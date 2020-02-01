MIA
ORL

No Text

Butler, Herro lead Heat past Magic, 102-89

  • AP
  • Feb 01, 2020

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Miami got 24 points from Jimmy Butler and a big boost from rookie Tyler Herro on Saturday night. But it was a big game from center Meyers Leonard that put the Heat over the top in a 102-89 victory over the Orlando Magic.

''Tonight it just happened to be a night where the ball was finding my energy on both ends of the floor, I guess,'' said Leonard, who had 18 points and 14 rebounds before going to the bench with five fouls with 5:49 left in the game.

Herro came off the bench with six 3-pointers and 23 points. Herro and Leonard combined for 10-of-19 shooting from 3-point range to help the Heat beat Orlando for the second time this week and stretch their lead in the Southeast Division to 12 1/2 games.

''Everyone in the locker room wants Meyers to be more aggressive,'' said Miami coach Erik Spoelstra. ''He really worked on it the last couple of days in practice, letting it fly, almost past his comfort zone. I'm talking about shooting it every time he touched it.''

The 7-foot Leonard took 14 shots in 29 minutes.

''When he's making shots, you've got to step out to him,'' Butler said. ''Then he can put the ball on the floor and go around you and that gets everybody else involved. We've got so many guys who can do different things. You've got to pick your poison. Any given night it's going to be somebody.''

Aaron Gordon scored 24 for the Magic, who lost their fifth straight. Nikola Vucevic added 21 points and nine rebounds.

The Magic shot 39.8%. It was the fourth straight game in which they shot 40 percent or worse.

''Watching the last four games, we're getting good shots,'' said coach Steve Clifford. ''The big part of it is you've got to step up and make shots. To win and be good, what is more important than shot making?''

Miami led 57-49 at halftime despite a big first half by Gordon, who was 4 of 6 on 3s and scored 16 points.

Herro, bumped out of the starting lineup by the return of fellow rookie Kendrick Nunn, hit three 3-pointers and scored 12 points in the first half.

Back-to-back 3-pointers by Leonard stretched Miami's lead to double digits early in the second half, and the Heat led 73-60 when Butler converted a three-point play late in the third quarter.

After the Magic closed the gap to six early in the fourth, Herro hit two more 3-pointers for an 86-74 lead, and the Magic never threatened again.

TIP-INS

Heat: Nunn was back in the starting lineup after missing three games with an Achilles tendon injury. ... F Bam Adebayo, who had 20 points in Monday's victory over the Magic, scored four points Saturday but had 14 rebounds. ... F Justise Winslow missed an 11th straight game with a lower back bruise. ... The Heat lead the all-time intrastate series 67-55.

Magic: The Magic were coming off a four-day break. ... G D.J. Augustin missed a ninth game with a left knee bone irritation.

PULLING EVEN ON THE ROAD

The Heat are 12-12 on the road this season and 31-31 all-time in Orlando.

''We're trying to get to another level on the road, playing more consistently,'' Spoelstra said. ''We want to get a little confidence and feel good about how we can win games when we're not in our arena.''

UP NEXT

Heat: Play at home against Philadelphia on Monday night.

Magic: Play at Charlotte on Monday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Quarter
MIA Heat 28
ORL Magic 25

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:44 +3 Meyers Leonard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimmy Butler 3-0
11:22   Bad pass turnover on Evan Fournier, stolen by Jimmy Butler  
11:18 +2 Jimmy Butler made layup 5-0
10:53   Evan Fournier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:51   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler  
10:44   Kendrick Nunn missed floating jump shot  
10:40   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
10:35 +2 Markelle Fultz made driving layup 5-2
10:10 +2 Jimmy Butler made driving layup 7-2
9:53   Nikola Vucevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:52   ORL team rebound  
9:52   Personal foul on Jimmy Butler  
9:47 +3 Evan Fournier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Khem Birch 7-5
9:31 +3 Duncan Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bam Adebayo 10-5
9:15   Aaron Gordon missed jump shot  
9:12   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
9:11   Bad pass turnover on Bam Adebayo, stolen by Markelle Fultz  
9:10 +2 Markelle Fultz made driving layup 10-7
9:10   Shooting foul on Meyers Leonard  
9:10 +1 Markelle Fultz made free throw 10-8
8:55   Personal foul on Khem Birch  
8:47   Bad pass turnover on Kendrick Nunn, stolen by Evan Fournier  
8:29   Markelle Fultz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:26   Defensive rebound by Meyers Leonard  
8:09   Bam Adebayo missed hook shot  
8:06   Defensive rebound by Khem Birch  
7:58   Khem Birch missed hook shot  
7:55   Defensive rebound by Meyers Leonard  
7:39   Jimmy Butler missed jump shot  
7:35   Defensive rebound by Khem Birch  
7:32   Out of bounds turnover on Markelle Fultz  
7:18 +2 Kendrick Nunn made jump shot 12-8
6:51 +2 Nikola Vucevic made finger-roll layup 12-10
6:40 +3 Kendrick Nunn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Duncan Robinson 15-10
6:29 +3 Aaron Gordon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markelle Fultz 15-13
6:12 +2 Jimmy Butler made dunk, assist by Bam Adebayo 17-13
5:51 +3 Aaron Gordon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nikola Vucevic 17-16
5:35 +2 James Johnson made driving dunk, assist by Duncan Robinson 19-16
5:17 +3 Aaron Gordon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nikola Vucevic 19-19
5:00   Out of bounds turnover on Jimmy Butler  
4:26   Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:25   Offensive rebound by James Johnson  
4:15   Bad pass turnover on Duncan Robinson, stolen by Aaron Gordon  
4:06   Out of bounds turnover on Nikola Vucevic  
3:54 +2 Jimmy Butler made layup, assist by Goran Dragic 21-21
3:43   Terrence Ross missed floating jump shot  
3:41   Defensive rebound by Duncan Robinson  
3:32   Shooting foul on Nikola Vucevic  
3:32   Full timeout called  
3:32 +1 Bam Adebayo made 1st of 2 free throws 22-21
3:32 +1 Bam Adebayo made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-21
3:14   Aaron Gordon missed jump shot  
3:11   Defensive rebound by Goran Dragic  
3:00   Bam Adebayo missed jump shot  
2:56   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
2:41   Violation  
2:33 +3 Michael Carter-Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Terrence Ross 23-24
2:15 +3 Tyler Herro made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Meyers Leonard 26-24
1:58   Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:55   Defensive rebound by Tyler Herro  
1:50   Meyers Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Mo Bamba  
1:45   Defensive rebound by Gary Clark  
1:39   Jumpball  
1:28   Offensive rebound by Gary Clark  
1:20   Wes Iwundu missed jump shot  
1:17   Defensive rebound by Meyers Leonard  
1:06   Personal foul on Michael Carter-Williams  
1:00   Offensive foul on Goran Dragic  
1:00   Turnover on Goran Dragic  
0:45   Shooting foul on Meyers Leonard  
0:45 +1 Wes Iwundu made 1st of 2 free throws 26-25
0:45   Wes Iwundu missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
0:42   Defensive rebound by James Johnson  
0:24 +2 Goran Dragic made jump shot 28-25
0:04   Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:01   Defensive rebound by Tyler Herro  
0:00   Tyler Herro missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   MIA team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
MIA Heat 29
ORL Magic 24

Time Team Play Score
11:39   Bad pass turnover on Evan Fournier, stolen by James Johnson  
11:33   Bad pass turnover on James Johnson, stolen by Evan Fournier  
11:23 +2 Michael Carter-Williams made driving layup, assist by Evan Fournier 28-27
11:08 +2 James Johnson made layup, assist by Goran Dragic 30-27
10:53 +2 Mo Bamba made dunk, assist by Michael Carter-Williams 30-29
10:31 +2 Tyler Herro made driving layup 32-29
10:31   Shooting foul on Michael Carter-Williams  
10:31 +1 Tyler Herro made free throw 33-29
10:16   Personal foul on James Johnson  
10:05 +2 Mo Bamba made dunk, assist by Michael Carter-Williams 33-31
9:46 +2 Goran Dragic made jump shot 35-31
9:28   Michael Carter-Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:25   Offensive rebound by Evan Fournier  
9:22 +2 Evan Fournier made floating jump shot 35-33
9:12   Traveling violation turnover on James Johnson  
9:01   Evan Fournier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:58   Offensive rebound by Michael Carter-Williams  
8:58   Traveling violation turnover on Mo Bamba  
8:48   Goran Dragic missed jump shot  
8:46   Offensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
8:43   Meyers Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:40   Defensive rebound by Michael Carter-Williams  
8:29   Terrence Ross missed jump shot, blocked by Derrick Jones Jr.  
8:25   Defensive rebound by Meyers Leonard  
8:21   Tyler Herro missed reverse layup, blocked by Mo Bamba  
8:18   Defensive rebound by Mo Bamba  
8:13 +2 Terrence Ross made floating jump shot 35-35
8:14   Shooting foul on Tyler Herro  
8:14 +1 Terrence Ross made free throw 35-36
7:56   Personal foul on Khem Birch  
7:45   Shooting foul on Mo Bamba  
7:45   Bam Adebayo missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:45   MIA team rebound  
7:45   Bam Adebayo missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:43   Defensive rebound by Mo Bamba  
7:21   Michael Carter-Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:18   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler  
7:09 +3 Tyler Herro made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick Jones Jr. 38-36
6:53   Bad pass turnover on Markelle Fultz, stolen by Bam Adebayo  
6:38 +2 Jimmy Butler made driving layup 40-36
6:17   Markelle Fultz missed driving layup  
6:13   Offensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
6:13 +2 Nikola Vucevic made dunk 40-38
5:57   Bam Adebayo missed jump shot  
5:52   Offensive rebound by Derrick Jones Jr.  
5:52   Derrick Jones Jr. missed dunk  
5:49   Offensive rebound by Derrick Jones Jr.  
5:49   Derrick Jones Jr. missed dunk  
5:49   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
5:45   Michael Carter-Williams missed layup  
5:43   Offensive rebound by Michael Carter-Williams  
5:42   Michael Carter-Williams missed layup, blocked by Derrick Jones Jr.  
5:40   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
5:35 +3 Tyler Herro made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Goran Dragic 43-38
5:07 +2 Michael Carter-Williams made dunk, assist by Terrence Ross 43-40
4:48   Shooting foul on Markelle Fultz  
4:48 +1 Goran Dragic made 1st of 2 free throws 44-40
4:48 +1 Goran Dragic made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-40
4:34 +2 Nikola Vucevic made hook shot, assist by Markelle Fultz 45-42
4:10   Tyler Herro missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:07   Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
3:57 +2 Aaron Gordon made driving layup 45-44
3:44   Personal foul on Markelle Fultz  
3:44 +1 Goran Dragic made 1st of 2 free throws 46-44
3:44 +1 Goran Dragic made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-44
3:20 +3 Aaron Gordon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nikola Vucevic 47-47
3:01   Bam Adebayo missed floating jump shot  
2:59   Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
2:47   Bad pass turnover on Evan Fournier, stolen by Bam Adebayo  
2:34   Goran Dragic missed jump shot  
2:31   Offensive rebound by Derrick Jones Jr.  
2:30 +3 Duncan Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick Jones Jr. 50-47
2:07   Evan Fournier missed layup, blocked by Jimmy Butler  
2:07   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
2:00   Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:58   Offensive rebound by Derrick Jones Jr.  
1:56   Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:51   Defensive rebound by Markelle Fultz  
1:42   Aaron Gordon missed layup, blocked by Bam Adebayo  
1:38   Offensive rebound by Wes Iwundu  
1:37   Wes Iwundu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:33   Defensive rebound by Goran Dragic  
1:31 +3 Derrick Jones Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimmy Butler 53-47
1:16   Violation  
1:11 +2 Aaron Gordon made dunk, assist by Evan Fournier 53-49
0:50 +2 Bam Adebayo made floating jump shot, assist by Kendrick Nunn 55-49
0:36   Nikola Vucevic missed hook shot  
0:33   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
0:26   Shooting foul on Michael Carter-Williams  
0:26 +1 Jimmy Butler made 1st of 2 free throws 56-49
0:26 +1 Jimmy Butler made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-49
0:03   Aaron Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:01   ORL team rebound  
0:01   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
0:01   Bad pass turnover on Jimmy Butler, stolen by Aaron Gordon  
0:00   Aaron Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Bam Adebayo  
0:00   ORL team rebound  

3rd Quarter
MIA Heat 19
ORL Magic 18

Time Team Play Score
11:46 +2 Nikola Vucevic made floating jump shot, assist by Markelle Fultz 57-51
11:30   Kendrick Nunn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:27   Defensive rebound by Markelle Fultz  
11:13 +2 Nikola Vucevic made layup, assist by Aaron Gordon 57-53
10:59 +3 Meyers Leonard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimmy Butler 60-53
10:30   Markelle Fultz missed jump shot  
10:28   Defensive rebound by Meyers Leonard  
10:10   Jimmy Butler missed turnaround jump shot  
10:06   Defensive rebound by Khem Birch  
9:48   Evan Fournier missed floating jump shot  
9:44   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler  
9:33   Jimmy Butler missed driving layup  
9:27   Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
9:24   Aaron Gordon missed driving dunk, blocked by Bam Adebayo  
9:24   ORL team rebound  
9:12   Aaron Gordon missed jump shot  
9:09   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
8:59 +3 Meyers Leonard made 3-pt. jump shot 63-53
8:43 +3 Nikola Vucevic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markelle Fultz 63-56
8:18   Traveling violation turnover on Meyers Leonard  
8:04   Nikola Vucevic missed turnaround jump shot  
8:03   MIA team rebound  
7:43   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
7:34   Nikola Vucevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:30   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
7:14 +2 Meyers Leonard made dunk, assist by Bam Adebayo 65-56
6:56 +2 Aaron Gordon made jump shot 65-58
6:50   Shooting foul on Markelle Fultz  
6:50   Kendrick Nunn missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:50   MIA team rebound  
6:50 +1 Kendrick Nunn made 2nd of 2 free throws 66-58
6:32   Evan Fournier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:29   Defensive rebound by Meyers Leonard  
6:18   Kendrick Nunn missed driving layup  
6:15   Defensive rebound by Khem Birch  
5:55   Aaron Gordon missed jump shot  
5:52   Defensive rebound by Meyers Leonard  
5:44 +2 Jimmy Butler made layup, assist by Duncan Robinson 68-58
5:24   Nikola Vucevic missed turnaround jump shot  
5:20   Defensive rebound by Meyers Leonard  
5:07   Bam Adebayo missed layup  
5:05   Defensive rebound by Markelle Fultz  
4:55   Aaron Gordon missed turnaround jump shot  
4:52  