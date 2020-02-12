ATL
Cavaliers end 12-game home skid, beat Hawks 127-105

  • Feb 12, 2020

CLEVELAND (AP) Tristan Thompson scored 27 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Larry Nance Jr. had a career-high 23 points, and the Cleveland Cavaliers broke a 12-game home losing streak, defeating the Atlanta Hawks 127-105 on Wednesday night.

Cleveland, coming off the worst home loss in franchise history, went ahead midway through the first quarter and won at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for the first time since beating the Hawks on Dec. 23.

Cleveland was routed 133-92 by the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday and had lost 13 of 14 overall.

Nance, starting in place of the injured Kevin Love, had 12 rebounds. Andre Drummond scored 14 points and had 15 rebounds. Drummond, acquired from Detroit at the trade deadline, has had a double-double in both games with Cleveland.

Collin Sexton, added to the Rising Stars roster this week, scored 23 points.

Trae Young scored 27 points and had 12 assists for the Hawks, who rallied after trailing 86-63 midway through the third quarter. Atlanta cut the lead to nine in the fourth, but got no closer.

Atlanta's All-Star guard was 8 of 17 from from the field. John Collins scored 23 points and rookie Cam Reddish had 16.

The Hawks (15-41) are trying to hold off the Cavaliers (14-40) for the worst record in the Eastern Conference. Both teams played their final game before the All-Star break .

The Cavaliers finally remembered what it's like to have fun during a game with highlight-reel plays that brought Cleveland's bench players and the crowd to their feet several times.

Thompson added a personal flurry in the second quarter. The 6-foot-9 center hit 3-pointers from the top of the key on back-to-back possessions and ran upcourt with his arms in the air. He drove into the lane and finished with a resounding dunk the next time down the court.

Drummond later dribbled upcourt after grabbing a rebound, passed to Darius Garland, who made an underhand lob pass to Nance for a dunk.

Thompson added another 3-pointer in the closing minutes. Rookie Kevin Porter Jr. scored 18 points

Hawks center Dewayne Dedmon made his first start since being acquired from Sacramento on Feb. 6, but was limited to 18 minutes and had four fouls.

TIP-INS

Hawks: Dedmon's return moved C Damian Jones to a reserve role. ... C Clint Capela (plantar fasciitis) and F Skal Labissiere (left knee) were out.

Cavaliers: Love didn't play because of a sore right Achilles. Coach John Beilein said he slightly injured the Achilles last week and played with the soreness Sunday. ... Thompson is 7 for 23 on 3-pointers in his career.

HALL OF FAME SALUTE

Hawks forward Vince Carter, likely playing his final game in Cleveland, was given a long ovation during a photo presentation on the video board before the second quarter. Carter waved to the crowd and pointed to Cleveland's bench, exchanging hugs with several players.

UP NEXT

Hawks: host Miami on Feb. 20.

Cavaliers: visit Washington on Feb. 21.

--

1st Quarter
ATL Hawks 19
CLE Cavaliers 33

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:44   Collin Sexton missed floating jump shot  
11:41   Defensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon  
11:28   John Collins missed alley-oop shot, blocked by Andre Drummond  
11:24   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
11:21   Andre Drummond missed layup, blocked by DeWayne Dedmon  
11:17   Offensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
11:18   Shooting foul on DeWayne Dedmon  
11:18 +1 Larry Nance Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 0-1
11:18 +1 Larry Nance Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-2
10:56   Traveling violation turnover on Trae Young  
10:42   Lost ball turnover on Collin Sexton, stolen by Trae Young  
10:39   Trae Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:35   Defensive rebound by Cedi Osman  
10:30 +2 Darius Garland made floating jump shot, assist by Cedi Osman 0-4
10:13   DeWayne Dedmon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:11   Defensive rebound by Cedi Osman  
10:05   Collin Sexton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:00   Offensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
10:00 +2 Andre Drummond made dunk 0-6
9:52   Shooting foul on Cedi Osman  
9:52 +1 De'Andre Hunter made 1st of 2 free throws 1-6
9:52   De'Andre Hunter missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:50   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
9:45   Personal foul on DeWayne Dedmon  
9:34   Darius Garland missed floating jump shot  
9:32   Defensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter  
9:24   Trae Young missed jump shot  
9:22   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
9:14   Andre Drummond missed driving layup  
9:11   Offensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
9:09   Personal foul on John Collins  
9:04   Cedi Osman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:01   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
8:54   Personal foul on Andre Drummond  
8:47 +2 Damian Jones made dunk, assist by Trae Young 3-6
8:41   Out of bounds turnover on Darius Garland  
8:31   Damian Jones missed layup  
8:31   ATL team rebound  
8:23   De'Andre Hunter missed floating jump shot, blocked by Andre Drummond  
8:20   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
8:10   Out of bounds turnover on Cedi Osman  
8:01   Kevin Huerter missed floating jump shot  
7:57   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
7:55   Bad pass turnover on Andre Drummond, stolen by John Collins  
7:52 +2 John Collins made alley-oop shot, assist by Trae Young 5-6
7:42   Darius Garland missed floating jump shot  
7:40   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
7:29 +3 Kevin Huerter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trae Young 8-6
7:08   Offensive foul on Andre Drummond  
7:08   Turnover on Andre Drummond  
7:08   Full timeout called  
6:49 +3 Trae Young made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kevin Huerter 11-6
6:35   Cedi Osman missed floating jump shot  
6:30   Offensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
6:30 +2 Andre Drummond made dunk 11-8
6:22   Out of bounds turnover on John Collins  
6:09 +2 Kevin Porter made floating jump shot 11-10
5:48   Kevin Huerter missed floating jump shot  
5:46   Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
5:42 +2 Tristan Thompson made dunk, assist by Darius Garland 11-12
5:31   Trae Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:29   Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
5:13 +3 Larry Nance Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darius Garland 11-15
5:01   Offensive foul on De'Andre Hunter  
5:01   Turnover on De'Andre Hunter  
4:47 +2 Tristan Thompson made dunk, assist by Kevin Porter 11-17
4:29 +2 John Collins made dunk, assist by Trae Young 13-17
4:11   Shooting foul on Trae Young  
4:11 +1 Darius Garland made 1st of 2 free throws 13-18
4:11 +1 Darius Garland made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-19
3:58   John Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:55   Defensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
3:47   Darius Garland missed finger-roll layup  
3:43   Defensive rebound by Cam Reddish  
3:43   Shooting foul on Larry Nance Jr.  
3:43   Cam Reddish missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:43   ATL team rebound  
3:43 +1 Cam Reddish made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-19
3:30 +2 Collin Sexton made reverse layup 14-21
3:15 +2 John Collins made alley-oop shot, assist by Cam Reddish 16-21
3:08 +2 Collin Sexton made finger-roll layup 16-23
2:50   Personal foul on Dante Exum  
2:42   Cam Reddish missed floating jump shot  
2:42   CLE team rebound  
2:27   Collin Sexton missed floating jump shot  
2:25   Offensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
2:25   Tristan Thompson missed dunk  
2:18 +2 Dante Exum made driving layup 16-25
2:01   Bruno Fernando missed hook shot  
1:58   Defensive rebound by Kevin Porter  
1:52   Kevin Porter missed floating jump shot  
1:50   Offensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
1:48   Tristan Thompson missed reverse layup, blocked by Bruno Fernando  
1:44   Offensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
1:38 +2 Collin Sexton made driving layup 16-27
1:23   Jeff Teague missed floating jump shot  
1:20   Defensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
1:13 +2 Kevin Porter made reverse layup 16-29
1:13   Shooting foul on Cam Reddish  
1:13 +1 Kevin Porter made free throw 16-30
0:55   Vince Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:52   Defensive rebound by Dante Exum  
0:45 +3 Collin Sexton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dante Exum 16-33
0:30   Cam Reddish missed driving layup  
0:27   Offensive rebound by Bruno Fernando  
0:25   Cam Reddish missed layup  
0:21   Offensive rebound by Vince Carter  
0:21 +3 Vince Carter made 3-pt. jump shot 19-33
0:01   Alfonzo McKinnie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:01   Offensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  

2nd Quarter
ATL Hawks 29
CLE Cavaliers 32

Time Team Play Score
11:45   Jeff Teague missed jump shot  
11:43   Offensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon  
11:41 +2 DeWayne Dedmon made dunk 21-33
11:21 +2 Tristan Thompson made hook shot, assist by Collin Sexton 21-35
11:05   Vince Carter missed driving layup  
11:02   Defensive rebound by Alfonzo McKinnie  
10:53   Tristan Thompson missed hook shot  
10:51   Defensive rebound by Brandon Goodwin  
10:49   Personal foul on Alfonzo McKinnie  
10:45   Offensive foul on DeWayne Dedmon  
10:45   Turnover on DeWayne Dedmon  
10:22   Kevin Porter missed jump shot  
10:19   Defensive rebound by Cam Reddish  
10:14 +3 Cam Reddish made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brandon Goodwin 24-35
9:59   Collin Sexton missed finger-roll layup  
9:57   Defensive rebound by Vince Carter  
9:48   Bad pass turnover on John Collins, stolen by Dante Exum  
9:43 +2 Kevin Porter made dunk, assist by Dante Exum 24-37
9:26   John Collins missed turnaround jump shot  
9:24   Defensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
9:19   Personal foul on Jeff Teague  
9:09 +3 Tristan Thompson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Collin Sexton 24-40
8:51 +2 Kevin Huerter made turnaround jump shot 26-40
8:31 +3 Tristan Thompson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Collin Sexton 26-43
8:18   Personal foul on Dante Exum  
8:10 +3 Cam Reddish made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trae Young 29-43
7:55 +2 Tristan Thompson made driving dunk, assist by Collin Sexton 29-45
7:51   Full timeout called  
7:40 +3 De'Andre Hunter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trae Young 32-45
7:23   Bad pass turnover on Collin Sexton, stolen by De'Andre Hunter  
7:20 +2 John Collins made dunk, assist by Cam Reddish 34-45
7:01 +2 Collin Sexton made floating jump shot 34-47
6:47   Bad pass turnover on Trae Young, stolen by Alfonzo McKinnie  
6:44 +2 Alfonzo McKinnie made finger-roll layup 34-49
6:30   Shooting foul on Collin Sexton  
6:30   Trae Young missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:30   ATL team rebound  
6:30 +1 Trae Young made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-49
6:10 +2 Tristan Thompson made jump shot, assist by Kevin Porter 35-51
6:03 +2 John Collins made alley-oop shot, assist by Trae Young 37-51
5:36   Alfonzo McKinnie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:33   Defensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter  
5:30   Offensive foul on John Collins  
5:30   Turnover on John Collins  
5:23 +2 Andre Drummond made floating jump shot, assist by Darius Garland 37-53
5:07   Cam Reddish missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:04   Offensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter  
5:02 +3 De'Andre Hunter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Collins 40-53
4:53   Personal foul on John Collins  
4:43 +2 Darius Garland made floating jump shot 40-55
4:37   Kevin Huerter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:34   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
4:28   Cedi Osman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:24   Defensive rebound by Damian Jones  
4:20   Personal foul on Kevin Porter  
4:11   De'Andre Hunter missed driving layup, blocked by Cedi Osman  
4:05   Offensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter  
4:09   De'Andre Hunter missed dunk  
4:01   Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
3:58   Larry Nance Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:55   CLE team rebound  
3:53   Bad pass turnover on Cedi Osman, stolen by Damian Jones  
3:49   Bad pass turnover on Kevin Huerter, stolen by Kevin Porter  
3:44 +2 Larry Nance Jr. made alley-oop shot, assist by Kevin Porter 40-57
3:42   Full timeout called  
3:29   Traveling violation turnover on De'Andre Hunter  
3:16   Larry Nance Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:13   Defensive rebound by Kevin Huerter  
3:08   Kevin Huerter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:05   Offensive rebound by Damian Jones  
3:01   Kevin Huerter missed floating jump shot, blocked by Larry Nance Jr.  
2:57   Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
2:55   Bad pass turnover on Larry Nance Jr., stolen by Trae Young  
2:51   Trae Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:49   Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
2:44   Darius Garland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:40   Defensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter  
2:34   De'Andre Hunter missed jump shot  
2:30   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
2:17   Offensive foul on Darius Garland  
2:17   Turnover on Darius Garland  
2:06   De'Andre Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:03   Offensive rebound by Damian Jones  
2:02 +2 Damian Jones made dunk 42-57
1:45 +2 Andre Drummond made driving layup 42-59
1:45   Shooting foul on Damian Jones  
1:45 +1 Andre Drummond made free throw 42-60
1:27   Kevin Huerter missed floating jump shot  
1:24   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
1:22 +2 Larry Nance Jr. made alley-oop shot, assist by Darius Garland 42-62
1:14   Personal foul on Larry Nance Jr.  
1:14 +1 Trae Young made 1st of 2 free throws 43-62
1:14 +1 Trae Young made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-62
1:00   Cedi Osman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:58   Defensive rebound by Trae Young  
0:43   Offensive foul on Kevin Huerter  
0:43   Turnover on Kevin Huerter  
0:37   Personal foul on Kevin Huerter  
0:37 +1 Collin Sexton made 1st of 2 free throws 44-63
0:37   Collin Sexton missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
0:36   Defensive rebound by Damian Jones  
0:30   Personal foul on Collin Sexton  
0:30 +1 Trae Young made 1st of 2 free throws 45-63
0:30 +1 Trae Young made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-63
0:06   Collin Sexton missed turnaround jump shot  
0:02   Offensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
0:06 +2 Tristan Thompson made dunk 46-65
0:00 +2 Trae Young made floating jump shot 48-65
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
ATL Hawks 32
CLE Cavaliers 33

Time Team Play Score
11:47   Trae Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:44   Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
11:30   Shooting foul on Kevin Huerter  
11:30 +1 Larry Nance Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 48-66
11:30 +1 Larry Nance Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-67
11:19   De'Andre Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:16   Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
11:09   Bad pass turnover on Larry Nance Jr., stolen by DeWayne Dedmon  
11:03 +3 De'Andre Hunter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trae Young 51-67
10:38 +3 Larry Nance Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Collin Sexton 51-70
10:23 +3 Kevin Huerter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Collins 54-70
10:09   Larry Nance Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:06   Defensive rebound by Trae Young  
9:58 +3 DeWayne Dedmon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trae Young 57-70
9:42 +2 Collin Sexton made fade-away jump shot 57-72
9:28 +2 Trae Young made floating jump shot 59-72
9:22   Personal foul on DeWayne Dedmon  
9:07   Darius Garland missed driving layup  
9:05   Offensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
9:03   Cedi Osman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:01   Defensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter  
8:56   Trae Young missed driving layup, blocked by Darius Garland  
8:56   CLE team rebound  
8:43 +2