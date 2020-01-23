IND
Warren scores 25 points in Phoenix return, Pacers rout Suns

  • Jan 23, 2020

PHOENIX (AP) T.J. Warren's first game against his former team went about as well as possible. He scored a game-high 25 points, had three steals and played excellent defense against former teammate Devin Booker.

Most importantly, he won.

Warren was the star, Domantas Sabonis added 24 points and the Indiana Pacers rolled to a 112-87 victory over the Suns on Wednesday night.

''There were a lot of emotions but as soon as the ball went into the air it was time to play basketball,'' Warren said. ''That's all I was focused on.''

Warren was playing his first game against the Suns after being traded from Phoenix to Indiana during the offseason. The sixth-year forward - who played his first five years with the Suns - shot 11 of 18 from the field.

The 6-foot-8 Warren was one of the Suns' top scorers during his time in the desert, but the franchise struggled through five losing seasons. Things have been much different in Indiana, which looks like a lock for the playoffs with a 29-16 record and has won six of its last seven games.

''It's a lot of fun,'' Warren said. ''Just coming into a family-oriented organization, continuing to build and get better with these guys. Everyone compliments each other, everybody gets along. It's just great to be in an environment like that.''

Sabonis added 13 rebounds. The Pacers bounced back from a lopsided loss to Utah 118-88 two days ago and now have a six-game winning streak in the series against the Suns.

''I love the way we responded,'' Pacers coach Nate McMillan said. ''I thought we were solid for 48 minutes.''

Phoenix never led and trailed by 25 by midway through the third quarter. The Suns missed their first 11 shots from 3-point range before Elie Okobo hit one late in the third.

Kelly Oubre Jr. led Phoenix with 17 points and nine rebounds. Booker added 16 points. The Suns shot 30 of 84 (36%) from the field and were held under 90 points for just the second time this season.

''Obviously, not a great output tonight of Suns' basketball, the way we want to play, and we've got to figure it out,'' Suns coach Monty Williams said.

Indiana led 54-48 at halftime. Warren and Sabonis both scored 12 points for the Pacers before the break. Booker scored 14 points for the Suns. They lost both games of a two-game homestand after losing to the Pacers and dropping a 120-118 decision to San Antonio on Monday.

''It's one of those nights in the NBA that didn't go our way,'' Suns guard Ricky Rubio said. ''We didn't play good and we just have to respond.''

BROGDON MISSES SECOND HALF

Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon didn't return to the game after leaving in the second quarter and getting three stitches for a cut on his forehead.

Brogdon scored five points and had three assists. He came into the game averaging 17.4 points and 7.4 assists. T.J. McConnell started the second half in Brodgon's place and finished with 10 points and 11 assists.

McMillan said Brogdon was being checked out for a concussion and that he ''wasn't feeling good enough to come back.''

WHERE'S THE 3-BALL?

The Suns shot just 4 of 20 from 3-point range while the Pacers were 9 of 20 from long range. It was just the second game in the NBA this season where both teams attempted 20 or fewer 3-pointers. The only other game was on Jan. 9, when the Cavaliers and Pistons both shot 20 3s according to basketball-reference.com.

HIT THE ROAD

Phoenix plays six of its next seven games on the road. That might be a good thing for the Suns: They're 9-10 on the road and just 9-16 at home.

TIP-INS

Pacers: Warren and the 32nd overall pick in the 2019 draft were traded to the Pacers on draft day. He averaged a career-high 19.6 points two years ago and was the 14th overall pick in the 2014 draft. .. The Pacers had 45 bench points. Doug McDermott had 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting.

Suns: Rookie forward Cameron Johnson missed his third straight game with a right quad contusion. Johnson is averaging 7.8 points and 3.1 rebounds per game. ... Forward Aron Baynes (left hip soreness) missed his second straight game. He's averaging a career-high 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds.

UP NEXT

Pacers: At Golden State on Friday night.

Suns: At San Antonio on Friday night.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

1st Quarter
IND Pacers 30
PHO Suns 24

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:45   Devin Booker missed running Jump Shot  
11:41   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
11:20   T.J. Warren missed jump shot  
11:17   Defensive rebound by Ricky Rubio  
11:05   Bad pass turnover on Kelly Oubre Jr., stolen by Jeremy Lamb  
10:51   Domantas Sabonis missed hook shot  
10:50   Offensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
10:49 +2 Domantas Sabonis made dunk 2-0
10:33   Deandre Ayton missed turnaround jump shot  
10:31   Defensive rebound by Jeremy Lamb  
10:15   Jeremy Lamb missed jump shot  
10:11   Defensive rebound by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
10:00   Lost ball turnover on Devin Booker, stolen by T.J. Warren  
9:54   Myles Turner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:52   Defensive rebound by Devin Booker  
9:48   Shooting foul on Myles Turner  
9:48 +1 Devin Booker made 1st of 2 free throws 2-1
9:48 +1 Devin Booker made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-2
9:33   Jeremy Lamb missed jump shot  
9:30   Defensive rebound by Dario Saric  
9:24   Ricky Rubio missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:22   Defensive rebound by Myles Turner  
9:14 +2 Myles Turner made layup, assist by Domantas Sabonis 4-2
9:14   Shooting foul on Ricky Rubio  
9:14   Myles Turner missed free throw  
9:12   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
8:56   Dario Saric missed jump shot  
8:52   Offensive rebound by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
8:52   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed dunk  
8:51   Offensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
8:49 +2 Deandre Ayton made dunk 4-4
8:30 +2 Domantas Sabonis made driving layup 6-4
8:23 +2 Devin Booker made dunk, assist by Ricky Rubio 6-6
8:01   T.J. Warren missed driving layup  
7:54   Offensive rebound by T.J. Warren  
7:54 +2 T.J. Warren made dunk 8-6
7:51   Personal foul on T.J. Warren  
7:47   Dario Saric missed layup, blocked by Myles Turner  
7:44   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
7:32   Myles Turner missed jump shot  
7:28   Defensive rebound by Ricky Rubio  
7:23 +2 Ricky Rubio made fade-away jump shot 8-8
7:01   Malcolm Brogdon missed driving layup  
7:01   IND team rebound  
6:55 +2 Myles Turner made jump shot, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 10-8
6:40   Ricky Rubio missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:38   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
6:28 +2 Malcolm Brogdon made jump shot 12-8
6:04 +2 Kelly Oubre Jr. made running Jump Shot 12-10
5:53 +2 T.J. Warren made driving layup, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 14-10
5:40 +2 Dario Saric made jump shot, assist by Ricky Rubio 14-12
5:29   Jeremy Lamb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:27   Defensive rebound by Dario Saric  
5:22   Devin Booker missed jump shot, blocked by T.J. Warren  
5:20   Defensive rebound by Jeremy Lamb  
5:17 +2 T.J. Warren made layup, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 16-12
4:59 +2 Deandre Ayton made jump shot 16-14
4:45 +2 T.J. Warren made jump shot 18-14
4:30   Traveling violation turnover on Dario Saric  
4:18   Myles Turner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:16   Defensive rebound by Elie Okobo  
4:05   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:02   Defensive rebound by T.J. Warren  
3:55   Traveling violation turnover on Myles Turner  
3:44   Shooting foul on T.J. Warren  
3:44 +1 Devin Booker made 1st of 2 free throws 18-15
3:44 +1 Devin Booker made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-16
3:22 +3 Malcolm Brogdon made 3-pt. jump shot 21-16
3:02   Personal foul on Jeremy Lamb  
2:57 +2 Cheick Diallo made dunk, assist by Devin Booker 21-18
2:45   T.J. McConnell missed reverse layup  
2:43   Defensive rebound by Cheick Diallo  
2:30 +2 Mikal Bridges made driving dunk, assist by Devin Booker 21-20
2:09   Personal foul on Jevon Carter  
2:03 +2 Doug McDermott made layup, assist by Justin Holiday 23-20
1:40 +2 Devin Booker made jump shot 23-22
1:24 +2 Justin Holiday made driving layup, assist by Domantas Sabonis 25-22
1:12   Devin Booker missed jump shot  
1:09   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
1:02 +3 Aaron Holiday made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by T.J. McConnell 28-22
0:46 +2 Devin Booker made layup 28-24
0:33   Personal foul on Cheick Diallo  
0:25 +2 Aaron Holiday made jump shot 30-24
0:00   Mikal Bridges missed jump shot  
0:00   PHO team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
IND Pacers 24
PHO Suns 24

Time Team Play Score
11:45   Aaron Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:41   Defensive rebound by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
11:28   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed jump shot  
11:26   Defensive rebound by T.J. McConnell  
11:18   Aaron Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:15   Defensive rebound by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
11:09   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed floating jump shot  
11:05   Defensive rebound by Justin Holiday  
10:46   Bad pass turnover on Domantas Sabonis, stolen by Ricky Rubio  
10:41   Personal foul on T.J. McConnell  
10:33   Bad pass turnover on Kelly Oubre Jr., stolen by Aaron Holiday  
10:28   Aaron Holiday missed layup, blocked by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
10:28   PHO team rebound  
10:14   Jevon Carter missed jump shot  
10:12   Defensive rebound by Justin Holiday  
10:00 +3 Doug McDermott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by T.J. McConnell 33-24
9:42   Deandre Ayton missed layup  
9:41   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
9:37   Shooting foul on Deandre Ayton  
9:37   Domantas Sabonis missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:37   IND team rebound  
9:37   Domantas Sabonis missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:35   Defensive rebound by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
9:25   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed driving layup  
9:25   PHO team rebound  
9:15 +2 Kelly Oubre Jr. made jump shot 33-26
9:04   Doug McDermott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:02   Defensive rebound by Mikal Bridges  
8:55   Mikal Bridges missed jump shot  
8:52   Defensive rebound by Aaron Holiday  
8:46   Personal foul on Kelly Oubre Jr.  
8:32 +2 Domantas Sabonis made hook shot 35-26
8:32   Shooting foul on Deandre Ayton  
8:32 +1 Domantas Sabonis made free throw 36-26
8:10   Ricky Rubio missed finger-roll layup  
8:06   Offensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
8:06 +2 Deandre Ayton made dunk 36-28
7:59   Personal foul on Ricky Rubio  
7:44   Doug McDermott missed jump shot  
7:41   Defensive rebound by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
7:38   Offensive foul on Kelly Oubre Jr.  
7:38   Turnover on Kelly Oubre Jr.  
7:27 +2 Domantas Sabonis made layup, assist by Doug McDermott 38-28
7:27   Shooting foul on Elie Okobo  
7:27 +1 Domantas Sabonis made free throw 39-28
7:10 +2 Kelly Oubre Jr. made dunk, assist by Elie Okobo 39-30
6:58   Lost ball turnover on Aaron Holiday, stolen by Deandre Ayton  
6:39   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:34   Offensive rebound by Elie Okobo  
6:28   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed jump shot  
6:25   Offensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
6:23 +2 Deandre Ayton made dunk 39-32
5:58   Domantas Sabonis missed jump shot  
5:55   Defensive rebound by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
5:38 +2 Devin Booker made jump shot, assist by Deandre Ayton 39-34
5:21 +2 Jeremy Lamb made floating jump shot 41-34
4:59   Elie Okobo missed reverse layup  
4:58   Offensive rebound by Elie Okobo  
4:51   Deandre Ayton missed jump shot  
4:47   Defensive rebound by Doug McDermott  
4:34   Personal foul on Deandre Ayton  
4:34 +1 Domantas Sabonis made 1st of 2 free throws 42-34
4:34 +1 Domantas Sabonis made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-34
4:23 +2 Dario Saric made layup, assist by Devin Booker 43-36
4:23   Violation  
4:04   Malcolm Brogdon missed floating jump shot  
4:01   Defensive rebound by Dario Saric  
3:58   Shooting foul on Jeremy Lamb  
3:58 +1 Devin Booker made 1st of 2 free throws 43-37
3:58 +1 Devin Booker made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-38
3:36   Jeremy Lamb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:33   Defensive rebound by Mikal Bridges  
3:28   Elie Okobo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:27   PHO team rebound  
3:27   Personal foul on Jeremy Lamb  
3:22   Shooting foul on Myles Turner  
3:22 +1 Kelly Oubre Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 43-39
3:22   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:20   Defensive rebound by Myles Turner  
3:10   T.J. Warren missed driving layup  
3:08   Defensive rebound by Mikal Bridges  
2:53   Shooting foul on Malcolm Brogdon  
2:53 +1 Elie Okobo made 1st of 2 free throws 43-40
2:53 +1 Elie Okobo made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-41
2:37 +2 T.J. McConnell made driving layup 45-41
2:26   Elie Okobo missed driving layup, blocked by T.J. McConnell  
2:26   PHO team rebound  
2:24   Devin Booker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:21   Defensive rebound by Myles Turner  
2:13 +2 T.J. Warren made floating jump shot 47-41
2:05   Lost ball turnover on Ricky Rubio, stolen by T.J. Warren  
2:03   Shooting foul on Mikal Bridges  
2:03 +1 T.J. Warren made 1st of 2 free throws 48-41
2:03 +1 T.J. Warren made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-41
1:59   Personal foul on T.J. McConnell  
1:59 +1 Ricky Rubio made 1st of 2 free throws 49-42
1:59   Ricky Rubio missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:57   Defensive rebound by T.J. Warren  
1:42   T.J. Warren missed jump shot  
1:40   Defensive rebound by Mikal Bridges  
1:29 +2 Ricky Rubio made finger-roll layup 49-44
1:14 +3 Justin Holiday made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by T.J. McConnell 52-44
0:54   Bad pass turnover on Ricky Rubio, stolen by T.J. Warren  
0:52   Bad pass turnover on T.J. McConnell, stolen by Mikal Bridges  
0:44   Dario Saric missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:42   Defensive rebound by Myles Turner  
0:36 +2 Myles Turner made driving layup, assist by T.J. McConnell 54-44
0:31 +2 Mikal Bridges made dunk, assist by Ricky Rubio 54-46
0:14   T.J. Warren missed jump shot  
0:12   Defensive rebound by Devin Booker  
0:09   Shooting foul on Justin Holiday  
0:09 +1 Kelly Oubre Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 54-47
0:09 +1 Kelly Oubre Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-48
0:00   Aaron Holiday missed driving layup  
0:00   IND team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
IND Pacers 29
PHO Suns 17

Time Team Play Score
11:49 +2 T.J. McConnell made jump shot 56-48
11:28 +2 Devin Booker made jump shot 56-50
11:13   T.J. Warren missed layup  
11:07   Offensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
11:07 +2 Domantas Sabonis made dunk 58-50
11:06   Out of bounds turnover on Ricky Rubio  
10:55   Myles Turner missed jump shot  
10:54   Offensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
10:45