LaVine scores 25 points, Bulls beat Timberwolves 117-110

  • Jan 23, 2020

CHICAGO (AP) The Chicago Bulls envisioned Zach LaVine and Lauri Markkanen providing a powerful one-two punch and leading them to the playoffs coming off one of the worst seasons in franchise history.

This was more like it.

LaVine scored 25 points, Markkanen added 21 and the Chicago Bulls overcame a big performance by Karl-Anthony Towns to beat the struggling Minnesota Timberwolves 117-110 on Wednesday night.

''I'm a glass-half-full type of (person),'' LaVine said. ''There's still a lot of games to be played.''

LaVine had seven points in the final 2:25 to help Chicago pull out the win after letting a 19-point lead in the second quarter slip away.

His 3-pointer put the Bulls ahead for good at 111-108 with 1:26 remaining. LaVine then hit two free throws with 26 seconds left. Kris Dunn sank four more foul shots and the Bulls came out on top after losing nine of 12.

Towns scored a season-high 40 points, but the Timberwolves lost their seventh straight.

LaVine, pushing for a spot in the All-Star Game next month in Chicago, hit three 3-pointers. Markkanen, whose scoring and rebounding are down from last season, nailed four from beyond the arc in his highest-scoring game since he finished with 26 points in a loss to Dallas on Jan. 6.

''They're two important pieces,'' Bulls coach Jim Boylen said. ''They have a responsibility to grow and get better, but also to help us win. They're doing the best they can.''

Luke Kornet scored 15 to match a season high. Kris Dunn finished with 14 points on just four field-goal attempts, and Cristiano Felicio added 12 points and 10 rebounds.

TOWNS IN TUNE

Towns dominated in his fourth game back after missing 15 because of a sprained left knee. The two-time All-Star made 16 of 24 shots, going 4 of 8 on 3-pointers.

''Like I said before, I just felt I had to get implemented back into the offense,'' he said. ''There was so many things that changed and everything when I was out, I was just trying to find myself in the offense. I think it was taken the wrong way when I said it. I was more saying the plays weren't meant for me anymore, it was different, but the coaching staff did a great job and we talked it out.''

Andrew Wiggins scored 25 points - all but three in the second half. Shabazz Napier added 16 points and seven rebounds.

The Timberwolves tied it at 66 midway through the third quarter on Gorgui Dieng's 3-pointer and grabbed their first lead since the opening minutes when Wiggins nailed a 3 to make it 69-68. The teams kept trading leads until the closing minutes.

STRONG START

Towns, coming off a 28-point effort against Denver on Monday, scored 12 of Minnesota's first 14. But that didn't stop the Bulls from going up by 19 in the first half.

They scored 11 straight points late in the opening quarter to go ahead by 14, then went on a 14-3 run early in the second. Coby White capped that spurt with a layup to make it 49-30 with 5:41 left, but Minnesota pulled within seven at halftime.

''I liked the second half. I hated the first half,'' Timberwolves coach Ryan Saunders said. ''Bottom line, you are not going to win games like that. We're not a very good basketball team right now.''

TIP-INS

Timberwolves: Have not won since beating Portland on Jan. 9. ... The Timberwolves were 13 of 24 from the foul line. ... Minnesota got outscored 56-48 in the paint and 14-6 on the break.

Bulls: LaVine has 12 straight games with 20 or more points. ... Dunn made eight of nine free throws and grabbed seven rebounds. ... Markkanen, who has 101 3-pointers, joined Ben Gordon and Kirk Hinrich as the only Bulls players to make 100 or more in each of their first three seasons. ... Felicio's double-double was the seventh of his career and first since he had 14 points and 11 rebounds against Brooklyn on April 7, 2018. ... Chicago's reserves outscored Minnesota's 40-17.

QUOTABLE

''Fans think it so easy to win in the NBA. It is very difficult. This is the most difficult thing you can think of. No offense, this is not Lifetime Fitness. It is not L.A. Fitness. This is the real thing.'' - Towns.

UP NEXT

Timberwolves: Host Houston on Friday.

Bulls: Host Sacramento on Friday.

1st Quarter
MIN Timberwolves 26
CHI Bulls 35

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:36   Luke Kornet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:34   Offensive rebound by Kris Dunn  
11:33   Zach LaVine missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:33   Defensive rebound by Karl-Anthony Towns  
11:22   Out of bounds turnover on Andrew Wiggins  
11:07 +3 Lauri Markkanen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tomas Satoransky 0-3
10:49 +3 Karl-Anthony Towns made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andrew Wiggins 3-3
10:33   Lauri Markkanen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:30   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
10:16 +2 Karl-Anthony Towns made reverse layup, assist by Robert Covington 5-3
10:16   Shooting foul on Luke Kornet  
10:16 +1 Karl-Anthony Towns made free throw 6-3
10:06   Tomas Satoransky missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:02   Defensive rebound by Karl-Anthony Towns  
9:56   Lost ball turnover on Robert Covington, stolen by Lauri Markkanen  
9:51   Out of bounds turnover on Lauri Markkanen  
9:41   Out of bounds turnover on Jarrett Culver  
9:30 +2 Luke Kornet made dunk, assist by Tomas Satoransky 6-5
9:13   Bad pass turnover on Robert Covington, stolen by Luke Kornet  
8:58 +2 Tomas Satoransky made floating jump shot, assist by Luke Kornet 6-7
8:40 +2 Shabazz Napier made layup, assist by Karl-Anthony Towns 8-7
8:24   Lauri Markkanen missed jump shot, blocked by Robert Covington  
8:19   Offensive rebound by Lauri Markkanen  
8:19 +3 Luke Kornet made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kris Dunn 8-10
8:05   Lost ball turnover on Andrew Wiggins, stolen by Tomas Satoransky  
8:00   Luke Kornet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:55   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
7:49   Robert Covington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:45   Defensive rebound by Kris Dunn  
7:42 +2 Luke Kornet made alley-oop shot, assist by Zach LaVine 8-12
7:14 +2 Karl-Anthony Towns made floating jump shot 10-12
6:58   Zach LaVine missed driving layup  
6:56   Defensive rebound by Shabazz Napier  
6:50   Karl-Anthony Towns missed jump shot  
6:47   Defensive rebound by Lauri Markkanen  
6:36   Personal foul on Jarrett Culver  
6:25   Traveling violation turnover on Zach LaVine  
6:13   Shooting foul on Luke Kornet  
6:13   Karl-Anthony Towns missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:13   MIN team rebound  
6:13 +1 Karl-Anthony Towns made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-12
6:04 +2 Zach LaVine made dunk, assist by Tomas Satoransky 11-14
5:55   Bad pass turnover on Andrew Wiggins, stolen by Kris Dunn  
5:50   Tomas Satoransky missed layup  
5:45   Offensive rebound by Cristiano Felicio  
5:45 +2 Cristiano Felicio made dunk 11-16
5:35   Josh Okogie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:29   Offensive rebound by Josh Okogie  
5:27 +3 Karl-Anthony Towns made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Okogie 14-16
5:19   Out of bounds turnover on Lauri Markkanen  
5:10   Traveling violation turnover on Karl-Anthony Towns  
5:00 +2 Kris Dunn made driving layup 14-18
5:00   Shooting foul on Robert Covington  
5:00 +1 Kris Dunn made free throw 14-19
4:46 +2 Robert Covington made finger-roll layup, assist by Andrew Wiggins 16-19
4:28   Shooting foul on Karl-Anthony Towns  
4:28 +1 Lauri Markkanen made 1st of 2 free throws 16-20
4:28 +1 Lauri Markkanen made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-21
4:14 +2 Robert Covington made driving layup, assist by Josh Okogie 18-21
3:56 +2 Kris Dunn made floating jump shot 18-23
3:48   Andrew Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:45   Defensive rebound by Lauri Markkanen  
3:33 +2 Lauri Markkanen made driving layup 18-25
3:15   Lost ball turnover on Karl-Anthony Towns, stolen by Thaddeus Young  
2:56 +2 Thaddeus Young made hook shot 18-27
2:37   Jordan McLaughlin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:35   Defensive rebound by Zach LaVine  
2:27 +3 Zach LaVine made 3-pt. jump shot 18-30
2:05   Allen Crabbe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:01   Defensive rebound by Lauri Markkanen  
1:54 +2 Zach LaVine made reverse layup 18-32
1:45   Personal foul on Coby White  
1:42   Traveling violation turnover on Josh Okogie  
1:30   Coby White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:27   Defensive rebound by Allen Crabbe  
1:19   Josh Okogie missed finger-roll layup  
1:17   Offensive rebound by Josh Okogie  
1:05 +3 Allen Crabbe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Okogie 21-32
0:47   Zach LaVine missed turnaround jump shot  
0:46   Offensive rebound by Cristiano Felicio  
0:46 +2 Cristiano Felicio made dunk 21-34
0:46   Violation  
0:26   Personal foul on Coby White  
0:26 +1 Jordan McLaughlin made 1st of 2 free throws 22-34
0:26 +1 Jordan McLaughlin made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-34
0:04   Shooting foul on Keita Bates-Diop  
0:04   Lauri Markkanen missed 1st of 2 free throws  
0:04   CHI team rebound  
0:04 +1 Lauri Markkanen made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-35
0:00 +3 Jordan McLaughlin made 3-pt. jump shot 26-35
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
MIN Timberwolves 26
CHI Bulls 24

Time Team Play Score
11:43   Personal foul on Ryan Arcidiacono  
11:43 +1 Keita Bates-Diop made 1st of 2 free throws 27-35
11:43   Keita Bates-Diop missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:41   Defensive rebound by Thaddeus Young  
11:30   Coby White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:28   CHI team rebound  
11:28   Personal foul on Gorgui Dieng  
11:18 +2 Thaddeus Young made hook shot, assist by Coby White 27-37
11:02   Keita Bates-Diop missed driving layup  
10:58   Offensive rebound by Keita Bates-Diop  
10:58   Keita Bates-Diop missed dunk  
10:57   Defensive rebound by Cristiano Felicio  
10:48   Thaddeus Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:44   Defensive rebound by Keita Bates-Diop  
10:40   Offensive foul on Keita Bates-Diop  
10:40   Turnover on Keita Bates-Diop  
10:24   Ryan Arcidiacono missed driving layup  
10:23   Defensive rebound by Gorgui Dieng  
10:12   Jarrett Culver missed driving layup  
10:10   Defensive rebound by Chandler Hutchison  
10:06 +2 Thaddeus Young made dunk, assist by Ryan Arcidiacono 27-39
9:44   Allen Crabbe missed floating jump shot  
9:42   Defensive rebound by Chandler Hutchison  
9:38   Personal foul on Allen Crabbe  
9:31   Ryan Arcidiacono missed driving layup  
9:31   Offensive rebound by Cristiano Felicio  
9:31   Personal foul on Jarrett Culver  
9:25   Coby White missed driving layup  
9:23   Defensive rebound by Gorgui Dieng  
9:14   Jarrett Culver missed driving layup  
9:11   Defensive rebound by Cristiano Felicio  
8:50 +2 Chandler Hutchison made driving layup 27-41
8:37   Jordan McLaughlin missed reverse layup  
8:35   Defensive rebound by Coby White  
8:30   Coby White missed layup  
8:26   Defensive rebound by Gorgui Dieng  
8:15   Gorgui Dieng missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:12   Defensive rebound by Chandler Hutchison  
7:59   Luke Kornet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:55   Defensive rebound by Allen Crabbe  
7:41   Jarrett Culver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:38   Defensive rebound by Thaddeus Young  
7:33 +2 Coby White made driving layup, assist by Ryan Arcidiacono 27-43
7:22   Keita Bates-Diop missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:19   Defensive rebound by Chandler Hutchison  
7:05 +2 Luke Kornet made layup, assist by Chandler Hutchison 27-45
6:41 +3 Jarrett Culver made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan McLaughlin 30-45
6:17   Chandler Hutchison missed layup  
6:17   Offensive rebound by Luke Kornet  
6:15 +2 Luke Kornet made dunk 30-47
5:57   Allen Crabbe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:56   Offensive rebound by Gorgui Dieng  
5:52   Shooting foul on Chandler Hutchison  
5:52   Keita Bates-Diop missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:52   MIN team rebound  
5:52   Keita Bates-Diop missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:46   Defensive rebound by Kris Dunn  
5:41 +2 Coby White made layup, assist by Kris Dunn 30-49
5:26 +2 Robert Covington made floating jump shot, assist by Shabazz Napier 32-49
5:09   Lauri Markkanen missed fade-away jump shot  
5:06   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
4:59   Traveling violation turnover on Robert Covington  
4:59   Violation  
4:51   Violation  
4:42   Tomas Satoransky missed driving layup  
4:41   Defensive rebound by Shabazz Napier  
4:34 +3 Karl-Anthony Towns made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jarrett Culver 35-49
4:22 +2 Zach LaVine made jump shot 35-51
4:03   Karl-Anthony Towns missed jump shot  
4:03   Defensive rebound by Kris Dunn  
4:00   Shooting foul on Andrew Wiggins  
4:00 +1 Kris Dunn made 1st of 2 free throws 35-52
4:00   Kris Dunn missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:52   Offensive rebound by Zach LaVine  
3:52   Zach LaVine missed dunk  
3:51   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
3:37 +2 Karl-Anthony Towns made alley-oop shot, assist by Shabazz Napier 37-52
3:23   Personal foul on Karl-Anthony Towns  
3:23 +1 Luke Kornet made 1st of 2 free throws 37-53
3:23 +1 Luke Kornet made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-54
3:16   Shooting foul on Luke Kornet  
3:16   Andrew Wiggins missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:16   MIN team rebound  
3:16   Andrew Wiggins missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:13   Defensive rebound by Zach LaVine  
3:05   Violation  
2:58   Zach LaVine missed jump shot  
2:55   Defensive rebound by Shabazz Napier  
2:49   Robert Covington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:46   Offensive rebound by Josh Okogie  
2:45 +3 Shabazz Napier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Okogie 40-54
2:31   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
2:31   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
2:31 +1 Shabazz Napier made free throw 41-54
2:31 +1 Kris Dunn made 1st of 2 free throws 41-55
2:31 +1 Kris Dunn made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-56
2:16 +2 Karl-Anthony Towns made hook shot 43-56
2:02 +2 Lauri Markkanen made driving layup, assist by Tomas Satoransky 43-58
1:42   Andrew Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:39   Offensive rebound by Robert Covington  
1:37 +2 Karl-Anthony Towns made layup, assist by Andrew Wiggins 45-58
1:37   Shooting foul on Kris Dunn  
1:37 +1 Karl-Anthony Towns made free throw 46-58
1:22   Zach LaVine missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:19   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
1:10 +3 Andrew Wiggins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Okogie 49-58
0:49   Kris Dunn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:47   Defensive rebound by Josh Okogie  
0:36   Andrew Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:36   Defensive rebound by Thaddeus Young  
0:28   Lost ball turnover on Tomas Satoransky, stolen by Andrew Wiggins  
0:07   Lost ball turnover on Andrew Wiggins, stolen by Kris Dunn  
0:04   Shooting foul on Josh Okogie  
0:04 +1 Zach LaVine made 1st of 2 free throws 49-59
0:04   Zach LaVine missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
0:02   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
0:00 +1 Shabazz Napier made 1st of 3 free throws 50-59
0:00 +1 Shabazz Napier made 1st of 3 free throws 50-59
0:00 +1 Shabazz Napier made 2nd of 3 free throws 51-59
0:00 +1 Shabazz Napier made 3rd of 3 free throws 52-59