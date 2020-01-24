BOS
Celtics erase big 1st-half deficit, rally past Magic 109-98

  • Jan 24, 2020

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) The Boston Celtics were missing a lot of starters. They still had the two they needed: Kemba Walker and Gordon Hayward

Walker scored 37 points and Hayward added 22 to help the Celtics rally from a 16-point first-half deficit and defeat the Orlando Magic 109-98 on Friday night.

Walker also handed out six assists and Hayward grabbed a game-high 14 rebounds as Boston won without regulars Jason Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Enes Kanter. Daniel Theis contributed 16 points and bench players led an aggressive and effective defense to help Boston with its third straight.

“You have to focus even more so when guys are out to do your job as well as you can,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. “That’s what good teams do. You have to play with that kind of effort and do the little things that win games.”

Walker scored 19 of his points in the second quarter, when the Celtics faced a 46-30 deficit. The Celtics point guard single-handedly kept a disorganized offense from digging too deep a hole by hitting 10 of 16 shots in the first half, including four 3-pointers.

“I thought (Walker) gave us everything he had in the first half and we were worried (whether) he would have much left,” Stevens said. “It was up to everyone else to take it to another level at that point and fortunately we did.”

Evan Fournier led Orlando with 30 points, but he had little help in the fourth quarter when his teammates combined to shoot 3 of 11 and commit three turnovers. Nikola Vucevic finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds, and Aaron Gordon was the only other player in double figures with 12 points.

Walker didn’t score in the third period, but Hayward and the aggressive defense were enough to allow Boston to pull away.

Hayward scored 12 points, grabbed eight rebounds and had four assists as Boston wiped out the 16-point deficit and took an 82-77 lead into the fourth quarter. Boston expanded it lead to 95-81 when Walker drilled his sixth 3-pointer of the game with 8:46 to go.

“Obviously, we had some of our top scorers out, so I tried to be more aggressive,” Hayward said. “I always try to be a playmaker and help the bigs out on the boards.”

Meanwhile, the Celtics defense disrupted the Magic's offense on nearly every possession. Orlando was just 14 of 43 (32.6%) in the second half and had only six assists on those 14 baskets.

“At the end of the day, if you’re going to beat that team, you’re going to have to play through contact, not turn the ball over and have clean possessions,” Magic coach Steve Clifford said. “It takes offensive energy and force and we had none of that.”

Still, Fournier’s shooting helped Orlando cut the deficit to 103-98 when Terrence Ross nailed a 3-pointer with 2:29 to play, but the Magic didn’t score the rest of the game. Boston picked up the pace considerably on defense in the second half. The Celtics limited Orlando to just 7 of 25 shooting (28%) in the third quarter, outscoring the Magic 29-20 to take an 82-77 lead. Walker didn’t score in that quarter, but the Celtics didn’t need him as Boston started to spread its scoring around.

Walker nailed his sixth 3-pointer of the game to put Boston up 95-81 with 8:46 left and then it was a matter of holding on.

Orlando got 12 points from Fournier and Terrence Ross hit a 3-pointer to close the gap to 103-98 with 2:29 to play, but the Magic went scoreless the rest of the game.

TIP-INS

Celtics: F Jayson Tatum (groin), G Jaylen Brown (ankle) and C Enes Kanter (hip) were all out. … At one point in the first half, Kemba Walker had outscored the rest of the Celtics 25-18.

Magic: F Jonathan Isaac, G D.J. Augustin and F Al-Farouq Aminu were out. ... Orlando had beaten Boston three straight times entering the game.

UP NEXT

Celtics: at New Orleans on Sunday.

Magic: home against LA Clippers on Sunday.

1st Quarter
BOS Celtics 24
ORL Magic 30

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:43 +3 Gordon Hayward made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Smart 3-0
11:18   Evan Fournier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:15   Defensive rebound by Kemba Walker  
11:08 +2 Daniel Theis made turnaround jump shot, assist by Kemba Walker 5-0
10:56 +3 Evan Fournier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markelle Fultz 5-3
10:39 +2 Kemba Walker made jump shot, assist by Daniel Theis 7-3
10:19 +2 Aaron Gordon made jump shot 7-5
10:05   Gordon Hayward missed alley-oop shot  
10:01   Offensive rebound by Gordon Hayward  
9:53 +3 Marcus Smart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kemba Walker 10-5
9:38 +2 Markelle Fultz made turnaround jump shot 10-7
9:25 +2 Kemba Walker made jump shot 12-7
9:12   Shooting foul on Daniel Theis  
9:12   Khem Birch missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:12   ORL team rebound  
9:12   Khem Birch missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:10   Defensive rebound by Gordon Hayward  
9:02 +2 Gordon Hayward made floating jump shot 14-7
8:46   Shooting foul on Daniel Theis  
8:46 +1 Khem Birch made 1st of 2 free throws 14-8
8:46 +1 Khem Birch made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-9
8:35   Daniel Theis missed jump shot  
8:33   Defensive rebound by Khem Birch  
8:26 +2 Khem Birch made dunk, assist by Nikola Vucevic 14-11
8:00   Grant Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:57   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
7:47 +2 Evan Fournier made jump shot, assist by Nikola Vucevic 14-13
7:48   Shooting foul on Kemba Walker  
7:48 +1 Evan Fournier made free throw 14-14
7:34 +3 Kemba Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Vincent Poirier 17-14
7:34   Shooting foul on Markelle Fultz  
7:34 +1 Kemba Walker made free throw 18-14
7:19   Aaron Gordon missed jump shot  
7:12   Offensive rebound by Khem Birch  
7:12   Khem Birch missed dunk  
7:11   Offensive rebound by Khem Birch  
7:11   Khem Birch missed dunk  
7:10   Offensive rebound by Khem Birch  
7:08   Evan Fournier missed driving layup, blocked by Marcus Smart  
7:05   Defensive rebound by Marcus Smart  
7:01   Gordon Hayward missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:57   Offensive rebound by Vincent Poirier  
6:51   Lost ball turnover on Kemba Walker, stolen by Nikola Vucevic  
6:36   Lost ball turnover on Khem Birch, stolen by Kemba Walker  
6:33   Kemba Walker missed layup  
6:27   Defensive rebound by Evan Fournier  
6:23   Aaron Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:20   ORL team rebound  
6:11 +2 Evan Fournier made jump shot, assist by Markelle Fultz 18-16
5:53   Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:51   Defensive rebound by Markelle Fultz  
5:46   Markelle Fultz missed jump shot  
5:44   Offensive rebound by Khem Birch  
5:42 +3 Nikola Vucevic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Khem Birch 18-19
5:23   Semi Ojeleye missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:21   Defensive rebound by Evan Fournier  
5:15 +2 Evan Fournier made jump shot 18-21
4:50   Marcus Smart missed jump shot  
4:48   Defensive rebound by Evan Fournier  
4:39   Markelle Fultz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:35   Offensive rebound by Khem Birch  
4:35   Khem Birch missed dunk  
4:34   Defensive rebound by Gordon Hayward  
4:28   Marcus Smart missed driving layup  
4:25   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
4:17   Nikola Vucevic missed jump shot  
4:16   Offensive rebound by Markelle Fultz  
4:16 +2 Markelle Fultz made dunk 18-23
4:06   Gordon Hayward missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:03   Defensive rebound by Khem Birch  
3:49   Terrence Ross missed floating jump shot, blocked by Vincent Poirier  
3:46   Offensive rebound by Terrence Ross  
3:44   Shooting foul on Brad Wanamaker  
3:44 +1 Nikola Vucevic made 1st of 2 free throws 18-24
3:44 +1 Nikola Vucevic made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-25
3:20   Vincent Poirier missed turnaround jump shot  
3:17   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
3:06 +2 Markelle Fultz made reverse layup, assist by Nikola Vucevic 18-27
2:51 +2 Brad Wanamaker made jump shot 20-27
2:26   Nikola Vucevic missed hook shot  
2:23   Defensive rebound by Gordon Hayward  
2:10   Brad Wanamaker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:07   Defensive rebound by Wes Iwundu  
2:01 +3 Wes Iwundu made 3-pt. jump shot 20-30
1:43 +2 Gordon Hayward made driving layup 22-30
1:31   Markelle Fultz missed layup  
1:28   Defensive rebound by Gordon Hayward  
1:21   Lost ball turnover on Gordon Hayward, stolen by Markelle Fultz  
1:15   Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:11   Defensive rebound by Vincent Poirier  
1:03   Javonte Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:59   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
0:47   Bad pass turnover on Terrence Ross, stolen by Javonte Green  
0:42 +2 Brad Wanamaker made layup, assist by Javonte Green 24-30
0:31   Nikola Vucevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:29   BOS team rebound  
0:10   Kemba Walker missed driving layup  
0:08   Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
0:00   Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   ORL team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
BOS Celtics 29
ORL Magic 27

Time Team Play Score
11:44   Terrence Ross missed driving layup  
11:42   Defensive rebound by Semi Ojeleye  
11:26   Brad Wanamaker missed jump shot  
11:24   Defensive rebound by Michael Carter-Williams  
11:19 +2 Michael Carter-Williams made finger-roll layup 24-32
10:59   Javonte Green missed driving layup  
10:59   ORL team rebound  
10:59   Personal foul on Javonte Green  
10:48   Aaron Gordon missed jump shot  
10:45   Defensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
10:38 +2 Kemba Walker made driving layup 26-32
10:20 +3 Mo Bamba made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Gordon 26-35
10:05   Daniel Theis missed layup  
10:02   Offensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
10:01   Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:58   Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
9:54 +2 Aaron Gordon made dunk 26-37
9:35 +2 Daniel Theis made jump shot, assist by Kemba Walker 28-37
9:08 +3 Wes Iwundu made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Terrence Ross 28-40
8:54   Bad pass turnover on Kemba Walker, stolen by Michael Carter-Williams  
8:49 +2 Aaron Gordon made layup 28-42
8:33 +2 Kemba Walker made jump shot 30-42
8:17 +2 Terrence Ross made dunk, assist by Michael Carter-Williams 30-44
7:59   Daniel Theis missed jump shot  
7:57   Defensive rebound by Khem Birch  
7:45 +2 Michael Carter-Williams made driving layup 30-46
7:25   Javonte Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:23   Defensive rebound by Michael Carter-Williams  
7:14   Bad pass turnover on Michael Carter-Williams, stolen by Javonte Green  
7:07   Semi Ojeleye missed layup  
7:07   Offensive rebound by Javonte Green  
7:07   Shooting foul on Mo Bamba  
7:07   Javonte Green missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:07   BOS team rebound  
7:07   Javonte Green missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:04   Defensive rebound by Terrence Ross  
6:50   Evan Fournier missed fade-away jump shot  
6:44   Defensive rebound by Semi Ojeleye  
6:40   Shooting foul on Michael Carter-Williams  
6:40 +1 Kemba Walker made 1st of 2 free throws 31-46
6:40 +1 Kemba Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-46
6:25   Mo Bamba missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:21   Defensive rebound by Gordon Hayward  
6:07   Gordon Hayward missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:05   Defensive rebound by Terrence Ross  
5:55   Markelle Fultz missed jump shot  
5:51   Defensive rebound by Marcus Smart  
5:47   Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:44   Defensive rebound by Terrence Ross  
5:41   Full timeout called  
5:35   Traveling violation turnover on Nikola Vucevic  
5:23   Marcus Smart missed floating jump shot  
5:21   Offensive rebound by Marcus Smart  
5:19 +2 Kemba Walker made jump shot, assist by Marcus Smart 34-46
5:00 +3 Nikola Vucevic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Wes Iwundu 34-49
4:42 +3 Kemba Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gordon Hayward 37-49
4:28   Personal foul on Vincent Poirier  
4:12 +2 Evan Fournier made jump shot 37-51
4:00 +3 Kemba Walker made 3-pt. jump shot 40-51
3:43 +2 Evan Fournier made driving layup, assist by Aaron Gordon 40-53
3:43   Shooting foul on Kemba Walker  
3:43 +1 Evan Fournier made free throw 40-54
3:37   Personal foul on Evan Fournier  
3:30 +3 Kemba Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Smart 43-54
3:10   Lost ball turnover on Aaron Gordon, stolen by Marcus Smart  
3:00   Daniel Theis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:58   Defensive rebound by Evan Fournier  
2:47   Bad pass turnover on Markelle Fultz, stolen by Gordon Hayward  
2:43   Gordon Hayward missed jump shot  
2:40   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
2:28   Aaron Gordon missed jump shot  
2:24   Defensive rebound by Marcus Smart  
2:23 +2 Daniel Theis made dunk, assist by Marcus Smart 45-54
2:05   Offensive foul on Aaron Gordon  
2:05   Turnover on Aaron Gordon  
1:56 +2 Kemba Walker made driving layup 47-54
1:45 +3 Terrence Ross made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markelle Fultz 47-57
1:31   Personal foul on Nikola Vucevic  
1:26   Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:23   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
1:15   Markelle Fultz missed driving layup, blocked by Grant Williams  
1:12   Offensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
1:10   Bad pass turnover on Nikola Vucevic, stolen by Kemba Walker  
0:53 +3 Grant Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Smart 50-57
0:42   Personal foul on Marcus Smart  
0:37   Evan Fournier missed fade-away jump shot  
0:34   Defensive rebound by Grant Williams  
0:26   Marcus Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:21   Offensive rebound by Javonte Green  
0:13 +3 Gordon Hayward made 3-pt. jump shot 53-57
0:01   Nikola Vucevic missed hook shot  
0:01   Defensive rebound by Grant Williams  
0:01   Defensive rebound by Grant Williams  

3rd Quarter
BOS Celtics 29
ORL Magic 20

Time Team Play Score
11:43   Out of bounds turnover on Markelle Fultz  
11:28 +2 Daniel Theis made dunk, assist by Marcus Smart 55-57
11:16   Aaron Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:14   Offensive rebound by Khem Birch  
11:14 +2 Khem Birch made dunk 55-59
10:58   Marcus Smart missed jump shot  
10:57   BOS team rebound  
10:43   Marcus Smart missed driving layup  
10:43   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
10:43   Personal foul on Marcus Smart  
10:22   Khem Birch missed hook shot  
10:20   Defensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
10:08   Marcus Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:06   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
9:55 +3 Evan Fournier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Khem Birch 55-62
9:35 +2 Gordon Hayward made layup, assist by Daniel Theis 57-62
9:21   Markelle Fultz missed layup  
9:17   Defensive rebound by Grant Williams  
9:09