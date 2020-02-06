ORL
Knicks edge Magic 105-103 for third straight win

  • Feb 06, 2020

NEW YORK (AP) The New York Knicks traded their leading scorer Thursday and fired their president two days earlier.

During what should be a time of turbulence, they are playing some of their best basketball of the season.

''Everyone knows we have a job to do. We are still a team. We've still got to keep pushing,'' rookie RJ Barrett said. ''We've still got to play every day and do our jobs and we did that tonight.''

And they left Orlando coach Steve Clifford screaming at the referees at halfcourt and criticizing them afterward for what he said was a lack of awareness in not granting him a timeout on the final possession.

Julius Randle scored 22 points, Taj Gibson had 19 and the Knicks beat the Magic 105-103 for their third straight victory.

Despite trading leading scorer Marcus Morris to the Clippers earlier in the day, the Knicks rallied from 10 down in the fourth quarter to match their longest winning streak of the season.

''They have been such a good group,'' interim coach Mike Miller said, ''the things that we have gone through as a team or the things that we have had individually and how they've been there for each other and how they've stuck together.''

Elfrid Payton had 15 points, nine assists and seven steals for the Knicks, who got Barrett back after he missed nine games with a sprained right ankle. He finished with 12 points.

Nikola Vucevic had 25 points and eight rebounds for the Magic, who lost for the seventh time in eight games. Clifford was trying desperately to get a timeout in the final seconds, but nobody on the court saw him and the Magic couldn't get a shot off.

Clifford screamed at referees Tom Washington, Mitchell Ervin and Evan Scott after the game and had to be held back by Orlando assistant coaches.

He said the officials should have been aware that the Magic, after rebounding a Knicks miss with about 10 seconds left, would likely push the ball in transition and try to call a timeout if that didn't work.

''There's three of them. There's a guy on the baseline and I just saw it. I mean, visibly I called timeout. I don't understand how that timeout's not called. That may cost me, I don't care,'' Clifford said.

''Like, again, when players don't have awareness, you lose. Coaches have poor awareness, that was my fault tonight, you lose. The officials got to have awareness, too. Knowing the rules and knowing the game, and knowing the situation's got to be part of it.''

With the timeout not granted, Evan Fournier ended up losing the ball for Orlando's 21st turnover.

The Knicks scored 30 points in the first quarter and had a 13-point lead in the second, but the Magic surged ahead by outscoring them 36-22 in the third.

Orlando went ahead by 10 in the fourth quarter, but Wayne Ellington hit consecutive 3-pointers and added another later in the period. Payton's 3-pointer tied it before a jumper by Randle and Gibson's dunk gave New York a 100-96 edge with 3:49 to play.

Randle hit another jumper to make it 105-98 with 1:44 to play and the Knicks held on despite not scoring again.

TIP-INS

Magic: The Magic acquired veteran forward James Ennis from the Philadelphia 76ers for a second-round pick in the 2020 draft. Clifford said Ennis would join the team Friday. Also, the Magic waived forward Amile Jefferson. ... Orlando had won seven of the last nine meetings.

Knicks: Ellington and Reggie Bullock both had 12 points.

MOVING MORRIS

The Knicks received swingman Maurice Harkless and a 2020 first-round pick from the Clippers, and the draft rights to guard Issuf Sanon from Washington in the deal for Morris, who is fifth in the league in 3-point percentage. It gives the Knicks seven first-round selections in the next four years.

PRESIDENTIAL PLANS

The Knicks plan to hire agent Leon Rose to take over their basketball operations, a person with knowledge of the details said. Rose will replace Steve Mills, who was fired as team president on Tuesday, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because talks are ongoing.

Madison Square Garden executive chairman James Dolan said in a statement he hopes to wrap up his search for a new president quickly.

''I am not selling, but I am determined to find the right leader for the Knicks who will ensure the long-term success of the team, just as we did with the hiring of Rangers President John Davidson,'' Dolan said.

UP NEXT

Magic: Host Milwaukee on Saturday.

Knicks: Visit Detroit on Saturday.

---

1st Quarter
ORL Magic 19
NY Knicks 30

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:41 +2 Markelle Fultz made driving layup 2-0
11:27   Elfrid Payton missed driving layup  
11:25   NY team rebound  
11:15 +2 Taj Gibson made turnaround jump shot 2-2
10:50   Bad pass turnover on Aaron Gordon, stolen by Elfrid Payton  
10:45 +2 Reggie Bullock made driving layup 2-4
10:32 +2 Nikola Vucevic made floating jump shot, assist by Markelle Fultz 4-4
10:16   Reggie Bullock missed jump shot  
10:15   Defensive rebound by Khem Birch  
10:06   Markelle Fultz missed fade-away jump shot  
10:04   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
9:58 +2 Elfrid Payton made driving layup 4-6
9:35   Lost ball turnover on Khem Birch, stolen by Elfrid Payton  
9:25   Julius Randle missed driving layup  
9:23   Defensive rebound by Khem Birch  
9:18   Aaron Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:16   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
9:07   Personal foul on Aaron Gordon  
9:01 +2 Julius Randle made floating jump shot, assist by Elfrid Payton 4-8
8:43   Aaron Gordon missed jump shot  
8:40   Defensive rebound by Elfrid Payton  
8:37   Violation  
8:30   Shooting foul on Khem Birch  
8:30 +1 Julius Randle made 1st of 2 free throws 4-9
8:30 +1 Julius Randle made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-10
8:19   Personal foul on Taj Gibson  
8:11   Aaron Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:09   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
8:01   Bad pass turnover on Elfrid Payton, stolen by Nikola Vucevic  
7:55 +2 Markelle Fultz made dunk, assist by Aaron Gordon 6-10
7:39 +2 Julius Randle made driving layup 6-12
7:16 +2 Markelle Fultz made driving layup, assist by Aaron Gordon 8-12
7:05   Frank Ntilikina missed floating jump shot  
7:03   Defensive rebound by Evan Fournier  
6:53   Lost ball turnover on Markelle Fultz, stolen by Elfrid Payton  
6:49 +2 Taj Gibson made dunk, assist by Frank Ntilikina 8-14
6:25   Bad pass turnover on Nikola Vucevic, stolen by Reggie Bullock  
6:20   Violation  
6:14 +2 Frank Ntilikina made layup, assist by Julius Randle 8-16
6:03 +3 Evan Fournier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markelle Fultz 11-16
5:42   Taj Gibson missed turnaround jump shot  
5:40   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
5:18   Nikola Vucevic missed jump shot  
5:15   Defensive rebound by R.J. Barrett  
5:07 +2 Mitchell Robinson made jump shot, assist by R.J. Barrett 11-18
4:56 +3 Nikola Vucevic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Terrence Ross 14-18
4:42 +2 Elfrid Payton made reverse layup, assist by Julius Randle 14-20
4:32   Lost ball turnover on Markelle Fultz, stolen by Elfrid Payton  
4:28 +2 Elfrid Payton made driving layup 14-22
4:26   Violation  
4:14   Aaron Gordon missed jump shot  
4:12   ORL team rebound  
4:07   Terrence Ross missed jump shot  
4:03   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
3:48   R.J. Barrett missed jump shot, blocked by Terrence Ross  
3:48   NY team rebound  
3:45   Julius Randle missed fade-away jump shot, blocked by Terrence Ross  
3:43   Defensive rebound by Terrence Ross  
3:29   Nikola Vucevic missed layup, blocked by Julius Randle  
3:27   Defensive rebound by Dennis Smith Jr.  
3:24 +2 Mitchell Robinson made alley-oop shot, assist by Dennis Smith Jr. 14-24
3:06   Lost ball turnover on Michael Carter-Williams, stolen by Dennis Smith Jr.  
3:02 +2 R.J. Barrett made reverse layup, assist by Dennis Smith Jr. 14-26
2:48 +2 Michael Carter-Williams made driving layup, assist by Terrence Ross 16-26
2:36   Kevin II Knox missed floating jump shot  
2:33   Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
2:29   Aaron Gordon missed layup, blocked by Julius Randle  
2:28   Defensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
2:15   Dennis Smith Jr. missed jump shot  
2:13   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
2:08 +3 Terrence Ross made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Michael Carter-Williams 19-26
1:50 +2 Julius Randle made jump shot, assist by Dennis Smith Jr. 19-28
1:37   Offensive foul on Nikola Vucevic  
1:37   Turnover on Nikola Vucevic  
1:25   R.J. Barrett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:22   Defensive rebound by Michael Carter-Williams  
1:12   Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:10   Defensive rebound by R.J. Barrett  
1:05   Personal foul on Michael Carter-Williams  
1:00   Offensive foul on Dennis Smith Jr.  
1:00   Turnover on Dennis Smith Jr.  
0:47   Terrence Ross missed jump shot, blocked by Mitchell Robinson  
0:44   Offensive rebound by Terrence Ross  
0:43   Wes Iwundu missed jump shot  
0:41   NY team rebound  
0:41   Personal foul on Mo Bamba  
0:41   R.J. Barrett missed 1st of 2 free throws  
0:41   NY team rebound  
0:41 +1 R.J. Barrett made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-29
0:34   Personal foul on Mitchell Robinson  
0:26   Mo Bamba missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:23   Defensive rebound by Dennis Smith Jr.  
0:02   Shooting foul on Wes Iwundu  
0:02   R.J. Barrett missed 1st of 2 free throws  
0:02   NY team rebound  
0:02 +1 R.J. Barrett made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-30
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
ORL Magic 28
NY Knicks 24

Time Team Play Score
11:47   Bad pass turnover on Dennis Smith Jr., stolen by Michael Carter-Williams  
11:34   Traveling violation turnover on Terrence Ross  
11:19   Kevin II Knox missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:17   ORL team rebound  
11:10   Shooting foul on Wayne Ellington  
11:10 +1 Evan Fournier made 1st of 2 free throws 20-30
11:10 +1 Evan Fournier made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-30
10:53   Dennis Smith Jr. missed driving layup  
10:49   Defensive rebound by Terrence Ross  
10:46   Shooting foul on Kevin II Knox  
10:46 +1 Mo Bamba made 1st of 2 free throws 22-30
10:46 +1 Mo Bamba made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-30
10:27   Bobby Portis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:25   Defensive rebound by Terrence Ross  
10:18   Gary Clark missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:16   Defensive rebound by Wayne Ellington  
10:11   Personal foul on Gary Clark  
10:04 +2 Bobby Portis made hook shot 23-32
9:50   Evan Fournier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:49   Defensive rebound by Kevin II Knox  
9:44   Kevin II Knox missed driving layup, blocked by Gary Clark  
9:43   NY team rebound  
9:37   Wayne Ellington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:33   Defensive rebound by Gary Clark  
9:21   Lost ball turnover on Mo Bamba, stolen by Mitchell Robinson  
9:17   Wayne Ellington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:15   Offensive rebound by Bobby Portis  
9:11   Shooting foul on Mo Bamba  
9:11 +1 Dennis Smith Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 23-33
9:11   Dennis Smith Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:10   Defensive rebound by Mo Bamba  
8:59   Personal foul on Mitchell Robinson  
8:46 +2 Evan Fournier made turnaround jump shot 25-33
8:32   Bobby Portis missed hook shot  
8:30   Offensive rebound by Taj Gibson  
8:28   Taj Gibson missed dunk  
8:26   Offensive rebound by Taj Gibson  
8:26 +2 Taj Gibson made dunk 25-35
8:19 +2 Michael Carter-Williams made driving layup 27-35
8:19   Shooting foul on Dennis Smith Jr.  
8:19 +1 Michael Carter-Williams made free throw 28-35
7:58 +3 Wayne Ellington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dennis Smith Jr. 28-38
7:47   Personal foul on Wayne Ellington  
7:47 +1 Evan Fournier made 1st of 2 free throws 29-38
7:47 +1 Evan Fournier made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-38
7:35   Wayne Ellington missed jump shot, blocked by Michael Carter-Williams  
7:33   Defensive rebound by Evan Fournier  
7:15   Gary Clark missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:13   Defensive rebound by Kevin II Knox  
7:06   Bobby Portis missed jump shot  
7:04   Defensive rebound by Terrence Ross  
6:53   Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:51   Defensive rebound by Bobby Portis  
6:42 +2 Taj Gibson made dunk, assist by Elfrid Payton 30-40
6:23   Michael Carter-Williams missed floating jump shot  
6:21   Offensive rebound by Michael Carter-Williams  
6:17 +3 Gary Clark made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Michael Carter-Williams 33-40
6:01 +2 Julius Randle made turnaround jump shot 33-42
5:38   Shooting foul on Julius Randle  
5:38   Aaron Gordon missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:38   ORL team rebound  
5:38   Aaron Gordon missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:34   Defensive rebound by R.J. Barrett  
5:13   Julius Randle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:11   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
5:01 +2 Markelle Fultz made layup, assist by Wes Iwundu 35-42
4:54   Reggie Bullock missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:52   Defensive rebound by Wes Iwundu  
4:48   Shooting foul on Reggie Bullock  
4:48 +1 Wes Iwundu made 1st of 2 free throws 36-42
4:48 +1 Wes Iwundu made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-42
4:36 +2 Taj Gibson made jump shot, assist by R.J. Barrett 37-44
4:14   Michael Carter-Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:11   Defensive rebound by Taj Gibson  
3:59 +3 R.J. Barrett made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elfrid Payton 37-47
3:35   Bad pass turnover on Markelle Fultz  
3:20 +2 Taj Gibson made jump shot, assist by R.J. Barrett 37-49
3:01   Wes Iwundu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:59   Defensive rebound by Reggie Bullock  
2:54   Shooting foul on Markelle Fultz  
2:54   R.J. Barrett missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:54   NY team rebound  
2:54 +1 R.J. Barrett made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-50
2:36 +3 Aaron Gordon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nikola Vucevic 40-50
2:20   Julius Randle missed driving layup  
2:19   ORL team rebound  
2:19   Personal foul on Julius Randle  
2:19 +1 Markelle Fultz made 1st of 2 free throws 41-50
2:19 +1 Markelle Fultz made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-50
2:04   Taj Gibson missed driving layup  
2:02   Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
1:57   Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:54   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
1:46   Elfrid Payton missed jump shot  
1:47   NY team rebound  
1:47   Personal foul on Evan Fournier  
1:32   Elfrid Payton missed driving layup, blocked by Nikola Vucevic  
1:32   Offensive rebound by Elfrid Payton  
1:32   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
1:22   Bad pass turnover on Nikola Vucevic, stolen by Elfrid Payton  
1:18   Bad pass turnover on Reggie Bullock, stolen by Terrence Ross  
1:04 +2 Nikola Vucevic made fade-away jump shot 44-50
1:04   Shooting foul on Taj Gibson  
1:04 +1 Nikola Vucevic made free throw 45-50
0:53   Reggie Bullock missed jump shot  
0:51   Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
0:40   Evan Fournier missed driving layup  
0:38   Offensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
0:38 +2 Nikola Vucevic made dunk 47-50
0:35 +2 R.J. Barrett made driving layup 47-52
0:35   Shooting foul on Nikola Vucevic  
0:35   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
0:35 +1 Reggie Bullock made free throw 47-53
0:35 +1 R.J. Barrett made free throw 47-54
0:11   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
0:02   Bobby Portis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   Defensive rebound by Markelle Fultz  
0:00   Markelle Fultz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   ORL team rebound  
0:00   End of period  