Westbrook scores season-high 45, Rockets beat Wolves 131-124

  • Jan 25, 2020

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) When James Harden went through shooting slumps in the past, the Houston Rockets would be hard-pressed to survive lackluster production from their star guard.

With Russell Westbrook, Houston has another player who can shoulder a huge scoring burden.

Westbrook scored a season-high 45 points and had 10 assists, and the Rockets overcame another tough night from Harden to rally past the Minnesota Timberwolves 131-124 on Friday night.

Westbrook helped key a second-half comeback after Minnesota led by six points in the third quarter. He finished 16-of-27 shooting, was 13 of 13 from the free-throw line and added six rebounds. Eric Gordon scored a season-high 27 points off the bench for Houston, which won its second straight game following a season-long, four-game losing streak.

''That's MVP Russ,'' Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni said.

Harden, who went 1 for 17 from 3-point range in a home loss to Oklahoma City on Monday night, was 3 of 13 overall and 0 for 6 from beyond the arc against Minnesota. He finished with a season-low 12 points. Harden also left the game in the third period after taking a knee from Karl-Anthony Towns to his thigh. He was limping badly but returned in the fourth.

Over his past five games, Harden is shooting 33% from the field.

''Guys are playing well, and that's what we need throughout the course of the year,'' Harden said. ''Russ got it going, Eric made some big-time shots. Austin (Rivers) played well. That's what you need. Tonight was just a great team win for us.''

According to Stats, it was the second time in Harden's career that he started a game and a teammate outscored him by at least 33 points. The other occasion was Feb. 2, 2011, with the Thunder, when Kevin Durant had 43 points to Harden's seven.

Towns had 30 points and 12 rebounds for Minnesota, which has lost eight straight. Andrew Wiggins scored 28 points for the Timberwolves.

''We didn't come out with the win, but we fought very well and competed very well,'' Towns said. ''We did a lot of good things defensively, actually, doing a lot of good things and sticking to our game plan. Russell hit some big shots. He was MVP for a reason, and in the fourth quarter he hit some really big shots, especially in the second half.''

After Wednesday's 117-110 loss at Chicago, Minnesota coach Ryan Saunders said the team is simply not playing well. Saunders also challenged Wiggins at halftime of that game to be more productive.

The Wolves started strong while Houston was missing shots. Minnesota led by six in the opening quarter. The Rockets hit just two of their first 11 shots and Harden was 1 of 5. The Rockets also trailed in Minnesota in November before recovering for a 125-105 win.

Led by Westbrook, Houston led by as many as 13 on Friday, but the Wolves didn't fade.

Minnesota cut the Rockets' lead to 110-108 with 6 minutes remaining.

Houston had the finisher in Westbrook. He scored 15 points in the fourth quarter, including 11 after the Wolves closed within two.

''There's a reason Russell Westbrook and James Harden are who they are, and why that team is so dangerous,'' Saunders said. ''If one guy has a night where he's not reaching his average, you have another guy who can pick up the scoring load. I liked a lot of things tonight. The effort. Obviously did not like the outcome.''

WESTBROOK'S BURST

Westbrook has averaged 33.6 points, 8.7 rebounds and 9.1 assists over the last seven games. His season-high scoring output came without him attempting a 3-pointer. He is the first guard since Dwyane Wade in 2007 to score at least 45 points without a 3-point try.

''I was only taking shots I wanted to take,'' Westbrook said. ''That's me just maturing in this game and figuring out my spots and shooting the ball when I'm ready to.''

RUNNING WOLVES

The Wolves emphasized getting out on the break more against Houston, and responded with 18 fast-break points.

''And I don't think we were playing fast enough,'' Saunders said. ''The way we were getting some of the 18 fast-break points were the ways we want to get them.''

TIP-INS

Rockets: Houston scored 23 points off 17 Minnesota turnovers. ... The Rockets only had 10 turnovers, leading to 13 points for the Wolves. ... Westbrook is averaging 26.8 points per game this season. No teammate has averaged more than 18.6 points per game in any of Harden's seven seasons with Houston.

Timberwolves: Josh Okogie started in place of rookie Jarrett Culver, in part for matching up against Harden. Okogie finished with 17 points. ... Starting PG Shabazz Napier left the game late in the second quarter, limping off the court. He returned for the second half and had nine points, five rebounds and five assists. ... Minnesota outrebounded Houston 52-34. The Wolves grabbed 36 rebounds in the first half, tied for the second most all-time franchise history for a half. They had 36 in the first half against Memphis on April 12, 2008.

UP NEXT

Rockets: At Denver on Sunday.

Timberwolves: Host Oklahoma City on Saturday.

---

1st Quarter
HOU Rockets 36
MIN Timberwolves 26

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:44 +3 Robert Covington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andrew Wiggins 0-3
11:23   Clint Capela missed layup  
11:21   Defensive rebound by Shabazz Napier  
11:14 +3 Karl-Anthony Towns made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andrew Wiggins 0-6
11:03   James Harden missed floating jump shot  
10:59   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
10:49   Andrew Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:45   Offensive rebound by Josh Okogie  
10:45   Bad pass turnover on Josh Okogie, stolen by P.J. Tucker  
10:39   Clint Capela missed layup, blocked by Karl-Anthony Towns  
10:37   Defensive rebound by Andrew Wiggins  
10:34   Lost ball turnover on Andrew Wiggins, stolen by P.J. Tucker  
10:17   James Harden missed jump shot  
10:15   Defensive rebound by Andrew Wiggins  
10:10   Robert Covington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:52   Ben McLemore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:49   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
9:48   Out of bounds turnover on Shabazz Napier  
9:36   Russell Westbrook missed driving layup  
9:34   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
9:16   Karl-Anthony Towns missed jump shot, blocked by James Harden  
9:11 +2 Clint Capela made dunk, assist by James Harden 2-6
9:11   Shooting foul on Karl-Anthony Towns  
9:11   Clint Capela missed free throw  
9:09   Defensive rebound by Karl-Anthony Towns  
8:50   Personal foul on P.J. Tucker  
8:41   Andrew Wiggins missed floating jump shot, blocked by Clint Capela  
8:38   Defensive rebound by Clint Capela  
8:33   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:30   Offensive rebound by Clint Capela  
8:20 +2 James Harden made driving layup 4-6
8:05   Karl-Anthony Towns missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:04   Defensive rebound by Clint Capela  
7:48   James Harden missed driving layup, blocked by Karl-Anthony Towns  
7:46   Defensive rebound by Karl-Anthony Towns  
7:44   Bad pass turnover on Karl-Anthony Towns, stolen by Ben McLemore  
7:41   Bad pass turnover on Ben McLemore, stolen by Shabazz Napier  
7:37 +2 Josh Okogie made dunk, assist by Shabazz Napier 4-8
7:28   Russell Westbrook missed driving layup  
7:25   Defensive rebound by Shabazz Napier  
7:22 +2 Robert Covington made layup, assist by Shabazz Napier 4-10
7:16 +2 Russell Westbrook made driving layup 6-10
7:16   Shooting foul on Karl-Anthony Towns  
7:16 +1 Russell Westbrook made free throw 7-10
6:56   Robert Covington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:53   Defensive rebound by Danuel House Jr.  
6:45 +2 Clint Capela made alley-oop shot, assist by James Harden 9-10
6:29   Shabazz Napier missed jump shot  
6:24   Offensive rebound by Robert Covington  
6:24   Robert Covington missed dunk  
6:24   Offensive rebound by Shabazz Napier  
6:18   Robert Covington missed alley-oop shot  
6:15   Defensive rebound by James Harden  
6:06   Russell Westbrook missed jump shot  
6:00   Defensive rebound by Josh Okogie  
5:52   Gorgui Dieng missed floating jump shot  
5:49   Offensive rebound by Josh Okogie  
5:46   Offensive foul on Gorgui Dieng  
5:46   Turnover on Gorgui Dieng  
5:29 +2 Russell Westbrook made finger-roll layup, assist by James Harden 11-10
5:17   Personal foul on James Harden  
5:10   Jarrett Culver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:07   Defensive rebound by James Harden  
4:51 +3 Austin Rivers made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Harden 14-10
4:39   Lost ball turnover on Shabazz Napier, stolen by P.J. Tucker  
4:32 +3 Danuel House Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Austin Rivers 17-10
4:16   Robert Covington missed finger-roll layup  
4:15   MIN team rebound  
4:07 +2 Andrew Wiggins made finger-roll layup 17-12
3:54 +2 Austin Rivers made layup, assist by P.J. Tucker 19-12
3:38 +2 Shabazz Napier made jump shot 19-14
3:27 +3 Austin Rivers made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Gordon 22-14
3:14   Shooting foul on James Harden  
3:14 +1 Shabazz Napier made 1st of 2 free throws 22-15
3:14 +1 Shabazz Napier made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-16
3:07   Personal foul on Andrew Wiggins  
2:58   Danuel House Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:53   Defensive rebound by Andrew Wiggins  
2:46 +2 Shabazz Napier made driving layup 22-18
2:37 +2 Russell Westbrook made jump shot 24-18
2:22   Andrew Wiggins missed jump shot  
2:20   Defensive rebound by Danuel House Jr.  
2:10 +2 Russell Westbrook made driving layup 26-18
2:10   Shooting foul on Keita Bates-Diop  
2:10 +1 Russell Westbrook made free throw 27-18
1:52 +2 Jordan McLaughlin made reverse layup, assist by Keita Bates-Diop 27-20
1:42   Eric Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:39   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Culver  
1:34   Jarrett Culver missed driving layup  
1:33   Defensive rebound by Eric Gordon  
1:17 +2 Russell Westbrook made jump shot 29-20
1:06 +3 Andrew Wiggins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan McLaughlin 29-23
0:55 +2 Austin Rivers made driving layup, assist by Russell Westbrook 31-23
0:48 +2 Keita Bates-Diop made layup, assist by Andrew Wiggins 31-25
0:48   Shooting foul on Austin Rivers  
0:48 +1 Keita Bates-Diop made free throw 31-26
0:40 +3 Eric Gordon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Russell Westbrook 34-26
0:37   Lost ball turnover on Jordan McLaughlin, stolen by Austin Rivers  
0:34 +2 Austin Rivers made dunk 36-26
0:16   Bad pass turnover on Jordan McLaughlin, stolen by Danuel House Jr.  
0:00   Russell Westbrook missed jump shot  
0:00   HOU team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
HOU Rockets 27
MIN Timberwolves 34

Time Team Play Score
11:49 +3 Eric Gordon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by P.J. Tucker 39-26
11:38   Shooting foul on Eric Gordon  
11:38   Allen Crabbe missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:38   MIN team rebound  
11:38 +1 Allen Crabbe made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-27
11:21   Russell Westbrook missed jump shot  
11:18   Defensive rebound by Karl-Anthony Towns  
11:02 +2 Karl-Anthony Towns made hook shot 39-29
10:49   Shooting foul on Jarrett Culver  
10:49 +1 Russell Westbrook made 1st of 2 free throws 40-29
10:49 +1 Russell Westbrook made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-29
10:40 +3 Jarrett Culver made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Karl-Anthony Towns 41-32
10:25   Eric Gordon missed fade-away jump shot  
10:21   Offensive rebound by Clint Capela  
10:10   Eric Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:08   Defensive rebound by Keita Bates-Diop  
10:02   Karl-Anthony Towns missed jump shot  
10:00   Defensive rebound by Danuel House Jr.  
9:53   Austin Rivers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:49   Defensive rebound by Karl-Anthony Towns  
9:32 +2 Jarrett Culver made driving layup 41-34
9:18   Russell Westbrook missed floating jump shot  
9:15   Offensive rebound by Clint Capela  
9:15 +2 Clint Capela made dunk 43-34
9:07   Shooting foul on Eric Gordon  
9:07 +1 Karl-Anthony Towns made 1st of 2 free throws 43-35
9:07 +1 Karl-Anthony Towns made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-36
8:56 +2 Eric Gordon made driving layup, assist by Russell Westbrook 45-36
8:56   Shooting foul on Jarrett Culver  
8:56 +1 Eric Gordon made free throw 46-36
8:45 +2 Jordan McLaughlin made driving dunk 46-38
8:27   Russell Westbrook missed jump shot  
8:25   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Culver  
8:21   Jarrett Culver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:20   HOU team rebound  
8:16   Out of bounds turnover on Russell Westbrook  
7:58   Jarrett Culver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:55   Defensive rebound by Austin Rivers  
7:44   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:41   Defensive rebound by Keita Bates-Diop  
7:40 +2 Karl-Anthony Towns made dunk, assist by Keita Bates-Diop 46-40
7:25   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Keita Bates-Diop  
7:25   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Culver  
7:15 +2 Karl-Anthony Towns made layup, assist by Keita Bates-Diop 46-42
7:12   Bad pass turnover on Clint Capela, stolen by Josh Okogie  
7:07   Keita Bates-Diop missed layup  
7:04   Offensive rebound by Karl-Anthony Towns  
7:04   Karl-Anthony Towns missed dunk  
7:03   Offensive rebound by Keita Bates-Diop  
6:53   Karl-Anthony Towns missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:51   Defensive rebound by James Harden  
6:39   Clint Capela missed alley-oop shot  
6:34   Defensive rebound by Karl-Anthony Towns  
6:16   Karl-Anthony Towns missed hook shot  
6:18   Offensive rebound by Keita Bates-Diop  
6:18   Keita Bates-Diop missed dunk  
6:17   Offensive rebound by Keita Bates-Diop  
6:14   Keita Bates-Diop missed dunk  
6:14   Offensive rebound by Karl-Anthony Towns  
6:11   Karl-Anthony Towns missed dunk, blocked by Clint Capela  
6:09   Defensive rebound by Ben McLemore  
6:03   Eric Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Jarrett Culver  
6:00   Defensive rebound by Jordan McLaughlin  
6:03   Josh Okogie missed layup, blocked by James Harden  
6:03   HOU team rebound  
5:42   P.J. Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:38   Defensive rebound by Jordan McLaughlin  
5:35   Shooting foul on P.J. Tucker  
5:35 +1 Jordan McLaughlin made 1st of 2 free throws 46-43
5:35   Jordan McLaughlin missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:33   Defensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
5:28 +2 James Harden made reverse layup 48-43
5:13   Josh Okogie missed floating jump shot  
5:13   HOU team rebound  
5:13   Personal foul on Karl-Anthony Towns  
5:02   Shooting foul on Andrew Wiggins  
5:02 +1 James Harden made 1st of 2 free throws 49-43
5:02 +1 James Harden made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-43
4:49 +2 Andrew Wiggins made floating jump shot, assist by Gorgui Dieng 50-45
4:39   Ben McLemore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:36   Defensive rebound by Shabazz Napier  
4:34   Out of bounds turnover on Shabazz Napier  
4:27   Shooting foul on Jordan McLaughlin  
4:27 +1 Russell Westbrook made 1st of 2 free throws 51-45
4:27 +1 Russell Westbrook made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-45
4:15   Andrew Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:12   Defensive rebound by Eric Gordon  
4:06   Out of bounds turnover on James Harden  
3:55 +2 Josh Okogie made layup, assist by Jordan McLaughlin 52-47
3:55   Shooting foul on P.J. Tucker  
3:55 +1 Josh Okogie made free throw 52-48
3:44 +2 Clint Capela made dunk, assist by Russell Westbrook 54-48
3:31   Offensive foul on Andrew Wiggins  
3:31   Turnover on Andrew Wiggins  
3:21   Eric Gordon missed floating jump shot  
3:19   Defensive rebound by Gorgui Dieng  
3:15   Robert Covington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:12   Defensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
3:06 +3 Eric Gordon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Harden 57-48
2:46   Jordan McLaughlin missed floating jump shot  
2:44   Offensive rebound by Gorgui Dieng  
2:44 +2 Gorgui Dieng made dunk 57-50
2:32 +2 Clint Capela made layup, assist by Russell Westbrook 59-50
2:14   Gorgui Dieng missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:09   Defensive rebound by James Harden  
2:01   Lost ball turnover on James Harden, stolen by Josh Okogie  
1:56 +2 Allen Crabbe made layup, assist by Robert Covington 59-52
1:42   Eric Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:39   Defensive rebound by Josh Okogie  
1:34   Allen Crabbe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:29   Defensive rebound by Eric Gordon  
1:20   Shooting foul on Allen Crabbe  
1:20   Clint Capela missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:20   HOU team rebound  
1:20   Clint Capela missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:17   Defensive rebound by Gorgui Dieng  
0:57 +3 Robert Covington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan McLaughlin 59-55
0:46   Russell Westbrook missed reverse layup  
0:44   Defensive rebound by Gorgui Dieng  
0:40   Robert Covington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:38   HOU team rebound  
0:38  