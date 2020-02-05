ORL
BOS

Tatum's 33 points, late flurry lifts Celtics over Magic

  • AP
  • Feb 05, 2020

BOSTON (AP) When the Celtics have needed an offensive lift this season, Jayson Tatum has often been the one to pick up the scoring load.

He did it again to help Boston fend off a Magic team fighting to stay in playoff contention.

Tatum scored 16 of his 33 points in the second half and the Celtics held off Orlando 116-100 on Wednesday night.

Gordon Hayward added 23 points and Jaylen Brown finished with 18 to help Boston win its fifth straight.

It was Tatum's sixth game this season with 30 or more points.

“Just confidence has a lot to do with it - opportunity, and just trying to get better," he said. "Trying to get better in all aspects of my game each year and each summer. Just trying to be a better version of myself than I was last year.”

Orlando pulled within 105-98 with less than three minutes to play on a basket by Nik Vucevic. The Celtics responded with back-to-back 3-pointers by Hayward and Tatum that made it 111-98 with 1:46 left.

Evan Fournier led the Magic with 26 points. Aaron Gordon added 23 points and 10 rebounds. Terrence Ross finished with 18 points. Orlando lost for the sixth time in seven games.

Boston played extremely short-handed with Kemba Walker (sore left knee), Marcus Smart (right quad contusion), Daniel Theis (right ankle sprain) and Robert Williams (left hip edema) all sitting out. Rookie Romeo Langford made his first-career start in Walker's absence.

After being held to three points in the third quarter, Tatum scored 10 straight points to give Boston a 99-91 lead with 6:52 remaining. Then, following a timeout, Tatum led a fast break and found Brown, who threw down a one-handed dunk over Michael Carter-Williams to give the Celtics the game's first double-digit advantage.

“He's an All-Star for a reason," Gordon said of Tatum. “Kemba was out, he stepped up."

Hayward said he and his teammates made up for what they didn't have on the court by playing hard and sticking to the game plan.

“We battled,” Hayward said. “Some of it is just being able to experience playing with each other more and more. We've had guys in and out of the lineup all year, so we kind of get used to that.”

The Magic took an early 12-5 lead in the first quarter before the Celtics closed the period on a 27-12 run.

Tatum was sidelined with a groin strain for Boston's win at Orlando last month. He had the hot hand for the Celtics early, scoring 17 points in the opening 24 minutes as Boston took a 57-56 lead into halftime.

“I think some things have slowed down a little bit,” Tatum said. "I was playing with aggression early in the season, missing a lot of easy shots in the paint. For me it's all about reading the defense and whatever they give me."

TIP-INS

Magic: D.J. Augustin missed his 10th consecutive game with left knee bone irritation.

Celtics: Tatum has scored in double figures in a career-best 37 consecutive games.

EARLY EXIT

Referee Aaron Smith left the court with undisclosed injury in the first quarter and did not return. Officials Leon Wood and Marc Davis completed the game as a two-man crew.

HIGH CEILING

Friday will mark the one-year anniversary of Orlando acquiring Markelle Fultz in a trade with the 76ers.

The Magic couldn’t be happier with how the former No. 1 overall pick is fitting in after two seasons in Philadelphia plagued by injuries and shooting problems.

Fultz played his 50th game of the season Wednesday - more than his first two seasons combined (33). He also entered the game averaging a career-high 11.7 points and team-best 4.8 assists. Magic coach Steve Clifford said he expects both numbers will continue to rise as he continues to get healthy.

“He’s still not 100 percent. If you saw what he has to do every day to get ready to play - as his knee, his shoulder, his wrist get better he’s gonna play better,” Clifford said. “There’s a reason he was the No. 1 pick in a really talented draft class.”

UP NEXT

Magic: Visit Knicks on Thursday.

Celtics: Host Hawks on Friday.

---

Follow Kyle Hightower on Twitter at https://twitter.com/khightower

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

1st Quarter
ORL Magic 24
BOS Celtics 32

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:39 +2 Enes Kanter made driving layup 0-2
11:20 +2 Aaron Gordon made layup, assist by Nikola Vucevic 2-2
11:03   Out of bounds turnover on Romeo Langford  
10:41   Aaron Gordon missed fade-away jump shot  
10:38   Defensive rebound by Romeo Langford  
10:28   Jayson Tatum missed floating jump shot  
10:23   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
10:20 +2 Aaron Gordon made layup 4-2
10:20   Shooting foul on Jayson Tatum  
10:20 +1 Aaron Gordon made free throw 5-2
10:05 +2 Jaylen Brown made jump shot 5-4
9:49 +2 Nikola Vucevic made finger-roll layup, assist by Markelle Fultz 7-4
9:31   Enes Kanter missed driving layup, blocked by Nikola Vucevic  
9:28   Defensive rebound by Markelle Fultz  
9:26 +3 Evan Fournier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markelle Fultz 10-4
9:10   Shooting foul on Aaron Gordon  
9:10   Jaylen Brown missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:10   BOS team rebound  
9:10 +1 Jaylen Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-5
8:52 +2 Markelle Fultz made jump shot 12-5
8:36 +3 Jayson Tatum made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gordon Hayward 12-8
8:14   Evan Fournier missed driving layup, blocked by Romeo Langford  
8:11   Defensive rebound by Enes Kanter  
8:09 +2 Jaylen Brown made jump shot 12-10
7:49   Lost ball turnover on Markelle Fultz, stolen by Enes Kanter  
7:39   Jayson Tatum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:35   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
7:23   Lost ball turnover on Nikola Vucevic, stolen by Jayson Tatum  
7:17   Jayson Tatum missed layup, blocked by Aaron Gordon  
7:17   ORL team rebound  
6:54   Nikola Vucevic missed jump shot  
6:51   Defensive rebound by Jayson Tatum  
6:45 +2 Gordon Hayward made jump shot, assist by Jayson Tatum 12-12
6:19   Aaron Gordon missed jump shot  
6:16   Defensive rebound by Jayson Tatum  
6:05 +2 Gordon Hayward made floating jump shot 12-14
5:59   Full timeout called  
5:43 +2 Nikola Vucevic made turnaround jump shot, assist by Evan Fournier 14-14
5:24   Jaylen Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:21   Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
5:11 +3 Evan Fournier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Gordon 17-14
4:50 +3 Jayson Tatum made 3-pt. jump shot 17-17
4:37   Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Jayson Tatum  
4:34   Defensive rebound by Jaylen Brown  
4:25 +2 Jaylen Brown made finger-roll layup 17-19
4:16   Personal foul on Jaylen Brown  
4:08   Aaron Gordon missed driving layup  
4:04   Defensive rebound by Jaylen Brown  
3:53   Shooting foul on Aaron Gordon  
3:53   Jaylen Brown missed 1st of 3 free throws  
3:53   BOS team rebound  
3:53 +1 Jaylen Brown made 2nd of 3 free throws 17-20
3:53   Jaylen Brown missed 3rd of 3 free throws  
3:50   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
3:42   Nikola Vucevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:39   Defensive rebound by Javonte Green  
3:38   Out of bounds turnover on Javonte Green  
3:28 +2 Nikola Vucevic made hook shot, assist by Michael Carter-Williams 19-20
3:13 +3 Brad Wanamaker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Vincent Poirier 19-23
2:58   Lost ball turnover on Nikola Vucevic, stolen by Brad Wanamaker  
2:54   Lost ball turnover on Javonte Green, stolen by Michael Carter-Williams  
2:41   Michael Carter-Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:39   Defensive rebound by Vincent Poirier  
2:21   Bad pass turnover on Brad Wanamaker, stolen by Terrence Ross  
2:09   Terrence Ross missed jump shot  
2:05   Defensive rebound by Jaylen Brown  
1:56 +2 Gordon Hayward made jump shot 19-25
1:35   Out of bounds turnover on Mo Bamba  
1:24   Gordon Hayward missed jump shot  
1:21   BOS team rebound  
1:15 +3 Grant Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Javonte Green 19-28
0:58 +3 Terrence Ross made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Michael Carter-Williams 22-28
0:45   Shooting foul on Wes Iwundu  
0:45 +1 Jayson Tatum made 1st of 2 free throws 22-29
0:45 +1 Jayson Tatum made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-30
0:28   Shooting foul on Brad Wanamaker  
0:28 +1 Michael Carter-Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 23-30
0:28 +1 Michael Carter-Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-30
0:09   Jayson Tatum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:06   Offensive rebound by Grant Williams  
0:06 +2 Grant Williams made dunk 24-32
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
ORL Magic 32
BOS Celtics 25

Time Team Play Score
11:47   Gary Clark missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:45   Defensive rebound by Grant Williams  
11:35   Jayson Tatum missed driving layup  
11:33   Offensive rebound by Grant Williams  
11:30   Brad Wanamaker missed driving layup, blocked by Mo Bamba  
11:27   Defensive rebound by Mo Bamba  
11:24 +2 Michael Carter-Williams made layup 26-32
11:03   Semi Ojeleye missed layup, blocked by Michael Carter-Williams  
11:04   BOS team rebound  
11:02   Shooting foul on Evan Fournier  
11:02   Jayson Tatum missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:02   BOS team rebound  
11:02 +1 Jayson Tatum made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-33
10:53   Bad pass turnover on Michael Carter-Williams, stolen by Brad Wanamaker  
10:49 +2 Brad Wanamaker made finger-roll layup 26-35
10:36   Shooting foul on Jayson Tatum  
10:36 +1 Michael Carter-Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 27-35
10:36 +1 Michael Carter-Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-35
10:21 +2 Jayson Tatum made finger-roll layup 28-37
10:06 +3 Terrence Ross made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Michael Carter-Williams 31-37
9:43 +3 Grant Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jayson Tatum 31-40
9:31   Bad pass turnover on Michael Carter-Williams, stolen by Javonte Green  
9:15   Bad pass turnover on Jayson Tatum, stolen by Gary Clark  
9:10 +2 Terrence Ross made floating jump shot 33-40
9:10   Shooting foul on Brad Wanamaker  
9:10   Terrence Ross missed free throw  
9:07   Defensive rebound by Semi Ojeleye  
8:58   Lost ball turnover on Brad Wanamaker, stolen by Michael Carter-Williams  
8:47   Mo Bamba missed dunk, blocked by Grant Williams  
8:44   Defensive rebound by Brad Wanamaker  
8:42   Brad Wanamaker missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Terrence Ross  
8:42   Defensive rebound by Evan Fournier  
8:36 +3 Evan Fournier made 3-pt. jump shot 36-40
8:13 +2 Jayson Tatum made finger-roll layup 36-42
7:48   Evan Fournier missed floating jump shot  
7:39   Offensive rebound by Mo Bamba  
7:39 +2 Mo Bamba made dunk 38-42
7:25   Semi Ojeleye missed jump shot  
7:19   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
7:07 +2 Michael Carter-Williams made floating jump shot 40-42
6:54 +2 Romeo Langford made driving layup, assist by Semi Ojeleye 40-44
6:33   Shooting foul on Semi Ojeleye  
6:33   Aaron Gordon missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:33   ORL team rebound  
6:33 +1 Aaron Gordon made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-44
6:17   Bad pass turnover on Jaylen Brown, stolen by Aaron Gordon  
6:11   Out of bounds turnover on Aaron Gordon  
5:59 +3 Semi Ojeleye made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gordon Hayward 41-47
5:37 +2 Aaron Gordon made layup 43-47
5:23   Personal foul on Wes Iwundu  
5:11   Gordon Hayward missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:05   Defensive rebound by Markelle Fultz  
4:55   Nikola Vucevic missed layup, blocked by Enes Kanter  
4:53   Defensive rebound by Enes Kanter  
4:46 +2 Jayson Tatum made reverse layup, assist by Gordon Hayward 43-49
4:35   Out of bounds turnover on Markelle Fultz  
4:22   Jayson Tatum missed floating jump shot  
4:05   Markelle Fultz missed layup  
4:04   Offensive rebound by Michael Carter-Williams  
4:00 +2 Aaron Gordon made dunk, assist by Michael Carter-Williams 45-49
3:42 +2 Enes Kanter made reverse layup, assist by Gordon Hayward 45-51
3:23 +2 Aaron Gordon made driving layup 47-51
3:07 +2 Jayson Tatum made dunk, assist by Enes Kanter 47-53
2:41 +3 Aaron Gordon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Wes Iwundu 50-53
2:41   Shooting foul on Romeo Langford  
2:41   Full timeout called  
2:41 +1 Aaron Gordon made free throw 51-53
2:16   Jayson Tatum missed jump shot  
2:15   Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
2:10 +2 Markelle Fultz made reverse layup, assist by Aaron Gordon 53-53
1:49 +2 Jaylen Brown made jump shot 53-55
1:28   Terrence Ross missed jump shot  
1:25   Defensive rebound by Gordon Hayward  
1:16   Jaylen Brown missed finger-roll layup  
1:14   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
1:10   Personal foul on Romeo Langford  
1:10 +1 Evan Fournier made 1st of 2 free throws 54-55
1:10 +1 Evan Fournier made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-55
0:57 +2 Jaylen Brown made floating jump shot 55-57
0:44   Personal foul on Gordon Hayward  
0:44 +1 Nikola Vucevic made 1st of 2 free throws 56-57
0:44   Nikola Vucevic missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
0:42   Defensive rebound by Jayson Tatum  
0:37   Jayson Tatum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:33   Defensive rebound by Gary Clark  
0:27   Nikola Vucevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:24   Defensive rebound by Grant Williams  
0:00   Grant Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:01   BOS team rebound  
0:00   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
0:00   Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. turnaround jump shot  
0:00   ORL team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
ORL Magic 24
BOS Celtics 30

Time Team Play Score
11:44   Shooting foul on Enes Kanter  
11:44   Nikola Vucevic missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:44   ORL team rebound  
11:44   Nikola Vucevic missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:42   Defensive rebound by Enes Kanter  
11:29   Jayson Tatum missed driving layup  
11:24   Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
11:16   Evan Fournier missed jump shot  
11:13   Defensive rebound by Gordon Hayward  
11:01   Shooting foul on Nikola Vucevic  
11:01 +1 Enes Kanter made 1st of 2 free throws 56-58
11:01   Enes Kanter missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:00   Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
10:52   Shooting foul on Enes Kanter  
10:52   Aaron Gordon missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:52   ORL team rebound  
10:52 +1 Aaron Gordon made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-58
10:38 +2 Jaylen Brown made fade-away jump shot, assist by Jayson Tatum 57-60
10:22   Traveling violation turnover on Nikola Vucevic  
10:09   Jaylen Brown missed jump shot  
10:06   Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
9:58   Shooting foul on Jayson Tatum  
9:58 +1 Aaron Gordon made 1st of 2 free throws 58-60
9:58 +1 Aaron Gordon made 2nd of 2 free throws 59-60
9:45   Jaylen Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:43   ORL team rebound  
9:43   Personal foul on Romeo Langford  
9:33 +3 Wes Iwundu made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Gordon 62-60
9:10   Personal foul on Nikola Vucevic  
9:01 +2 Enes Kanter made reverse layup, assist by Gordon Hayward 62-62
8:48   Markelle Fultz missed driving layup  
8:45   Defensive rebound by Jaylen Brown  
8:39   Jayson Tatum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:36   Offensive rebound by Jaylen Brown  
8:23   Gordon Hayward missed fade-away jump shot  
8:20   Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
8:16   Illegal pick violation turnover on Aaron Gordon  
8:16   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
8:16 +1 Jayson Tatum made free throw 62-63
7:57   Jaylen Brown missed fade-away jump shot  
7:54   Defensive rebound by Evan Fournier  
7:48 +3 Evan Fournier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markelle Fultz 65-63
7:24   Lost ball turnover on Romeo Langford, stolen by Wes Iwundu  
7:19   Evan Fournier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:17   Defensive rebound by Enes Kanter  
7:05