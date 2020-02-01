OKC
PHO

No Text

Thunder rally in final minutes, push past Suns 111-107

  • AP
  • Feb 01, 2020

PHOENIX (AP) One day after Oklahoma City's Chris Paul earned his first All-Star selection in four years, the veteran point guard gave a good reminder of why he's still one of the NBA's best players.

Paul ripped a steal away from Phoenix's Kelly Oubre Jr. and then made the go-ahead jumper with 1:03 left, and the Thunder held on for a 111-107 victory over the Suns on Friday night.

It was another big moment in a surprisingly successful season for Paul and the Thunder. They've won seven straight road games and have a 30-20 record, including a 24-9 mark since Thanksgiving. A big reason for those wins is Paul's continued excellence, even at 34 years old.

''It's been special. It's been a lot of fun,'' Paul said. ''Our team has been unbelievable and that's been the best part about it. It's always an honor and privilege to be named an All-Star, especially after not doing it for four years.''

Danilo Gallinari led Oklahoma City with 27 points and Dennis Schroder added 24. Paul finished with 20 points and 10 assists.

Oklahoma City used a 13-0 run late in the fourth quarter to flip a 99-92 deficit into a 105-99 lead with 25 seconds left and held on. Schroder drained a 3-pointer during the rally to tie the game at 99, and Paul hit the go-ahead jumper to make it 101-99.

''We just tried to finish, especially when we get to four- or five-minute mark,'' Paul said. ''That's winning time. That's when the really good teams lock in.''

The Suns led 81-79 going into the fourth quarter after Jevon Carter hit a 3 in the final seconds of the third and pushed their lead to 99-92 with 4:30 remaining on Deandre Ayton's layup. But then they didn't score for more than four minutes, missing seven straight shots as the Thunder rallied.

It was an entertaining game that featured 21 lead changes, which tied a season high for the Thunder.

Phoenix was led by Devin Booker and Oubre, who both scored 27 points. Oubre made a 3 with 9.5 seconds left that pulled the Suns to 107-106, but Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hit two free throws on the ensuing possession to put the Thunder up three.

''We had our chances,'' Suns coach Monty Williams said. ''We turned it over 22 times. They had 15 offensive rebounds. That is a lot of extra possessions to give a team that has as good of a guard trio as those guys.''

Schroder sank a 3-pointer with eight seconds left in the second quarter to put the Thunder ahead 53-52 at halftime. Schroder and Gallinari had 12 points apiece in the first half, while Booker led the Suns with 14.

REMEMBERING KOBE

The Suns held 24 seconds of silence before the game to honor Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and the seven others who died in Sunday's helicopter crash. The public address announcer also read several of Bryant's on-the-court and off-the-court accomplishments, and the crowd chanted ''Kobe, Kobe'' for several seconds afterward.

HEARING THE BOOS

Paul was booed every time he touched the ball for most of the first half.

The apparent reason? He made the Western Conference All-Star team when the reserves were announced Thursday and was likely one of the players who bumped Booker for one of the final spots.

Paul got the last laugh with his clutch bucket that put the Thunder ahead late, and he hit multiple free throws in the final minute.

TIP-INS

Thunder: Starting center Steven Adams picked up three fouls in less than seven minutes in the first half. That squashed a potentially good start to the game after he had two quick baskets in the opening minutes. ... Starting guard Luguentz Dort played in college at Arizona State and this was his first game against the Suns. He had eight points.

Suns: F Dario Saric sprained his left ankle in the first quarter and didn't return. He played just four minutes. ... Phoenix was playing without F Aron Baynes (left hip soreness), G/F Cameron Johnson (bruised right quad) and F Frank Kaminsky III (right patella stress fracture). Baynes has missed the past five games, Johnson the past six and Kaminsky the past 14.

UP NEXT

The Thunder return home to face the Cavaliers on Wednesday

The Suns play at Milwaukee on Sunday.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Quarter
OKC Thunder 25
PHO Suns 27

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:48   Offensive foul on Steven Adams  
11:48   Turnover on Steven Adams  
11:25 +3 Ricky Rubio made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mikal Bridges 0-3
11:04   Personal foul on Kelly Oubre Jr.  
10:53   Chris Paul missed jump shot  
10:49   Offensive rebound by Steven Adams  
10:48 +2 Luguentz Dort made driving layup 2-3
10:31 +2 Deandre Ayton made jump shot, assist by Ricky Rubio 2-5
10:20   Danilo Gallinari missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:13   Offensive rebound by Steven Adams  
10:13 +2 Steven Adams made dunk 4-5
10:06   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed jump shot  
10:02   Defensive rebound by Danilo Gallinari  
9:50   Danilo Gallinari missed alley-oop shot  
9:47   Defensive rebound by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
9:45   Shooting foul on Steven Adams  
9:45   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:45   PHO team rebound  
9:45 +1 Kelly Oubre Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-6
9:33 +2 Steven Adams made dunk, assist by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 6-6
9:07   Devin Booker missed jump shot  
9:04   Defensive rebound by Chris Paul  
9:02   Personal foul on Devin Booker  
8:56 +2 Danilo Gallinari made jump shot, assist by Steven Adams 8-6
8:44   Ricky Rubio missed fade-away jump shot, blocked by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
8:44   PHO team rebound  
8:40   Shooting foul on Luguentz Dort  
8:40 +1 Devin Booker made 1st of 2 free throws 8-7
8:40 +1 Devin Booker made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-8
8:30   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed floating jump shot  
8:29   OKC team rebound  
8:21   Chris Paul missed jump shot  
8:19   Defensive rebound by Devin Booker  
8:09 +2 Ricky Rubio made jump shot, assist by Devin Booker 8-10
7:56   Bad pass turnover on Chris Paul, stolen by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
7:52 +2 Kelly Oubre Jr. made dunk 8-12
7:41   Danilo Gallinari missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:38   Defensive rebound by Ricky Rubio  
7:24 +2 Devin Booker made jump shot 8-14
7:09 +2 Danilo Gallinari made dunk, assist by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 10-14
6:46   Ricky Rubio missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:44   Defensive rebound by Chris Paul  
6:39   Danilo Gallinari missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:35   Defensive rebound by Ricky Rubio  
6:24 +2 Deandre Ayton made dunk, assist by Ricky Rubio 10-16
6:00 +3 Danilo Gallinari made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Paul 13-16
5:46   Mikal Bridges missed jump shot  
5:44   Defensive rebound by Danilo Gallinari  
5:34   Chris Paul missed floating jump shot  
5:32   Offensive rebound by Chris Paul  
5:30   Chris Paul missed floating jump shot  
5:26   Offensive rebound by Nerlens Noel  
5:22 +2 Luguentz Dort made driving layup 15-16
5:16   Lost ball turnover on Devin Booker, stolen by Luguentz Dort  
5:04   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:01   Defensive rebound by Mikal Bridges  
4:51   Deandre Ayton missed jump shot  
4:48   Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
4:35 +2 Danilo Gallinari made jump shot, assist by Nerlens Noel 17-16
4:21 +2 Devin Booker made jump shot, assist by Deandre Ayton 17-18
4:07   Chris Paul missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:06   OKC team rebound  
4:06   Personal foul on Mikal Bridges  
3:47 +2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made driving layup, assist by Nerlens Noel 19-18
3:42 +2 Devin Booker made driving layup 19-20
3:31 +2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made driving layup 21-20
3:12 +3 Ty Jerome made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devin Booker 21-23
2:57   Shooting foul on Kelly Oubre Jr.  
2:57   Danilo Gallinari missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:57   OKC team rebound  
2:57 +1 Danilo Gallinari made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-23
2:43   Personal foul on Nerlens Noel  
2:37 +2 Devin Booker made jump shot 22-25
2:11   Dennis Schroder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:07   Defensive rebound by Dario Saric  
2:00   Bad pass turnover on Devin Booker, stolen by Darius Bazley  
1:50   Darius Bazley missed driving layup  
1:43   Offensive rebound by Darius Bazley  
1:43   Darius Bazley missed dunk  
1:41   Defensive rebound by Mikal Bridges  
1:29   Devin Booker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:26   Defensive rebound by Nerlens Noel  
1:14 +3 Luguentz Dort made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dennis Schroder 25-25
1:02   Lost ball turnover on Mikal Bridges, stolen by Dennis Schroder  
0:58   Dennis Schroder missed layup  
0:52   Offensive rebound by Nerlens Noel  
0:52   Nerlens Noel missed dunk  
0:52   Defensive rebound by Jevon Carter  
0:49 +2 Devin Booker made driving layup 25-27
0:31   Dennis Schroder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:27   Defensive rebound by Dario Saric  
0:04   Jevon Carter missed jump shot  
0:04   Defensive rebound by Nerlens Noel  
0:00   Nerlens Noel missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Jevon Carter  
0:00   OKC team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
OKC Thunder 28
PHO Suns 25

Time Team Play Score
11:42   Deandre Ayton missed turnaround jump shot, blocked by Steven Adams  
11:40   Offensive rebound by Cheick Diallo  
11:38 +2 Cheick Diallo made dunk 25-29
11:24   Personal foul on Cheick Diallo  
11:20   Bad pass turnover on Steven Adams, stolen by Tyler Johnson  
11:18   Shooting foul on Darius Bazley  
11:18 +1 Jevon Carter made 1st of 2 free throws 25-30
11:18 +1 Jevon Carter made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-31
11:04   Shooting foul on Jevon Carter  
11:04 +1 Dennis Schroder made 1st of 2 free throws 26-31
11:04 +1 Dennis Schroder made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-31
10:50 +2 Tyler Johnson made jump shot, assist by Cheick Diallo 27-33
10:21   Dennis Schroder missed driving layup  
10:21   OKC team rebound  
10:19   Bad pass turnover on Chris Paul, stolen by Tyler Johnson  
10:19   Personal foul on Dennis Schroder  
10:09 +2 Deandre Ayton made jump shot, assist by Ty Jerome 27-35
9:56   Dennis Schroder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:53   Defensive rebound by Ty Jerome  
9:37   Ty Jerome missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:33   Defensive rebound by Darius Bazley  
9:11   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
9:01   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:58   Defensive rebound by Chris Paul  
8:44   Offensive foul on Steven Adams  
8:44   Turnover on Steven Adams  
8:25   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed reverse layup  
8:22   Defensive rebound by Hamidou Diallo  
8:16 +2 Dennis Schroder made driving layup 29-35
8:16   Shooting foul on Ricky Rubio  
8:16 +1 Dennis Schroder made free throw 30-35
8:01   Ricky Rubio missed driving layup  
7:58   Defensive rebound by Dennis Schroder  
7:52 +3 Chris Paul made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dennis Schroder 33-35
7:29 +2 Devin Booker made turnaround jump shot 33-37
7:02   Shooting foul on Ricky Rubio  
7:02 +1 Dennis Schroder made 1st of 2 free throws 34-37
7:02 +1 Dennis Schroder made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-37
6:46   Personal foul on Hamidou Diallo  
6:41   Devin Booker missed fade-away jump shot  
6:41   Offensive rebound by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
6:41   Shooting foul on Hamidou Diallo  
6:41 +1 Kelly Oubre Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 35-38
6:41 +1 Kelly Oubre Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-39
6:32 +2 Dennis Schroder made floating jump shot, assist by Chris Paul 37-39
6:20   Bad pass turnover on Devin Booker, stolen by Chris Paul  
6:17   Dennis Schroder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:14   Defensive rebound by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
6:06   Deandre Ayton missed jump shot  
6:03   Defensive rebound by Nerlens Noel  
5:49 +2 Nerlens Noel made hook shot, assist by Chris Paul 39-39
5:33   Mikal Bridges missed driving layup, blocked by Nerlens Noel  
5:31   Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
5:13   Danilo Gallinari missed jump shot  
5:12   Offensive rebound by Nerlens Noel  
5:10 +2 Nerlens Noel made dunk 41-39
4:58   Personal foul on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
4:58 +1 Kelly Oubre Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 41-40
4:58 +1 Kelly Oubre Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-41
4:36   Luguentz Dort missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:36   Defensive rebound by Ty Jerome  
4:26 +3 Kelly Oubre Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devin Booker 41-44
4:11   Luguentz Dort missed driving layup  
4:10   Offensive rebound by Luguentz Dort  
4:11   Shooting foul on Cheick Diallo  
4:11   Luguentz Dort missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:11   OKC team rebound  
4:11 +1 Luguentz Dort made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-44
3:56   Shooting foul on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
3:56 +1 Cheick Diallo made 1st of 2 free throws 42-45
3:56 +1 Cheick Diallo made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-46
3:43 +2 Nerlens Noel made alley-oop shot, assist by Dennis Schroder 44-46
3:33   Offensive foul on Cheick Diallo  
3:33   Turnover on Cheick Diallo  
3:24   Dennis Schroder missed jump shot  
3:20   Defensive rebound by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
3:14 +2 Kelly Oubre Jr. made jump shot 44-48
2:58   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed jump shot, blocked by Deandre Ayton  
2:59   Defensive rebound by Devin Booker  
2:58   Lost ball turnover on Devin Booker, stolen by Luguentz Dort  
2:52   Luguentz Dort missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:52   Offensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
2:35   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:33   Defensive rebound by Ty Jerome  
2:13   Ty Jerome missed floating jump shot  
2:09   Offensive rebound by Ty Jerome  
2:09 +2 Ty Jerome made dunk 44-50
1:57 +2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made driving layup 46-50
1:36   Jumpball  
1:36   Lost ball turnover on Devin Booker, stolen by Nerlens Noel  
1:21 +2 Danilo Gallinari made finger-roll layup, assist by Chris Paul 48-50
1:08   Personal foul on Dennis Schroder  
1:08 +1 Ricky Rubio made 1st of 2 free throws 48-51
1:08 +1 Ricky Rubio made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-52
0:44   Danilo Gallinari missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:42   Offensive rebound by Dennis Schroder  
0:41 +2 Nerlens Noel made dunk, assist by Dennis Schroder 50-52
0:31   Mikal Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:28   Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
0:09 +3 Dennis Schroder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Paul 53-52
0:02   Lost ball turnover on Tyler Johnson, stolen by Dennis Schroder  
0:00   Dennis Schroder missed finger-roll layup  
0:00   OKC team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
OKC Thunder 26
PHO Suns 29

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Violation  
11:41   Lost ball turnover on Deandre Ayton, stolen by Steven Adams  
11:36   Bad pass turnover on Danilo Gallinari, stolen by Ricky Rubio  
11:27 +2 Kelly Oubre Jr. made jump shot 53-54
11:04   Danilo Gallinari missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:01   Defensive rebound by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
10:56 +2 Deandre Ayton made hook shot, assist by Ricky Rubio 53-56
10:36   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed floating jump shot  
10:33   Offensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
10:25 +2 Steven Adams made alley-oop shot