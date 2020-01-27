SA
LaVine delivers late, Bulls edge Spurs 110-109

  • Jan 27, 2020

CHICAGO (AP) Zach LaVine scored 14 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter, including two clutch foul shots with 2.1 seconds left, and the Chicago Bulls beat the San Antonio Spurs 110-109 on Monday night.

LaVine won an entertaining duel with DeMar DeRozan after Chicago trailed by 10 heading into the final period. DeRozan tied it at 108 on a tough fadeaway jumper with 8.6 seconds left, but LaVine responded with two free throws after he was fouled by Jakob Poetl on a drive to the basket.

San Antonio had one last chance, and DeRozan was fouled by Kris Dunn on a long jumper with 0.2 seconds to go. DeRozan made the first, missed the second and grabbed the rebound, but was unable to get a shot off before time expired.

Chicago placed seven players in double figures in its third win in four games. Denzel Valentine scored 16 points, and Thaddeus Young and Tomas Satoransky each added 13.

DeRozan had 36 points and 10 rebounds for San Antonio. Patty Mills made six 3-pointers and finished with 25 points.

The Spurs played without forward LaMarcus Aldridge, who was sidelined by a sprained right thumb. The 34-year-old Aldridge stayed in San Antonio after he had 10 points and 10 rebounds during Sunday's 110-106 loss to Toronto.

Poetl, who replaced Aldridge in the starting lineup, finished with 16 points and 13 rebounds. But he missed three big foul shots in the fourth after he was intentionally fouled by Chicago.

IN MEMORIAM

The Bulls paid tribute to Kobe Bryant with a pregame video and 24 seconds of silence. Fans also used chalk to write messages remembering Bryant on the pavement outside the United Center.

The former Los Angeles Lakers star was killed Sunday in a helicopter crash in Southern California.

After Chicago won the opening tip, it took an 8-second backcourt violation. San Antonio then took a 24-second shot clock violation. Bryant wore Nos. 8 and 24 during his NBA career.

''There will never be another Kobe Bryant,'' said LaVine, who wears No. 8 and idolized Bryant growing up. ''There's only one person like that ever. He touched so many lives in the way he affected basketball, and beyond that as well.''

TIP-INS

Spurs: Led by Mills, San Antonio went 10 for 25 from 3-point range.

Bulls: F Otto Porter Jr. (broken left foot) completed a routine of skipping and walking at the morning shootaround. But coach Jim Boylen said Porter isn't running just yet. ''He looked upbeat, like he's chomping at it a little bit, which I think is good,'' Boylen said. Porter hasn't played since Nov. 6. ... F Lauri Markkanen missed his third consecutive game because of a right hip injury. He is expected to remain sidelined through the All-Star break. ''Lauri says he feels good, kind of waiting that thing out,'' Boylen said.

UP NEXT

Spurs: Host the Jazz on Wednesday night. San Antonio lost two of three against Utah last season.

Bulls: Visit the Pacers on Wednesday. Chicago has dropped its last seven games against Indiana, including the first two matchups this season.

1st Quarter
SA Spurs 28
CHI Bulls 21

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:47   8-second violation turnover  
11:25   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
11:03 +2 Thaddeus Young made hook shot, assist by Luke Kornet 0-2
10:50   DeMar DeRozan missed jump shot  
10:46   Offensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
10:38   DeMar DeRozan missed jump shot  
10:36   Defensive rebound by Kris Dunn  
10:24   Kris Dunn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:20   Defensive rebound by Jakob Poeltl  
10:03   Bryn Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:59   Defensive rebound by Thaddeus Young  
9:46 +2 Tomas Satoransky made layup, assist by Kris Dunn 0-4
9:24 +2 Jakob Poeltl made hook shot 2-4
9:09   Tomas Satoransky missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:07   Defensive rebound by Jakob Poeltl  
8:47   Bryn Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:43   Defensive rebound by Zach LaVine  
8:32   Thaddeus Young missed driving layup  
8:30   Defensive rebound by Jakob Poeltl  
8:24   Dejounte Murray missed jump shot  
8:20   Defensive rebound by Kris Dunn  
8:20   Out of bounds turnover on Kris Dunn  
8:02 +3 Trey Lyles made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bryn Forbes 5-4
7:47   Zach LaVine missed jump shot  
7:44   Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan  
7:38   Shooting foul on Kris Dunn  
7:38 +1 DeMar DeRozan made 1st of 2 free throws 6-4
7:38 +1 DeMar DeRozan made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-4
7:29   Thaddeus Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:25   Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan  
7:19   Bad pass turnover on DeMar DeRozan, stolen by Kris Dunn  
7:14 +2 Kris Dunn made layup, assist by Tomas Satoransky 7-6
7:02 +2 Bryn Forbes made jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan 9-6
6:42   Shooting foul on Trey Lyles  
6:42 +1 Thaddeus Young made 1st of 2 free throws 9-7
6:42   Thaddeus Young missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:39   Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan  
6:20   DeMar DeRozan missed jump shot  
6:17   Defensive rebound by Luke Kornet  
6:12   Zach LaVine missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:08   Offensive rebound by Luke Kornet  
6:07 +2 Zach LaVine made layup, assist by Luke Kornet 9-9
5:54 +2 Jakob Poeltl made driving layup, assist by Bryn Forbes 11-9
5:43   Zach LaVine missed driving layup  
5:41   Defensive rebound by Bryn Forbes  
5:37   Trey Lyles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:34   Defensive rebound by Luke Kornet  
5:23 +3 Thaddeus Young made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luke Kornet 11-12
5:06   Bad pass turnover on Jakob Poeltl, stolen by Zach LaVine  
5:03   Zach LaVine missed driving layup  
5:03   Defensive rebound by Dejounte Murray  
5:03   Personal foul on Zach LaVine  
4:48 +3 Patty Mills made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick White 14-12
4:33   Coby White missed floating jump shot  
4:30   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gay  
4:20 +2 DeMar DeRozan made driving layup 16-12
3:59   Zach LaVine missed driving layup, blocked by Jakob Poeltl  
3:56   Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan  
3:40   Zach LaVine missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:40   Zach LaVine missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:37   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gay  
3:33   Shooting foul on Thaddeus Young  
3:33 +1 DeMar DeRozan made 1st of 2 free throws 17-12
3:33 +1 DeMar DeRozan made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-12
3:23   Personal foul on Patty Mills  
3:15   Thaddeus Young missed driving layup, blocked by Jakob Poeltl  
3:12   Defensive rebound by Derrick White  
3:02   Rudy Gay missed jump shot  
2:57   Offensive rebound by Jakob Poeltl  
2:57 +2 Jakob Poeltl made jump shot 20-12
2:37   Coby White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:34   Offensive rebound by Cristiano Felicio  
2:32 +3 Coby White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kris Dunn 20-15
2:17 +3 Patty Mills made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jakob Poeltl 23-15
2:10 +2 Kris Dunn made driving layup 23-17
1:53 +2 Rudy Gay made jump shot 25-17
1:31   Coby White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:27   Defensive rebound by Jakob Poeltl  
1:25   Violation  
1:19 +3 Rudy Gay made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Patty Mills 28-17
1:04 +2 Denzel Valentine made jump shot, assist by Cristiano Felicio 28-19
0:45   Traveling violation turnover on Rudy Gay  
0:22 +2 Chandler Hutchison made jump shot, assist by Ryan Arcidiacono 28-21
0:10   Personal foul on Coby White  
0:01   Derrick White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:01   SA team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
SA Spurs 20
CHI Bulls 29

Time Team Play Score
11:43   Rudy Gay missed jump shot  
11:41   Defensive rebound by Luke Kornet  
11:24   Out of bounds turnover on Denzel Valentine  
11:09   Lost ball turnover on Chimezie Metu, stolen by Luke Kornet  
11:05 +2 Denzel Valentine made jump shot 28-23
10:39   Derrick White missed floating jump shot  
10:37   Defensive rebound by Denzel Valentine  
10:34   Denzel Valentine missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:32   Defensive rebound by Lonnie Walker IV  
10:21   Patty Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:14   Defensive rebound by Denzel Valentine  
10:08   Luke Kornet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:06   Offensive rebound by Coby White  
10:02   Bad pass turnover on Coby White, stolen by Patty Mills  
9:56   Lonnie Walker IV missed floating jump shot  
9:55   Defensive rebound by Coby White  
9:38   Chandler Hutchison missed driving layup  
9:36   Defensive rebound by Chimezie Metu  
9:26 +2 Chimezie Metu made dunk, assist by Trey Lyles 30-23
9:10 +3 Luke Kornet made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Coby White 30-26
8:57   Bryn Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:54   Defensive rebound by Coby White  
8:48   Coby White missed driving layup  
8:45   Defensive rebound by Chimezie Metu  
8:41 +2 Lonnie Walker IV made jump shot, assist by Bryn Forbes 32-26
8:28 +2 Chandler Hutchison made driving dunk 32-28
8:28   Shooting foul on Lonnie Walker IV  
8:28   Chandler Hutchison missed free throw  
8:24   Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
8:11   Bryn Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:08   Defensive rebound by Luke Kornet  
7:52   Chandler Hutchison missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:48   Offensive rebound by Coby White  
7:41 +3 Coby White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kris Dunn 32-31
7:11 +2 DeMar DeRozan made floating jump shot, assist by Bryn Forbes 34-31
6:59   Shooting foul on DeMar DeRozan  
6:59 +1 Luke Kornet made 1st of 2 free throws 34-32
6:59 +1 Luke Kornet made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-33
6:39   Chimezie Metu missed jump shot  
6:36   Defensive rebound by Kris Dunn  
6:23 +3 Denzel Valentine made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kris Dunn 34-36
6:08 +2 Chimezie Metu made layup, assist by Dejounte Murray 36-36
5:59   Kris Dunn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:52   Offensive rebound by Coby White  
5:52 +2 Coby White made dunk 36-38
5:41   Shooting foul on Chandler Hutchison  
5:41   DeMar DeRozan missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:41   SA team rebound  
5:41 +1 DeMar DeRozan made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-38
5:15   Zach LaVine missed jump shot  
5:15   CHI team rebound  
5:17   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
5:07 +3 Patty Mills made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan 40-38
4:53   Kris Dunn missed jump shot, blocked by Trey Lyles  
4:49   Defensive rebound by Jakob Poeltl  
4:48 +3 Patty Mills made 3-pt. jump shot 43-38
4:24 +2 Thaddeus Young made driving layup 43-40
4:07   Trey Lyles missed fade-away jump shot  
4:04   Defensive rebound by Thaddeus Young  
3:54   Luke Kornet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:51   Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
3:43   Trey Lyles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:40   Defensive rebound by Thaddeus Young  
3:32 +2 Kris Dunn made driving layup, assist by Thaddeus Young 43-42
3:21   Shooting foul on Tomas Satoransky  
3:21 +1 Trey Lyles made 1st of 2 free throws 44-42
3:21   Trey Lyles missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:18   Defensive rebound by Zach LaVine  
3:04   Thaddeus Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:01   Offensive rebound by Cristiano Felicio  
2:56   Thaddeus Young missed turnaround jump shot  
2:55   Defensive rebound by Jakob Poeltl  
2:46   DeMar DeRozan missed jump shot  
2:44   Offensive rebound by Jakob Poeltl  
2:42   Patty Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:39   Offensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
2:28   Patty Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:25   Defensive rebound by Kris Dunn  
2:20   Tomas Satoransky missed driving layup  
2:18   Defensive rebound by Derrick White  
2:13   Personal foul on Cristiano Felicio  
2:03   Patty Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:59   Offensive rebound by Patty Mills  
1:56 +2 Rudy Gay made dunk, assist by Patty Mills 46-42
1:34   Coby White missed jump shot  
1:33   Defensive rebound by Jakob Poeltl  
1:27   Lonnie Walker IV missed driving layup  
1:26   Defensive rebound by Tomas Satoransky  
1:12 +2 Cristiano Felicio made reverse layup, assist by Thaddeus Young 46-44
0:49   Bad pass turnover on Rudy Gay, stolen by Tomas Satoransky  
0:44   Coby White missed driving layup, blocked by Derrick White  
0:41   Offensive rebound by Tomas Satoransky  
0:41 +2 Coby White made layup, assist by Tomas Satoransky 46-46
0:33 +2 Jakob Poeltl made floating jump shot, assist by Derrick White 48-46
0:15   Personal foul on Patty Mills  
0:05   Shooting foul on Jakob Poeltl  
0:05 +1 Zach LaVine made 1st of 2 free throws 48-47
0:05 +1 Zach LaVine made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-48
0:02   Lost ball turnover on Jakob Poeltl, stolen by Tomas Satoransky  
0:00 +2 Tomas Satoransky made driving layup 48-50
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
SA Spurs 37
CHI Bulls 25

Time Team Play Score
11:42   Jakob Poeltl missed hook shot, blocked by Luke Kornet  
11:40   Defensive rebound by Luke Kornet  
11:27   Luke Kornet missed alley-oop shot  
11:25   Defensive rebound by Bryn Forbes  
11:18 +2 DeMar DeRozan made floating jump shot, assist by Bryn Forbes 50-50
11:01   Tomas Satoransky missed floating jump shot  
11:00   Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
10:51 +2 DeMar DeRozan made jump shot 52-50
10:33 +2 Kris Dunn made jump shot 52-52
10:23 +2 DeMar DeRozan made jump shot 54-52
10:13   Luke Kornet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:10   Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
10:01   Lost ball turnover on DeMar DeRozan, stolen by Kris Dunn  
9:57 +2 Tomas Satoransky made layup, assist by Kris Dunn 54-54
9:35   Jakob Poeltl missed jump shot  
9:33   Defensive rebound by Thaddeus Young  
9:27 +2 Thaddeus Young made layup, assist by Tomas Satoransky 54-56
9:09   Shooting foul on Thaddeus Young  
9:09 +1 Trey Lyles made 1st of 2 free throws 55-56
9:09   Trey Lyles missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:04   Defensive rebound by Thaddeus Young  
8:51   Offensive foul on Luke Kornet  
8:51   Turnover on Luke Kornet  
8:43   Bad pass turnover on Dejounte Murray, stolen by Kris Dunn  
8:41   Out of bounds turnover on Kris Dunn  
8:30   DeMar DeRozan missed floating jump