Zion scores 24, Pelicans pound Memphis 139-111

  • Feb 01, 2020

NEW ORLEANS (AP) Zion Williamson even surprised himself when he vaulted upward to snare an overthrown alley-oop lob with his left hand, switched the ball to his right hand and laid it in before tumbling across the baseline.

''It was one of those things where I just tried to make something of it, hope somebody gets the rebound,'' Williamson began before turning his answer into a joke at the expense of teammate E'Twaun Moore. ''I was shocked it went in. But my biggest shock of the night, I think, is when E'Twaun dunked. He's definitely getting drug tested.''

Williamson scored 24 points in a little less than 29 minutes, and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Memphis Grizzlies 139-111 on Friday night in the first matchup this season between the NBA's top two draft picks.

''His activity was really good and he's still in the learning stages,'' said Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry, who was wet from a locker room celebration honoring the coach's 500th career victory. ''He really tries extremely hard not to get in anybody's way.''

Williamson was playing in just his fifth game since completing a three-month rehabilitation from arthroscopic surgery on his right knee. He converted four alley-oop lobs into baskets, three of them on dunks. He also drove the baseline for a twisting two-handed dunk and put back several offensive rebounds.

Newly selected All-Star Brandon Ingram scored 20 and Lonzo Ball hit five 3-pointers on seven attempts in his 19-point night for the Pelicans, who won their third straight while ending Memphis' four-game winning streak.

Jrue Holiday added 18 points for New Orleans, which pulled to four games behind the Grizzlies for the Western Conference's final playoff spot with 33 games remaining.

Jonas Valanciunas had 18 points for Memphis before fouling out with 8:11 remaining. Grizzlies rookie Ja Morant, taken second overall behind Williamson in last June's draft, scored 16 points.

''They played great and we weren't that good,'' said Grizzlies coach Tyler Jenkins, whose team was missing forward Jaren Jackson Jr. and guard Marco Guduric because of one-game suspensions for leaving the bench during an altercation against the New York Knicks in Memphis' previous game.

''We can do a better job guarding one-on-one regardless of who we have out there,'' Jenkins said. ''Give (the Pelicans) credit. They played with great force.''

Little went wrong for the Pelicans, who shot 53.7%, made 15 3s and led by as many as 32 points in the fourth quarter.

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: In addition the the Jackson and Guduric suspensions, Memphis's lineup was thinned further by the absence of forward Brandon Clarke, who was ruled out with a sore hip before the game. Clarke joined guard Grayson Allen (hip) and Bruno Caboclo (knee) as inactive. ... Forward Solomon Hill, who played the previous three seasons for New Orleans, got his third start of the season for Memphis and had six points, two rebounds and an assist in 25:42. .... Missed 11 of 26 free throws. ... Jae Crowder scored 15 points, Kyle Anderson 14 and Josh Jackson 13. Dillon Brooks and Tyus Jones each scored 10.

Pelicans: Redick scored 16 points and Josh Hart 11, while Moore and Nicolo Melli each scored 10. ... Derrick Favors had 10 rebounds. ... Outrebounded Memphis 57-34, turning 16 offensive rebounds into 20 second-chance points.

TOP PICKS

Williamson and Morant, who are both from South Carolina and former AAU teammates, exchanged jerseys after the game.

''We never saw each other being the Nos. 1 and 2 pick, playing against each other (in the NBA) and swapping jerseys, Williamson said. ''You can't imagine stuff like that so it was a great moment.''

Both were involved in one of Williamson's early highlights. Holiday stole the ball from Morant, initiating a fast break that led to Williamson throwing down an alley-oop lob from Ball.

Later, Ball's turnover led to Morant's soaring two-handed dunk off Brooks' lob.

POSITIVE INFLUENCE

New Orleans outscored Memphis by 25 while Williamson was on the court, giving the celebrated rookie out of Duke the best plus-minus figure of any player in the game.

''With Zion on the court we're a great basketball team, honestly,'' Ball said. ''We're just happy to have him back.''

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: Host Detroit on Monday night.

Pelicans: Visit Houston on Sunday.

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Quarter
MEM Grizzlies 22
NO Pelicans 31

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:45   Jrue Holiday missed floating jump shot  
11:41   Defensive rebound by Dillon Brooks  
11:29   Ja Morant missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:25   Defensive rebound by Zion Williamson  
11:19   Out of bounds turnover on Zion Williamson  
11:07 +3 Dillon Brooks made 3-pt. jump shot 3-0
10:51   Out of bounds turnover on Jrue Holiday  
10:41   Bad pass turnover on Solomon Hill, stolen by Jrue Holiday  
10:34 +2 Brandon Ingram made finger-roll layup 3-2
10:17   Dillon Brooks missed driving layup  
10:15   Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
10:06   Lonzo Ball missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Jonas Valanciunas  
10:03   Offensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
10:02   Jrue Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:58   Offensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
9:51   Brandon Ingram missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:47   Offensive rebound by Zion Williamson  
9:45   Brandon Ingram missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:41   Offensive rebound by Jrue Holiday  
9:31 +2 Zion Williamson made dunk, assist by Brandon Ingram 3-4
9:16   Bad pass turnover on Ja Morant, stolen by Jrue Holiday  
9:12   Personal foul on Solomon Hill  
9:06 +2 Brandon Ingram made driving layup 3-6
8:56 +2 Dillon Brooks made jump shot 5-6
8:26   Jrue Holiday missed jump shot  
8:26   NO team rebound  
8:18 +2 Zion Williamson made layup, assist by Brandon Ingram 5-8
7:59   Jae Crowder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:57   Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
7:48   Brandon Ingram missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:45   Defensive rebound by Ja Morant  
7:31   Lost ball turnover on Jonas Valanciunas, stolen by Derrick Favors  
7:25 +2 Lonzo Ball made driving layup 5-10
7:18   Dillon Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:14   Defensive rebound by Jrue Holiday  
7:05 +2 Jrue Holiday made driving layup, assist by Lonzo Ball 5-12
6:54 +2 Ja Morant made floating jump shot 7-12
6:33   Zion Williamson missed driving layup  
6:32   Offensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
6:30 +2 Derrick Favors made layup, assist by Lonzo Ball 7-14
6:11   Lost ball turnover on Ja Morant, stolen by Jrue Holiday  
6:07 +2 Zion Williamson made alley-oop shot, assist by Lonzo Ball 7-16
5:49   Jonas Valanciunas missed hook shot  
5:47   Offensive rebound by Solomon Hill  
5:45 +3 Solomon Hill made 3-pt. jump shot 10-16
5:32   Out of bounds turnover on Lonzo Ball  
5:15 +2 Tyus Jones made driving layup 12-16
4:59   Out of bounds turnover on Lonzo Ball  
4:43 +2 Kyle Anderson made jump shot, assist by Dillon Brooks 14-16
4:43   Shooting foul on JJ Redick  
4:43   Kyle Anderson missed free throw  
4:38   Defensive rebound by Jrue Holiday  
4:29 +2 Brandon Ingram made driving layup 14-18
4:23   Shooting foul on Jrue Holiday  
4:23 +1 Dillon Brooks made 1st of 2 free throws 15-18
4:23 +1 Dillon Brooks made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-18
4:13   JJ Redick missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:09   Defensive rebound by Dillon Brooks  
4:03   Dillon Brooks missed jump shot  
3:59   Defensive rebound by Jrue Holiday  
3:53 +2 Jaxson Hayes made alley-oop shot, assist by Jrue Holiday 16-20
3:36   Jonas Valanciunas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:34   NO team rebound  
3:29   Personal foul on De'Anthony Melton  
3:24 +2 JJ Redick made jump shot, assist by Lonzo Ball 16-22
3:10 +2 Tyus Jones made layup 18-22
2:55 +2 Lonzo Ball made layup, assist by Jaxson Hayes 18-24
2:43   Tyus Jones missed floating jump shot  
2:41   Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
2:37   E'Twaun Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:34   Defensive rebound by Kyle Anderson  
2:33   Personal foul on Lonzo Ball  
2:22   Josh Jackson missed driving layup, blocked by E'Twaun Moore  
2:22   MEM team rebound  
2:19   Shooting foul on Jaxson Hayes  
2:19   Kyle Anderson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:19   MEM team rebound  
2:19   Kyle Anderson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:17   Defensive rebound by Jaxson Hayes  
2:00   JJ Redick missed driving layup  
1:58   Defensive rebound by Josh Jackson  
1:54 +2 Kyle Anderson made floating jump shot 20-24
1:42 +3 JJ Redick made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lonzo Ball 20-27
1:31   Josh Jackson missed hook shot  
1:29   Defensive rebound by Josh Hart  
1:26 +2 Josh Hart made driving layup 20-29
1:05   Bad pass turnover on Kyle Anderson, stolen by JJ Redick  
0:59   E'Twaun Moore missed driving layup  
0:58   Offensive rebound by E'Twaun Moore  
0:58 +2 E'Twaun Moore made dunk 20-31
0:40   Jae Crowder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:40   Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
0:34   Bad pass turnover on Lonzo Ball, stolen by Josh Jackson  
0:29   Tyus Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:25   Defensive rebound by JJ Redick  
0:23   Lost ball turnover on JJ Redick, stolen by Jae Crowder  
0:21 +2 Josh Jackson made layup, assist by Jae Crowder 22-31
0:01   Offensive foul on Josh Hart  
0:01   Turnover on Josh Hart  
0:00   Jae Crowder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   MEM team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
MEM Grizzlies 37
NO Pelicans 35

Time Team Play Score
11:43   Josh Jackson missed driving layup  
11:38   Offensive rebound by Josh Jackson  
11:38 +2 Josh Jackson made dunk 24-31
11:32 +2 E'Twaun Moore made dunk, assist by Jrue Holiday 24-33
11:11 +2 De'Anthony Melton made reverse layup 26-33
11:02   E'Twaun Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:57   Defensive rebound by Josh Jackson  
10:49   De'Anthony Melton missed alley-oop shot  
10:47   Offensive rebound by Jae Crowder  
10:47 +2 Jae Crowder made dunk 28-33
10:38 +2 Jrue Holiday made driving layup 28-35
10:29   Shooting foul on Jrue Holiday  
10:29   Kyle Anderson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:29   MEM team rebound  
10:29 +1 Kyle Anderson made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-35
10:15 +3 Jrue Holiday made 3-pt. jump shot 29-38
10:04   Out of bounds turnover on Josh Jackson  
9:47 +2 Jrue Holiday made driving layup 29-40
9:34 +2 Ja Morant made floating jump shot 31-40
9:20   Bad pass turnover on E'Twaun Moore, stolen by Jae Crowder  
9:03 +3 Josh Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Solomon Hill 34-40
8:47   Jrue Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:44   Defensive rebound by Solomon Hill  
8:38   Jae Crowder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:35   Defensive rebound by Nicolo Melli  
8:26 +2 Nicolo Melli made reverse layup, assist by E'Twaun Moore 34-42
8:16   Personal foul on Nicolo Melli  
8:08   Solomon Hill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:04   Defensive rebound by Josh Hart  
7:55 +2 Zion Williamson made alley-oop shot, assist by Jrue Holiday 34-44
7:43   Ja Morant missed layup  
7:42   Offensive rebound by Josh Jackson  
7:41   Jae Crowder missed layup  
7:41   Defensive rebound by Nicolo Melli  
7:41   Personal foul on Jae Crowder  
7:31 +3 Nicolo Melli made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zion Williamson 34-47
7:20   Shooting foul on Nicolo Melli  
7:20 +1 Jae Crowder made 1st of 2 free throws 35-47
7:20 +1 Jae Crowder made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-47
7:12 +3 Josh Hart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zion Williamson 36-50
7:01   Shooting foul on Zion Williamson  
7:01 +1 Jae Crowder made 1st of 2 free throws 37-50
7:01 +1 Jae Crowder made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-50
6:47 +2 Nicolo Melli made jump shot 38-52
6:32   Traveling violation turnover on Dillon Brooks  
6:21   Shooting foul on Jae Crowder  
6:21   Zion Williamson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:21   NO team rebound  
6:21 +1 Zion Williamson made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-53
6:07   Dillon Brooks missed driving layup  
6:03   Offensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
6:03   Jonas Valanciunas missed dunk  
6:03   Offensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
6:01 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made dunk 40-53
6:01   Shooting foul on Jonas Valanciunas  
6:01 +1 Zion Williamson made 1st of 2 free throws 40-54
6:01 +1 Zion Williamson made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-55
5:44 +2 Dillon Brooks made jump shot 42-55
5:24 +3 JJ Redick made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick Favors 42-58
5:05 +2 Tyus Jones made hook shot 44-58
4:50   Violation  
4:48   JJ Redick missed jump shot  
4:45   Defensive rebound by De'Anthony Melton  
4:39 +3 Jonas Valanciunas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Anthony Melton 47-58
4:19   Josh Hart missed driving layup, blocked by Jonas Valanciunas  
4:19   MEM team rebound  
3:59 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made hook shot 49-58
3:46   Personal foul on Kyle Anderson  
3:43 +3 Lonzo Ball made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zion Williamson 49-61
3:33   De'Anthony Melton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:30   Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
3:24   Bad pass turnover on Lonzo Ball, stolen by De'Anthony Melton  
3:11 +2 De'Anthony Melton made layup, assist by Kyle Anderson 51-61
2:55   Brandon Ingram missed driving layup  
2:53   Offensive rebound by Brandon Ingram  
2:53   Out of bounds turnover on Brandon Ingram  
2:31 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made layup, assist by Ja Morant 53-61
2:25   Brandon Ingram missed driving dunk  
2:25   Offensive rebound by Brandon Ingram  
2:25   Personal foul on Ja Morant  
2:25 +1 Brandon Ingram made 1st of 2 free throws 53-62
2:25 +1 Brandon Ingram made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-63
2:12   Josh Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:08   Defensive rebound by Brandon Ingram  
2:00   Lost ball turnover on Lonzo Ball, stolen by Jonas Valanciunas  
1:55 +2 Ja Morant made alley-oop shot, assist by Dillon Brooks 55-63
1:41   Lost ball turnover on JJ Redick, stolen by Dillon Brooks  
1:36 +2 Josh Jackson made dunk, assist by Ja Morant 57-63
1:20   Shooting foul on Jonas Valanciunas  
1:20 +1 Brandon Ingram made 1st of 2 free throws 57-64
1:20 +1 Brandon Ingram made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-65
1:04 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made reverse layup 59-65
0:59   Out of bounds turnover on Derrick Favors  
0:45   Dillon Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:42   Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
0:35   Jrue Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:31   Defensive rebound by Josh Jackson  
0:28   Solomon Hill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:24   Defensive rebound by Brandon Ingram  
0:06   Shooting foul on Josh Jackson  
0:06   Zion Williamson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
0:06   NO team rebound  
0:06 +1 Zion Williamson made 2nd of 2 free throws 59-66
0:02   Jonas Valanciunas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:02   Defensive rebound by Josh Hart  
0:00   End of period  