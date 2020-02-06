CLE
OKC

No Text

Schroder scores 30, leads Thunder past Cavaliers 109-103

  • AP
  • Feb 06, 2020

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) Chris Paul told Dennis Schroder to take over, and his backcourt mate listened.

Schroder scored 30 points to help the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 109-103 on Wednesday night.

Schroder had six points in a critical 43-second span late in the game that helped the Thunder grab control. Paul, an All-Star who usually is a primary scoring option late in close games, willingly deferred.

''Chris, he handled it well because he'd seen that I was aggressive, made a couple of shots, free throws, so he was like, `Oh, you have it. Close the game,''' Schroder said. ''When Chris Paul tells you that, it keeps you engaged, you get more energy, you're getting a little hyped, and I finished it off.''

It was Schroder's eighth straight game with at least 20 points. He was a reserve in seven of those games, including this one.

''He's really playing at a high level and he's done a really, really good job for us and he's been a great spark off the bench,'' Thunder coach Billy Donovan said.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 23 points and Danilo Gallinari added 15 for the Thunder, who have won eight of nine.

Gallinari was the subject of trade speculation throughout the day. He chose to focus on the game.

''My parents told me a great thing when I was a little kid - to not read newspapers or follow media,'' Gallinari said. ''I really don't follow any kind of stuff, especially game day.''

Collin Sexton scored 23 points and Kevin Love had 20 for the Cavaliers, who have lost 12 of 13.

''Executing,'' Love said. ''That's our next evolution, is to keep trending that way. And then I believe on the defensive end, just really getting our coverages down. We had some slip-ups tonight where we're kind of looking at each other talking about the game plan, and we just need to make sure that we lock in on that 100 percent.''

The Thunder led 61-53 at halftime behind 15 points from Schroder and 12 from Gilgeous-Alexander and Gallinari. Oklahoma City shot 52.4% before the break.

Cleveland led briefly in the third quarter after an early rally, but the Thunder took an 84-81 lead into the fourth.

Larry Nance Jr.'s dynamic dunk cut Oklahoma City's lead to 89-87.

Schroder was whistled for a technical after he disagreed with an offensive foul call against him with 3:42 remaining and the Thunder leading 95-94. The play was reviewed and the offensive foul was reversed, but the technical still stood. Cleveland tied the game at 95 on a free throw by Love.

Schroder hit two free throws with just under a minute left to put Oklahoma City up by three. After a turnover by Cleveland, Schroder hit a corner 3-pointer with 28.3 seconds remaining to push the lead to 106-100.

''It felt good,'' Schroder said. ''Everybody was standing up already, so I had to make it. It's a lot of pressure, but it felt great.''

Schroder made one of two free throws with 20.1 seconds left. A few seconds later, he forced Sexton into a turnover that sealed the game.

''I think a lot of people will look at the offensive play that he made, the 3 and all that, but that steal that he got on Collin was the play of the game,'' Paul said.

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: F/C Tristan Thompson sat out with a sore right quadriceps. John Henson got the start and finished with 11 rebounds. ... Sexton scored 12 points in the first quarter. ... Nance grabbed 10 rebounds as a reserve.

Thunder: G Terrance Ferguson missed eight straight games for personal reasons and returned to practice this week. Lu Dort got the start, but Ferguson entered in the first quarter. ... Dort finished with four points. Ferguson did not score in 11 minutes.

QUOTABLE

Paul, on reporters asking Ferguson about coming of the bench:

''Y'all asking him about not starting tonight? That's tough. Don't do that to him, you know what I mean? Selfless guy like that who wants to win and stuff like that. So if y'all can - and I know y'all got a job to do - but respect him, too, to not try to put him against his teammate like that.''

Ferguson had started all 36 games he had played in this season.

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: Host the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.

Thunder: Host the Detroit Pistons on Friday.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Quarter
CLE Cavaliers 28
OKC Thunder 29

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:40 +2 Danilo Gallinari made jump shot, assist by Chris Paul 0-2
11:17   Bad pass turnover on Kevin Love, stolen by Chris Paul  
11:12   Personal foul on John Henson  
11:00 +2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made driving layup 0-4
10:45 +2 Darius Garland made jump shot 2-4
10:26   Luguentz Dort missed driving layup  
10:22   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
10:14 +2 Collin Sexton made driving layup 4-4
10:01   Danilo Gallinari missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:57   Defensive rebound by John Henson  
9:48 +3 Collin Sexton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Henson 7-4
9:18   Luguentz Dort missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:15   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
9:09 +3 John Henson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cedi Osman 10-4
8:57 +2 Chris Paul made floating jump shot 10-6
8:57   Shooting foul on Darius Garland  
8:57 +1 Chris Paul made free throw 10-7
8:42   Kevin Love missed jump shot  
8:39   Defensive rebound by Chris Paul  
8:22   Shooting foul on Cedi Osman  
8:22 +1 Danilo Gallinari made 1st of 2 free throws 10-8
8:22 +1 Danilo Gallinari made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-9
8:16   Kevin Love missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:14   Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
8:09 +2 Luguentz Dort made dunk, assist by Danilo Gallinari 10-11
7:57 +2 Collin Sexton made jump shot 12-11
7:48   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:45   Defensive rebound by Cedi Osman  
7:41   Shooting foul on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
7:41 +1 Cedi Osman made 1st of 2 free throws 13-11
7:41   Cedi Osman missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:39   Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
7:28   Personal foul on Cedi Osman  
7:21   Luguentz Dort missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:17   Offensive rebound by Nerlens Noel  
7:17   Out of bounds turnover on Nerlens Noel  
7:00 +2 Kevin Love made layup, assist by Larry Nance Jr. 15-11
6:53 +2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made reverse layup 15-13
6:34   Shooting foul on Chris Paul  
6:34 +1 Kevin Porter made 1st of 2 free throws 16-13
6:34   Kevin Porter missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:31   Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
6:14   Danilo Gallinari missed layup  
6:13   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
6:09   Darius Garland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:06   Defensive rebound by Danilo Gallinari  
5:51 +3 Danilo Gallinari made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 16-16
5:27   Bad pass turnover on Kevin Porter, stolen by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
5:23 +2 Nerlens Noel made alley-oop shot, assist by Chris Paul 16-18
4:54   Kevin Love missed jump shot  
4:52   Defensive rebound by Danilo Gallinari  
4:45   Personal foul on Larry Nance Jr.  
4:45   Danilo Gallinari missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:45   OKC team rebound  
4:45 +1 Danilo Gallinari made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-19
4:31 +2 Collin Sexton made floating jump shot, assist by Darius Garland 18-19
4:15   Danilo Gallinari missed driving layup  
4:10   Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
4:03   Kevin Porter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:59   Offensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
3:58 +2 Kevin Porter made layup, assist by Larry Nance Jr. 20-19
3:58   Shooting foul on Nerlens Noel  
3:58 +1 Kevin Porter made free throw 21-19
3:43 +2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made driving dunk 21-21
3:26   Kevin Love missed floating jump shot, blocked by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
3:25   CLE team rebound  
3:19   Shooting foul on Nerlens Noel  
3:19   John Henson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:19   CLE team rebound  
3:19 +1 John Henson made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-21
3:03   Personal foul on Kevin Porter  
3:03   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:03   OKC team rebound  
3:03 +1 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-22
2:47   Kevin Porter missed driving layup, blocked by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
2:44   Offensive rebound by John Henson  
2:43   John Henson missed dunk  
2:43   Defensive rebound by Dennis Schroder  
2:35 +2 Dennis Schroder made jump shot 22-24
2:12   Collin Sexton missed jump shot  
2:10   Offensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
2:08   John Henson missed layup, blocked by Darius Bazley  
2:08   CLE team rebound  
1:58   Kevin Porter missed jump shot  
1:56   Defensive rebound by Chris Paul  
1:45   Personal foul on Dante Exum  
1:45 +1 Chris Paul made 1st of 2 free throws 22-25
1:45 +1 Chris Paul made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-26
1:24   Larry Nance Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:23   Defensive rebound by Steven Adams  
1:01   Darius Bazley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:58   Defensive rebound by Dante Exum  
0:52 +3 Collin Sexton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dante Exum 25-26
0:32   Bad pass turnover on Dennis Schroder, stolen by Dante Exum  
0:29   Out of bounds turnover on Dante Exum  
0:13 +3 Chris Paul made 3-pt. jump shot 25-29
0:02 +3 Larry Nance Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kevin Porter 28-29
0:00   Chris Paul missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   OKC team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
CLE Cavaliers 25
OKC Thunder 32

Time Team Play Score
11:38 +2 Larry Nance Jr. made fade-away jump shot 30-29
11:18   Darius Bazley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:16   Defensive rebound by Dante Exum  
11:11 +3 Cedi Osman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dante Exum 33-29
10:49 +2 Dennis Schroder made driving layup 33-31
10:39   Traveling violation turnover on Cedi Osman  
10:28   Chris Paul missed floating jump shot  
10:26   Offensive rebound by Steven Adams  
10:21 +2 Dennis Schroder made layup, assist by Steven Adams 33-33
9:56   Out of bounds turnover on Darius Garland  
9:47   Darius Bazley missed driving layup  
9:46   Offensive rebound by Darius Bazley  
9:42   Dennis Schroder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:39   Defensive rebound by John Henson  
9:30   Bad pass turnover on Darius Garland, stolen by Abdel Nader  
9:24   Shooting foul on Cedi Osman  
9:24 +1 Abdel Nader made 1st of 2 free throws 33-34
9:24 +1 Abdel Nader made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-35
9:05   Bad pass turnover on Cedi Osman, stolen by Dennis Schroder  
8:54   Darius Bazley missed driving layup, blocked by John Henson  
8:54   OKC team rebound  
8:52   Dennis Schroder missed jump shot  
8:49   Defensive rebound by Cedi Osman  
8:32   Lost ball turnover on Dante Exum, stolen by Abdel Nader  
8:25 +2 Darius Bazley made driving dunk, assist by Dennis Schroder 33-37
8:25   Shooting foul on John Henson  
8:25 +1 Darius Bazley made free throw 33-38
8:12   Darius Garland missed finger-roll layup  
8:11   Defensive rebound by Nerlens Noel  
8:04 +3 Darius Bazley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dennis Schroder 33-41
7:50 +2 Kevin Love made layup, assist by Matthew Dellavedova 35-41
7:34   Luguentz Dort missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:31   Defensive rebound by Cedi Osman  
7:09   Cedi Osman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:06   Defensive rebound by Danilo Gallinari  
6:50   Shooting foul on Kevin Porter  
6:50 +1 Dennis Schroder made 1st of 2 free throws 35-42
6:50 +1 Dennis Schroder made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-43
6:40   Bad pass turnover on Matthew Dellavedova, stolen by Luguentz Dort  
6:39   Double dribble turnover on Luguentz Dort  
6:31 +2 John Henson made dunk, assist by Matthew Dellavedova 37-43
6:10 +2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made jump shot, assist by Nerlens Noel 37-45
5:46   Lost ball turnover on Kevin Love, stolen by Danilo Gallinari  
5:42 +2 Danilo Gallinari made layup 37-47
5:42   Violation  
5:27 +2 Kevin Love made hook shot, assist by Kevin Porter 39-47
5:17   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed driving layup  
5:16   CLE team rebound  
5:16   Personal foul on Nerlens Noel  
5:04   John Henson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:01   Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
4:54   Luguentz Dort missed driving layup, blocked by John Henson  
4:50   Defensive rebound by Kevin Porter  
4:46 +3 Kevin Love made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kevin Porter 42-47
4:19   Steven Adams missed hook shot  
4:15   Defensive rebound by John Henson  
4:09   Kevin Porter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:07   Defensive rebound by Luguentz Dort  
3:56 +2 Danilo Gallinari made jump shot, assist by Dennis Schroder 42-49
3:34   Matthew Dellavedova missed driving layup  
3:32   Defensive rebound by Steven Adams  
3:25 +2 Dennis Schroder made driving layup 42-51
3:14   Collin Sexton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:12   Offensive rebound by John Henson  
3:08   Kevin Love missed jump shot  
3:06   Defensive rebound by Danilo Gallinari  
3:01   Dennis Schroder missed jump shot  
2:57   Defensive rebound by Matthew Dellavedova  
2:46   Collin Sexton missed jump shot  
2:43   Defensive rebound by Danilo Gallinari  
2:38   Personal foul on Collin Sexton  
2:23 +3 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Steven Adams 42-54
1:57 +3 Kevin Porter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Larry Nance Jr. 45-54
1:48 +2 Dennis Schroder made jump shot 45-56
1:42 +2 Kevin Porter made alley-oop shot, assist by Darius Garland 47-56
1:30   Lost ball turnover on Steven Adams  
1:29   Personal foul on Steven Adams  
1:12 +3 Kevin Love made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Larry Nance Jr. 50-56
0:56   Traveling violation turnover on Danilo Gallinari  
0:41   Offensive foul on Kevin Porter  
0:41   Turnover on Kevin Porter  
0:35 +3 Dennis Schroder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Paul 50-59
0:28 +3 Larry Nance Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Collin Sexton 53-59
0:13 +2 Chris Paul made jump shot 53-61
0:01   Collin Sexton missed driving layup  
0:00   CLE team rebound  
0:00   Larry Nance Jr. missed jump shot  
0:00   CLE team rebound  

3rd Quarter
CLE Cavaliers 28
OKC Thunder 23

Time Team Play Score
11:48 +3 Cedi Osman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kevin Love 56-61
11:22   Steven Adams missed dunk  
11:20   Offensive rebound by Luguentz Dort  
11:20 +2 Luguentz Dort made dunk 56-63
11:02   Collin Sexton missed jump shot  
11:00   Defensive rebound by Steven Adams  
10:55 +3 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Paul 56-66
10:43 +3 Darius Garland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Henson 59-66
10:34   Offensive foul on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
10:34   Turnover on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
10:25   Personal foul on Chris Paul  
10:20   Offensive foul on John Henson  
10:20   Turnover on John Henson  
10:07   Bad pass turnover on Chris Paul, stolen by Kevin Love  
10:03 +2 Collin Sexton made layup, assist by Cedi Osman 61-66
9:44   Steven Adams missed hook shot  
9:42   Defensive rebound by John Henson  
9:34   Cedi Osman missed driving layup  
9:32   Defensive rebound by Steven Adams  
9:27   Out of bounds turnover on Luguentz Dort  
9:16   Kevin Love missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:15   CLE team rebound  
9:15   Personal foul on Chris Paul  
9:11 +3 Darius Garland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cedi Osman 64-66
8:54 +2 Steven Adams made layup, assist by Chris Paul 64-68
8:38   Cedi Osman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:38   Offensive rebound by Kevin Love  
8:38   Kevin Love missed dunk  
8:36   Defensive rebound by Dennis Schroder  
8:22   Dennis Schroder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:19   Defensive rebound by John Henson  
8:09 +2 John Henson made layup, assist by Collin Sexton 66-68
7:56   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed jump shot  