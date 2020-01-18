TOR
MIN

VanVleet scores 29 in return as Raptors beat Wolves 122-112

  • AP
  • Jan 18, 2020

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Fred VanVleet knew he was on a minutes restriction as he made his return from a hamstring injury after missing five games. The Raptors guard tried not to think much about it while on the court.

Instead, he made the most of the minutes he did play.

VanVleet led Toronto with 29 points as the Raptors beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 122-112 on Saturday night.

Kyle Lowry added 28 points and seven assists while Norman Powell scored 20 points off the bench for the Raptors, who have won three straight games.

Minnesota's Andrew Wiggins recorded his first career triple-double. He had 18 points, a career-high 11 assists and 10 rebounds. Rookie Jarrett Culver had 26 points for the Timberwolves, who have lost five straight.

VanVleet's injury sidelined him for five games before Saturday. He was 11 of 16 from the field and 7 of 8 from 3-point range.

''It looked like it was just riding a bike,'' Raptors coach Nick Nurse said of VanVleet. ''He was really good.''

Nurse said pregame that VanVleet would play between 25 to 28 minutes. He played 28:30 - the most of any Raptor on Saturday.

''I think playing at ease like that allowed me to not press and just let the game come to me,'' said VanVleet, who scored 10 points in the fourth quarter.

Toronto took a five-point lead into the fourth quarter thanks in large part to Lowry's efforts in the third. Lowry scored 17 points in the quarter to erase a four-point halftime deficit.

The Raptors pushed the lead to as many as 22 in the fourth. Serge Ibaka and Powell each had six points off the bench during a 21-6 stretch to open the period.

''They kind of extended the lead and it was kind of hard to come back after that,'' Wiggins said.

Saturday was the second night of back-to-back games for both teams. Toronto beat Washington 140-111 on Friday, while Minnesota lost 116-114 at Indiana.

Minnesota got big first quarters from Wiggins and Culver. Wiggins had 11 points on 4-of-4 shooting and added five assists in the quarter. Culver led Minnesota with 14 points in the first, including 4 of 6 from deep.

''He shot ten 3s and made four,'' Wolves coach Ryan Saunders said of Culver. ''I was happy with him tonight.''

TIP-INS

Raptors: Toronto scored 58 points in the paint. . Powell's 20-point game was the fourth time this season he's topped 20 points while coming off the bench. . Pascal Siakam and Marc Gasol both picked up technical fouls with 1:01 to play in the first half.

Timberwolves: G Allen Crabbe was inactive Saturday with an illness. Minnesota acquired Crabbe on Thursday in a trade with Atlanta that sent Jeff Teague and Treveon Graham to the Hawks. . Culver topped 20 points for the fourth time this season.

CHEERING SECTIONS

Raptors coach Nick Nurse grew up in Carroll, Iowa, and was initially planning on a big group of family members making the 4-hour drive to Minneapolis. But those plans were thwarted by a snowstorm Friday night.

''There were at least one or two buses coming up from my hometown and that all got canceled,'' Nurse said.

Raptors guard Matt Thomas only played 3 minutes but had his own fan club that was vocal the few times he stepped on the court. Thomas grew up in Onalaska, Wisconsin, 145 miles from Minneapolis.

QUIET KAT

Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns had 12 points in the first half but was held scoreless after halftime. It was Towns' second game back after missing 15 games with a combination of a knee injury and illness.

''I think tonight still shows that I've got to find a way to implement myself back into the offense,'' Towns said.

UP NEXT

Raptors: Visit Atlanta on Monday night.

Timberwolves: Host Denver on Monday night.

1st Quarter
TOR Raptors 32
MIN Timberwolves 39

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:42 +3 Jarrett Culver made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andrew Wiggins 0-3
11:27 +2 Marc Gasol made jump shot, assist by Kyle Lowry 2-3
11:14   Jarrett Culver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:12   Defensive rebound by Marc Gasol  
11:04 +2 Pascal Siakam made driving layup 4-3
10:53 +2 Andrew Wiggins made floating jump shot, assist by Shabazz Napier 4-5
10:36   OG Anunoby missed layup, blocked by Karl-Anthony Towns  
10:33   Offensive rebound by OG Anunoby  
10:30   Pascal Siakam missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:28   Defensive rebound by Karl-Anthony Towns  
10:22 +2 Shabazz Napier made driving layup 4-7
10:08   Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:03   Defensive rebound by Andrew Wiggins  
9:58 +2 Jarrett Culver made driving layup, assist by Andrew Wiggins 4-9
9:41 +2 Marc Gasol made hook shot 6-9
9:27   Karl-Anthony Towns missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:25   Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry  
9:20 +2 Fred VanVleet made driving layup 8-9
9:07 +3 Andrew Wiggins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shabazz Napier 8-12
8:50   Personal foul on Karl-Anthony Towns  
8:36   OG Anunoby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:32   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Culver  
8:28   Jarrett Culver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:26   Defensive rebound by Marc Gasol  
8:19 +3 Fred VanVleet made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Pascal Siakam 11-12
8:02 +2 Andrew Wiggins made jump shot, assist by Karl-Anthony Towns 11-14
7:56 +2 Kyle Lowry made jump shot 13-14
7:56   Shooting foul on Shabazz Napier  
7:56   Kyle Lowry missed free throw  
7:53   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
7:44 +3 Jarrett Culver made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andrew Wiggins 13-17
7:33 +2 Pascal Siakam made driving layup 15-17
7:16 +2 Robert Covington made floating jump shot, assist by Andrew Wiggins 15-19
6:55 +2 Kyle Lowry made finger-roll layup 17-19
6:41   Shooting foul on Fred VanVleet  
6:41 +1 Karl-Anthony Towns made 1st of 2 free throws 17-20
6:41 +1 Karl-Anthony Towns made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-21
6:29   Kyle Lowry missed finger-roll layup  
6:28   Defensive rebound by Karl-Anthony Towns  
6:16   Robert Covington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:13   Offensive rebound by Shabazz Napier  
6:12   Bad pass turnover on Shabazz Napier, stolen by Marc Gasol  
5:56 +2 Kyle Lowry made driving layup 19-21
5:33   Bad pass turnover on Karl-Anthony Towns, stolen by Marc Gasol  
5:20   OG Anunoby missed layup  
5:19   Defensive rebound by Karl-Anthony Towns  
5:14 +2 Andrew Wiggins made floating jump shot, assist by Shabazz Napier 19-23
5:04 +2 Pascal Siakam made driving layup 21-23
4:48 +2 Karl-Anthony Towns made hook shot, assist by Shabazz Napier 21-25
4:27   Bad pass turnover on Fred VanVleet, stolen by Shabazz Napier  
4:17   Robert Covington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:14   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
4:13   Out of bounds turnover on Pascal Siakam  
4:02   Shooting foul on OG Anunoby  
4:02 +1 Andrew Wiggins made 1st of 2 free throws 21-26
4:02 +1 Andrew Wiggins made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-27
3:49   Pascal Siakam missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:47   Defensive rebound by Josh Okogie  
3:41   Robert Covington missed reverse layup  
3:39   TOR team rebound  
3:30   Personal foul on Jordan McLaughlin  
3:21 +2 Serge Ibaka made layup, assist by Norman Powell 23-27
3:05 +2 Jordan McLaughlin made driving layup, assist by Andrew Wiggins 23-29
2:55 +2 Norman Powell made jump shot, assist by Serge Ibaka 25-29
2:40   Shooting foul on Serge Ibaka  
2:40 +1 Robert Covington made 1st of 2 free throws 25-30
2:40 +1 Robert Covington made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-31
2:26   Norman Powell missed driving layup  
2:25   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
2:11 +3 Jarrett Culver made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan McLaughlin 25-34
1:58 +2 Norman Powell made layup, assist by Serge Ibaka 27-34
1:58   Shooting foul on Josh Okogie  
1:58 +1 Norman Powell made free throw 28-34
1:40   Lost ball turnover on Jordan McLaughlin, stolen by Norman Powell  
1:35   Terence Davis missed dunk, blocked by Gorgui Dieng  
1:33   Defensive rebound by Keita Bates-Diop  
1:24 +3 Jarrett Culver made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keita Bates-Diop 28-37
1:12   Serge Ibaka missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:08   Defensive rebound by Gorgui Dieng  
0:55   Keita Bates-Diop missed running Jump Shot  
0:54   Defensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
0:43 +2 Serge Ibaka made hook shot, assist by Norman Powell 30-37
0:30   Jarrett Culver missed driving layup, blocked by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
0:30   MIN team rebound  
0:27   Personal foul on Norman Powell  
0:22   Shooting foul on Norman Powell  
0:22 +1 Gorgui Dieng made 1st of 2 free throws 30-38
0:22 +1 Gorgui Dieng made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-39
0:01 +2 Norman Powell made jump shot 32-39
0:00   Jordan McLaughlin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   MIN team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
TOR Raptors 26
MIN Timberwolves 23

Time Team Play Score
11:45   Serge Ibaka missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:42   Defensive rebound by Jordan McLaughlin  
11:20   Josh Okogie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:16   Defensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
11:08 +2 Rondae Hollis-Jefferson made dunk, assist by Serge Ibaka 34-39
10:46   Jarrett Culver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:43   Defensive rebound by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
10:38   Lost ball turnover on Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, stolen by Gorgui Dieng  
10:34   Shooting foul on Norman Powell  
10:34   Jarrett Culver missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:34   MIN team rebound  
10:34   Jarrett Culver missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:32   Defensive rebound by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
10:13   Shooting foul on Jarrett Culver  
10:13 +1 Rondae Hollis-Jefferson made 1st of 2 free throws 35-39
10:13 +1 Rondae Hollis-Jefferson made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-39
9:55 +2 Josh Okogie made driving layup, assist by Keita Bates-Diop 36-41
9:44   Serge Ibaka missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:42   Defensive rebound by Keita Bates-Diop  
9:26 +3 Gorgui Dieng made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jarrett Culver 36-44
9:13 +2 Serge Ibaka made hook shot, assist by Terence Davis 38-44
8:57   Gorgui Dieng missed jump shot, blocked by Patrick McCaw  
8:55   Offensive rebound by Gorgui Dieng  
8:55   Lost ball turnover on Gorgui Dieng, stolen by Fred VanVleet  
8:49 +2 Fred VanVleet made layup 40-44
8:39   Keita Bates-Diop missed driving layup, blocked by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
8:34   Defensive rebound by Fred VanVleet  
8:31   Fred VanVleet missed driving layup  
8:31   MIN team rebound  
8:28   Jumpball  
8:27   Lost ball turnover on Josh Okogie, stolen by Fred VanVleet  
8:07   Serge Ibaka missed floating jump shot  
8:03   Defensive rebound by Gorgui Dieng  
7:52   Shooting foul on Fred VanVleet  
7:52 +1 Josh Okogie made 1st of 2 free throws 40-45
7:52 +1 Josh Okogie made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-46
7:41   Out of bounds turnover on Kyle Lowry  
7:24   Keita Bates-Diop missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Pascal Siakam  
7:20   Defensive rebound by Fred VanVleet  
7:18   Fred VanVleet missed driving layup, blocked by Josh Okogie  
7:15   Offensive rebound by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
7:13   Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:09   Defensive rebound by Josh Okogie  
7:00   Personal foul on Fred VanVleet  
6:49   Karl-Anthony Towns missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:47   Defensive rebound by Fred VanVleet  
6:40 +3 Fred VanVleet made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Pascal Siakam 43-46
6:21   Josh Okogie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:18   Defensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
6:13   Serge Ibaka missed alley-oop shot  
6:10   Defensive rebound by Jordan McLaughlin  
6:02   Offensive foul on Andrew Wiggins  
6:02   Turnover on Andrew Wiggins  
5:51   Pascal Siakam missed jump shot  
5:48   Offensive rebound by Kyle Lowry  
5:48   Personal foul on Josh Okogie  
5:43 +3 Fred VanVleet made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson 46-46
5:27 +2 Karl-Anthony Towns made jump shot, assist by Andrew Wiggins 46-48
5:22 +2 Pascal Siakam made alley-oop shot, assist by Fred VanVleet 48-48
5:03 +3 Karl-Anthony Towns made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Robert Covington 48-51
4:43 +3 Fred VanVleet made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Lowry 51-51
4:18   Traveling violation turnover on Andrew Wiggins  
3:58   Marc Gasol missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:55   Defensive rebound by Andrew Wiggins  
3:50   Personal foul on Kyle Lowry  
3:49   Violation  
3:43   Shabazz Napier missed driving layup  
3:41   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
3:32   Marc Gasol missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:29   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
3:18   Andrew Wiggins missed floating jump shot  
3:18   TOR team rebound  
2:57   Shooting foul on Robert Covington  
2:57 +1 Pascal Siakam made 1st of 2 free throws 52-51
2:57 +1 Pascal Siakam made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-51
2:47 +2 Andrew Wiggins made finger-roll layup, assist by Karl-Anthony Towns 53-53
2:40 +3 Kyle Lowry made 3-pt. jump shot 56-53
2:28   Andrew Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:25   Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry  
2:21   Norman Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:18   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
2:06 +2 Robert Covington made driving layup, assist by Karl-Anthony Towns 56-55
1:55 +2 Kyle Lowry made driving layup, assist by Marc Gasol 58-55
1:32   Karl-Anthony Towns missed layup, blocked by Pascal Siakam  
1:30   Defensive rebound by Norman Powell  
1:26   Norman Powell missed layup  
1:24   Defensive rebound by Shabazz Napier  
1:21 +2 Karl-Anthony Towns made driving dunk, assist by Andrew Wiggins 58-57
1:01   Offensive foul on Pascal Siakam  
1:01   Turnover on Pascal Siakam  
1:01   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
1:01   Karl-Anthony Towns missed free throw  
1:01   MIN team rebound  
1:01   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
1:01 +1 Karl-Anthony Towns made free throw 58-58
0:42   Karl-Anthony Towns missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:40   Offensive rebound by Andrew Wiggins  
0:40   Shooting foul on Kyle Lowry  
0:40 +1 Andrew Wiggins made 1st of 2 free throws 58-59
0:40 +1 Andrew Wiggins made 2nd of 2 free throws 58-60
0:39   Out of bounds turnover on Pascal Siakam  
0:28   Robert Covington missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Pascal Siakam  
0:26   Offensive rebound by Robert Covington  
0:23   Robert Covington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:23   MIN team rebound  
0:23   Personal foul on OG Anunoby  
0:23 +1 Jarrett Culver made 1st of 2 free throws 58-61
0:23 +1 Jarrett Culver made 2nd of 2 free throws 58-62
0:03   Kyle Lowry missed driving layup, blocked by Jarrett Culver  
0:00   Defensive rebound by Andrew Wiggins  
0:00   Josh Okogie missed finger-roll layup  
0:00   MIN team rebound  

3rd Quarter
TOR Raptors 31
MIN Timberwolves 22

Time Team Play Score
11:49 +3 Kyle Lowry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marc Gasol 61-62
11:30 +3