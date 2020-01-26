BOS
Williamson has double-double, Pelicans top Celtics 123-108

  • Jan 26, 2020

NEW ORLEANS (AP) Zion Williamson had 21 points and 11 rebounds in 27 minutes, and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Boston Celtics 123-108 on Sunday for their first victory since the rookie star joined the lineup.

Jrue Holiday had 25 points, JJ Redick scored 17 and Brandon Ingram added 16 for New Orleans, which snapped a two-game slide.

Williamson played his most minutes yet in his third game back from arthroscopic knee surgery performed the day before the regular season opened. He had played the first five or so minutes of each quarter in his first two games, but the Pelicans made an adjustment to his fourth-quarter usage to allow the NBA's top overall draft choice out of Duke to be on the court for the final minutes Sunday.

It paid off. Williamson scored eight points in the final three minutes - highlighted by a dunk on a baseline cut as he was fouled - and the Pelicans pulled away.

Kemba Walker scored 35 points, Gordon Hayward 23 and Jaylen Brown 20 for the Celtics, who fell behind for good in the first quarter and trailed by as many as 23 in the third quarter.

Boston hit just 16 of its first 43 shot - including 3-of-17 shooting from 3-point range - during the first half. New Orleans took advantage, opening a 62-42 lead by halftime.

Seven Pelicans players combined for 10 3-pointers in the opening half, with Ingram, Holiday and Lonzo Ball each hitting two.

Williamson scored nine points while playing 12:26 through the first two quarters. His early highlights included an alley-oop layup on a long lob from Ball as Williamson raced down the lane in transition. He would have scored more if he hadn't missed four of his first five free throws.

New Orleans led by 23 early in the third quarter and was still up by 18 when Williamson soared to the rim over Boston's Vincent Poirier to slam back Redick's missed 3.

Soon after, Walker hit a 3 and added free throws during a 7-0 mini-run that pulled Boston to 87-79.

In the fourth quarter, Josh Hart and Redick missed consecutive breakaway layups and then Marcus Smart scored inside while being fouled by Williamson to cut it to 97-91. But Redick followed with a 3 and Williamson scored on a drive from the top of the key to make it 102-91 with 8:20 to go.

Boston struggled to stay within 10 after that.

TIP-INS

Celtics: F Jayson Tatum was inactive because of an illness and right groin strain. ... C Enes Kanter missed his second straight game with a bruised right hip. ... Daniel Theis scored 15 points. ... The Celtics shot 8 of 33 from 3-point range.

Pelicans: Outrebounded Boston 54-37. ... Combined for 16 3s on 36 attempts, with Holiday hitting four while Redick and Ingram made three apiece. ... Won convincingly despite missing 10 of 29 free throws and committing 20 turnovers. ... Williamson committed four turnovers and missed five of eight free throws.

UP NEXT

Celtics: Visit Miami on Tuesday night.

Pelicans: Visit Cleveland on Tuesday night.

1st Quarter
BOS Celtics 20
NO Pelicans 32

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:34   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
11:20   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
10:57   Brandon Ingram missed driving layup, blocked by Daniel Theis  
10:54   Defensive rebound by Kemba Walker  
10:51   Gordon Hayward missed driving layup  
10:48   Defensive rebound by Jrue Holiday  
10:44   Jrue Holiday missed driving layup  
10:42   Defensive rebound by Marcus Smart  
10:21   Kemba Walker missed driving layup  
10:19   Defensive rebound by Zion Williamson  
10:17   Personal foul on Jaylen Brown  
10:10   Derrick Favors missed driving layup  
10:08   Defensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
10:00 +3 Marcus Smart made 3-pt. jump shot 3-0
9:36   Jrue Holiday missed turnaround jump shot  
9:35   Defensive rebound by Jaylen Brown  
9:32   Shooting foul on Zion Williamson  
9:32 +1 Jaylen Brown made 1st of 2 free throws 4-0
9:32 +1 Jaylen Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-0
9:25 +2 Derrick Favors made dunk, assist by Jrue Holiday 5-2
9:05   Jaylen Brown missed driving layup  
9:05   Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
9:00   Lonzo Ball missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:58   Defensive rebound by Marcus Smart  
8:46   Jaylen Brown missed driving layup  
8:43   Defensive rebound by Zion Williamson  
8:34   Jrue Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:30   Defensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
8:23 +2 Gordon Hayward made jump shot, assist by Marcus Smart 7-2
8:06   Zion Williamson missed turnaround jump shot  
8:05   Offensive rebound by Zion Williamson  
8:05 +2 Zion Williamson made dunk 7-4
8:05   Shooting foul on Marcus Smart  
8:05 +1 Zion Williamson made free throw 7-5
7:57   Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:53   Defensive rebound by Jrue Holiday  
7:41 +3 Lonzo Ball made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jrue Holiday 7-8
7:25   Bad pass turnover on Daniel Theis, stolen by Lonzo Ball  
7:08   Zion Williamson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:05   Offensive rebound by Zion Williamson  
7:06   Zion Williamson missed floating jump shot  
7:00   Offensive rebound by Zion Williamson  
6:58   Zion Williamson missed dunk  
6:58   Offensive rebound by Zion Williamson  
6:58   Zion Williamson missed dunk  
7:02   Defensive rebound by Marcus Smart  
6:49   Marcus Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:47   Defensive rebound by Brandon Ingram  
6:40 +3 Lonzo Ball made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jrue Holiday 7-11
6:26   Shooting foul on Brandon Ingram  
6:26 +1 Gordon Hayward made 1st of 2 free throws 8-11
6:26 +1 Gordon Hayward made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-11
6:12 +2 Zion Williamson made layup, assist by Brandon Ingram 9-13
6:02   Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:59   Offensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
5:58 +2 Daniel Theis made dunk 11-13
5:38   Brandon Ingram missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:38   BOS team rebound  
5:38   Personal foul on Derrick Favors  
5:28   Bad pass turnover on Gordon Hayward, stolen by Derrick Favors  
5:26   Offensive foul on Brandon Ingram  
5:26   Turnover on Brandon Ingram  
5:07 +2 Gordon Hayward made finger-roll layup, assist by Kemba Walker 13-13
5:07   Shooting foul on Josh Hart  
5:07 +1 Gordon Hayward made free throw 14-13
4:58 +3 Jrue Holiday made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lonzo Ball 14-16
4:56   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
4:56   JJ Redick missed free throw  
4:56   BOS team rebound  
4:37 +2 Daniel Theis made dunk, assist by Kemba Walker 16-16
4:25 +2 Lonzo Ball made driving layup, assist by Derrick Favors 16-18
4:11   Daniel Theis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:08   Offensive rebound by Semi Ojeleye  
4:04   Kemba Walker missed driving layup, blocked by Josh Hart  
4:04   BOS team rebound  
3:59   Gordon Hayward missed turnaround jump shot  
3:54   Defensive rebound by JJ Redick  
3:50 +3 Jrue Holiday made 3-pt. jump shot 16-21
3:31   Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:25   Offensive rebound by Javonte Green  
3:25 +2 Javonte Green made dunk 18-21
3:13 +3 JJ Redick made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Frank Jackson 18-24
3:00   Kemba Walker missed driving layup  
2:58   Defensive rebound by Jaxson Hayes  
2:52 +2 Jaxson Hayes made dunk, assist by Jrue Holiday 18-26
2:34   Gordon Hayward missed layup  
2:34   Defensive rebound by Jaxson Hayes  
2:29   Bad pass turnover on Jaxson Hayes, stolen by Gordon Hayward  
2:28 +2 Daniel Theis made dunk, assist by Gordon Hayward 20-26
2:18   Jrue Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:15   Defensive rebound by Kemba Walker  
2:06   Daniel Theis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:59   Defensive rebound by JJ Redick  
1:52   Out of bounds turnover on Jrue Holiday  
1:34   Bad pass turnover on Grant Williams, stolen by Frank Jackson  
1:23   Personal foul on Brad Wanamaker  
1:19   Shooting foul on Jaylen Brown  
1:19 +1 JJ Redick made 1st of 2 free throws 20-27
1:19 +1 JJ Redick made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-28
1:05   Gordon Hayward missed jump shot  
1:01   Defensive rebound by JJ Redick  
0:58   Out of bounds turnover on Jrue Holiday  
0:47   Brad Wanamaker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:43   Defensive rebound by JJ Redick  
0:36 +2 JJ Redick made jump shot 20-30
0:30   Offensive foul on Gordon Hayward  
0:30   Turnover on Gordon Hayward  
0:10 +2 Jrue Holiday made driving layup 20-32
0:02   Jaylen Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   Defensive rebound by Josh Hart  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
BOS Celtics 22
NO Pelicans 30

Time Team Play Score
11:51 +2 Jaylen Brown made jump shot, assist by Marcus Smart 22-32
11:34   Lonzo Ball missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:31   Defensive rebound by Grant Williams  
11:25   Offensive foul on Marcus Smart  
11:25   Turnover on Marcus Smart  
11:09 +2 Zion Williamson made alley-oop shot, assist by Lonzo Ball 22-34
10:54   Out of bounds turnover on Brad Wanamaker  
10:43   Zion Williamson missed hook shot  
10:40   Offensive rebound by Zion Williamson  
10:40   Shooting foul on Brad Wanamaker  
10:40   Zion Williamson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:40   NO team rebound  
10:40   Zion Williamson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:36   Defensive rebound by Grant Williams  
10:17 +2 Jaylen Brown made driving layup, assist by Kemba Walker 24-34
9:52   Out of bounds turnover on JJ Redick  
9:40   Marcus Smart missed floating jump shot  
9:36   Offensive rebound by Grant Williams  
9:33 +2 Marcus Smart made reverse layup, assist by Kemba Walker 26-34
9:27   Shooting foul on Grant Williams  
9:27   Zion Williamson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:27   NO team rebound  
9:27   Zion Williamson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:24   Defensive rebound by Javonte Green  
9:16   Kemba Walker missed turnaround jump shot, blocked by Lonzo Ball  
9:12   Defensive rebound by Nicolo Melli  
9:09   Out of bounds turnover on Lonzo Ball  
8:57   Marcus Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:53   Defensive rebound by Nicolo Melli  
8:42   Personal foul on Javonte Green  
8:40 +2 Zion Williamson made alley-oop shot, assist by Lonzo Ball 26-36
8:18 +3 Kemba Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Grant Williams 29-36
8:02 +3 Nicolo Melli made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zion Williamson 29-39
7:47 +2 Kemba Walker made fade-away jump shot 31-39
7:34   Bad pass turnover on JJ Redick, stolen by Javonte Green  
7:34   Out of bounds turnover on Javonte Green  
7:23 +3 Brandon Ingram made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zion Williamson 31-42
7:06 +2 Kemba Walker made finger-roll layup 33-42
6:56   Shooting foul on Grant Williams  
6:56   Violation  
6:56 +1 Brandon Ingram made 1st of 2 free throws 33-43
6:56 +1 Brandon Ingram made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-44
6:39   Shooting foul on Zion Williamson  
6:39 +1 Kemba Walker made 1st of 2 free throws 34-44
6:39 +1 Kemba Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-44
6:20   Nicolo Melli missed dunk, blocked by Grant Williams  
6:17   Defensive rebound by Kemba Walker  
6:12   Marcus Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:09   Defensive rebound by Nicolo Melli  
5:54   Brandon Ingram missed jump shot  
5:49   Defensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
5:36   Jaylen Brown missed driving layup  
5:33   Defensive rebound by Josh Hart  
5:30   Josh Hart missed driving layup, blocked by Daniel Theis  
5:27   Defensive rebound by Gordon Hayward  
5:23 +2 Gordon Hayward made driving layup 37-44
5:13 +3 Brandon Ingram made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lonzo Ball 37-47
4:58   Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:58   Defensive rebound by Josh Hart  
4:45 +2 Derrick Favors made reverse layup, assist by Nicolo Melli 37-49
4:31 +2 Jaylen Brown made hook shot, assist by Marcus Smart 39-49
4:12   Bad pass turnover on Lonzo Ball, stolen by Jaylen Brown  
4:06   Bad pass turnover on Kemba Walker, stolen by Brandon Ingram  
3:59   NO team rebound  
3:59   Turnover on Brandon Ingram  
3:59   Offensive foul on Brandon Ingram  
3:59   Turnover on Brandon Ingram  
3:42   Jaylen Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:39   Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
3:33 +3 E'Twaun Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lonzo Ball 39-52
3:14 +3 Gordon Hayward made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daniel Theis 42-52
3:00   Lonzo Ball missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:57   Offensive rebound by Josh Hart  
2:54   Lonzo Ball missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:52   NO team rebound  
2:46   Jrue Holiday missed floating jump shot  
2:42   Offensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
2:42   Derrick Favors missed dunk  
2:41   Offensive rebound by Josh Hart  
2:39   Jrue Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:36   Offensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
2:33   Josh Hart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:28   Offensive rebound by Jrue Holiday  
2:20 +3 Josh Hart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jrue Holiday 42-55
2:06   Personal foul on E'Twaun Moore  
2:01   Personal foul on Josh Hart  
1:54   Personal foul on E'Twaun Moore  
1:48   Offensive foul on Gordon Hayward  
1:48   Turnover on Gordon Hayward  
1:29 +2 Jrue Holiday made driving layup 42-57
1:14   Gordon Hayward missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:12   Defensive rebound by Josh Hart  
1:07 +2 Derrick Favors made layup, assist by Lonzo Ball 42-59
1:07   Shooting foul on Daniel Theis  
1:07 +1 Derrick Favors made free throw 42-60
0:57   Out of bounds turnover on Kemba Walker  
0:49   E'Twaun Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:44   Defensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
0:33   Marcus Smart missed turnaround jump shot  
0:30   Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
0:26   Shooting foul on Daniel Theis  
0:26 +1 Derrick Favors made 1st of 2 free throws 42-61
0:26 +1 Derrick Favors made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-62
0:04   Marcus Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:02   NO team rebound  
0:00   E'Twaun Moore missed jump shot  
0:00   End of period  