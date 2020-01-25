OKC
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Dennis Schroder scored 26 points and Chris Paul had 25 to lead Oklahoma City to its fifth-straight win, 113-104 over the slumping Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night.

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 37 for the Timberwolves, who cut a 20-point deficit to five in the final minutes but lost their ninth in a row. The All-Star center has scored 30 points in three straight games for the second time in his career, but saw uneven production from his teammates.

Oklahoma City, meanwhile, had seven players in double figures. Paul had 10 points during a 31-12 run that appeared to give the Thunder control in the third. The Wolves managed to climb back late. Robert Covington's 3-pointer with 1:07 to play made it 109-104, but Paul answered with a floater in the lane and Schroder added a pair of free-throws to put the game out of reach.

Andrew Wiggins scored 22 for Minnesota, and Shabazz Napier had his first-career triple-double with 10 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds.

Towns scored 19 of Minnesota's first 20 points, but the Wolves failed to find any early offense when he took a rest. The rest of the team went 1 for 13 from the floor in the first quarter, while Schroder came off the bench to score 10 in the period to steadily push the Thunder.

TIP INS

Thunder: Steven Adams played 23 minutes in his return to the lineup after missing two games with a sprained left ankle. Adams was held scoreless, yet provided a big body to harass Towns. . The team said C Nerlens Noel underwent a successful procedure to repair a fractured left cheek, and that his status would be updated next week. Noel, who's averaging 8.2 points and 5.2 rebounds, sustained the injury Friday night against Atlanta. . F Danilo Gallinari was also out with a sore left thumb injured Friday night.

Timberwolves: G Allen Crabbe limped to the locker room with a left knee injury after a hard fall in the first quarter. He did not return. ... Rookie Jarrett Culver was back in the starting lineup a night after Josh Okogie started in the back court to guard Houston's James Harden. . The Wolves recalled G Jaylen Nowell from the G League on Saturday. The second-round pick in the 2019 draft averaged 21 points in 24 games with the Iowa Wolves.

UP NEXT

Thunder: Host Dallas Mavericks on Monday.

Timberwolves: Host Sacramento Kings on Monday.

1st Quarter
OKC Thunder 28
MIN Timberwolves 22

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:39   Karl-Anthony Towns missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Steven Adams  
11:39   MIN team rebound  
11:33   Lost ball turnover on Andrew Wiggins, stolen by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
11:14 +2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made floating jump shot, assist by Chris Paul 2-0
10:53 +2 Karl-Anthony Towns made layup, assist by Shabazz Napier 2-2
10:33   Luguentz Dort missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:30   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
10:24 +3 Karl-Anthony Towns made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shabazz Napier 2-5
10:11   Personal foul on Jarrett Culver  
10:03   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed jump shot  
9:59   Defensive rebound by Karl-Anthony Towns  
9:53   Shooting foul on Steven Adams  
9:53 +1 Karl-Anthony Towns made 1st of 2 free throws 2-6
9:53 +1 Karl-Anthony Towns made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-7
9:53   Personal foul on Shabazz Napier  
9:45   Darius Bazley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:41   Defensive rebound by Andrew Wiggins  
9:32   Out of bounds turnover on Karl-Anthony Towns  
9:26   Chris Paul missed jump shot  
9:23   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Culver  
9:09 +2 Karl-Anthony Towns made layup, assist by Shabazz Napier 2-9
9:01   Shooting foul on Jarrett Culver  
9:01 +1 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made 1st of 2 free throws 3-9
9:01 +1 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-9
8:44   Josh Okogie missed layup  
8:42   Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
8:36   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed finger-roll layup  
8:36   MIN team rebound  
8:22   Andrew Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:20   Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
8:14 +2 Darius Bazley made hook shot 6-9
7:59   Karl-Anthony Towns missed driving layup, blocked by Steven Adams  
7:59   MIN team rebound  
7:57 +3 Karl-Anthony Towns made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shabazz Napier 6-12
7:46 +3 Mike Muscala made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Paul 9-12
7:29   Shooting foul on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
7:29   Josh Okogie missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:29   MIN team rebound  
7:29 +1 Josh Okogie made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-13
7:17   Luguentz Dort missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:14   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
6:58 +2 Karl-Anthony Towns made hook shot 9-15
6:49   Chris Paul missed jump shot  
6:47   Defensive rebound by Shabazz Napier  
6:32   Lost ball turnover on Karl-Anthony Towns, stolen by Luguentz Dort  
6:14   Lost ball turnover on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, stolen by Robert Covington  
6:09   Robert Covington missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
6:05   Defensive rebound by Darius Bazley  
6:02 +2 Chris Paul made floating jump shot 11-15
5:41 +2 Karl-Anthony Towns made jump shot 11-17
5:23   Mike Muscala missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:18   Defensive rebound by Allen Crabbe  
5:16   Out of bounds turnover on Shabazz Napier  
5:06 +3 Mike Muscala made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 14-17
4:54   Allen Crabbe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:52   Defensive rebound by Luguentz Dort  
4:46   Offensive foul on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
4:46   Turnover on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
4:33 +3 Karl-Anthony Towns made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shabazz Napier 14-20
4:13 +2 Darius Bazley made driving dunk 16-20
3:55   Robert Covington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:50   Defensive rebound by Hamidou Diallo  
3:47   Shooting foul on Robert Covington  
3:47 +1 Dennis Schroder made 1st of 2 free throws 17-20
3:47 +1 Dennis Schroder made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-20
3:32 +2 Josh Okogie made driving dunk, assist by Jordan McLaughlin 18-22
3:07   Dennis Schroder missed floating jump shot  
3:04   Defensive rebound by Gorgui Dieng  
2:55   Gorgui Dieng missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:52   Defensive rebound by Darius Bazley  
2:43   Mike Muscala missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:38   Offensive rebound by Hamidou Diallo  
2:38   Bad pass turnover on Hamidou Diallo, stolen by Andrew Wiggins  
2:25   Andrew Wiggins missed jump shot  
2:23   Defensive rebound by Hamidou Diallo  
2:14 +3 Dennis Schroder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mike Muscala 21-22
1:54   Lost ball turnover on Allen Crabbe, stolen by Dennis Schroder  
1:50   Shooting foul on Josh Okogie  
1:50 +1 Darius Bazley made 1st of 2 free throws 22-22
1:50 +1 Darius Bazley made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-22
1:42   Josh Okogie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:39   Defensive rebound by Steven Adams  
1:32   Dennis Schroder missed fade-away jump shot  
1:29   Defensive rebound by Josh Okogie  
1:19   Gorgui Dieng missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:15   Defensive rebound by Hamidou Diallo  
1:03   Steven Adams missed jump shot  
1:00   Offensive rebound by Hamidou Diallo  
0:57 +3 Dennis Schroder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Paul 26-22
0:33   Josh Okogie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:24   Offensive rebound by Josh Okogie  
0:21   Personal foul on Darius Bazley  
0:10   Andrew Wiggins missed turnaround jump shot  
0:08   Defensive rebound by Deonte Burton  
0:04   Shooting foul on Andrew Wiggins  
0:04 +1 Dennis Schroder made 1st of 2 free throws 27-22
0:04 +1 Dennis Schroder made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-22
0:00   Andrew Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   MIN team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
OKC Thunder 24
MIN Timberwolves 26

Time Team Play Score
11:52 +2 Chris Paul made jump shot 30-22
11:37   Shooting foul on Hamidou Diallo  
11:37   Jarrett Culver missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:37   MIN team rebound  
11:37   Jarrett Culver missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:34   Defensive rebound by Deonte Burton  
11:23 +2 Hamidou Diallo made driving layup, assist by Chris Paul 32-22
11:07   Jarrett Culver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:05   Defensive rebound by Dennis Schroder  
10:58   Bad pass turnover on Dennis Schroder, stolen by Karl-Anthony Towns  
10:55   Out of bounds turnover on Jarrett Culver  
10:49   Deonte Burton missed driving layup, blocked by Karl-Anthony Towns  
10:45   Defensive rebound by Jordan McLaughlin  
10:33   Keita Bates-Diop missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:31   Defensive rebound by Hamidou Diallo  
10:22   Chris Paul missed fade-away jump shot  
10:20   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Culver  
10:11 +2 Keita Bates-Diop made layup, assist by Jarrett Culver 32-24
9:45 +3 Deonte Burton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Paul 35-24
9:28   Karl-Anthony Towns missed driving layup, blocked by Steven Adams  
9:27   Offensive rebound by Karl-Anthony Towns  
9:25   Out of bounds turnover on Karl-Anthony Towns  
9:14 +2 Dennis Schroder made driving layup 37-24
9:00 +2 Robert Covington made floating jump shot, assist by Keita Bates-Diop 37-26
8:49   Chris Paul missed jump shot  
8:45   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
8:31 +2 Keita Bates-Diop made layup, assist by Karl-Anthony Towns 37-28
8:14   Dennis Schroder missed jump shot  
8:12   Defensive rebound by Karl-Anthony Towns  
8:01 +2 Karl-Anthony Towns made layup, assist by Jarrett Culver 37-30
7:50   Bad pass turnover on Chris Paul, stolen by Karl-Anthony Towns  
7:39   Jarrett Culver missed driving dunk, blocked by Deonte Burton  
7:36   Defensive rebound by Dennis Schroder  
7:33 +2 Hamidou Diallo made finger-roll layup, assist by Dennis Schroder 39-30
7:10 +2 Shabazz Napier made jump shot 39-32
6:44   Dennis Schroder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:42   Defensive rebound by Keita Bates-Diop  
6:35 +2 Karl-Anthony Towns made running Jump Shot, assist by Shabazz Napier 39-34
6:35   Shooting foul on Mike Muscala  
6:35   Karl-Anthony Towns missed free throw  
6:33   Defensive rebound by Deonte Burton  
6:22   Dennis Schroder missed reverse layup  
6:18   Defensive rebound by Karl-Anthony Towns  
6:06 +2 Robert Covington made driving layup, assist by Keita Bates-Diop 39-36
5:57 +2 Deonte Burton made driving layup, assist by Dennis Schroder 41-36
5:42 +2 Keita Bates-Diop made layup, assist by Karl-Anthony Towns 41-38
5:18   OKC team rebound  
5:15   OKC team rebound  
5:17   Deonte Burton missed 3-pt. turnaround jump shot  
5:16   OKC team rebound  
5:16   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
5:02   Shabazz Napier missed fade-away jump shot  
4:59   Defensive rebound by Mike Muscala  
4:43 +2 Hamidou Diallo made fade-away jump shot, assist by Mike Muscala 43-38
4:34   MIN team rebound  
4:32   Andrew Wiggins missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:32   Shooting foul on Mike Muscala  
4:32   Andrew Wiggins missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:32   MIN team rebound  
4:29   Defensive rebound by Darius Bazley  
3:51 +3 Andrew Wiggins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Okogie 43-41
4:08   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
3:51 +3 Andrew Wiggins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Okogie 43-41
3:41   Mike Muscala missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:38   Defensive rebound by Shabazz Napier  
3:35   Bad pass turnover on Shabazz Napier, stolen by Mike Muscala  
3:28 +2 Darius Bazley made driving dunk, assist by Luguentz Dort 45-41
3:18   Josh Okogie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:15   Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
3:10   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed driving layup  
3:08   Defensive rebound by Gorgui Dieng  
3:01   Gorgui Dieng missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:57   Defensive rebound by Darius Bazley  
2:42   Jumpball  
2:42   Lost ball turnover on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, stolen by Robert Covington  
2:39 +2 Shabazz Napier made layup, assist by Robert Covington 45-43
2:29   Personal foul on Shabazz Napier  
2:25   Personal foul on Robert Covington  
2:20   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed floating jump shot  
2:16   Defensive rebound by Andrew Wiggins  
2:12   Personal foul on Luguentz Dort  
2:02   Offensive rebound by Shabazz Napier  
1:46   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed floating jump shot  
1:57   Bad pass turnover on Shabazz Napier, stolen by Chris Paul  
1:46   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed floating jump shot  
1:43   Defensive rebound by Shabazz Napier  
1:36   Andrew Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:32   Offensive rebound by Josh Okogie  
1:31   Josh Okogie missed layup, blocked by Steven Adams  
1:31   Defensive rebound by Chris Paul  
1:29   Personal foul on Shabazz Napier  
1:29   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
1:29 +1 Karl-Anthony Towns made free throw 45-44
1:13 +3 Dennis Schroder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Paul 48-44
0:52 +2 Andrew Wiggins made hook shot 48-46
0:38   Shooting foul on Andrew Wiggins  
0:38 +1 Luguentz Dort made 1st of 2 free throws 49-46
0:38 +1 Luguentz Dort made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-46
0:32 +2 Jordan McLaughlin made driving layup 50-48
0:25 +2 Chris Paul made jump shot 52-48
0:04   Karl-Anthony Towns missed layup  
0:01   Offensive rebound by Karl-Anthony Towns  
0:00   OKC team rebound  

3rd Quarter
OKC Thunder 39
MIN Timberwolves 24

Time Team Play Score
11:39 +2 Chris Paul made jump shot 54-48
11:39   Shooting foul on Jarrett Culver  
11:39 +1 Chris Paul made free throw 55-48
11:18   Karl-Anthony Towns missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:15   Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
11:07 +3 Luguentz Dort made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 58-48
10:52   Andrew Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:49