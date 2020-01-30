TOR
Raptors win 9th straight, beat Cleveland 115-109

  • AP
  • Jan 30, 2020

CLEVELAND (AP) Toronto's ninth straight win didn't come easily.

The Raptors nearly let a big lead slip away in the fourth quarter before holding on to defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers 115-109 on Thursday night.

Serge Ibaka scored 26 points, Kyle Lowry had 23 and Norman Powell made big plays down the stretch after Cleveland cut a 14-point deficit to 105-104.

Powell came through with eight consecutive points in the final minute, hitting a 3-pointer, scoring on a layup after making a steal and sinking three foul shots to seal the win.

''That was anybody's game from start to finish, to be honest,'' Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. ''You've just got to grind it out and find a way.''

Powell's late-game flurry helped the Raptors stifle a comeback bid by the Cavaliers, who trailed 90-76 early in the fourth quarter.

Cleveland trimmed its deficit to one on three occasions and had a chance to tie the game, but Darius Garland missed the second of two free throws with 1:18 to play, leaving Toronto's lead at 105-104.

Lowry was selected as a reserve on the Eastern Conference All-Star team Thursday, the sixth time he'll appear in the game. Pascal Siakam, named an All-Star starter last week, scored 19 points and Powell had 16.

The Raptors held a postgame celebration to honor Lowry's selection.

''It was cool, man, because I wouldn't be here without my teammates,'' he said. ''Those guys literally let me lead them and I love them for it. Being there with P (Siakam), it's going to be awesome.''

Lowry said he was pushed by fan when he dove into the stands for a loose ball in the fourth quarter. Video showed Lowry landed on two fans and one appeared to press his hand on the guard's back as he returned to the floor.

Lowry, who turned and looked at the fan as play continued, was pushed by a minority owner of the Goldden State Warriors in last season's NBA Finals when he dove into the stands under similar circumstances.

''I got pushed, and that's the second time it's happened to me,'' Lowry said. ''The next time it happens, I don't know if I'll be able to control myself. Fans like that shouldn't be able to lay any hands on you and shouldn't be a part of our game.''

The Raptors are 34-14 despite losing Kawhi Leonard from last season's NBA championship team. Toronto trails only Milwuakee in the Eastern Conference.

''It wasn't just a tremendous player like Kawhi,'' Cavaliers coach John Beilein said. ''They have a lot of the pieces that you need to win at the level they've been winning at.''

Ibaka started in place of Marc Gasol, who is out indefinitely after re-injuring his left hamstring Tuesday against Atlanta.

Kevin Love and Collin Sexton each scored 23 points for Cleveland, which has lost nine of 10 overall and nine in a row at home.

Toronto scored 11 straight points late in the third quarter to go ahead 88-75. Lowry converted a three-point play, and Ibaka and Powell hit 3-pointers.

Toronto pushed the lead to 100-90 before Cleveland rallied again. The Cavaliers haven't won at home since Dec. 23 when they defeated Atlanta.

Cleveland committed 23 turnovers, with the most crucial coming on Powell's steal of a bad pass by Kevin Porter Jr. and fast-break basket, which pushed the lead to 110-104.

The teams played twice in Toronto, with the Raptors winning both games by 20 points.

TIP-INS

Raptors: Gasol missed 12 games with the hamstring injury from Dec. 20 to Jan. 12. ... Ibaka made his 15th start of the season. . Toronto will end January with a winning record, marking the 21st straight month it has done so. The Raptors' last losing month was January 2017.

Cavaliers: Garland scored 16 points after sitting out for rest purposes Tuesday. Beilein said Garland informed the staff that his legs had been feeling tired after starting the first 47 games. Garland played in just five games in his only season at Vanderbilt because of a knee injury.

MAJOR PROGRESS

Siakam averages a team-high 23.7 points per game and has made 37% of his 3-point attempts. The 6-foot-9 forward averaged 6.0 points a game over his first two seasons before scoring 16.9 last season.

''He shows shades of Durant-like stuff out there at that size,'' Beilein said. ''I watched the San Antonio game and he started out with five 3s. That's something he didn't even do until last year. He can pass the ball. He defends. He's doing a lot of everything.''

UP NEXT

Raptors: Visit Detroit on Friday. Toronto is 2-0 against the Pistons this season.

Cavaliers: Host the Golden State Warriors on Saturday. The teams met in the NBA Finals every year from 2015-18, but have two of the worst records in the league this season.

---

1st Quarter
TOR Raptors 31
CLE Cavaliers 26

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:46   Kyle Lowry missed driving layup  
11:43   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
11:39   Cedi Osman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:38   CLE team rebound  
11:38   Personal foul on Pascal Siakam  
11:26   Tristan Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:23   Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry  
11:11   Pascal Siakam missed fade-away jump shot  
11:08   Defensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
10:57 +2 Darius Garland made jump shot, assist by Collin Sexton 0-2
10:44   OG Anunoby missed reverse layup, blocked by Collin Sexton  
10:41   Defensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
10:34   Cedi Osman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:32   TOR team rebound  
10:17   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
10:17 +1 Kyle Lowry made free throw 1-2
10:12   Fred VanVleet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:10   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
9:55   Cedi Osman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:53   TOR team rebound  
9:42   Shooting foul on Tristan Thompson  
9:42 +1 Pascal Siakam made 1st of 2 free throws 2-2
9:42 +1 Pascal Siakam made 2nd of 2 free throws 3-2
9:21 +2 Collin Sexton made fade-away jump shot 3-4
9:15 +2 Kyle Lowry made driving layup 5-4
8:57 +3 Cedi Osman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kevin Love 5-7
8:40   Jumpball  
8:38 +2 OG Anunoby made dunk 7-7
8:30   Lost ball turnover on Collin Sexton, stolen by Serge Ibaka  
8:24 +2 Serge Ibaka made dunk, assist by Kyle Lowry 9-7
8:05   Collin Sexton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:03   Defensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
7:58   Pascal Siakam missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:54   Defensive rebound by Cedi Osman  
7:41   Collin Sexton missed floating jump shot  
7:40   Offensive rebound by Collin Sexton  
7:34 +2 Collin Sexton made floating jump shot 9-9
7:18 +2 Serge Ibaka made hook shot, assist by Fred VanVleet 11-9
7:02 +3 Kevin Love made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cedi Osman 11-12
6:46   Lost ball turnover on Pascal Siakam, stolen by Cedi Osman  
6:42 +2 Kevin Porter made layup, assist by Kevin Love 11-14
6:37   Shooting foul on Cedi Osman  
6:37   OG Anunoby missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:37   TOR team rebound  
6:37   OG Anunoby missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:34   Defensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
6:12   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
5:57   Kyle Lowry missed jump shot  
5:54   Defensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
5:45 +3 Kevin Porter made 3-pt. jump shot 11-17
5:31 +3 Serge Ibaka made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Fred VanVleet 14-17
5:17   Lost ball turnover on Tristan Thompson, stolen by Kyle Lowry  
5:09   Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:02   Defensive rebound by Cedi Osman  
4:56   Lost ball turnover on Collin Sexton, stolen by Kyle Lowry  
4:53   Shooting foul on Kevin Porter  
4:53   Pascal Siakam missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:53   TOR team rebound  
4:53 +1 Pascal Siakam made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-17
4:41 +3 Kevin Love made 3-pt. turnaround jump shot, assist by Cedi Osman 15-20
4:34   Personal foul on Kevin Porter  
4:24   Shooting foul on Collin Sexton  
6:04 +1 Kyle Lowry made 1st of 2 free throws 16-20
4:24 +1 Kyle Lowry made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-20
4:14   Out of bounds turnover on Kevin Porter  
3:52   Serge Ibaka missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:50   Defensive rebound by Cedi Osman  
3:46   Kevin Love missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:43   Defensive rebound by Norman Powell  
3:36 +2 Pascal Siakam made jump shot 19-20
3:28   Shooting foul on Norman Powell  
3:28 +1 Collin Sexton made 1st of 2 free throws 19-21
3:28 +1 Collin Sexton made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-22
3:17 +3 Norman Powell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Pascal Siakam 22-22
2:52 +2 Kevin Love made layup, assist by Collin Sexton 22-24
2:41 +2 Kyle Lowry made driving layup 24-24
2:33   Collin Sexton missed driving layup  
2:31   Defensive rebound by Chris Boucher  
2:24   Norman Powell missed driving layup  
2:22   Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
2:14 +2 Larry Nance Jr. made dunk, assist by Kevin Love 24-26
2:04 +2 Chris Boucher made floating jump shot, assist by Fred VanVleet 26-26
1:45   Darius Garland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:43   Defensive rebound by Fred VanVleet  
1:35   Fred VanVleet missed driving layup  
1:32   Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
1:27   Personal foul on Fred VanVleet  
1:26   Violation  
1:15   Alfonzo McKinnie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:11   Defensive rebound by Chris Boucher  
0:56   Norman Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:54   Defensive rebound by Alfonzo McKinnie  
0:40   Out of bounds turnover on Kevin Porter  
0:33 +3 Fred VanVleet made 3-pt. jump shot 29-26
0:12   Alfonzo McKinnie missed floating jump shot  
0:09   Defensive rebound by Fred VanVleet  
0:00 +2 Chris Boucher made dunk, assist by Fred VanVleet 31-26
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
TOR Raptors 25
CLE Cavaliers 26

Time Team Play Score
11:40   Out of bounds turnover on John Henson  
11:30   Fred VanVleet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:26   Offensive rebound by Terence Davis  
11:17   Fred VanVleet missed driving layup  
11:14   Defensive rebound by Alfonzo McKinnie  
11:11   Alfonzo McKinnie missed finger-roll layup  
11:08   Defensive rebound by Patrick McCaw  
11:08   Out of bounds turnover on Patrick McCaw  
11:00 +2 Larry Nance Jr. made alley-oop shot, assist by Darius Garland 31-28
10:43   Shooting foul on John Henson  
10:43 +1 Chris Boucher made 1st of 2 free throws 32-28
10:43 +1 Chris Boucher made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-28
10:31   Alfonzo McKinnie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:25   Offensive rebound by John Henson  
10:25 +2 John Henson made dunk 33-30
10:08   Norman Powell missed floating jump shot  
10:04   Defensive rebound by John Henson  
10:02 +2 Dante Exum made layup, assist by Darius Garland 33-32
10:02   Shooting foul on Chris Boucher  
10:02 +1 Dante Exum made free throw 33-33
9:37   Fred VanVleet missed jump shot  
9:34   Offensive rebound by Fred VanVleet  
9:33 +2 Patrick McCaw made layup, assist by Fred VanVleet 35-33
9:33   Shooting foul on Alfonzo McKinnie  
9:33   Patrick McCaw missed free throw  
9:29   Defensive rebound by John Henson  
9:18 +2 Darius Garland made floating jump shot 35-35
9:05   Fred VanVleet missed driving layup  
9:02   Defensive rebound by Darius Garland  
8:57   Dante Exum missed reverse layup  
8:57   TOR team rebound  
8:46 +2 Patrick McCaw made finger-roll layup 37-35
8:33   Personal foul on Terence Davis  
8:17   Dante Exum missed 3-pt. fade-away jump shot  
8:16   Offensive rebound by Alfonzo McKinnie  
8:14   Shooting foul on Kyle Lowry  
8:14 +1 Alfonzo McKinnie made 1st of 2 free throws 37-36
8:14 +1 Alfonzo McKinnie made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-37
7:54 +2 Chris Boucher made jump shot, assist by Terence Davis 39-37
7:48   Lost ball turnover on Darius Garland, stolen by Terence Davis  
7:40   Terence Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:37   Defensive rebound by John Henson  
7:29 +2 Dante Exum made finger-roll layup 39-39
7:24   Personal foul on Alfonzo McKinnie  
7:17   Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:15   Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
7:00   Darius Garland missed driving layup, blocked by Serge Ibaka  
7:00   CLE team rebound  
6:42   OG Anunoby missed layup  
6:40   Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
6:31   Collin Sexton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:29   Defensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
6:21 +2 OG Anunoby made dunk, assist by Pascal Siakam 41-39
6:01 +2 Dante Exum made driving layup 41-41
5:55   Kyle Lowry missed jump shot  
5:51   Defensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
5:44   Dante Exum missed driving layup  
5:41   Defensive rebound by OG Anunoby  
5:34 +3 OG Anunoby made 3-pt. jump shot 44-41
5:18   Personal foul on OG Anunoby  
5:04 +2 Kevin Love made layup, assist by Kevin Porter 44-43
4:41 +2 Pascal Siakam made hook shot 46-43
4:27   Tristan Thompson missed dunk, blocked by Pascal Siakam  
4:26   Offensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
4:17   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
4:06 +2 Kyle Lowry made driving layup 48-43
3:56   Bad pass turnover on Kevin Love, stolen by Pascal Siakam  
3:51   Pascal Siakam missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:48   Defensive rebound by Collin Sexton  
3:46   Shooting foul on Kyle Lowry  
3:46   Violation  
3:46 +1 Collin Sexton made 1st of 2 free throws 48-44
3:46 +1 Collin Sexton made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-45
3:36   Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:31   Defensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
3:29   Kevin Porter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:24   Defensive rebound by Fred VanVleet  
3:10 +2 OG Anunoby made layup, assist by Serge Ibaka 50-45
2:48 +2 Cedi Osman made floating jump shot 50-47
2:42   Serge Ibaka missed jump shot  
2:40   Defensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
2:28   Collin Sexton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:25   Offensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
2:23 +3 Kevin Love made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tristan Thompson 50-50
2:01   Lost ball turnover on Pascal Siakam, stolen by Kevin Love  
1:57   Bad pass turnover on Tristan Thompson, stolen by Fred VanVleet  
1:57   Shooting foul on Cedi Osman  
1:57 +1 Serge Ibaka made 1st of 2 free throws 51-50
1:57 +1 Serge Ibaka made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-50
1:39   Cedi Osman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:36   Defensive rebound by OG Anunoby  
1:32 +2 Serge Ibaka made dunk, assist by Fred VanVleet 54-50
1:11   Kevin Love missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:08   Offensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
0:58   Darius Garland missed jump shot  
0:56   Offensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
0:56   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
0:45 +2 Serge Ibaka made floating jump shot, assist by Fred VanVleet 56-50
0:33   Bad pass turnover on Tristan Thompson, stolen by Pascal Siakam  
0:08   OG Anunoby missed hook shot  
0:05   Defensive rebound by Cedi Osman  
0:00 +2 Darius Garland made floating jump shot, assist by Cedi Osman 56-52
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
TOR Raptors 32
CLE Cavaliers 24

Time Team Play Score
11:50 +2 Collin Sexton made layup, assist by Darius Garland 56-54
11:24   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
11:13   Darius Garland missed floating jump shot  
11:11   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
11:04 +2 Pascal Siakam made turnaround jump shot 58-54
10:54   Bad pass turnover on Kevin Love, stolen by Pascal Siakam  
10:48   Pascal Siakam missed floating jump shot  
10:43   Offensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
10:42 +2 Serge Ibaka made hook shot