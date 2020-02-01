POR
LAL

Lakers return after Bryant's death, lose 127-119 to Blazers

  • AP
  • Feb 01, 2020

LOS ANGELES (AP) The Los Angeles Lakers dried their eyes and took the Staples Center court for the first time since Kobe Bryant's death with a resolve that would have made him proud.

Damian Lillard played through the basketball world's collective heartbreak with his own remarkable effort.

Lillard scored 48 points and the Portland Trail Blazers beat Los Angeles 127-119 on Friday night in the Lakers' first game since Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others died in a helicopter crash.

Lillard hit seven 3-pointers and added 10 assists and nine rebounds in a phenomenal performance that sent the Blazers to a win over an opponent still dealing with the trauma of the crash five days earlier.

''We understood this was going to be a difficult one,'' Lakers coach Frank Vogel said. ''We didn't want to lose, but this week has been more about life than basketball. ... We've got to continue to focus on the work. There's therapy in the work.''

Both teams stood on the court during a poignant pregame tribute to Bryant including songs, Kobe highlights and a stirring speech by LeBron James. Highlights of Bryant's career played during every break, but Lillard put on a show between the whistles.

Lillard's seven 3-pointers gave him 40 in his last five games, setting an NBA record. But even the Blazers star knew results were secondary this time.

''Nobody is going to win tonight,'' Lillard told ESPN during the game. ''Kobe is gone. His family isn't going to get him back. This is just basketball.''

James had 22 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds, and Anthony Davis had 37 points and 15 boards in the Lakers' first game since last Saturday.

Hassan Whiteside scored 30 points, and C.J. McCollum added 19 for the Blazers.

The entire evening was likely both profoundly painful and cathartic for anyone who loves the Lakers or Bryant, who won five championships while playing his entire 20-year NBA career in purple and gold.

Bryant retired in 2016, but he remained a franchise icon and an inspiration to the current players, who learned about his death on their plane ride home from an East Coast road trip. Their next game against the Clippers was postponed, and the Lakers franchise persevered through a brutal week of coping with the loss.

''There was a lot of emotion out there,'' said Lakers guard Troy Daniels, who grew up idolizing Bryant. ''He was pretty much everybody's idol in here, and there's a lot of history in this organization that goes back to Kobe. ... It was very hard (to watch the pregame ceremony). But we had our brothers, and LeBron gave a great speech.''

The Lakers finally got back to basketball after a pregame ceremony honoring Bryant's life and his impact on basketball. Several Lakers teared up during the ceremony, as did the Blazers - but after both teams took 24-second and 8-second violations off the opening tip, they lifted the heavy moment with grace.

Davis began the game with red eyes, but managed to score 18 points in the first quarter alone. The Lakers committed 13 turnovers in the first half while playing with an obvious surfeit of energy.

Lillard, the gifted California native, went wild in the third quarter, scoring 23 points and hitting six 3-pointers in a virtuoso display of offensive skill.

The Lakers then trailed by 12 in the fourth quarter before a ''Kobe! Kobe!'' chant broke out. They promptly made a 9-0 run, but the Blazers stayed steadily ahead.

The ceremony began in a darkened arena with Usher singing ''Amazing Grace.'' Staples Center then showed a video of Bryant's highlights narrated by his own voice.

James then took the microphone, discarded his prepared speech and commanded the crowd with stirring words from the heart. James joined the Lakers in 2018, and he spoke to Bryant several hours before the crash when Kobe congratulated LeBron on moving past him into third place on the NBA's career scoring list.

''So in the words of Kobe Bryant, 'Mamba out,''' James said. ''But in the words of us, `not forgotten.' Live on, brother.''

Lakers public address announcer Lawrence Tanter then introduced each of the Lakers' five starters as Kobe Bryant, drawing tears and cheers from the sellout crowd.

The Lakers, the Clippers and the NHL's Kings all lost their first games at Staples Center after the death of Bryant, who played his final 17 seasons in the downtown arena.

TIP-INS

Trail Blazers: Carmelo Anthony missed the game for what the Blazers called personal reasons. Anthony and Bryant were close friends. ... Lillard became the third player in league history with at least six 3-pointers in five straight games.

Lakers: Quinn Cook, who idolized Bryant, was visibly affected by the ceremony. He checked into the game in the second quarter wearing his new No. 28 jersey, which represents Gianna (2) and Kobe (8). ... Alex Caruso played despite neck soreness.

UP NEXT

Trail Blazers: Host the Utah Jazz on Saturday night.

Lakers: Visit the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Quarter
POR Trail Blazers 38
LAL Lakers 36

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:50   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
11:25   8-second violation turnover  
11:12   JaVale McGee missed dunk, blocked by Wenyen Gabriel  
11:09   Defensive rebound by CJ McCollum  
10:59   Damian Lillard missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Anthony Davis  
10:55   Defensive rebound by LeBron James  
10:53 +2 Anthony Davis made dunk, assist by LeBron James 0-2
10:33   CJ McCollum missed floating jump shot  
10:31   Offensive rebound by Wenyen Gabriel  
10:29 +2 Hassan Whiteside made floating jump shot, assist by Wenyen Gabriel 2-2
10:04   Avery Bradley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:01   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
9:52 +2 CJ McCollum made jump shot 4-2
9:44 +2 JaVale McGee made dunk 4-4
9:23 +2 Damian Lillard made driving layup, assist by Trevor Ariza 6-4
9:15   Danny Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:11   Defensive rebound by CJ McCollum  
8:54   Damian Lillard missed jump shot  
8:51   Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
8:44   Avery Bradley missed jump shot, blocked by Hassan Whiteside  
8:42   Defensive rebound by CJ McCollum  
8:39   CJ McCollum missed floating jump shot  
8:39   Defensive rebound by Avery Bradley  
8:23 +2 JaVale McGee made finger-roll layup, assist by LeBron James 6-6
8:08   Damian Lillard missed finger-roll layup  
8:05   Defensive rebound by Avery Bradley  
7:52   LeBron James missed jump shot  
7:49   Defensive rebound by Damian Lillard  
7:47   Bad pass turnover on Damian Lillard, stolen by Anthony Davis  
7:44 +2 LeBron James made dunk, assist by Anthony Davis 6-8
7:25 +3 CJ McCollum made 3-pt. jump shot 9-8
7:18 +2 Anthony Davis made dunk, assist by LeBron James 9-10
7:02 +2 Hassan Whiteside made floating jump shot, assist by CJ McCollum 11-10
6:49   Bad pass turnover on LeBron James, stolen by Trevor Ariza  
6:38   Trevor Ariza missed driving dunk, blocked by Anthony Davis  
6:35   Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
6:34 +2 LeBron James made dunk, assist by Anthony Davis 11-12
6:20 +2 Damian Lillard made fade-away jump shot 13-12
6:12   Shooting foul on Wenyen Gabriel  
6:12   Full timeout called  
6:12 +1 Anthony Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-14
5:57   Wenyen Gabriel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:55   Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
5:46   Lost ball turnover on JaVale McGee, stolen by Trevor Ariza  
5:33   Wenyen Gabriel missed reverse layup, blocked by JaVale McGee  
5:30   Defensive rebound by Danny Green  
5:29 +2 LeBron James made finger-roll layup, assist by Danny Green 13-16
5:20   Trevor Ariza missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:18   Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
5:12   LeBron James missed jump shot  
5:08   Defensive rebound by Damian Lillard  
5:07 +2 Trevor Ariza made dunk, assist by Damian Lillard 15-16
4:53   Personal foul on Wenyen Gabriel  
4:52 +2 Anthony Davis made alley-oop shot, assist by LeBron James 15-18
4:30   Damian Lillard missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Anthony Davis  
4:30   POR team rebound  
4:25 +2 Gary Trent Jr. made jump shot 17-18
4:05 +2 Anthony Davis made dunk, assist by LeBron James 17-20
3:48   Damian Lillard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:46   Defensive rebound by Kyle Kuzma  
3:38   Troy Daniels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:35   Defensive rebound by Damian Lillard  
3:20 +3 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Davis 19-23
3:06   Personal foul on Troy Daniels  
2:55   Gary Trent Jr. missed jump shot  
2:53   Defensive rebound by Kyle Kuzma  
2:49 +2 Kyle Kuzma made driving layup 19-25
2:49   Violation  
2:49   Shooting foul on Damian Lillard  
2:49   Kyle Kuzma missed free throw  
2:46   Defensive rebound by Caleb Swanigan  
2:39   Shooting foul on Anthony Davis  
2:39 +1 Damian Lillard made 1st of 2 free throws 20-25
2:39 +1 Damian Lillard made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-25
2:24   Anthony Davis missed jump shot  
2:22   Defensive rebound by Damian Lillard  
2:17 +3 Nassir Little made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anfernee Simons 24-25
2:10   Shooting foul on Gary Trent Jr.  
2:10 +1 Troy Daniels made 1st of 2 free throws 24-26
2:10   Troy Daniels missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:08   Offensive rebound by Troy Daniels  
2:06   Troy Daniels missed dunk  
2:02   Offensive rebound by Troy Daniels  
2:02 +2 Troy Daniels made dunk 24-28
1:47 +3 Nassir Little made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damian Lillard 27-28
1:46   Personal foul on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope  
1:46 +1 Caleb Swanigan made free throw 28-28
1:37 +2 Anthony Davis made hook shot, assist by Rajon Rondo 28-30
1:37   Shooting foul on Caleb Swanigan  
1:37 +1 Anthony Davis made free throw 28-31
1:21   Nassir Little missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:18   Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
1:18   Personal foul on Caleb Swanigan  
1:18 +1 Anthony Davis made 1st of 2 free throws 28-32
1:18   Anthony Davis missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:14   Offensive rebound by Kyle Kuzma  
1:09 +2 Anthony Davis made jump shot, assist by Rajon Rondo 28-34
0:57   Personal foul on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope  
0:57 +1 Damian Lillard made 1st of 2 free throws 29-34
0:57 +1 Damian Lillard made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-34
0:47 +2 Anthony Davis made reverse layup, assist by Rajon Rondo 30-36
0:33 +2 Nassir Little made dunk, assist by Damian Lillard 32-36
0:30   Bad pass turnover on Anthony Davis, stolen by Damian Lillard  
0:28 +3 Damian Lillard made 3-pt. jump shot 35-36
0:12   Kyle Kuzma missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:09   Offensive rebound by Troy Daniels  
0:04   Offensive foul on Kyle Kuzma  
0:04   Turnover on Kyle Kuzma  
0:00 +3 CJ McCollum made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damian Lillard 38-36
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
POR Trail Blazers 22
LAL Lakers 26

Time Team Play Score
11:50   Bad pass turnover on Caleb Swanigan, stolen by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope  
11:36 +2 Rajon Rondo made jump shot 38-38
11:18   Anfernee Simons missed jump shot  
11:16   Defensive rebound by LeBron James  
11:03   Personal foul on Caleb Swanigan  
10:56   Bad pass turnover on Rajon Rondo, stolen by Trevor Ariza  
10:47 +2 Caleb Swanigan made hook shot, assist by CJ McCollum 40-38
10:21   LeBron James missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:19   Defensive rebound by Caleb Swanigan  
10:15 +2 Anfernee Simons made finger-roll layup 42-38
10:03 +2 Dwight Howard made layup, assist by Rajon Rondo 42-40
10:04   Violation  
9:53   CJ McCollum missed driving layup, blocked by Dwight Howard  
9:50   Defensive rebound by Jared Dudley  
9:49   Bad pass turnover on LeBron James, stolen by Trevor Ariza  
9:49   Personal foul on Dwight Howard  
9:45   CJ McCollum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:42   Defensive rebound by LeBron James  
9:31   LeBron James missed floating jump shot  
9:28   Offensive rebound by LeBron James  
9:27 +2 LeBron James made dunk 42-42
9:08   Anfernee Simons missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:06   Defensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
8:57   Out of bounds turnover on Dwight Howard  
8:48   Out of bounds turnover on Caleb Swanigan  
8:32 +2 Dwight Howard made dunk 42-44
8:25   Shooting foul on Alex Caruso  
8:25 +1 CJ McCollum made 1st of 2 free throws 43-44
8:25   CJ McCollum missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:23   Defensive rebound by Jared Dudley  
8:16   Personal foul on Trevor Ariza  
8:08   Bad pass turnover on LeBron James, stolen by Trevor Ariza  
7:47   Gary Trent Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:42   Defensive rebound by Jared Dudley  
7:37 +2 Dwight Howard made dunk, assist by LeBron James 43-46
7:19 +2 Hassan Whiteside made floating jump shot, assist by Gary Trent Jr. 45-46
7:01   Quinn Cook missed fade-away jump shot  
6:57   Offensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
6:54 +3 Quinn Cook made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LeBron James 45-49
6:39   Personal foul on Alex Caruso  
6:28   CJ McCollum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:23   Defensive rebound by Alex Caruso  
6:07   Alex Caruso missed layup, blocked by Trevor Ariza  
6:07   LAL team rebound  
6:04 +2 Kyle Kuzma made finger-roll layup, assist by Alex Caruso 45-51
6:04   Violation  
5:53   Personal foul on Dwight Howard  
5:44   Damian Lillard missed jump shot  
5:40   Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
5:31   Kyle Kuzma missed turnaround jump shot  
5:29   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
5:21 +2 CJ McCollum made fade-away jump shot 47-51
5:14   Personal foul on Trevor Ariza  
5:05   Quinn Cook missed jump shot  
5:03   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
4:53 +2 Damian Lillard made reverse layup 49-51
4:39   Out of bounds turnover on Anthony Davis  
4:26   Shooting foul on Kyle Kuzma  
4:26 +1 Hassan Whiteside made 1st of 2 free throws 50-51
4:26   Hassan Whiteside missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:22   Defensive rebound by Kyle Kuzma  
4:12 +2 Avery Bradley made reverse layup 50-53
4:00 +2 Hassan Whiteside made dunk, assist by CJ McCollum 52-53
3:40   Personal foul on Wenyen Gabriel  
3:32   Bad pass turnover on Anthony Davis, stolen by Damian Lillard  
3:27 +2 Hassan Whiteside made layup, assist by Damian Lillard 54-53
3:09   Avery Bradley missed floating jump shot  
3:05   Offensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
3:05 +2 Anthony Davis made dunk 54-55
2:57   Shooting foul on Avery Bradley  
2:57   Damian Lillard missed 1st of 3 free throws  
2:57   POR team rebound  
2:57 +1 Damian Lillard made 2nd of 3 free throws 55-55
2:57 +1 Damian Lillard made 3rd of 3 free throws 56-55
2:35   Danny Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:31   Offensive rebound by Kyle Kuzma  
2:23   LeBron James missed driving layup  
2:20   Defensive rebound by Damian Lillard  
2:15 +2 Damian Lillard made finger-roll layup 58-55
1:53 +3 LeBron James made 3-pt. jump shot 58-58
1:16   Defensive rebound by Avery Bradley  
1:12   Shooting foul on Nassir Little  
1:12 +1 Kyle Kuzma made 1st of 2 free throws 58-59
1:12 +1 Kyle Kuzma made 2nd of 2 free throws 58-60
0:59   Damian Lillard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:55   Defensive rebound by Kyle Kuzma  
0:52   Bad pass turnover on Kyle Kuzma, stolen by Hassan Whiteside  
0:34   CJ McCollum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:30   Offensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
0:30 +2 Hassan Whiteside made dunk 60-60
0:22   Traveling violation turnover on LeBron James  
0:01   Damian Lillard missed driving layup, blocked by Anthony Davis  
0:01   Defensive rebound by Avery Bradley  
0:00   Personal foul on Trevor Ariza  
0:00 +1 Avery Bradley made 1st of 2 free throws 60-61
0:00 +1 Avery Bradley made 2nd of 2 free throws 60-62
0:00   End of period  