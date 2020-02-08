HOU
PHOENIX (AP) Kelly Oubre Jr. was one of many Phoenix Suns players who had their names floated in trade rumors over the past week. But the trade deadline came and went, nobody was moved, and by Friday morning's shootaround there was a mini-celebration that everyone was still around.

''The first thing we said when we saw each other this morning was `We made it!''' Oubre said.

The good vibes continued several hours later when the Suns played one of their best games of the season in a 127-91 victory over the Houston Rockets. Oubre scored a career-high 39 points and Devin Booker added 33.

''I don't want to get too high on the hog, but I thought that was a really good effort from our guys,'' Suns coach Monty Williams said. ''There was a sense of urgency from the tip to play with great effort. That was pleasing for me.''

The Suns poured in 46 points in the first quarter and led the rest of the way, turning back a handful of Houston rallies. The Rockets were playing without All-Star guard Russell Westbrook, who was held out for rest one night after Houston beat the Los Angeles Lakers.

The 24-year-old Oubre had a stellar game on his bobblehead night, hitting a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Suns a 97-73 lead going into the fourth quarter. He shot 14 of 19 from the field, including 7 of 9 from 3-point range.

''My teammates were passing me the ball,'' Oubre said. ''I was just playing within the coach's system, being in attack mode, staying aggressive. I'm honored, but we've got another one tomorrow.''

The Suns snapped a four-game losing streak overall and a 13-game losing streak against the Rockets that dates to 2016.

James Harden led the Rockets with 32 points despite not playing in the fourth quarter because the Suns were well ahead. He finished 9 of 19 from the field and made five 3-pointers.

''They played better than we did,'' Houston coach Mike D'Antoni said. ''Their athleticism, their freshness just overwhelmed us and we were dead-legged, couldn't make threes. Just all kinds of little things.''

The Suns jumped out to a 46-26 lead by the end of the first quarter, shooting 17 of 20 from the field, including 8 of 10 from 3-point range. Booker scored 18 points and Oubre had 10.

Houston bounced back in the second quarter, cutting the deficit to 65-55 by halftime. Harden scored 25 points in the first half, including 16 in the second quarter. The Rockets cut the Suns' lead to 65-59 early in the third quarter, but couldn't get any closer.

''In games like this you've got to jump on teams. It was kind of going back and forth and they kind of blitzed us,'' Harden said. ''We tried to fight our way back. It was just too much.''

The Suns shot 56% from the field for the game, including 15 of 31 (48%) on 3-pointers. Phoenix improved to 21-31 for the season while Houston fell to 33-19.

SMALL BALL SPUTTERS

The Rockets have had some success over the past week with abnormally small lineups, including one game where nobody listed over 6-foot-6 played. The undersized approach didn't work against the Suns.

Houston went small again against Phoenix, though the Rockets did start the recently-acquired 6-foot-8 Robert Covington. The Suns won the rebound battle 51-29 and had a 50-36 advantage on points in the paint.

TIP-INS

Rockets: Westbrook didn't play one night after scoring 41 points against the Lakers on 17-of-28 shooting from the field. ... Houston shot just 34% from the field against the Suns, including 11 of 48 (23%) on 3-pointers.

Suns: Phoenix has a long list of injured players, including guard Tyler Johnson (right knee soreness) and forwards Dario Saric (left ankle sprain), Aron Baynes (left hip soreness) and Frank Kaminsky III (right patella stress fracture). ... Rookie forward Cameron Johnson played on Friday after missing 10 games with a right quad contusion. ... Booker scored his 33 points in just 29 minutes.

UP NEXT

The Rockets return home to host Utah on Sunday.

The Suns host Denver on Saturday.

1st Quarter
HOU Rockets 26
PHO Suns 46

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:48   3-second violation turnover on Deandre Ayton  
11:36 +2 Eric Gordon made driving layup 2-0
11:23 +2 Deandre Ayton made alley-oop shot, assist by Ricky Rubio 2-2
11:15   Eric Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:11   Defensive rebound by Ricky Rubio  
10:56 +2 Kelly Oubre Jr. made layup, assist by Deandre Ayton 2-4
10:45   Shooting foul on Mikal Bridges  
10:45 +1 James Harden made 1st of 3 free throws 3-4
10:45 +1 James Harden made 2nd of 3 free throws 4-4
10:45 +1 James Harden made 3rd of 3 free throws 5-4
10:33 +3 Mikal Bridges made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ricky Rubio 5-7
10:14 +3 Robert Covington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Danuel House Jr. 8-7
9:53   Out of bounds turnover on Deandre Ayton  
9:45   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:43   Offensive rebound by Danuel House Jr.  
9:37   P.J. Tucker missed floating jump shot, blocked by Deandre Ayton  
9:34   Defensive rebound by Devin Booker  
9:30 +3 Ricky Rubio made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mikal Bridges 8-10
9:21 +3 Danuel House Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot 11-10
9:08 +3 Kelly Oubre Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Deandre Ayton 11-13
8:58   Robert Covington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:55   Defensive rebound by Devin Booker  
8:42 +2 Deandre Ayton made turnaround jump shot, assist by Devin Booker 11-15
8:30   P.J. Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:28   HOU team rebound  
8:13   Danuel House Jr. missed fade-away jump shot  
8:12   Defensive rebound by Mikal Bridges  
8:05 +3 Devin Booker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ricky Rubio 11-18
7:42   Shooting foul on Deandre Ayton  
7:42 +1 James Harden made 1st of 2 free throws 12-18
7:42 +1 James Harden made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-18
7:34 +3 Devin Booker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ricky Rubio 13-21
7:13 +2 P.J. Tucker made layup, assist by James Harden 15-21
7:02   Devin Booker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:59   Defensive rebound by James Harden  
6:55   Eric Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:53   Defensive rebound by Devin Booker  
6:44 +3 Kelly Oubre Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot 15-24
6:30   Shooting foul on Deandre Ayton  
6:30 +1 Eric Gordon made 1st of 2 free throws 16-24
6:30 +1 Eric Gordon made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-24
6:15   Out of bounds turnover on Devin Booker  
6:03   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:01   Defensive rebound by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
5:55 +2 Kelly Oubre Jr. made floating jump shot 17-26
5:46   Danuel House Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:43   Defensive rebound by Cheick Diallo  
5:38 +2 Mikal Bridges made layup, assist by Ricky Rubio 17-28
5:38   Shooting foul on Danuel House Jr.  
5:38 +1 Mikal Bridges made free throw 17-29
5:19   Austin Rivers missed driving layup, blocked by Cheick Diallo  
5:16   Defensive rebound by Mikal Bridges  
5:12   Lost ball turnover on Devin Booker, stolen by James Harden  
5:08   Ben McLemore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:04   Defensive rebound by Devin Booker  
4:46   Devin Booker missed jump shot, blocked by P.J. Tucker  
4:46   PHO team rebound  
4:43   Bad pass turnover on Elie Okobo, stolen by Danuel House Jr.  
4:39   Austin Rivers missed layup, blocked by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
4:39   HOU team rebound  
4:21 +3 Austin Rivers made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ben McLemore 20-29
4:09   Cameron Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:07   Defensive rebound by Danuel House Jr.  
4:00   Shooting foul on Elie Okobo  
4:00 +1 James Harden made 1st of 2 free throws 21-29
4:00 +1 James Harden made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-29
3:49   Shooting foul on Thabo Sefolosha  
3:49 +1 Devin Booker made 1st of 2 free throws 22-30
3:49 +1 Devin Booker made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-31
3:36   Traveling violation turnover on Ben McLemore  
3:17 +3 Elie Okobo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devin Booker 22-34
2:50 +2 James Harden made floating jump shot, assist by Danuel House Jr. 24-34
2:38   Out of bounds turnover on Jevon Carter  
2:16   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:15   Defensive rebound by Cheick Diallo  
2:08 +2 Cheick Diallo made layup, assist by Elie Okobo 24-36
1:56   Lost ball turnover on Austin Rivers, stolen by Cameron Johnson  
1:51 +3 Devin Booker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jevon Carter 24-39
1:35   James Harden missed driving layup  
1:34   Defensive rebound by Devin Booker  
1:29 +2 Devin Booker made layup 24-41
1:10   Eric Gordon missed driving layup  
1:07   Offensive rebound by Thabo Sefolosha  
1:07 +2 Thabo Sefolosha made dunk 26-41
0:51 +2 Devin Booker made driving layup 26-43
0:37   Eric Gordon missed driving layup, blocked by Cheick Diallo  
0:34   Defensive rebound by Jevon Carter  
0:19 +2 Devin Booker made running Jump Shot 26-45
0:19   Shooting foul on Robert Covington  
0:19 +1 Devin Booker made free throw 26-46
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
HOU Rockets 29
PHO Suns 19

Time Team Play Score
11:48   Bad pass turnover on Thabo Sefolosha, stolen by Mikal Bridges  
11:43   Personal foul on Eric Gordon  
11:37   Bad pass turnover on Kelly Oubre Jr., stolen by Eric Gordon  
11:31   Out of bounds turnover on Thabo Sefolosha  
11:19 +2 Deandre Ayton made dunk, assist by Elie Okobo 26-48
11:01 +2 Thabo Sefolosha made reverse layup, assist by Eric Gordon 28-48
10:44   Deandre Ayton missed turnaround jump shot, blocked by Thabo Sefolosha  
10:41   Defensive rebound by Eric Gordon  
10:38   Shooting foul on Jevon Carter  
10:38 +1 Austin Rivers made 1st of 2 free throws 29-48
10:38 +1 Austin Rivers made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-48
10:26   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed driving layup  
10:24   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
10:16   Personal foul on Ricky Rubio  
10:08   Robert Covington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:05   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
9:58   Deandre Ayton missed jump shot  
9:55   Defensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
9:46   Austin Rivers missed driving layup, blocked by Deandre Ayton  
9:46   HOU team rebound  
9:37   Austin Rivers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:33   Defensive rebound by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
9:28   Shooting foul on Danuel House Jr.  
9:28 +1 Kelly Oubre Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 30-49
9:28 +1 Kelly Oubre Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-50
9:22   James Harden missed layup, blocked by Mikal Bridges  
9:20   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
9:06   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:04   Defensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
8:53 +2 Robert Covington made driving layup, assist by James Harden 32-50
8:45   Lost ball turnover on Kelly Oubre Jr., stolen by P.J. Tucker  
8:37 +2 James Harden made driving layup 34-50
8:23 +3 Kelly Oubre Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Deandre Ayton 34-53
8:05 +3 Ben McLemore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Harden 37-53
7:53 +2 Mikal Bridges made layup, assist by Ricky Rubio 37-55
7:37   Ben McLemore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:33   Offensive rebound by Ben McLemore  
7:29   Danuel House Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:25   Offensive rebound by Robert Covington  
7:21   Danuel House Jr. missed driving layup  
7:20   Defensive rebound by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
7:12   Deandre Ayton missed hook shot  
7:10   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
7:02 +3 James Harden made 3-pt. jump shot 40-55
6:37   Bad pass turnover on Ricky Rubio, stolen by Ben McLemore  
6:25 +3 James Harden made 3-pt. jump shot 43-55
5:56   Mikal Bridges missed driving layup  
5:54   Offensive rebound by Mikal Bridges  
5:51   Devin Booker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:44   Defensive rebound by Danuel House Jr.  
5:41 +2 Robert Covington made alley-oop shot, assist by Danuel House Jr. 45-55
5:24 +2 Kelly Oubre Jr. made fade-away jump shot 45-57
5:00   Lost ball turnover on James Harden, stolen by Mikal Bridges  
4:51   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:47   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
4:39 +3 James Harden made 3-pt. jump shot 48-57
4:18   Devin Booker missed driving layup, blocked by P.J. Tucker  
4:16   Offensive rebound by Devin Booker  
4:15   Mikal Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:13   Defensive rebound by James Harden  
4:10 +2 Ben McLemore made layup, assist by James Harden 50-57
3:50   Cameron Johnson missed driving layup  
3:48   Defensive rebound by Danuel House Jr.  
3:41 +2 James Harden made driving layup 52-57
3:28 +3 Devin Booker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elie Okobo 52-60
3:10   P.J. Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:07   Defensive rebound by Elie Okobo  
3:05   Personal foul on James Harden  
2:57   Personal foul on Austin Rivers  
2:45   Devin Booker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:40   Offensive rebound by Cameron Johnson  
2:37   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed driving layup, blocked by James Harden  
2:37   Team rebound  
2:26 +3 James Harden made 3-pt. jump shot 55-60
2:08   Cameron Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:05   Defensive rebound by Danuel House Jr.  
1:50   Robert Covington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:47   Defensive rebound by Devin Booker  
1:29 +2 Cheick Diallo made hook shot 55-62
1:15   P.J. Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:13   Defensive rebound by Elie Okobo  
0:53   Devin Booker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:51   Defensive rebound by Austin Rivers  
0:42   Robert Covington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:39   Defensive rebound by Cameron Johnson  
0:31   Out of bounds turnover on Devin Booker  
0:26   Lost ball turnover on James Harden, stolen by Elie Okobo  
0:02   Shooting foul on Robert Covington  
0:02 +1 Devin Booker made 1st of 3 free throws 55-63
0:02 +1 Devin Booker made 2nd of 3 free throws 55-64
0:02 +1 Devin Booker made 3rd of 3 free throws 55-65
0:00   Robert Covington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   HOU team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
HOU Rockets 18
PHO Suns 32

Time Team Play Score
11:44   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
11:44 +1 James Harden made free throw 56-65
11:37 +2 James Harden made driving layup, assist by P.J. Tucker 58-65
11:20   Personal foul on James Harden  
11:15   Ricky Rubio missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:11   Defensive rebound by Danuel House Jr.  
11:04   Shooting foul on Mikal Bridges  
11:04 +1 James Harden made 1st of 2 free throws 59-65
11:04   James Harden missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:02   Defensive rebound by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
10:46 +2 Kelly Oubre Jr. made jump shot, assist by Ricky Rubio 59-67
10:26   Bad pass turnover on James Harden, stolen by Mikal Bridges  
10:23 +2 Kelly Oubre Jr. made dunk, assist by Ricky Rubio 59-70
10:23   Full timeout called  
10:09   P.J. Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:07   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
9:55   Personal foul on Robert Covington  
9:53   Offensive foul on Deandre Ayton  
9:53   Turnover on Deandre Ayton  
9:42   Bad pass turnover on James Harden, stolen by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
9:38   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed dunk  
9:36   Offensive rebound by Devin Booker  
9:36   Devin Booker missed driving layup, blocked by Austin Rivers  
9:36   HOU team rebound  
9:17   Out of bounds turnover on P.J. Tucker  
9:01 +2 Devin Booker made layup, assist by Deandre Ayton 59-71
9:01   Shooting foul on James Harden  
9:01 +1 Devin Booker made free throw 59-72
8:50   Danuel House Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:50   PHO team rebound  
8:33   Bad pass turnover on Devin Booker, stolen by Danuel House Jr.  
8:29 +2 Robert Covington made layup, assist by James Harden 61-72
8:10 +2 Ricky Rubio made jump shot 61-74
7:51   Austin Rivers missed 3-pt. jump shot