte Green  
7:09 +2 Gordon Hayward made dunk, assist by Javonte Green 12-5
6:55   Bad pass turnover on Ricky Rubio, stolen by Gordon Hayward  
6:50   Javonte Green missed dunk  
6:46   Defensive rebound by Ricky Rubio  
6:44   Personal foul on Marcus Smart  
6:36 +3 Ricky Rubio made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devin Booker 15-5
6:17 +2 Enes Kanter made layup, assist by Gordon Hayward 15-7
6:12   Ricky Rubio missed driving layup  
6:10   Defensive rebound by Gordon Hayward  
6:05   Jayson Tatum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:01   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
5:52   Shooting foul on Enes Kanter  
5:52   Devin Booker missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:52   PHO team rebound  
5:52 +1 Devin Booker made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-7
5:41 +3 Marcus Smart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gordon Hayward 16-10
5:29 +2 Dario Saric made driving layup, assist by Ricky Rubio 18-10
5:21   Brad Wanamaker missed jump shot  
5:19   Offensive rebound by Javonte Green  
5:16   Javonte Green missed dunk  
5:15   Defensive rebound by Dario Saric  
5:13   Deandre Ayton missed alley-oop shot  
5:08   Offensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
5:08   Deandre Ayton missed dunk  
5:08   Defensive rebound by Enes Kanter  
5:02   Lost ball turnover on Marcus Smart, stolen by Mikal Bridges  
5:00   Personal foul on Gordon Hayward  
4:53 +2 Devin Booker made jump shot 20-10
4:32   Enes Kanter missed hook shot  
4:31   Defensive rebound by Dario Saric  
4:23 +2 Devin Booker made jump shot 22-10
4:06   Gordon Hayward missed fade-away jump shot  
4:04   Defensive rebound by Devin Booker  
3:57 +2 Devin Booker made jump shot 24-10
3:38   Marcus Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:36   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
3:21 +2 Dario Saric made hook shot, assist by Deandre Ayton 26-10
3:04 +3 Marcus Smart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gordon Hayward 26-13
2:45   Bad pass turnover on Devin Booker, stolen by Marcus Smart  
2:42   Shooting foul on Dario Saric  
2:42   Javonte Green missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:42   BOS team rebound  
2:42 +1 Javonte Green made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-14
2:23   Dario Saric missed turnaround jump shot, blocked by Jayson Tatum  
2:21   Offensive rebound by Dario Saric  
2:19   Dario Saric missed hook shot  
2:17   Defensive rebound by Brad Wanamaker  
2:17   Personal foul on Elie Okobo  
2:05   Offensive foul on Jayson Tatum  
2:05   Turnover on Jayson Tatum  
1:44   Shooting foul on Tremont Waters  
1:44   Elie Okobo missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:44   PHO team rebound  
1:44   Elie Okobo missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:44   Defensive rebound by Javonte Green  
1:37 +2 Brad Wanamaker made layup, assist by Javonte Green 26-16
1:26   Devin Booker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:23   Offensive rebound by Ty Jerome  
1:19   Jevon Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:17   Defensive rebound by Jayson Tatum  
1:03 +2 Jayson Tatum made driving layup 26-18
0:39   Elie Okobo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:36   Defensive rebound by Tremont Waters  
0:31   Tremont Waters missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:27   Defensive rebound by Elie Okobo  
0:08   Devin Booker missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Daniel Theis  
0:06   Defensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
0:00 +2 Jayson Tatum made driving layup 26-20

2nd Quarter
PHO Suns 34
BOS Celtics 31

Time Team Play Score
11:49   Personal foul on Javonte Green  
11:42   Aron Baynes missed hook shot  
11:41   Defensive rebound by Tremont Waters  
11:23 +3 Javonte Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tremont Waters 26-23
11:03   Ricky Rubio missed jump shot  
10:59   Defensive rebound by Javonte Green  
10:49   Javonte Green missed driving layup, blocked by Ty Jerome  
10:47   Defensive rebound by Aron Baynes  
10:41   Ricky Rubio missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:39   Defensive rebound by Tremont Waters  
10:34   Shooting foul on Mikal Bridges  
10:34 +1 Javonte Green made 1st of 2 free throws 26-24
10:34 +1 Javonte Green made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-25
10:23   Mikal Bridges missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Daniel Theis  
10:22   PHO team rebound  
10:15   Aron Baynes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:13   Defensive rebound by Javonte Green  
10:04   Jayson Tatum missed driving layup  
10:02   Defensive rebound by Aron Baynes  
10:01   Bad pass turnover on Aron Baynes, stolen by Jayson Tatum  
9:53   Brad Wanamaker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:49   Defensive rebound by Jevon Carter  
9:29 +3 Jevon Carter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aron Baynes 29-25
9:14   Shooting foul on Jevon Carter  
9:14 +1 Tremont Waters made 1st of 2 free throws 29-26
9:14 +1 Tremont Waters made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-27
9:04 +2 Mikal Bridges made layup, assist by Dario Saric 31-27
8:49 +2 Jayson Tatum made finger-roll layup, assist by Tremont Waters 31-29
8:30   3-second violation turnover on Dario Saric  
8:12   Lost ball turnover on Jayson Tatum, stolen by Jevon Carter  
8:06 +3 Jevon Carter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ricky Rubio 34-29
7:45 +2 Gordon Hayward made driving layup 34-31
7:45   Shooting foul on Jevon Carter  
7:45 +1 Gordon Hayward made free throw 34-32
7:30   Ricky Rubio missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:28   Offensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
7:22 +2 Deandre Ayton made layup, assist by Devin Booker 36-32
7:22   Shooting foul on Enes Kanter  
7:22 +1 Deandre Ayton made free throw 37-32
7:08   Gordon Hayward missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:06   Defensive rebound by Devin Booker  
6:53   Deandre Ayton missed turnaround jump shot  
6:51   Defensive rebound by Jayson Tatum  
6:45   Jayson Tatum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:43   Defensive rebound by Devin Booker  
6:33 +2 Devin Booker made floating jump shot 39-32
6:18   Daniel Theis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:16   Defensive rebound by Ricky Rubio  
6:03 +2 Deandre Ayton made hook shot, assist by Dario Saric 41-32
6:03   Violation  
5:48 +2 Daniel Theis made layup, assist by Marcus Smart 41-34
5:29   Jevon Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:27   Defensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
5:16 +2 Daniel Theis made dunk, assist by Gordon Hayward 41-36
5:17   Full timeout called  
4:54   Lost ball turnover on Devin Booker, stolen by Marcus Smart  
4:48 +2 Marcus Smart made layup 41-38
4:26 +2 Devin Booker made jump shot 43-38
4:10 +2 Jayson Tatum made finger-roll layup, assist by Marcus Smart 43-40
3:46 +3 Mikal Bridges made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devin Booker 46-40
3:26   Jayson Tatum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:23   Defensive rebound by Devin Booker  
3:21 +2 Deandre Ayton made dunk, assist by Devin Booker 48-40
3:13   Personal foul on Devin Booker  
3:06   Gordon Hayward missed driving layup, blocked by Deandre Ayton  
3:04   Defensive rebound by Devin Booker  
2:59   Dario Saric missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:58   BOS team rebound  
2:38   Brad Wanamaker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:36   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
2:27 +2 Devin Booker made jump shot 50-40
2:12   Jayson Tatum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:09   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
1:56   Deandre Ayton missed turnaround jump shot  
1:54   Offensive rebound by Elie Okobo  
1:53 +3 Mikal Bridges made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elie Okobo 53-40
1:37 +3 Marcus Smart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daniel Theis 53-43
1:19   Deandre Ayton missed alley-oop shot  
1:16   Defensive rebound by Marcus Smart  
1:12   Brad Wanamaker missed layup  
1:11   Defensive rebound by Ricky Rubio  
1:03   Shooting foul on Brad Wanamaker  
1:03 +1 Devin Booker made 1st of 2 free throws 54-43
1:03 +1 Devin Booker made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-43
0:47 +3 Marcus Smart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daniel Theis 55-46
0:39 +3 Devin Booker made 3-pt. jump shot 58-46
0:34   Personal foul on Devin Booker  
0:34 +1 Gordon Hayward made 1st of 2 free throws 58-47
0:34 +1 Gordon Hayward made 2nd of 2 free throws 58-48
0:16   Shooting foul on Daniel Theis  
0:16 +1 Deandre Ayton made 1st of 2 free throws 59-48
0:16 +1 Deandre Ayton made 2nd of 2 free throws 60-48
0:01 +3 Marcus Smart made 3-pt. jump shot 60-51
0:01   Elie Okobo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   PHO team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
PHO Suns 27
BOS Celtics 25

Time Team Play Score
11:43 +3 Mikal Bridges made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ricky Rubio 63-51
11:21 +2 Marcus Smart made reverse layup 63-53
11:12   Deandre Ayton missed jump shot  
11:10   Defensive rebound by Jayson Tatum  
11:04 +2 Gordon Hayward made reverse layup, assist by Marcus Smart 63-55
10:38   Ricky Rubio missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Daniel Theis  
10:36