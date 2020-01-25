CHI
Zach LaVine scores 44 as Bulls beat Cavaliers 118-106

  • Jan 25, 2020

CLEVELAND (AP) Zach LaVine scored 44 points for another dominating performance against Cleveland and the Chicago Bulls defeated the Cavaliers 118-106 on Saturday night.

LaVine made 16 of 30 shots and had 27 points at halftime. The 6-foot-5 guard also finished with 10 rebounds and eight assists, falling just short of his first career triple-double.

It was LaVine's second big game against Cleveland in eight days. He scored 42 points on Jan. 20, including 21 in the fourth quarter when the Bulls rallied from a 15-point deficit to win.

Cleveland, which has lost seven straight and 12 of 14, had no better success stopping LaVine this time. He drove past his defender for clear looks at the basket, scored when he was double teamed in the lane, hit five 3-pointers and was 7 of 8 from the line.

LaVine was held to 16 points when the Cavaliers beat the Bulls in Cleveland on Oct. 30. The teams play for the fourth and final time this season in Chicago on March 10.

Tomas Satoransky had 19 points for the Bulls, who were coming off a home loss to Sacramento on Friday and arrived in around 1:30 a.m.

Kevin Love scored 20 points and had 11 rebounds for Cleveland. Collin Sexton and Cedi Osman each had 18 points.

The game was tied at 69 midway through the third quarter before the Bulls went on a 30-7 run to go ahead 99-76. Chicago outscored Cleveland 40-19 in the period.

Cleveland cut a 24-point deficit to 112-103 with two minutes to play, but got no closer. The Cavaliers had lopsided home losses to New York and Washington this week.

Chicago didn't play like a team that's been plagued by injuries. Forward Lauri Markkanen, the Bulls' second-leading scorer, will miss four to six weeks because of an injured right hip. The 7-footer had an MRI on Thursday after experiencing soreness in the hip for about a week.

TIP-INS

Bulls: C Wendell Carter Jr. (sprained right ankle) and Otto Porter Jr. (broken left foot) have also been ruled out through the All-Star break. ... Satoransky avoided injury after being hit in the face by teammate Luke Kornet in the third quarter.

Cavaliers: Cleveland was called for a delay of game warning for not getting on the court in time at the beginning of the second quarter. The call resulted in a technical since the Cavaliers had a delay of game in the first quarter, but Ryan Arcidiacono missed the free throw. ... Newly hired Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski attended the game and was given a loud ovation when shown on the video board.

UP NEXT

Bulls: host San Antonio on Monday. Chicago is 10-15 at United Center this season.

Cavaliers: visit Detroit on Monday. The Pistons lead the season series 2-1.

1st Quarter
CHI Bulls 25
CLE Cavaliers 31

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:42 +2 Thaddeus Young made layup, assist by Kris Dunn 2-0
11:26   Cedi Osman missed driving layup  
11:24   Offensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
11:24   Tristan Thompson missed dunk  
11:24   Offensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
11:24   Tristan Thompson missed dunk  
11:24   CHI team rebound  
11:12   Thaddeus Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:09   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
11:02   Kevin Love missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:00   Defensive rebound by Kris Dunn  
10:52   Thaddeus Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:49   Defensive rebound by Collin Sexton  
10:28   Darius Garland missed jump shot  
10:26   Defensive rebound by Zach LaVine  
10:19 +2 Zach LaVine made driving layup 4-0
10:06   Collin Sexton missed floating jump shot  
10:05   Offensive rebound by Kevin Love  
10:00 +3 Collin Sexton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kevin Love 4-3
9:49   Zach LaVine missed driving layup  
9:47   Offensive rebound by Zach LaVine  
9:46 +2 Zach LaVine made dunk 6-3
9:40   Bad pass turnover on Kevin Love, stolen by Thaddeus Young  
9:32   Tomas Satoransky missed layup  
9:30   Defensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
9:12 +2 Kevin Love made jump shot 6-5
8:49 +3 Tomas Satoransky made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kris Dunn 9-5
8:32   Darius Garland missed jump shot  
8:29   Defensive rebound by Zach LaVine  
8:26   Zach LaVine missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:24   Defensive rebound by Collin Sexton  
8:19 +2 Collin Sexton made layup 9-7
8:11 +2 Kris Dunn made alley-oop shot, assist by Zach LaVine 11-7
7:53   Kevin Love missed jump shot  
7:50   Defensive rebound by Zach LaVine  
7:43   Kris Dunn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:40   Defensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
7:30 +2 Kevin Love made jump shot 11-9
7:17 +2 Kris Dunn made layup, assist by Tomas Satoransky 13-9
7:04   Kevin Love missed jump shot  
7:01   Defensive rebound by Kris Dunn  
6:54   Lost ball turnover on Thaddeus Young, stolen by Kevin Love  
6:48   Cedi Osman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:46   Defensive rebound by Zach LaVine  
6:32   Zach LaVine missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:31   Offensive rebound by Tomas Satoransky  
6:31   Shooting foul on Kevin Love  
6:31 +1 Tomas Satoransky made 1st of 2 free throws 14-9
6:31 +1 Tomas Satoransky made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-9
6:22 +3 Cedi Osman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tristan Thompson 15-12
6:00   Kris Dunn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:59   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
5:50   Shooting foul on Luke Kornet  
5:50 +1 Tristan Thompson made 1st of 2 free throws 15-13
5:50   Tristan Thompson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:47   Defensive rebound by Cristiano Felicio  
5:41   Offensive foul on Zach LaVine  
5:41   Turnover on Zach LaVine  
5:32 +2 Cedi Osman made driving layup 15-15
5:32   Shooting foul on Cristiano Felicio  
5:32 +1 Cedi Osman made free throw 15-16
5:28   Personal foul on Cedi Osman  
5:17 +3 Zach LaVine made 3-pt. jump shot 18-16
4:48   Collin Sexton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:45   Offensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
4:41 +2 Collin Sexton made driving dunk, assist by Tristan Thompson 18-18
4:27 +2 Kris Dunn made driving dunk, assist by Thaddeus Young 20-18
4:08   Personal foul on Thaddeus Young  
3:55   Dante Exum missed floating jump shot  
3:55   CLE team rebound  
3:55   Personal foul on Kris Dunn  
3:51 +2 Cedi Osman made layup, assist by Kevin Love 20-20
3:24   Zach LaVine missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:20   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
3:02   Tristan Thompson missed hook shot  
3:00   Offensive rebound by Dante Exum  
2:59 +2 Dante Exum made dunk 20-22
2:36   Coby White missed jump shot  
2:36   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
2:20   Jumpball  
2:11 +2 Kevin Love made turnaround jump shot, assist by Dante Exum 20-24
1:52   Chandler Hutchison missed floating jump shot  
1:50   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
1:41   Larry Nance Jr. missed layup  
1:40   Defensive rebound by Chandler Hutchison  
1:22 +3 Zach LaVine made 3-pt. jump shot 23-24
1:00 +2 Kevin Love made driving layup 23-26
0:47   Zach LaVine missed driving layup  
0:46   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
0:36 +2 Alfonzo McKinnie made reverse layup, assist by Larry Nance Jr. 23-28
0:36   Violation  
0:28 +2 Zach LaVine made driving layup 25-28
0:07 +3 Collin Sexton made 3-pt. jump shot 25-31
0:04   Personal foul on Dante Exum  
0:00   Zach LaVine missed jump shot  
0:00   CHI team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
CHI Bulls 34
CLE Cavaliers 26

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
12:00   Ryan Arcidiacono missed free throw  
12:00   CLE team rebound  
11:45 +2 Larry Nance Jr. made jump shot, assist by Dante Exum 25-33
11:31   Denzel Valentine missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:29   Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
11:23   Darius Garland missed driving layup  
11:19   Defensive rebound by Denzel Valentine  
11:16 +3 Ryan Arcidiacono made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Denzel Valentine 28-33
11:00   Shooting foul on Ryan Arcidiacono  
11:00 +1 Dante Exum made 1st of 2 free throws 28-34
11:00 +1 Dante Exum made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-35
10:42 +2 Chandler Hutchison made driving layup 30-35
10:31   Out of bounds turnover on John Henson  
10:18   Denzel Valentine missed floating jump shot  
10:14   Defensive rebound by Alfonzo McKinnie  
10:07   Darius Garland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:04   Defensive rebound by Coby White  
10:04   Personal foul on Dante Exum  
9:53   Coby White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:49   Offensive rebound by Chandler Hutchison  
9:47   Luke Kornet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:44   Defensive rebound by Alfonzo McKinnie  
9:36 +3 Larry Nance Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matthew Dellavedova 30-38
9:25   Chandler Hutchison missed driving layup  
9:18   Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
9:14   Bad pass turnover on Matthew Dellavedova, stolen by Chandler Hutchison  
9:11   Ryan Arcidiacono missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:08   Defensive rebound by John Henson  
8:56 +2 Larry Nance Jr. made dunk, assist by Alfonzo McKinnie 30-40
8:32 +3 Ryan Arcidiacono made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Denzel Valentine 33-40
8:11   Shooting foul on Chandler Hutchison  
8:11 +1 John Henson made 1st of 2 free throws 33-41
8:11 +1 John Henson made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-42
8:04 +2 Zach LaVine made driving layup, assist by Kris Dunn 35-42
8:04   Shooting foul on John Henson  
8:04 +1 Zach LaVine made free throw 36-42
7:52 +2 Darius Garland made jump shot, assist by Matthew Dellavedova 36-44
7:34   Zach LaVine missed driving layup  
7:31   Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
7:25 +3 John Henson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matthew Dellavedova 36-47
7:04 +3 Chandler Hutchison made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luke Kornet 39-47
6:34 +3 Darius Garland made 3-pt. jump shot 39-50
6:18   Luke Kornet missed hook shot, blocked by John Henson  
6:15   Defensive rebound by John Henson  
5:56   Darius Garland missed jump shot  
5:55   CHI team rebound  
5:47 +2 Zach LaVine made layup, assist by Tomas Satoransky 41-50
5:47   Shooting foul on Alfonzo McKinnie  
5:47 +1 Zach LaVine made free throw 42-50
5:38   Bad pass turnover on Matthew Dellavedova, stolen by Tomas Satoransky  
5:34 +2 Tomas Satoransky made layup, assist by Zach LaVine 44-50
5:22   Matthew Dellavedova missed floating jump shot  
5:17   Offensive rebound by Cedi Osman  
5:16 +3 Kevin Love made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cedi Osman 44-53
4:50   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
4:43   Kevin Love missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:40   Defensive rebound by Zach LaVine  
4:35 +2 Zach LaVine made driving layup 46-53
4:23   Personal foul on Cristiano Felicio  
4:06   Bad pass turnover on Darius Garland, stolen by Kris Dunn  
3:58 +3 Zach LaVine made 3-pt. jump shot 49-53
3:43 +2 Cedi Osman made driving layup, assist by Tristan Thompson 49-55
3:27   Tomas Satoransky missed jump shot  
3:24   Offensive rebound by Cristiano Felicio  
3:23   Cristiano Felicio missed dunk  
3:21   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
3:19   Offensive foul on Darius Garland  
3:19   Turnover on Darius Garland  
3:08   Shooting foul on Darius Garland  
3:08 +1 Zach LaVine made 1st of 2 free throws 50-55
3:08 +1 Zach LaVine made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-55
2:58   Bad pass turnover on Darius Garland, stolen by Cristiano Felicio  
2:55 +2 Zach LaVine made layup 53-55
2:29   Collin Sexton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:26   Defensive rebound by Kris Dunn  
2:20   Zach LaVine missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:18   CLE team rebound  
1:59   Lost ball turnover on Tristan Thompson, stolen by Kris Dunn  
1:59   Personal foul on Tristan Thompson  
1:59 +1 Kris Dunn made 1st of 2 free throws 54-55
1:59 +1 Kris Dunn made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-55
1:43   Collin Sexton missed fade-away jump shot  
1:40   Offensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
1:29   Darius Garland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:27   Defensive rebound by Zach LaVine  
1:22 +2 Thaddeus Young made layup, assist by Zach LaVine 57-55
1:10   Out of bounds turnover on Tristan Thompson  
0:55   Bad pass turnover on Zach LaVine, stolen by Cedi Osman  
0:51 +2 Collin Sexton made jump shot, assist by Cedi Osman 57-57
0:35 +2 Tomas Satoransky made floating jump shot 59-57
0:17   Personal foul on Tomas Satoransky  
0:12   Kevin Love missed hook shot  
0:07   Defensive rebound by Kris Dunn  
0:00   Zach LaVine missed fade-away jump shot  
0:00   CHI team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
CHI Bulls 40
CLE Cavaliers 19

Time Team Play Score
11:44 +2 Tristan Thompson made alley-oop shot, assist by Cedi Osman 59-59
11:18   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
11:06 +3 Kevin Love made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cedi Osman 59-62
10:49   Zach LaVine missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:47   CLE team rebound  
10:35 +2 Cedi Osman made floating jump shot, assist by Tristan Thompson 59-64
10:25   Personal foul on Cedi Osman  
10:15 +2 Thaddeus Young made layup, assist by Zach LaVine 61-64
9:57   Bad pass turnover on Kevin Love, stolen by Thaddeus Young  
9:47   Thaddeus Young missed floating jump shot  
9:44   Offensive rebound by Tomas Satoransky  
9:43   Shooting foul on Collin Sexton  
9:43 +1 Zach LaVine made 1st of 2 free throws 62-64
9:43 +1 Zach LaVine made 2nd of 2 free throws 63-64
9:26   Personal foul on Thaddeus Young  
9:17   Kevin Love missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:14   Defensive rebound by Zach LaVine  
8:53   Zach LaVine missed jump shot  
8:50   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
8:42   Bad pass turnover on Collin Sexton, stolen by Tomas Satoransky  
8:39   Offensive foul on Thaddeus Young  
8:39   Turnover on Thaddeus Young  
8:18 +3 Darius Garland made 3-pt. jump shot