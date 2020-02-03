NY
CLEVELAND (AP) Kevin Love doesn't know what the future holds. All he can do is make the most of the present.

Right now, that's not easy in Cleveland.

Love scored a season-high 33 points in possibly his final home game with the Cavaliers, but Marcus Morris Sr. led the New York Knicks to a 139-134 overtime victory Monday night.

Morris' basket from the left wing gave New York a 135-134 lead with a minute to play. He added another jumper and two free throws on his way to 26 points.

The Cavaliers lost for the 11th time in 12 games. They have dropped 11 straight at home.

Love, the subject of trade rumors ahead of Thursday's deadline, was 12 of 20 from the field. He also grabbed 13 rebounds.

''I don't know what's going to happen,'' Love said. ''We'll let the chips fall. I've been saying that, but I expect to probably finish the season out here and continue to play extremely hard.''

Love hit a jumper to put Cleveland ahead 134-133 with 1:19 left.

Morris missed the morning shoot-around because of an illness. He was 8 of 15 from the field and made all eight of his free throws.

''I've still got a little stomach virus there, but I'm good,'' Morris said.

New York's Elfrid Payton, returning from a one-game suspension, had 17 points, 15 assists and 11 rebounds for his first triple-double of the season.

Cleveland led 118-108 with five minutes to play in regulation, but New York rallied behind Morris, who scored 10 points in the quarter to push the Knicks ahead.

''We took it kind of bitter,'' Morris said of the deficit. ''I told the guys, 'Step up right now, the game is not over.' I got into positions, they got the ball where I needed it, and I just made it happen.''

Julius Randle's layup gave New York a 127-124 lead before Collin Sexton's 3-pointer tied the game with 13 seconds left. Morris missed a jumper, but the Knicks got the rebound and called timeout. Morris' jumper from the left corner rimmed out at the buzzer

Sexton had 29 points for Cleveland, going 11 of 22 from the field. The Cavaliers (13-38) are tied with Atlanta for the worst record in the Eastern Conference.

Cleveland center Tristan Thompson, also the subject of trade rumors, was sidelined by a sore right quad. He worked out on the court before the game and the team announced he was out 45 minutes prior to tip-off.

Coach John Beilein said Thompson got treatment after the shoot-around, but the leg was still bothering him before the game.

TIP-INS

Knicks: Randle (sore quad) was listed as probable, but he scored 20 points. ... Dennis Smith scored 15. ... G Frank Ntilikina (groin) returned after missing two games. He was hurt Jan. 28 at Charlotte.

Cavaliers: Thompson watched the second half from the bench. ... Larry Nance Jr. started at center and scored 18 points. He was hit with a technical for giving a sarcastic thumbs up to an official after not getting a call as the first half ended. ... F Alfonso McKinnie's second 10-day contract expired and he's now a free agent.

A LOOK BACK

The Cavaliers acquired Love from Minnesota in 2014. He was a key part of a team that won the championship in 2016 and made the Finals every year from 2015-18.

''When my time's done here I'll reflect on how amazing it is and was,'' he said. ''I've known so many great people here and had so many great moments.''

SHOWING IMPROVEMENT

The Knicks have won three of five, including two straight on the road. New York won at Indiana on Saturday.

''The way Marcus closed the game was great,'' coach Mike Miller said. ''We did a good job getting him shots where he needed it.''

UP NEXT

Knicks: Host Orlando on Thursday.

Cavaliers: Visit Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

---

1st Quarter
NY Knicks 33
CLE Cavaliers 37

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:37 +3 Darius Garland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Collin Sexton 0-3
11:18   Shooting foul on Cedi Osman  
11:18 +1 Marcus Morris made 1st of 2 free throws 1-3
11:18 +1 Marcus Morris made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-3
11:08   Larry Nance Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:04   Defensive rebound by Reggie Bullock  
10:53   Julius Randle missed jump shot  
10:51   CLE team rebound  
10:37 +2 Collin Sexton made driving layup, assist by Larry Nance Jr. 2-5
10:18 +2 Elfrid Payton made floating jump shot, assist by Taj Gibson 4-5
10:04 +2 Cedi Osman made floating jump shot, assist by Kevin Love 4-7
9:53 +2 Taj Gibson made jump shot, assist by Elfrid Payton 6-7
9:37 +3 Kevin Love made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darius Garland 6-10
9:23   Reggie Bullock missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:21   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
9:14   Shooting foul on Reggie Bullock  
9:14 +1 Collin Sexton made 1st of 2 free throws 6-11
9:14 +1 Collin Sexton made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-12
9:02 +2 Elfrid Payton made floating jump shot 8-12
8:46   Larry Nance Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Taj Gibson  
8:43   Defensive rebound by Elfrid Payton  
8:42   Traveling violation turnover on Elfrid Payton  
8:32   Bad pass turnover on Collin Sexton, stolen by Julius Randle  
8:28   Offensive foul on Julius Randle  
8:28   Turnover on Julius Randle  
8:22   Kevin Love missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:20   Defensive rebound by Taj Gibson  
8:10 +2 Marcus Morris made jump shot 10-12
7:56 +2 Larry Nance Jr. made dunk, assist by Darius Garland 10-14
7:38   Reggie Bullock missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:36   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
7:20 +2 Collin Sexton made fade-away jump shot 10-16
7:02 +2 Taj Gibson made driving layup, assist by Elfrid Payton 12-16
6:44 +3 Cedi Osman made 3-pt. jump shot 12-19
6:30   Julius Randle missed jump shot  
6:27   Defensive rebound by Cedi Osman  
6:14 +3 Kevin Love made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Larry Nance Jr. 12-22
5:49 +2 Reggie Bullock made reverse layup, assist by Elfrid Payton 14-22
5:38   Kevin Love missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:36   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
5:16 +2 Elfrid Payton made driving layup 16-22
5:00 +2 Collin Sexton made jump shot, assist by Larry Nance Jr. 16-24
4:44   Elfrid Payton missed driving layup  
4:42   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
4:41   Bad pass turnover on Kevin Love, stolen by Julius Randle  
4:36 +3 Reggie Bullock made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elfrid Payton 19-24
4:23   Darius Garland missed jump shot  
4:21   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
4:11 +2 Julius Randle made driving layup 21-24
3:53 +2 Kevin Love made jump shot 21-26
3:40 +2 Julius Randle made dunk, assist by Reggie Bullock 23-26
3:26 +2 Collin Sexton made jump shot 23-28
3:16   Shooting foul on John Henson  
3:16   Dennis Smith Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:16   NY team rebound  
3:16   Dennis Smith Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:14   Defensive rebound by John Henson  
3:04   Collin Sexton missed reverse layup  
3:00   Defensive rebound by Damyean Dotson  
2:43 +2 Julius Randle made jump shot, assist by Marcus Morris 25-28
2:35   Kevin Love missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:34   Defensive rebound by Dennis Smith Jr.  
2:15   Marcus Morris missed jump shot  
2:10   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
2:05   Matthew Dellavedova missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:00   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
1:54 +3 Bobby Portis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dennis Smith Jr. 28-28
1:42 +2 Kevin Love made layup, assist by John Henson 28-30
1:42   Shooting foul on Damyean Dotson  
1:42 +1 Kevin Love made free throw 28-31
1:32   Damyean Dotson missed jump shot  
1:31   NY team rebound  
1:17   Personal foul on Bobby Portis  
1:17 +1 Kevin Love made 1st of 2 free throws 28-32
1:17 +1 Kevin Love made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-33
1:06   Kevin II Knox missed driving layup  
1:03   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
0:57 +2 Kevin Love made jump shot 28-35
0:47 +3 Bobby Portis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dennis Smith Jr. 31-35
0:39   Bad pass turnover on Matthew Dellavedova, stolen by Damyean Dotson  
0:39   Personal foul on Kevin Love  
0:32 +2 Bobby Portis made jump shot, assist by Dennis Smith Jr. 33-35
0:11   Kevin Porter missed driving layup  
0:09   Offensive rebound by Kevin Love  
0:09 +2 Kevin Love made dunk 33-37
0:01   Dennis Smith Jr. missed jump shot  
0:01   NY team rebound  

2nd Quarter
NY Knicks 30
CLE Cavaliers 25

Time Team Play Score
11:45   Offensive foul on Kevin II Knox  
11:45   Turnover on Kevin II Knox  
11:34 +3 Kevin Porter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Larry Nance Jr. 33-40
11:19 +3 Kevin II Knox made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dennis Smith Jr. 36-40
11:00   Darius Garland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:57   Defensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
10:50   Bad pass turnover on Dennis Smith Jr., stolen by John Henson  
10:44   Lost ball turnover on Kevin Porter, stolen by Dennis Smith Jr.  
10:44   Personal foul on Kevin Porter  
10:35   Personal foul on John Henson  
10:26   Damyean Dotson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:21   Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
10:02 +2 John Henson made hook shot, assist by Kevin Porter 36-42
9:50   Out of bounds turnover on Bobby Portis  
9:36   Kevin Porter missed jump shot  
9:33   Offensive rebound by Dante Exum  
9:31 +3 Darius Garland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dante Exum 36-45
9:14 +2 Bobby Portis made jump shot, assist by Damyean Dotson 38-45
9:03   Lost ball turnover on Darius Garland, stolen by Dennis Smith Jr.  
9:00 +2 Dennis Smith Jr. made driving dunk 40-45
8:41   Traveling violation turnover on John Henson  
8:29 +2 Mitchell Robinson made alley-oop shot, assist by Kevin II Knox 42-45
8:11   Shooting foul on Mitchell Robinson  
8:11   Kevin Porter missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:11   CLE team rebound  
8:11 +1 Kevin Porter made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-46
7:57   Shooting foul on Darius Garland  
7:57   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
7:57   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
7:57   Dennis Smith Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:57   NY team rebound  
7:57 +1 Dennis Smith Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-46
7:35   Bad pass turnover on Larry Nance Jr., stolen by Dennis Smith Jr.  
7:33 +2 Dennis Smith Jr. made dunk 45-46
7:18   Collin Sexton missed jump shot  
7:15   Defensive rebound by Kevin II Knox  
7:01 +2 Kevin II Knox made driving layup, assist by Frank Ntilikina 47-46
6:41   Personal foul on Frank Ntilikina  
6:34   Kevin Love missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:31   Defensive rebound by Dennis Smith Jr.  
6:25 +2 Dennis Smith Jr. made driving dunk 49-46
6:03 +3 Collin Sexton made 3-pt. jump shot 49-49
5:42   Dennis Smith Jr. missed fade-away jump shot  
5:39   Defensive rebound by Cedi Osman  
5:28   Personal foul on Dennis Smith Jr.  
5:22   Bad pass turnover on Collin Sexton, stolen by Bobby Portis  
5:16   Lost ball turnover on Frank Ntilikina, stolen by Collin Sexton  
5:10   Collin Sexton missed alley-oop shot  
5:07   Defensive rebound by Frank Ntilikina  
5:05 +3 Kevin II Knox made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Frank Ntilikina 52-49
4:50   Traveling violation turnover on Cedi Osman  
4:35   Bobby Portis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:33   Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
4:19 +2 Kevin Love made reverse layup, assist by Collin Sexton 52-51
4:06 +2 Julius Randle made jump shot 54-51
3:54 +2 Larry Nance Jr. made dunk, assist by Dante Exum 54-53
3:33   Elfrid Payton missed floating jump shot  
3:33   NY team rebound  
3:30 +2 Frank Ntilikina made layup, assist by Elfrid Payton 56-53
3:20   Collin Sexton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:17   Defensive rebound by Marcus Morris  
3:11   Marcus Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:09   CLE team rebound  
2:52   Lost ball turnover on Cedi Osman, stolen by Reggie Bullock  
2:47 +2 Frank Ntilikina made layup 58-53
2:33   Darius Garland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:30   Defensive rebound by Frank Ntilikina  
2:28   Frank Ntilikina missed jump shot  
2:21   Offensive rebound by Elfrid Payton  
2:21   Elfrid Payton missed dunk  
2:19   Defensive rebound by Darius Garland  
2:12 +3 Collin Sexton made 3-pt. jump shot 58-56
2:00   Marcus Morris missed jump shot  
1:58   Offensive rebound by Reggie Bullock  
1:56 +2 Elfrid Payton made driving layup 60-56
1:56   Shooting foul on Kevin Love  
1:56   Elfrid Payton missed free throw  
1:53   Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
1:44 +3 Larry Nance Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Collin Sexton 60-59
1:31   Elfrid Payton missed driving layup, blocked by Darius Garland  
1:27   Offensive rebound by Elfrid Payton  
1:25   Julius Randle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:23   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
1:10   Kevin Love missed jump shot  
1:08   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
0:58   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Morris, stolen by Darius Garland  
0:49 +3 Darius Garland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Collin Sexton 60-62
0:37   Personal foul on Larry Nance Jr.  
0:37 +1 Elfrid Payton made 1st of 2 free throws 61-62
0:37   Elfrid Payton missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
0:35   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
0:27   Collin Sexton missed floating jump shot  
0:24   Offensive rebound by Collin Sexton  
0:23   Collin Sexton missed dunk  
0:20   Defensive rebound by Frank Ntilikina  
0:04 +2 Julius Randle made driving layup, assist by Elfrid Payton 63-62
0:00   Larry Nance Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   CLE team rebound  
0:00   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
NY Knicks 32
CLE Cavaliers 38

Time Team Play Score
0:00 +1 Marcus Morris made free throw 64-62
11:47 +2 Marcus Morris made jump shot, assist by Julius Randle 66-62
11:33 +2 Darius Garland made jump shot, assist by Kevin Love 66-64
11:14   Marcus Morris missed jump shot  
11:12   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
10:59 +2 Cedi Osman made floating jump shot, assist by Kevin Love 66-66
10:43   Taj Gibson missed turnaround jump shot  
10:42   Offensive rebound by Taj Gibson  
10:41   Taj Gibson missed dunk  
10:36   Offensive rebound by Taj Gibson  
10:36 +2 Taj Gibson made dunk 68-66
10:12 +2 Larry Nance Jr. made jump shot, assist by Collin Sexton 68-68
9:57 +2 Reggie Bullock made jump shot, assist by Elfrid Payton 70-68
9:47 +3 Cedi Osman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darius Garland 70-71
9:30 +2 Taj Gibson made dunk, assist by Elfrid Payton 72-71
9:16   Shooting foul on Elfrid Payton  
9:16 +1 Kevin Love made 1st of 2 free throws 72-72
9:16 +1 Kevin Love made 2nd of 2 free throws 72-73
9:00   Reggie Bullock missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:57   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
8:53 +2 Collin Sexton made floating jump shot 72-75
8:45   Personal foul on Collin Sexton  
8:38   Julius Randle missed jump shot  
8:33   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
8:26 +2 Larry Nance Jr. made dunk, assist by Cedi Osman 72-77
8:07 +3 Marcus Morris made 3-pt. jump shot 75-77
7:50   Bad pass turnover on Cedi Osman, stolen by Elfrid Payton  
7:45 +2 Elfrid Payton made driving layup, assist by Julius Randle 77-77
7:18