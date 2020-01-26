PHO
Morant has late burst, Grizzlies hold off Suns 114-109

  • Jan 26, 2020

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) The night in Memphis started with a moment of silence for Kobe Bryant. It ended with players from both sides remembering the Los Angeles Lakers great for the good he brought to the game.

As for the game itself, Ja Morant scored 14 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter to help the Memphis Grizzlies hold off the Phoenix Suns 114-109 on Sunday night for their second straight victory.

Playing hours after news that Bryant was killed in a helicopter accident, the Grizzlies won the opening tip and immediately took a 24-second shot clock violation. When the Suns took possession, they stayed in the backcourt for an 8-second violation - the 24 and 8 representing Bryant's two numbers during his NBA career. As the Memphis crowd rose in appreciation of Bryant, they began chanting ''Kobe! Kobe!''

''We were going out and trying to find some energy tonight to go out and compete and get a win,'' Morant said about playing in the somber atmosphere. ''It's a tough night for everybody.''

Jaren Jackson Jr. and Dillon Brooks finished with 20 points each for Memphis. Kyle Anderson, who had a season-high 12 rebounds, made a two free throws with 11.3 seconds left.

Devin Booker led the Suns with 36 points, Kelly Oubre Jr. added 27 points, and Deandre Ayton finished with 17 points and 15 rebounds. Phoenix lost for the third time in four games.

''There's no script for a day like today. A lot of guys were playing with a heaviness and to be able to compete on a day like this is difficult,'' Suns coach Monty Williams said, keeping his comments primarily on the loss of Bryant instead of the game.

Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins called the game ''a gutsy win by our guys,'' but he also kept the bulk of his postgame comments on the loss of Bryant. ''Just the ultimate competitor,'' Jenkins said. ''Everyone is talking about that. I think he touches so many people with that drive, whether you were with him as a teammate, on staff, or you competed against him night in and night out. He set a tone.''

Memphis built the lead to double digits, reaching 14 with just under five minutes- to play in the third quarter. The Suns put on a burst at the close of the period, pulling to 79-78 with a 17-4 run as the Grizzlies struggled to hold on to the ball, committing nine turnovers in the quarter.

But Morant took over the fourth. In the final 4:06, with the Suns continuing to threaten the Memphis lead, Morant scored eight of 10 Memphis points and the only one where he didn't, he assisted on an alley-oop to Brandon Clarke.

The Suns trailed by a single point on several occasions down the stretch and tied the game twice but could never overtake the Grizzlies, Memphis scoring the games final four points at the free throw line.

''This is a bad day, obviously, but we just got to continue to move forward,'' Oubre said.

TIP-INS

Suns: Played without C Aron Baynes (left hip soreness), F Cameron Johnson and C/F Frank Kaminsky III (right patella stress fracture). . Played the second of a three-game trip. . Booker missed a free throw in the third quarter, ending a string of 39 straight made. . Rubio was 1 of 10 from the field.

Grizzlies: Starting F Jae Crowder missed the game with right knee soreness. Anderson started in his place. .Morant reached double digit in the fourth quarter for the 13th time this season and fifth in the last eight games. .Outscored the Suns in the paint 66-38, marking the 17th time the Grizzlies have reached at least 60 points in the paint this season.

FINAL WORD

''It's hard. They are thinking about something that's way more important than a basketball game. You are sitting there trying to coach and sometimes you ask yourself, `what are you doing?' Before the game, I just repeatedly told them how much I loved them and had them tell that to each other, their family, whoever it is.'' - Williams about his players dealing with the news of Bryant's death only hours before the game.

UP NEXT

Suns:. At Dallas on Tuesday night.

Grizzlies: Host Denver on Tuesday night.

1st Quarter
PHO Suns 18
MEM Grizzlies 30

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:35   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
11:25   8-second violation turnover  
11:19 +2 Dillon Brooks made jump shot, assist by Ja Morant 0-2
11:02   Devin Booker missed floating jump shot  
11:01   Defensive rebound by Kyle Anderson  
10:52   Jaren Jackson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:49   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
10:48   Out of bounds turnover on Kelly Oubre Jr.  
10:41   Traveling violation turnover on Dillon Brooks  
10:30 +2 Devin Booker made jump shot, assist by Dario Saric 2-2
10:10   Dillon Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:07   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
9:56   Ricky Rubio missed finger-roll layup  
9:55   PHO team rebound  
9:52 +2 Devin Booker made layup, assist by Ricky Rubio 4-2
9:39   Ja Morant missed jump shot  
9:36   PHO team rebound  
9:18   Dario Saric missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:16   Defensive rebound by Kyle Anderson  
9:10   Lost ball turnover on Jaren Jackson Jr., stolen by Dario Saric  
9:03   Shooting foul on Kyle Anderson  
9:03 +1 Devin Booker made 1st of 2 free throws 5-2
9:03 +1 Devin Booker made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-2
8:44   Lost ball turnover on Dillon Brooks  
8:44   Personal foul on Dillon Brooks  
8:35   Devin Booker missed jump shot  
8:35   PHO team rebound  
8:35   Personal foul on Ja Morant  
8:28   Bad pass turnover on Kelly Oubre Jr., stolen by Dillon Brooks  
8:22   Kyle Anderson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:18   Defensive rebound by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
8:06   Deandre Ayton missed jump shot  
8:05   Defensive rebound by Jaren Jackson Jr.  
7:54 +2 Jaren Jackson Jr. made layup, assist by Ja Morant 6-4
7:38   Ricky Rubio missed jump shot  
7:36   Defensive rebound by Kyle Anderson  
7:33 +2 Ja Morant made dunk, assist by Dillon Brooks 6-6
7:09   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:07   Defensive rebound by Jaren Jackson Jr.  
6:57   Ja Morant missed driving layup, blocked by Devin Booker  
6:54   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
6:50   Dario Saric missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:48   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
6:37 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made reverse layup, assist by Dillon Brooks 6-8
6:22 +2 Kelly Oubre Jr. made jump shot 8-8
6:11 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made dunk, assist by Kyle Anderson 8-10
5:56   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed jump shot  
5:55   Defensive rebound by Kyle Anderson  
5:52 +2 Ja Morant made dunk, assist by Kyle Anderson 8-12
5:33   Deandre Ayton missed jump shot  
5:30   Defensive rebound by Jaren Jackson Jr.  
5:18 +2 Jaren Jackson Jr. made hook shot 8-14
5:05   Ricky Rubio missed jump shot  
5:03   Defensive rebound by De'Anthony Melton  
4:58   Ja Morant missed floating jump shot  
4:58   MEM team rebound  
4:54   Bad pass turnover on Tyus Jones, stolen by Deandre Ayton  
4:44 +2 Deandre Ayton made turnaround jump shot 10-14
4:25   Lost ball turnover on Dillon Brooks, stolen by Elie Okobo  
4:14   Bad pass turnover on Devin Booker  
4:14   Personal foul on Jevon Carter  
4:07   Personal foul on Mikal Bridges  
4:04   Shooting foul on Devin Booker  
4:04 +1 Brandon Clarke made 1st of 2 free throws 10-15
4:04 +1 Brandon Clarke made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-16
3:54   Devin Booker missed driving layup  
3:52   Defensive rebound by Brandon Clarke  
3:42   Jaren Jackson Jr. missed floating jump shot  
3:40   Defensive rebound by Elie Okobo  
3:29   Bad pass turnover on Elie Okobo, stolen by Brandon Clarke  
3:26   Personal foul on Elie Okobo  
3:16 +2 Brandon Clarke made finger-roll layup, assist by Solomon Hill 10-18
3:00 +3 Jevon Carter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devin Booker 13-18
2:49   Jaren Jackson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:44   Offensive rebound by De'Anthony Melton  
2:44 +2 De'Anthony Melton made dunk 13-20
2:29   Devin Booker missed turnaround jump shot, blocked by Jaren Jackson Jr.  
2:26   Defensive rebound by Solomon Hill  
2:25 +2 Tyus Jones made layup, assist by Solomon Hill 13-22
2:04 +2 Mikal Bridges made jump shot, assist by Jevon Carter 15-22
1:50 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made floating jump shot, assist by Tyus Jones 15-24
1:37   Shooting foul on Solomon Hill  
1:37   Dario Saric missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:37   PHO team rebound  
1:37 +1 Dario Saric made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-24
1:23   Discontinue dribble turnover on Jonas Valanciunas  
1:11   Mikal Bridges missed floating jump shot, blocked by Brandon Clarke  
1:08   Defensive rebound by Tyus Jones  
1:05   Brandon Clarke missed floating jump shot  
1:04   Offensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
1:04   Shooting foul on Mikal Bridges  
1:04 +1 Jonas Valanciunas made 1st of 2 free throws 16-25
1:04 +1 Jonas Valanciunas made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-26
0:54 +2 Kelly Oubre Jr. made finger-roll layup, assist by Ricky Rubio 18-26
0:41 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made layup, assist by Solomon Hill 18-28
0:32   Cheick Diallo missed layup  
0:30   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
0:13   Tyus Jones missed floating jump shot  
0:11   Offensive rebound by Tyus Jones  
0:11 +2 Tyus Jones made dunk 18-30
0:00   Ricky Rubio missed jump shot  
0:00   PHO team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
PHO Suns 27
MEM Grizzlies 26

Time Team Play Score
11:46 +2 Deandre Ayton made jump shot, assist by Kelly Oubre Jr. 20-30
11:31   Solomon Hill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:28   Defensive rebound by Cheick Diallo  
11:19   Deandre Ayton missed jump shot  
11:16   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
11:04   Out of bounds turnover on Jonas Valanciunas  
10:48   Ricky Rubio missed reverse layup  
10:45   Offensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
10:44   Jevon Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:39   Defensive rebound by Kyle Anderson  
10:30   Bad pass turnover on Marko Guduric, stolen by Ricky Rubio  
10:29   Personal foul on Marko Guduric  
10:14   Bad pass turnover on Ricky Rubio, stolen by Jonas Valanciunas  
10:12   Marko Guduric missed layup, blocked by Jevon Carter  
10:12   PHO team rebound  
9:56   Shooting foul on Jonas Valanciunas  
9:56 +1 Kelly Oubre Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 21-30
9:56 +1 Kelly Oubre Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-30
9:44 +3 Solomon Hill made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ja Morant 22-33
9:26   Deandre Ayton missed hook shot  
9:23   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
9:10   Bad pass turnover on Marko Guduric, stolen by Jevon Carter  
9:10   Offensive foul on Jevon Carter  
9:10   Turnover on Jevon Carter  
8:57   Personal foul on Kelly Oubre Jr.  
8:45   Bad pass turnover on Solomon Hill, stolen by Cheick Diallo  
8:38   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed floating jump shot  
8:38   MEM team rebound  
8:24   Out of bounds turnover on Kyle Anderson  
8:11   Shooting foul on Kyle Anderson  
8:11 +1 Deandre Ayton made 1st of 2 free throws 23-33
8:11   Deandre Ayton missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:09   Offensive rebound by Dario Saric  
8:08 +3 Devin Booker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dario Saric 26-33
7:51   Ja Morant missed jump shot  
7:49   Defensive rebound by Devin Booker  
7:34   Ricky Rubio missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:29   Defensive rebound by Kyle Anderson  
7:25   Kyle Anderson missed floating jump shot  
7:22   Defensive rebound by Ricky Rubio  
7:03   Devin Booker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:02   Defensive rebound by Kyle Anderson  
7:00   Personal foul on Ricky Rubio  
6:48 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made jump shot 26-35
6:28 +3 Devin Booker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Deandre Ayton 29-35
6:12   Dillon Brooks missed driving layup  
6:10   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
6:10   Personal foul on Jaren Jackson Jr.  
6:00   Devin Booker missed jump shot, blocked by Dillon Brooks  
5:53   Defensive rebound by Ja Morant  
5:51 +2 Ja Morant made finger-roll layup 29-37
5:40   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed layup, blocked by Kyle Anderson  
5:36   Offensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
5:32   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed floating jump shot  
5:28   Offensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
5:28 +2 Deandre Ayton made dunk 31-37
5:16 +2 Dillon Brooks made jump shot 31-39
5:04   Ricky Rubio missed fade-away jump shot  
5:04   MEM team rebound  
5:04   Personal foul on Deandre Ayton  
4:49 +2 Dillon Brooks made jump shot 31-41
4:32 +2 Devin Booker made driving layup 33-41
4:20 +2 Dillon Brooks made driving layup, assist by Jonas Valanciunas 33-43
4:19   Full timeout called  
4:01 +2 Kelly Oubre Jr. made driving layup, assist by Deandre Ayton 35-43
4:01   Shooting foul on De'Anthony Melton  
4:01 +1 Kelly Oubre Jr. made free throw 36-43
3:49   De'Anthony Melton missed jump shot  
3:46   Defensive rebound by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
3:40   Deandre Ayton missed jump shot  
3:37   Defensive rebound by Dillon Brooks  
3:33   Jaren Jackson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:30   Defensive rebound by Devin Booker  
3:24   Shooting foul on De'Anthony Melton  
3:24   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:24   PHO team rebound  
3:24 +1 Kelly Oubre Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-43
3:12   Violation  
3:03   Tyus Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:01   Defensive rebound by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
2:49   Bad pass turnover on Elie Okobo, stolen by Tyus Jones  
2:45   Dillon Brooks missed floating jump shot  
2:43   MEM team rebound  
2:21   Devin Booker missed floating jump shot  
2:19   Defensive rebound by Brandon Clarke  
2:13 +3 Tyus Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Anthony Melton 37-49
1:57   Deandre Ayton missed alley-oop shot  
1:54   Defensive rebound by Dillon Brooks  
1:52 +2 De'Anthony Melton made dunk, assist by Tyus Jones 37-51
1:37 +2 Kelly Oubre Jr. made floating jump shot 39-51
1:16 +3 De'Anthony Melton made 3-pt. jump shot 39-54
0:53   Lost ball turnover on Devin Booker, stolen by De'Anthony Melton  
0:47   Bad pass turnover on De'Anthony Melton, stolen by Mikal Bridges  
0:41 +3 Devin Booker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kelly Oubre Jr. 42-54
0:29   Brandon Clarke missed floating jump shot  
0:27   Defensive rebound by Mikal Bridges  
0:05   Bad pass turnover on Devin Booker, stolen by Dillon Brooks  
0:03 +2 Tyus Jones made layup, assist by Dillon Brooks 42-56
0:00 +3 Kelly Oubre Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mikal Bridges 45-56
0:00   Dillon Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   MEM team rebound  
0:00   End of period  