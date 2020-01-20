LAL
BOS

Kemba beats LeBron for 1st time, Celtics top LA 139-107

  • AP
  • Jan 20, 2020

BOSTON (AP) Kemba Walker scored 20 points to end a career-long personal losing streak against LeBron James, and Jayson Tatum scored 27 to lead the Boston Celtics past the Los Angeles Lakers 139-107 on Monday night and send the top team in the Western Conference to its biggest loss of the season.

Jaylen Brown scored 20 points and Enes Kanter had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Boston, which snapped a three-game losing streak. The Celtics gave up the first eight points of the game but turned things around when Anthony Davis, playing for the first time in almost two weeks, went to the bench with a pair of fouls 49 seconds apart early in the first quarter.

James had 15 points and 13 assists for the Lakers, who had won 10 of their previous 11 games. But the Celtics made 13 of their first 22 3-point attempts to open 103-75 lead in the third quarter - the biggest against Los Angeles all season until Boston made it a 34-point game in the fourth.

Walker, who spent the first eight years of his career in Charlotte, had gone 0-28 in his career against James - second in NBA history only to Sherman Douglas' 0-30 head-to-head record against Michael Jordan.

MINUTES RESTRICTED

Davis was only expected to play 28 minutes in his first game after missing five in a row since he landed hard on his back against the Knicks on Jan. 7. Coach Frank Vogel said he would limit Davis to 28 minutes, but he pulled Davis when he picked up two fouls in the first four minutes.

He did not return the rest of the quarter, as the Celtics turned a six-point deficit into a three-point lead. They built on it in the second, when Tatum scored 13 points and Kanter had 12 to give Boston a 69-55 lead at the break.

David finished with nine points and four rebounds in 23 minutes.

STAR-STUDDED

The Lakers' only visit to Boston this season brought out a few celebrities, including rapper Snoop Dogg, former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz and a handful of members of the New England Patriots.

James took advantage of the trip to Boston to take in a high school game his son, Bronny, was playing in Springfield. The Lakers star reportedly made the 90-mile commute across the state in a helicopter.

TIP-INS

Lakers: The 69 first-half points were the most scored against LA this season. ... The Celtics posted pictures outside the Lakers locker room of Rajon Rondo and Avery Bradley from their Boston days, along with one of Vogel, who started in Boston as a video coordinator. ... The Lakers' biggest defeat of the season had been a 128-104 loss to Denver on Dec. 22. That was also the most points they had given up before Monday.

Celtics: Tatum scored eight points during a 16-2 run that left Boston leading 97-68 with about four minutes left in the third and brought out the first “Beat LA!” chant of the night. ... Brown was called for a technical foul for taunting James after dunking over him in the second quarter. ... The Celtics made just four of their last 12 3-point attempts and finished at 47%.

UP NEXT

Lakers: At the Knicks on Wednesday.

Celtics: Host Memphis on Wednesday.

---

1st Quarter
LAL Lakers 30
BOS Celtics 33

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:54 +2 JaVale McGee made alley-oop shot, assist by LeBron James 2-0
11:39   Jayson Tatum missed driving layup  
11:36   Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
11:33 +3 Danny Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LeBron James 5-0
11:33   Shooting foul on Gordon Hayward  
11:33 +1 Danny Green made free throw 6-0
11:20   Kemba Walker missed reverse layup, blocked by JaVale McGee  
11:18   Offensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
11:14   Gordon Hayward missed jump shot  
11:12   Defensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
11:05 +2 Anthony Davis made dunk, assist by LeBron James 8-0
10:44   Jaylen Brown missed driving dunk, blocked by Danny Green  
10:42   Defensive rebound by Danny Green  
10:29   Out of bounds turnover on LeBron James  
10:07 +3 Gordon Hayward made 3-pt. jump shot 8-3
9:52 +2 Avery Bradley made layup, assist by LeBron James 10-3
9:32   Jaylen Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:27   Defensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
9:24   LeBron James missed finger-roll layup  
9:22   Defensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
9:19 +2 Gordon Hayward made layup, assist by Jaylen Brown 10-5
9:19   Shooting foul on Anthony Davis  
9:19 +1 Gordon Hayward made free throw 10-6
9:08   Violation  
8:58 +2 JaVale McGee made hook shot 12-6
8:45   Kemba Walker missed driving layup, blocked by Anthony Davis  
8:44   Defensive rebound by LeBron James  
8:33   Bad pass turnover on LeBron James, stolen by Gordon Hayward  
8:30   Shooting foul on Anthony Davis  
8:30 +1 Jaylen Brown made 1st of 2 free throws 12-7
8:30 +1 Jaylen Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-8
8:16   Shooting foul on Daniel Theis  
8:16   JaVale McGee missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:16   LAL team rebound  
8:16 +1 JaVale McGee made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-8
8:01 +2 Daniel Theis made layup, assist by Gordon Hayward 13-10
7:59   Bad pass turnover on JaVale McGee, stolen by Jaylen Brown  
7:50   Jaylen Brown missed dunk, blocked by JaVale McGee  
7:50   Offensive rebound by Kemba Walker  
7:50 +2 Kemba Walker made dunk 13-12
7:39   Lost ball turnover on JaVale McGee, stolen by Jaylen Brown  
7:36   Shooting foul on Kyle Kuzma  
7:36 +1 Jaylen Brown made 1st of 2 free throws 13-13
7:36   Jaylen Brown missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:33   Defensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
7:26   Kyle Kuzma missed driving layup  
7:24   Defensive rebound by Jayson Tatum  
7:05   Jaylen Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:03   Offensive rebound by Gordon Hayward  
7:01   Jayson Tatum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:58   Offensive rebound by Jaylen Brown  
6:52   Jumpball  
6:49   Bad pass turnover on Gordon Hayward, stolen by Kyle Kuzma  
6:41 +2 Avery Bradley made layup, assist by LeBron James 15-13
6:27 +2 Gordon Hayward made driving dunk, assist by Daniel Theis 15-15
6:11   Danny Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:10   Offensive rebound by LeBron James  
6:10   Shooting foul on Jaylen Brown  
6:10 +1 LeBron James made 1st of 2 free throws 16-15
6:10 +1 LeBron James made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-15
6:00   Daniel Theis missed layup  
5:58   Defensive rebound by LeBron James  
5:55   Out of bounds turnover on LeBron James  
5:41 +2 Jaylen Brown made driving layup, assist by Gordon Hayward 17-17
5:41   Shooting foul on LeBron James  
5:41   Jaylen Brown missed free throw  
5:39   LAL team rebound  
5:39   Personal foul on Daniel Theis  
5:29 +2 LeBron James made reverse layup 19-17
5:19   Gordon Hayward missed driving layup, blocked by JaVale McGee  
5:17   Defensive rebound by Avery Bradley  
5:17   Out of bounds turnover on Avery Bradley  
5:13 +2 Enes Kanter made layup, assist by Marcus Smart 19-19
5:01 +2 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope made jump shot, assist by LeBron James 21-19
4:51 +3 Kemba Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Smart 21-22
4:40   LeBron James missed driving layup, blocked by Enes Kanter  
4:39   LAL team rebound  
4:33   Avery Bradley missed floating jump shot  
4:32   Defensive rebound by Gordon Hayward  
4:11   Personal foul on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope  
4:11 +1 Marcus Smart made 1st of 2 free throws 21-23
4:11 +1 Marcus Smart made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-24
3:56 +3 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LeBron James 24-24
3:40   Marcus Smart missed floating jump shot  
3:39   Defensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
3:28 +2 LeBron James made finger-roll layup 26-24
3:01   Gordon Hayward missed driving layup, blocked by Alex Caruso  
3:02   BOS team rebound  
2:53 +3 Marcus Smart made 3-pt. jump shot 26-27
2:29   Alex Caruso missed driving layup  
2:25   Offensive rebound by Kyle Kuzma  
2:25 +2 Kyle Kuzma made dunk 28-27
2:11   Lost ball turnover on Enes Kanter, stolen by Dwight Howard  
2:01   Kyle Kuzma missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:58   Offensive rebound by Rajon Rondo  
1:48 +2 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope made fade-away jump shot 30-27
1:30   Jaylen Brown missed jump shot  
1:28   Defensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
1:19   Kyle Kuzma missed floating jump shot  
1:19   BOS team rebound  
0:59   Jayson Tatum missed fade-away jump shot  
0:58   Offensive rebound by Enes Kanter  
0:58 +2 Enes Kanter made dunk 30-29
0:45   Alex Caruso missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:42   Defensive rebound by Semi Ojeleye  
0:35   Jaylen Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:33   Offensive rebound by Enes Kanter  
0:32 +2 Enes Kanter made dunk 30-31
0:32   Violation  
0:20   Dwight Howard missed hook shot  
0:18   Defensive rebound by Enes Kanter  
0:04   Enes Kanter missed layup  
0:01   Offensive rebound by Jayson Tatum  
0:00 +2 Jayson Tatum made floating jump shot 30-33
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
LAL Lakers 25
BOS Celtics 36

Time Team Play Score
11:42 +2 Kemba Walker made jump shot, assist by Marcus Smart 30-35
11:30   Personal foul on Marcus Smart  
11:22 +2 Dwight Howard made hook shot, assist by LeBron James 32-35
11:00 +2 Jayson Tatum made driving layup 32-37
10:47   Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:45   Defensive rebound by Jayson Tatum  
10:38 +3 Jayson Tatum made 3-pt. jump shot 32-40
10:26   Flagrant foul on Enes Kanter  
10:26 +1 Anthony Davis made 1st of 2 free throws 33-40
10:26 +1 Anthony Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-40
10:09   Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed jump shot  
10:07   Defensive rebound by Semi Ojeleye  
9:56 +2 Enes Kanter made layup, assist by Marcus Smart 34-42
9:40   LAL team rebound  
9:39   Shooting foul on Marcus Smart  
9:39 +2 LeBron James made turnaround jump shot, assist by Rajon Rondo 36-42
9:39   Shooting foul on Marcus Smart  
9:39 +1 LeBron James made free throw 37-42
9:29   Personal foul on Rajon Rondo  
9:24   Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:21   Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
9:16 +2 Dwight Howard made alley-oop shot, assist by Anthony Davis 39-42
8:55 +3 Jayson Tatum made 3-pt. jump shot 39-45
8:42   Offensive foul on Dwight Howard  
8:42   Turnover on Dwight Howard  
8:34   Offensive foul on Daniel Theis  
8:34   Turnover on Daniel Theis  
8:12 +3 Rajon Rondo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Davis 42-45
7:58   Jayson Tatum missed fade-away jump shot  
7:57   Defensive rebound by LeBron James  
7:51 +2 Rajon Rondo made reverse layup 44-45
7:24   Jayson Tatum missed fade-away jump shot  
7:22   Offensive rebound by Semi Ojeleye  
7:21   Semi Ojeleye missed dunk, blocked by Anthony Davis  
7:19   Defensive rebound by Rajon Rondo  
7:17   Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed layup  
7:12   Defensive rebound by Marcus Smart  
7:10   Marcus Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:07   Offensive rebound by Semi Ojeleye  
7:03 +3 Jayson Tatum made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kemba Walker 44-48
6:36   Rajon Rondo missed finger-roll layup  
6:34   Defensive rebound by Semi Ojeleye  
6:13   Semi Ojeleye missed jump shot  
6:11   Offensive rebound by Enes Kanter  
6:09   Enes Kanter missed dunk  
6:06   Offensive rebound by Enes Kanter  
6:06 +2 Enes Kanter made dunk 44-50
5:58   Bad pass turnover on Rajon Rondo, stolen by Marcus Smart  
5:55 +2 Jayson Tatum made dunk 44-52
5:43   Shooting foul on Jayson Tatum  
5:43   Kyle Kuzma missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:43   LAL team rebound  
5:43   Kyle Kuzma missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:43   Defensive rebound by Enes Kanter  
5:27   Shooting foul on Danny Green  
5:27 +1 Jaylen Brown made 1st of 2 free throws 44-53
5:27   Jaylen Brown missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:25   Defensive rebound by Kyle Kuzma  
5:11   Personal foul on Jayson Tatum  
5:11   Alex Caruso missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:11   LAL team rebound  
5:11 +1 Alex Caruso made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-53
4:55   Jayson Tatum missed jump shot  
4:51   Defensive rebound by Kyle Kuzma  
4:37   Out of bounds turnover on Kyle Kuzma  
4:20 +2 Kemba Walker made jump shot, assist by Jaylen Brown 45-55
3:56   Anthony Davis missed hook shot  
3:54   Defensive rebound by Kemba Walker  
3:48 +2 Enes Kanter made layup, assist by Kemba Walker 45-57
3:36 +2 Avery Bradley made jump shot 47-57
3:23   Shooting foul on Alex Caruso  
3:23   Gordon Hayward missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:23   BOS team rebound  
3:23 +1 Gordon Hayward made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-58
3:10 +2 LeBron James made driving layup 49-58
2:51   Shooting foul on JaVale McGee  
2:51 +1 Kemba Walker made 1st of 2 free throws 49-59
2:51 +1 Kemba Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-60
2:38   JaVale McGee missed hook shot  
2:37   BOS team rebound  
2:37   Personal foul on JaVale McGee  
2:37 +1 Enes Kanter made 1st of 2 free throws 49-61
2:37 +1 Enes Kanter made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-62
2:25 +2 Kyle Kuzma made driving dunk, assist by Avery Bradley 51-62
2:12 +3 Jaylen Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kemba Walker 51-65
2:00 +2 JaVale McGee made alley-oop shot, assist by Avery Bradley 53-65
1:47   Gordon Hayward missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:45   Offensive rebound by Enes Kanter  
1:42 +2 Enes Kanter made dunk 53-67
1:19   Kyle Kuzma missed floating jump shot  
1:17   Defensive rebound by Gordon Hayward  
1:12   Kemba Walker missed layup  
1:09   Offensive rebound by Enes Kanter  
1:09 +2 Enes Kanter made dunk 53-69
0:56   Shooting foul on Enes Kanter  
0:56 +1 LeBron James made 1st of 2 free throws 54-69
0:56 +1 LeBron James made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-69
0:39   Lost ball turnover on Kemba Walker, stolen by Avery Bradley  
0:27   LeBron James missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:25   Defensive rebound by Kemba Walker  
0:03   Out of bounds turnover on Marcus Smart  
0:01   JaVale McGee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:01   LAL team rebound  
0:00   End of period  