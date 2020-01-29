PHO
Booker, Ayton lead Suns to 133-104 blowout of Mavericks

  • AP
  • Jan 29, 2020

DALLAS (AP) All Devin Booker can do now is wait for the announcement of All-Star reserves.

The last impression for the Phoenix guard was a good one.

Booker scored 20 of his 32 points in a decisive third quarter, Deandre Ayton had a season-high 31 points and the Suns never trailed in a 133-104 dismantling of the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night.

Eighth in the NBA in scoring, Booker is tied for fourth with Portland's Damian Lillard with 20 games of at least 30 points. They trail three All-Star starters in James Harden, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Trae Young. The reserves will be announced Thursday.

''It's exciting just to be in this situation,'' said Booker, who was 7 of 9 from the field in the third and 12 of 20 for the game. ''Every time I go out on the floor, I try to represent Phoenix, represent my last name in the best way possible and I think making All-Star would amplify that and give something that this city's been waiting on for a long time.''

Booker started the scoring in the third quarter before the ball had even been thrown in, making a free throw after the last of three first-half technicals against Dallas was called against Tim Hardaway Jr. after the halftime buzzer.

With the head start from Booker, the Suns outscored the Mavericks 48-22 in the third on their way to surpassing last season's win total of 19 with their fourth victory in the past five road games.

It was the most points in a quarter for Phoenix since 1990, and the most the playoff-contending Mavericks have given up in any quarter in franchise history.

''This team has done so many things to get people excited about it and really worked hard to get into a solid position at this point in time,'' coach Rick Carlisle said. ''A performance like this is just tough. Nights like this do happen, but this was extreme.''

Ayton, the 2018 No. 1 overall pick who has been overshadowed during his two seasons by Dallas sensation and third overall choice Luka Doncic, was 13 of 15 from the field as the Suns shot a season-high 59%. Ayton made all five of his free throws and had a game-high nine rebounds.

Doncic, an All-Star starter, scored 21 points with six rebounds and just two assists before leaving the game for good with the Mavericks trailing by 36 with 8:05 remaining. He was the only starter in double figures for Dallas, which was just 7 of 33 from 3-point range.

Doncic and Carlisle drew techs in the first quarter before Hardaway was called for one on his way off the floor not long after he was called for an offensive foul that Carlisle unsuccessfully challenged.

Booker's free throw started an 8-0 run to open the second half and give Phoenix a double-digit lead for good after Dallas had trimmed a 13-point deficit in the first half to five (60-55) at the break.

Now the Suns go home for the first time since the shocking death of former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash Sunday.

''It's been hard and it will be hard going forward, but I was just proud of the way our guys made plays for each other,'' coach Monty Williams said. ''I don't think anybody expected us to come in here and win the game.''

TIP-INS

Suns: Booker, who had nine assists and six rebounds, became the fourth-youngest player (23 years, 90 days) to score 7,000 points, after LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Carmelo Anthony. ... Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 19 points and six rebounds. ... Phoenix's previous high for a quarter was 43 in the first quarter of a 121-110 win at Golden State on Oct. 30.

Mavericks: Kristaps Porzingis played the second night of a back-to-back for the first time since returning from a 10-game absence with a sore right knee. The 7-foot-3 forward had nine points and three rebounds in 20 minutes. ... G Ryan Broekhoff played for the first time since breaking his left fibula at the Lakers on Dec. 29.

KOBE TRIBUTES

The Mavericks honored Bryant in a ceremony before their first home game since the crash that also killed his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others outside Los Angeles.

Highlights of Bryant's career and some of his interactions with the Mavericks, including retired star Dirk Nowitzki, were shown on the video boards during a moment of silence. Nowitzki was courtside with owner Mark Cuban.

Dallas' plan to retire the No. 24 in Bryant's honor was announced to cheers, and the teams repeated the tribute Dallas and Oklahoma City displayed a night earlier. The Mavericks took an 8-second backcourt violation to honor Bryant's other number, followed by a 24-second shot clock violation by the Suns.

DALLAS DEBUT

Willie Cauley-Stein made his Dallas debut after coming over in a trade with Golden State, getting four points and three rebounds in 12 minutes, most of them coming with the outcome decided in the fourth quarter.

UP NEXT

Suns: Oklahoma City on Friday in a home game that splits a pair of three-game road trips. The Suns have lost seven straight to the Thunder.

Mavericks: At Houston on Friday. Dallas won the opener of the season series at the Rockets in November.

1st Quarter
PHO Suns 32
DAL Mavericks 19

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:40   8-second violation turnover  
11:26   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
11:11   Bad pass turnover on Kristaps Porzingis, stolen by Deandre Ayton  
11:07   Mikal Bridges missed dunk  
11:04   Offensive rebound by Ricky Rubio  
11:00 +2 Mikal Bridges made reverse layup, assist by Ricky Rubio 2-0
10:45   Lost ball turnover on Dorian Finney-Smith, stolen by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
10:42 +2 Deandre Ayton made alley-oop shot, assist by Devin Booker 4-0
10:22   Kristaps Porzingis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:16   Offensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith  
10:16   Dorian Finney-Smith missed dunk  
10:15   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
10:01 +2 Devin Booker made jump shot, assist by Kelly Oubre Jr. 6-0
9:46   Luka Doncic missed driving layup, blocked by Deandre Ayton  
9:45   Offensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
9:44   Shooting foul on Mikal Bridges  
9:44 +1 Kristaps Porzingis made 1st of 2 free throws 6-1
9:44 +1 Kristaps Porzingis made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-2
9:33 +2 Deandre Ayton made hook shot, assist by Devin Booker 8-2
9:22 +3 Luka Doncic made 3-pt. jump shot 8-5
9:08   Shooting foul on Kristaps Porzingis  
9:08   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
9:08   Devin Booker missed free throw  
9:08   PHO team rebound  
9:08 +1 Devin Booker made 1st of 2 free throws 9-5
9:08 +1 Devin Booker made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-5
8:49   Luka Doncic missed floating jump shot  
8:46   Offensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
8:46 +2 Luka Doncic made dunk 10-7
8:37   Devin Booker missed jump shot  
8:34   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
8:31   Bad pass turnover on Luka Doncic, stolen by Ricky Rubio  
8:28   Devin Booker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:25   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
8:17   Kristaps Porzingis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:15   Defensive rebound by Ricky Rubio  
7:59 +2 Deandre Ayton made layup, assist by Ricky Rubio 12-7
7:42   Seth Curry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:39   Defensive rebound by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
7:28 +2 Ricky Rubio made jump shot 14-7
7:14   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:12   Defensive rebound by Devin Booker  
7:04 +2 Deandre Ayton made jump shot, assist by Devin Booker 16-7
6:48 +2 Kristaps Porzingis made floating jump shot 16-9
6:27   Shooting foul on Kristaps Porzingis  
6:27 +1 Deandre Ayton made 1st of 2 free throws 17-9
6:27 +1 Deandre Ayton made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-9
6:13   Luka Doncic missed floating jump shot  
6:12   Offensive rebound by Maxi Kleber  
6:10   Maxi Kleber missed dunk  
6:08   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
6:05   Devin Booker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:02   Defensive rebound by Maxi Kleber  
6:02   Personal foul on Devin Booker  
6:02   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
6:02   Devin Booker missed free throw  
6:02   DAL team rebound  
5:48   Maxi Kleber missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:45   Defensive rebound by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
5:39   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:36   Defensive rebound by Seth Curry  
5:26   Bad pass turnover on Delon Wright, stolen by Devin Booker  
5:20   Violation  
5:15 +2 Kelly Oubre Jr. made driving dunk, assist by Devin Booker 20-9
5:01   Bad pass turnover on Luka Doncic, stolen by Devin Booker  
4:58 +2 Devin Booker made dunk 22-9
4:47 +2 Luka Doncic made driving layup 22-11
4:30   Bad pass turnover on Kelly Oubre Jr., stolen by Dorian Finney-Smith  
4:23   Maxi Kleber missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:21   Offensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith  
4:21   Personal foul on Kelly Oubre Jr.  
4:13   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
4:13 +1 Luka Doncic made free throw 22-12
4:02   Willie Cauley-Stein missed dunk  
4:00   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
3:55   Bad pass turnover on Devin Booker, stolen by Delon Wright  
3:45   Luka Doncic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:43   PHO team rebound  
3:43   Personal foul on Willie Cauley-Stein  
3:30   Dario Saric missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:27   Defensive rebound by Willie Cauley-Stein  
3:24   Delon Wright missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:20   Defensive rebound by Jevon Carter  
3:11 +2 Devin Booker made hook shot 24-12
2:59   Out of bounds turnover on Luka Doncic  
2:49   Ty Jerome missed jump shot  
2:47   Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
2:35 +2 Jalen Brunson made floating jump shot 24-14
2:16 +2 Devin Booker made turnaround jump shot 26-14
2:03 +2 Luka Doncic made running Jump Shot 26-16
1:45 +2 Deandre Ayton made jump shot, assist by Dario Saric 28-16
1:33   Shooting foul on Ty Jerome  
1:33   Jalen Brunson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:33   DAL team rebound  
1:33 +1 Jalen Brunson made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-17
1:18   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed jump shot  
1:15   Offensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
1:07 +2 Dario Saric made jump shot, assist by Jevon Carter 30-17
0:51 +2 Jalen Brunson made floating jump shot, assist by Willie Cauley-Stein 30-19
0:41   Jumpball  
0:41   Lost ball turnover on Dario Saric, stolen by Willie Cauley-Stein  
0:30   Justin Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:26   Defensive rebound by Dario Saric  
0:04   Shooting foul on Justin Jackson  
0:03   Shooting foul on Justin Jackson  
0:04 +1 Kelly Oubre Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-19
0:00   Delon Wright missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   DAL team rebound  
0:00   DAL team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
PHO Suns 28
DAL Mavericks 36

Time Team Play Score
11:40   Traveling violation turnover on Kelly Oubre Jr.  
11:29   Personal foul on Kelly Oubre Jr.  
11:20   Shooting foul on Dario Saric  
11:20 +1 Kristaps Porzingis made 1st of 2 free throws 32-20
11:20 +1 Kristaps Porzingis made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-21
11:10 +2 Dario Saric made jump shot, assist by Mikal Bridges 34-21
10:52 +2 Delon Wright made floating jump shot 34-23
10:30 +2 Dario Saric made layup, assist by Mikal Bridges 36-23
10:16   Shooting foul on Jevon Carter  
10:16 +1 Justin Jackson made 1st of 2 free throws 36-24
10:16 +1 Justin Jackson made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-25
10:06 +2 Ty Jerome made jump shot 38-25
9:51 +3 Tim Hardaway Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot 38-28
9:39   Tyler Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:36   Defensive rebound by J.J. Barea  
9:28 +2 Justin Jackson made floating jump shot, assist by J.J. Barea 38-30
9:06   Dario Saric missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:03   Defensive rebound by Tim Hardaway Jr.  
8:53 +2 Tim Hardaway Jr. made alley-oop shot, assist by J.J. Barea 38-32
8:41 +2 Ricky Rubio made fade-away jump shot 40-32
8:31 +2 J.J. Barea made jump shot 40-34
8:17   Personal foul on J.J. Barea  
8:13 +3 Tyler Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ricky Rubio 43-34
7:58 +2 J.J. Barea made fade-away jump shot 43-36
7:35   Lost ball turnover on Tyler Johnson, stolen by Jalen Brunson  
7:29 +2 J.J. Barea made finger-roll layup 43-38
7:11 +2 Deandre Ayton made floating jump shot, assist by Devin Booker 45-38
6:54   Personal foul on Ricky Rubio  
6:46   Kristaps Porzingis missed floating jump shot  
6:44   Defensive rebound by Ricky Rubio  
6:40   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:37   Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
6:25 +3 Dorian Finney-Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luka Doncic 45-41
6:04   Devin Booker missed jump shot  
6:01   Defensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith  
5:52   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:48   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
5:37 +2 Deandre Ayton made hook shot, assist by Ricky Rubio 47-41
5:27   Bad pass turnover on J.J. Barea, stolen by Ricky Rubio  
5:22   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed floating jump shot  
5:20   Defensive rebound by Tim Hardaway Jr.  
5:08   Luka Doncic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:05   Defensive rebound by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
4:51 +2 Deandre Ayton made jump shot 49-41
4:39 +2 Maxi Kleber made floating jump shot, assist by J.J. Barea 49-43
4:22 +2 Kelly Oubre Jr. made alley-oop shot, assist by Ricky Rubio 51-43
4:02 +2 Maxi Kleber made layup, assist by J.J. Barea 51-45
3:38 +3 Kelly Oubre Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devin Booker 54-45
3:23   Maxi Kleber missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:21   Offensive rebound by J.J. Barea  
3:19   Out of bounds turnover on J.J. Barea  
3:03   Ricky Rubio missed jump shot  
2:59   Defensive rebound by Maxi Kleber  
2:52   Shooting foul on Deandre Ayton  
2:52 +1 Luka Doncic made 1st of 2 free throws 54-46
2:52 +1 Luka Doncic made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-47
2:41   Devin Booker missed jump shot  
2:38   Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
2:29   Seth Curry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:26   Defensive rebound by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
2:21   Personal foul on Seth Curry  
2:17 +2 Devin Booker made layup, assist by Mikal Bridges 56-47
2:03 +2 Maxi Kleber made alley-oop shot, assist by Tim Hardaway Jr. 56-49
1:49   Shooting foul on Tim Hardaway Jr.  
1:49 +1 Ricky Rubio made 1st of 2 free throws 57-49
1:49 +1 Ricky Rubio made 2nd of 2 free throws 58-49
1:37   Luka Doncic missed finger-roll layup  
1:33   Defensive rebound by Devin Booker  
1:24   3-second violation turnover on Deandre Ayton  
1:15 +3 Tim Hardaway Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Maxi Kleber 58-52
1:15   Shooting foul on Deandre Ayton  
1:15 +1 Tim Hardaway Jr. made free throw 58-53
1:07   Personal foul on Luka Doncic  
1:07 +1 Mikal Bridges made 1st of 2 free throws 59-53
1:07 +1 Mikal Bridges made 2nd of 2 free throws 60-53
0:59   Offensive foul on Tim Hardaway Jr.  
0:59   Turnover on Tim Hardaway Jr.  
0:59   Full timeout called  
0:41   Tyler Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:39   Defensive rebound by Seth Curry  
0:32   Shooting foul on Deandre Ayton  
0:32 +1 Luka Doncic made 1st of 2 free throws 60-54
0:32 +1 Luka Doncic made 2nd of 2 free throws 60-55
0:12   Ricky Rubio missed fade-away jump shot  
0:09   Offensive rebound by Mikal Bridges  
0:01   Devin Booker missed jump shot  
0:00   Defensive rebound by Maxi Kleber  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
PHO Suns 48
DAL Mavericks 22

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
12:00 +1 Devin Booker made free throw 61-55
11:47 +2 Deandre Ayton made layup, assist by Devin Booker 63-55
11:47   Shooting foul on Kristaps Porzingis  
11:47 +1 Deandre Ayton made free throw 64-55
11:35   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:33   DAL team rebound  
11:33   Personal foul on Ricky Rubio  
11:21