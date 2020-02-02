NO
Harden's 40 leads Rockets over Pelicans 117-109

  • Feb 02, 2020

HOUSTON (AP) James Harden had 40 points and came an assist shy of a triple-double to lead the Houston Rockets to a 117-109 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday.

Rookie sensation Zion Williamson had 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Pelicans, whose three-game winning streak was snapped.

Harden, who added 10 rebounds and nine assists, poured in 26 points in the first half and cooled down in the second half. But he still had his second straight game with 30 or more points after failing to score 30 in his previous four games as he worked through a shooting slump.

Jrue Holiday had three points before Josh Hart made one of two free throws to allow New Orleans to cut the lead to 110-107 with about two minutes to go.

Eric Gordon added a basket seconds after that and Danuel House hit a 3-pointer to make it 115-107 with less than a minute left to seal the victory.

Brandon Ingram had 28 points and 12 rebounds for New Orleans.

Houston went with its small lineup again as center Clint Capela missed his second straight game and the third in four games with a bruised right heel. Russell Westbrook added 22 points for the Rockets and Ben McLemore had 22 off the bench.

The Pelicans led by one to start the fourth and scored the first four points of the quarter to make it 97-92. But Harden made a 3-pointer before finding Westbrook for a layup to tie it up with about 10 minutes left.

The Pelicans were up by two points later in the fourth when House made a 3-pointer to put Houston up 102-101. Both teams missed numerous shots after that and Houston finally got back on the board with a layup by House with about seven minutes to go. Harden made a layup after that to push Houston’s lead to 106-101.

Hart made the first field goal for New Orleans in more four minutes after that to cut the lead to 106-103 midway through the fourth.

The teams combined to miss nine shots over the next 2 ½ minutes before Harden added two points on free throws that pushed Houston’s run to 9-2 and made it 108-103 with 3 ½ minutes to go.

This game was close throughout and Houston cut the lead to 93-92 entering the fourth quarter after McLemore made two of three free throws after he was fouled on a 3-pointer.

TIP-INS

Pelicans: New Orleans made 10 of 33 3-pointers. ... Hart had 16 points and 10 rebounds. ... The Pelicans scored just 16 points in the fourth quarter. ... Lonzo Ball scored 10 points with 11 rebounds and nine assists.

Rockets: Coach Mike D’Antoni said Capela is day to day with his injury and that he won’t play until he is pain free. ... Houston made 16 of 51 3-point attempts. ... House had 12 points and 12 rebounds.

UP NEXT

Pelicans: Host Milwaukee on Tuesday night.

Rockets: Host Charlotte on Tuesday night.

1st Quarter
NO Pelicans 28
HOU Rockets 30

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:47   Out of bounds turnover on Jrue Holiday  
11:28 +2 Danuel House Jr. made layup, assist by James Harden 0-2
11:18   Out of bounds turnover on Zion Williamson  
11:01   Russell Westbrook missed jump shot  
10:58   Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
10:55 +2 Zion Williamson made alley-oop shot, assist by Lonzo Ball 2-2
10:43   P.J. Tucker missed floating jump shot  
10:41   Defensive rebound by Brandon Ingram  
10:33   Brandon Ingram missed jump shot  
10:31   Defensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
10:24   Russell Westbrook missed driving layup  
10:23   HOU team rebound  
10:20   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:18   Offensive rebound by James Harden  
10:18   Shooting foul on Brandon Ingram  
10:18 +1 James Harden made 1st of 2 free throws 2-3
10:18 +1 James Harden made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-4
10:05   Jrue Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:03   Defensive rebound by Russell Westbrook  
9:51   Russell Westbrook missed jump shot  
9:50   Defensive rebound by Zion Williamson  
9:32   Jrue Holiday missed reverse layup, blocked by James Harden  
9:30   Offensive rebound by Zion Williamson  
9:28   Bad pass turnover on Zion Williamson, stolen by Eric Gordon  
9:19 +3 James Harden made 3-pt. jump shot 2-7
8:47   P.J. Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:47   P.J. Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:45   Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
8:32   Bad pass turnover on Lonzo Ball, stolen by Danuel House Jr.  
8:19   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:17   Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
8:10 +2 Brandon Ingram made jump shot 7-7
7:54   Danuel House Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:52   Defensive rebound by Jrue Holiday  
7:43   Personal foul on Russell Westbrook  
7:31 +3 Lonzo Ball made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zion Williamson 10-7
7:24   Russell Westbrook missed finger-roll layup  
7:22   Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
7:21   Out of bounds turnover on Derrick Favors  
7:10   Russell Westbrook missed jump shot  
7:09   Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
6:55 +3 Brandon Ingram made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jrue Holiday 13-7
6:35   Danuel House Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:33   Defensive rebound by Zion Williamson  
6:27   Brandon Ingram missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:25   Offensive rebound by Brandon Ingram  
6:20 +3 Lonzo Ball made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jrue Holiday 16-7
6:11 +2 James Harden made driving layup 16-9
6:11   Shooting foul on Derrick Favors  
6:11 +1 James Harden made free throw 16-10
5:51 +2 Zion Williamson made alley-oop shot, assist by Brandon Ingram 18-10
5:40   Ben McLemore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:38   Offensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
5:30   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:26   Defensive rebound by Zion Williamson  
5:15   Zion Williamson missed floating jump shot  
5:13   Defensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
5:04 +2 Russell Westbrook made driving layup, assist by James Harden 18-12
4:49 +2 Jrue Holiday made turnaround jump shot 20-12
4:35 +2 James Harden made finger-roll layup 20-14
4:35   Shooting foul on Lonzo Ball  
4:35 +1 James Harden made free throw 20-15
4:20   Bad pass turnover on Derrick Favors, stolen by Thabo Sefolosha  
4:07 +3 James Harden made 3-pt. jump shot 20-18
3:53 +2 Lonzo Ball made driving layup 22-18
3:40   Austin Rivers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:38   Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
3:32   Personal foul on James Harden  
3:29   Out of bounds turnover on Brandon Ingram  
3:18 +2 Ben McLemore made driving dunk, assist by James Harden 22-20
3:06   Lost ball turnover on Jrue Holiday, stolen by Thabo Sefolosha  
3:03   Danuel House Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:02   Defensive rebound by Brandon Ingram  
2:54   JJ Redick missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:49   Offensive rebound by Jaxson Hayes  
2:49 +2 Jaxson Hayes made dunk 24-20
2:38   Austin Rivers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:32   Defensive rebound by Josh Hart  
2:32   Shooting foul on Thabo Sefolosha  
2:32 +1 Josh Hart made 1st of 2 free throws 25-20
2:32 +1 Josh Hart made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-20
2:19 +2 Austin Rivers made driving layup, assist by Russell Westbrook 26-22
2:06 +2 Brandon Ingram made driving layup 28-22
1:46 +3 Thabo Sefolosha made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Gordon 28-25
1:32   Jaxson Hayes missed jump shot  
1:29   Defensive rebound by Thabo Sefolosha  
1:21   Austin Rivers missed turnaround jump shot  
1:19   Defensive rebound by Jaxson Hayes  
1:11   Lost ball turnover on Josh Hart, stolen by Thabo Sefolosha  
1:05 +3 Ben McLemore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Austin Rivers 28-28
0:53   JJ Redick missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:52   Defensive rebound by Thabo Sefolosha  
0:44 +2 Ben McLemore made layup, assist by Russell Westbrook 28-30
0:23   Bad pass turnover on Brandon Ingram, stolen by Ben McLemore  
0:01   Out of bounds turnover on Russell Westbrook  
0:00   Jaxson Hayes missed jump shot  
0:00   NO team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
NO Pelicans 32
HOU Rockets 35

Time Team Play Score
11:46   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
11:46 +1 Russell Westbrook made free throw 28-31
11:41   Eric Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:40   Offensive rebound by Russell Westbrook  
11:38 +2 Russell Westbrook made reverse layup 28-33
11:22 +2 E'Twaun Moore made turnaround jump shot 30-33
11:08   Shooting foul on JJ Redick  
11:08 +1 Ben McLemore made 1st of 3 free throws 30-34
11:08 +1 Ben McLemore made 2nd of 3 free throws 30-35
11:08 +1 Ben McLemore made 3rd of 3 free throws 30-36
10:48   Shooting foul on P.J. Tucker  
10:48   Zion Williamson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:48   NO team rebound  
10:48 +1 Zion Williamson made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-36
10:39 +2 Russell Westbrook made finger-roll layup 31-38
10:26 +2 E'Twaun Moore made driving layup 33-38
10:12   Shooting foul on Zion Williamson  
10:12 +1 Russell Westbrook made 1st of 2 free throws 33-39
10:12 +1 Russell Westbrook made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-40
9:58 +2 Zion Williamson made driving layup, assist by Lonzo Ball 35-40
9:42   Russell Westbrook missed turnaround jump shot  
9:41   Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
9:26   Zion Williamson missed turnaround jump shot  
9:23   Offensive rebound by Josh Hart  
9:20 +3 Josh Hart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lonzo Ball 38-40
9:03   Austin Rivers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:01   Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
8:52   Lost ball turnover on Zion Williamson, stolen by Eric Gordon  
8:46 +2 Austin Rivers made layup, assist by Russell Westbrook 38-42
8:37 +2 E'Twaun Moore made floating jump shot 40-42
8:15 +3 James Harden made 3-pt. jump shot 40-45
7:52 +2 Zion Williamson made layup 42-45
7:38   Danuel House Jr. missed finger-roll layup  
7:37   Defensive rebound by Nicolo Melli  
7:33 +3 Josh Hart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lonzo Ball 45-45
7:21   Eric Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:20   NO team rebound  
7:02   E'Twaun Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:01   Defensive rebound by James Harden  
6:46   P.J. Tucker missed finger-roll layup  
6:44   Defensive rebound by Nicolo Melli  
6:39   Lost ball turnover on E'Twaun Moore, stolen by Eric Gordon  
6:32   Eric Gordon missed reverse layup  
6:29   Defensive rebound by Nicolo Melli  
6:29   Lost ball turnover on Nicolo Melli, stolen by Austin Rivers  
6:25 +2 James Harden made driving layup, assist by Austin Rivers 45-47
6:25   Shooting foul on E'Twaun Moore  
6:25 +1 James Harden made free throw 45-48
6:07 +2 Nicolo Melli made jump shot, assist by Lonzo Ball 47-48
5:57 +3 Eric Gordon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Harden 47-51
5:41   Personal foul on Eric Gordon  
5:38   Nicolo Melli missed jump shot  
5:37   NO team rebound  
5:28 +3 Josh Hart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brandon Ingram 50-51
5:08   Austin Rivers missed driving layup, blocked by E'Twaun Moore  
5:05   Defensive rebound by Brandon Ingram  
5:01   Nicolo Melli missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:59   Defensive rebound by Austin Rivers  
4:42 +3 James Harden made 3-pt. jump shot 50-54
4:22   Josh Hart missed driving layup, blocked by James Harden  
4:21   HOU team rebound  
4:03   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:00   Offensive rebound by Russell Westbrook  
4:00 +2 Russell Westbrook made dunk 50-56
3:53   Out of bounds turnover on Lonzo Ball  
3:47   Personal foul on Jrue Holiday  
3:35   James Harden missed driving layup  
3:33   Defensive rebound by Brandon Ingram  
3:29   Personal foul on Thabo Sefolosha  
3:26 +2 Zion Williamson made layup, assist by Brandon Ingram 52-56
3:26   Shooting foul on James Harden  
3:26   Zion Williamson missed free throw  
3:25   Defensive rebound by James Harden  
3:15   Ben McLemore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:14   HOU team rebound  
3:03   P.J. Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:01   Defensive rebound by Josh Hart  
2:55 +2 Brandon Ingram made layup, assist by Josh Hart 54-56
2:46 +3 Ben McLemore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Russell Westbrook 54-59
2:35 +2 Jrue Holiday made layup 56-59
2:21   Thabo Sefolosha missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:19   Defensive rebound by Josh Hart  
2:06   Brandon Ingram missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:05   Offensive rebound by Josh Hart  
2:01   Brandon Ingram missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:00   Offensive rebound by Zion Williamson  
2:00   Shooting foul on P.J. Tucker  
2:00 +1 Zion Williamson made 1st of 2 free throws 57-59
2:00 +1 Zion Williamson made 2nd of 2 free throws 58-59
1:48   Russell Westbrook missed reverse layup  
1:47   NO team rebound  
1:22   Josh Hart missed floating jump shot  
1:15   Offensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
1:15   Derrick Favors missed dunk  
1:12   Offensive rebound by Zion Williamson  
1:12 +2 Zion Williamson made dunk 60-59
1:01 +3 Ben McLemore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Russell Westbrook 60-62
0:50   Brandon Ingram missed fade-away jump shot  
0:48   Defensive rebound by James Harden  
0:40   Russell Westbrook missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:38   Defensive rebound by Brandon Ingram  
0:29   Josh Hart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:27   Offensive rebound by Zion Williamson  
0:26   Zion Williamson missed layup  
0:23   Offensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
0:26   Derrick Favors missed dunk  
0:25   Offensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
0:19   Jrue Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:17   Defensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
0:01 +3 James Harden made 3-pt. jump shot 60-65