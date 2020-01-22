LAL
NY

No Text

James closes on Kobe, Davis has 28 as Lakers beat Knicks

  • AP
  • Jan 22, 2020

NEW YORK (AP) LeBron James spent the first half showing why he will soon pass Kobe Bryant for third place on the NBA's career scoring list.

Then this season's assists leader put his own offense aside to help Anthony Davis find his.

James scored 19 of his 21 points before halftime to quickly cut into Bryant's shrinking lead over him for the No. 3 scoring spot in NBA history, and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the New York Knicks 100-92 on Wednesday night.

Davis led the Lakers with 28 points in his second game back after a five-game absence, after the Western Conference leaders were handed their worst loss of the season Monday in his return.

James took only six shots in a quiet second half but Davis scored 17 points after the break to help the Lakers pull away.

''I was more of a facilitator in the second half,'' James said. ''I wanted to get AD going. He looked a little out of rhythm in the first half. So it was a point of emphasis for me in the third quarter and the fourth quarter to get him going. And that was the difference.''

James has 33,599 points, 44 back of Bryant. That leaves him in good shape to catch the former Lakers star Saturday at Philadelphia, where the five-time NBA champion was born. Los Angeles has a game in between Thursday in Brooklyn.

Davis scored eight points in the final 3:45 and finished 13 of 13 from the free throw line. He played 30 minutes after going only 23 in his return from a bruised gluteus maximus on Monday in Boston, where the Lakers were routed 139-107.

''Still getting my wind back. Just trying to find a rhythm again,'' Davis said. ''I'm not trying to go out there and get my shots or force anything. Felt good tonight to get to the free throw line and see the ball go in the rim.''

Marcus Morris scored 20 points and Damyean Dotson had 17 for the Knicks, who put up a much better effort after losing by 30 two weeks ago in Los Angeles. But they just couldn't come up with timely shots to really threaten the Lakers in the fourth quarter.

James shot 8 of 10 in 17 minutes of the first half, but the Knicks held the rest of the Lakers relatively in check and the game was tied at 48 at halftime.

The Lakers led by six after three quarters, then opened the fourth with Dwight Howard's dunk, a 3-pointer by Rajon Rondo and a basket by Kyle Kuzma to extend it to 83-70.

''In the first half we weren't making them uncomfortable enough or taking the fight to them enough,'' Lakers coach Frank Vogel said. ''It was a tie score and we knew there was another gear we had to get to.''

New York hung around and was within six again late but the Lakers prevailed despite only two baskets, both by Davis, in the final four minutes.

''I thought we got some pretty good looks at times, and just didn't get them to go,'' Knicks interim coach Mike Miller said. ''We went into it and wanted to play good basketball. I think we went in and played good basketball. We're not out trying to play close games or anything like that, but we took a shot and we came up a few points short.''

TIP-INS

Lakers: Kuzma had 10 points. ... Howard finished with 12 rebounds off the bench.

Knicks: The Knicks attended the memorial service for former NBA Commissioner David Stern on Tuesday at Radio City Music Hall. Stern's son, Eric, thanked Madison Square Garden chairman James Dolan for covering the expenses for the event. The Madison Square Garden Company owns Radio City Music Hall. ... Guard Frank Ntilikina was 0 for 8 and scoreless in 12 minutes off the bench.

LEBRON AT THE LINE

James came into the game averaging 5.5 free throw attempts, which would be a career low and about 2 1/2 per game below his career average. Vogel isn't sure why there's been a reduction because he said James is still aggressively attacking the basket.

''We send clips in all the time to the league office, so I don't know why he's not getting calls,'' Vogel said.

SMITH RETURNS

Knicks guard Dennis Smith Jr. returned after missing 13 games with a strained left oblique. He entered in the third quarter and was scoreless in four minutes, missing both shots.

UP NEXT

Lakers: Visit Brooklyn on Thursday night.

Knicks: Host Toronto on Friday night.

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Quarter
LAL Lakers 28
NY Knicks 25

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:44   Anthony Davis missed jump shot  
11:40   Defensive rebound by Elfrid Payton  
11:20   Marcus Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:18   Defensive rebound by Danny Green  
11:07   LeBron James missed 3-pt. fade-away jump shot  
11:05   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
10:51   Julius Randle missed jump shot  
10:48   Defensive rebound by LeBron James  
10:34 +3 Anthony Davis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Danny Green 3-0
10:21 +2 Taj Gibson made jump shot, assist by Elfrid Payton 3-2
10:07   Danny Green missed finger-roll layup  
10:05   Defensive rebound by Reggie Bullock  
9:57 +2 Marcus Morris made fade-away jump shot, assist by Julius Randle 3-4
9:33   Avery Bradley missed jump shot  
9:31   Offensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
9:27 +2 LeBron James made finger-roll layup, assist by Anthony Davis 5-4
9:27   Shooting foul on Marcus Morris  
9:27 +1 LeBron James made free throw 6-4
9:07   Reggie Bullock missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:06   Offensive rebound by Taj Gibson  
8:57 +2 Taj Gibson made jump shot, assist by Marcus Morris 6-6
8:39   Bad pass turnover on LeBron James, stolen by Julius Randle  
8:36 +2 Taj Gibson made driving layup, assist by Elfrid Payton 6-8
8:21   Shooting foul on Taj Gibson  
8:21 +1 Anthony Davis made 1st of 2 free throws 7-8
8:21 +1 Anthony Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-8
8:06 +3 Marcus Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Taj Gibson 8-11
7:44 +2 LeBron James made jump shot 10-11
7:28 +2 Elfrid Payton made driving dunk 10-13
7:13 +2 Anthony Davis made jump shot 12-13
7:03 +2 Taj Gibson made layup, assist by Elfrid Payton 12-15
6:40   Danny Green missed layup  
6:38   Defensive rebound by Elfrid Payton  
6:34   Lost ball turnover on Elfrid Payton, stolen by Danny Green  
6:31 +3 Danny Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Davis 15-15
6:11 +2 Reggie Bullock made jump shot 15-17
5:51   JaVale McGee missed driving layup, blocked by Taj Gibson  
5:50   LAL team rebound  
5:46 +3 LeBron James made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Davis 18-17
5:17   Julius Randle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:15   Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
5:13 +2 LeBron James made dunk, assist by Anthony Davis 20-17
4:56   Out of bounds turnover on Julius Randle  
4:46   Avery Bradley missed jump shot  
4:44   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
4:36   Personal foul on Avery Bradley  
4:22   Bad pass turnover on Julius Randle, stolen by LeBron James  
4:14 +3 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Kuzma 23-17
3:47 +3 Marcus Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Julius Randle 23-20
3:33   Shooting foul on Frank Ntilikina  
3:33 +1 Anthony Davis made 1st of 2 free throws 24-20
3:33 +1 Anthony Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-20
3:23   Julius Randle missed driving layup, blocked by Kyle Kuzma  
3:21   LAL team rebound  
3:04   Kyle Kuzma missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:01   Defensive rebound by Frank Ntilikina  
2:48   Frank Ntilikina missed jump shot  
2:46   Offensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
2:39   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Morris, stolen by Rajon Rondo  
2:36   Out of bounds turnover on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope  
2:14   Frank Ntilikina missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:12   Defensive rebound by Kyle Kuzma  
2:01   Rajon Rondo missed driving layup, blocked by Mitchell Robinson  
2:01   Defensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
1:53   Shooting foul on Dwight Howard  
1:53 +1 Julius Randle made 1st of 2 free throws 25-21
1:53 +1 Julius Randle made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-22
1:41   Kyle Kuzma missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:39   Defensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
1:29   Julius Randle missed layup, blocked by Alex Caruso  
1:28   NY team rebound  
1:19   Damyean Dotson missed jump shot  
1:17   Defensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
1:01 +2 Rajon Rondo made floating jump shot 27-22
0:44   Frank Ntilikina missed fade-away jump shot  
0:42   Defensive rebound by Kyle Kuzma  
0:23   Shooting foul on Damyean Dotson  
0:23   Dwight Howard missed 1st of 2 free throws  
0:23   LAL team rebound  
0:23 +1 Dwight Howard made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-22
0:00 +3 Damyean Dotson made 3-pt. jump shot 28-25
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
LAL Lakers 20
NY Knicks 23

Time Team Play Score
11:42 +2 Mitchell Robinson made dunk, assist by Frank Ntilikina 28-27
11:14   Kyle Kuzma missed hook shot  
11:13   LAL team rebound  
11:01 +3 Rajon Rondo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LeBron James 31-27
10:39   Bobby Portis missed hook shot  
10:38   Defensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
10:34   Shooting foul on Kevin II Knox  
10:34   Rajon Rondo missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:34   LAL team rebound  
10:34   Rajon Rondo missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:32   Offensive rebound by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope  
10:27   Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:25   Defensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
10:14   Bobby Portis missed jump shot  
10:13   NY team rebound  
10:13   Personal foul on Kyle Kuzma  
10:08   Frank Ntilikina missed driving dunk, blocked by Dwight Howard  
10:06   NY team rebound  
9:58 +3 Kevin II Knox made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bobby Portis 31-30
9:41   Shooting foul on Mitchell Robinson  
9:41   Dwight Howard missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:41   LAL team rebound  
9:41   Dwight Howard missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:38   Defensive rebound by Frank Ntilikina  
9:21 +3 Damyean Dotson made 3-pt. jump shot 31-33
9:03   Bad pass turnover on LeBron James, stolen by Bobby Portis  
8:56 +3 Damyean Dotson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bobby Portis 31-36
8:39 +2 LeBron James made floating jump shot 33-36
8:20 +2 Mitchell Robinson made dunk, assist by Bobby Portis 33-38
7:55   3-second violation turnover on Dwight Howard  
7:31   Frank Ntilikina missed jump shot  
7:26   Offensive rebound by Bobby Portis  
7:26   Bobby Portis missed dunk  
7:25   Defensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
7:19   Rajon Rondo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:17   Defensive rebound by Damyean Dotson  
7:04   Bobby Portis missed hook shot, blocked by Dwight Howard  
7:02   Defensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
6:59 +2 LeBron James made driving layup 35-38
6:43   Mitchell Robinson missed alley-oop shot  
6:41   Defensive rebound by Kyle Kuzma  
6:31   Personal foul on Marcus Morris  
6:26 +2 LeBron James made fade-away jump shot 37-38
6:06 +2 Julius Randle made dunk, assist by Elfrid Payton 37-40
5:43   Alex Caruso missed floating jump shot, blocked by Elfrid Payton  
5:42   Offensive rebound by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope  
5:41 +2 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope made jump shot 39-40
5:26   Bobby Portis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:24   Defensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
5:11 +3 LeBron James made 3-pt. jump shot 42-40
4:43   Julius Randle missed jump shot  
4:41   Defensive rebound by LeBron James  
4:31   Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed floating jump shot  
4:30   Defensive rebound by Marcus Morris  
4:26   Damyean Dotson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:24   Defensive rebound by Kyle Kuzma  
4:16   LeBron James missed layup, blocked by Elfrid Payton  
4:15   LAL team rebound  
4:13   Traveling violation turnover on Danny Green  
4:13   Traveling violation turnover on Danny Green  
3:54 +2 Marcus Morris made fade-away jump shot 42-42
3:40   Danny Green missed jump shot  
3:39   LAL team rebound  
3:34 +2 Avery Bradley made driving layup 44-42
3:34 +2 Avery Bradley made driving layup 44-42
3:11 +2 Elfrid Payton made floating jump shot 44-44
3:01   Alex Caruso missed jump shot  
2:59   Offensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
2:54   Danny Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:52   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
2:37   Marcus Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:35   Defensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
2:13 +2 Dwight Howard made dunk, assist by Alex Caruso 46-44
1:55 +2 Elfrid Payton made fade-away jump shot 46-46
1:32   Anthony Davis missed jump shot  
1:30   Defensive rebound by Taj Gibson  
1:19   Bad pass turnover on Elfrid Payton, stolen by Alex Caruso  
1:14   Avery Bradley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:12   Defensive rebound by Reggie Bullock  
1:03   Personal foul on Alex Caruso  
1:02   Out of bounds turnover on Marcus Morris  
0:49 +2 Anthony Davis made driving layup 48-46
0:37 +2 Julius Randle made dunk, assist by Elfrid Payton 48-48
0:26   Anthony Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:23   Defensive rebound by Taj Gibson  
0:01   Julius Randle missed driving layup  
0:00   Offensive rebound by Marcus Morris  

3rd Quarter
LAL Lakers 28
NY Knicks 21

Time Team Play Score
11:47   Lost ball turnover on Reggie Bullock, stolen by Danny Green  
11:41 +2 Avery Bradley made jump shot, assist by LeBron James 50-48
11:28   Shooting foul on JaVale McGee  
11:28 +1 Julius Randle made 1st of 2 free throws 50-49
11:28   Julius Randle missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:26   Offensive rebound by Julius Randle  
11:20 +3 Reggie Bullock made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Julius Randle 50-52
11:05 +2 JaVale McGee made alley-oop shot, assist by LeBron James 52-52
10:42   Reggie Bullock missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:40   Offensive rebound by Elfrid Payton  
10:38   Julius Randle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:38   Defensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
10:26   Personal foul on Reggie Bullock  
10:20   Anthony Davis missed jump shot  
10:18   Offensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
10:15   Shooting foul on Marcus Morris  
10:15 +1 Anthony Davis made 1st of 2 free throws 53-52
10:15 +1 Anthony Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-52
10:01 +2 Taj Gibson made layup, assist by Elfrid Payton 54-54
9:50   Avery Bradley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:49   NY team rebound  
9:30   Reggie Bullock missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:28   Defensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
9:13 +2 JaVale McGee made layup, assist by Anthony Davis 56-54
9:13   Shooting foul on Reggie Bullock  
9:13   JaVale McGee missed free throw  
9:11   Offensive rebound by Danny Green  
9:08   Danny Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:06   Defensive rebound by Taj Gibson  
8:56   Bad pass turnover on Elfrid Payton, stolen by LeBron James  
8:57   Personal foul on Taj Gibson  
8:42 +2 Anthony Davis made fade-away jump shot 58-54
8:42   Shooting foul on Julius Randle  
8:42 +1 Anthony Davis made free throw 59-54
8:23   Marcus Morris missed fade-away jump shot  
8:21   Offensive rebound by Reggie Bullock  
8:18   Elfrid Payton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:16   Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
7:58 +2 LeBron James made jump shot 61-54
7:34 +2 Taj Gibson made hook shot, assist by Julius Randle 61-56
7:12 +2 Anthony Davis made fade-away jump shot 63-56
6:58   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Morris, stolen by Avery Bradley  
6:46   Bad pass turnover on Anthony Davis, stolen by Elfrid Payton  
6:35   Lost ball turnover on Elfrid Payton, stolen by Anthony Davis  
6:23   Danny Green missed 3-pt. jump shot