Mitchell scores 26, Jazz beats the Heat 116-101

  • AP
  • Feb 13, 2020

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Facing Miami's tough zone defense a second time, the Utah Jazz finally figured it out.

The Jazz balanced patience and aggression. They attacked the rim and kept the ball moving as much as possible to prevent getting bogged down and forcing bad shots.

The result was a 116-101 victory over the Heat on Wednesday night.

''There is a point in the game where you can either go one of two ways,'' guard Donovan Mitchell said. ''We just wanted to attack, put the pressure on and keep it going. You can get teams on their heels and you can kind of relax and let them kind of gain the momentum back.''

Mitchell did his part to press the attack. He scored 26 points on 9-of-16 shooting while getting it done inside and out. He shot over 50% from the field for a second consecutive game.

''I made it a focus just to keep getting to the rim and putting pressure on the rim,'' Mitchell said.

Bojan Bogdanovic added 22 points and Jordan Clarkson chipped in 21 points off the bench for the Jazz. Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 20 rebounds as Utah won its fourth straight game.

Jimmy Butler scored 25 points to lead the Heat. Duncan Robinson added 18 points and Jae Crowder chipped in 15 off the bench.

Miami capped off its five-game road trip with a 1-4 record.

''Nobody wants to go 1-4 on the road trip, but it doesn't take the eternal optimist to see there's some good things going on in this locker room,'' Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. ''We'll get this thing right, get our game together for this final push. It should be exciting.''

Miami built the largest lead during a back-and-forth first half. Butler, Kendrick Nunn and Robinson each scored a basket during an 8-0 run that put the Heat up 52-43.

Utah closed the gap in the third quarter and overtook Miami. Gobert tipped in a basket and Mitchell drove for a layup on back-to-back possessions to spark a 18-7 run. The Jazz scored on seven straight possessions during the run - capped by a layup and pair of free throws by Tony Bradley for a 79-72 lead.

''We were just tougher mentally in the second half,'' Gobert said. ''They're a very physical team and I feel like in the first half we were complaining a lot. ... They were being more physical than us.''

Robinson and Crowder drained back-to-back 3-pointers and Crowder added a pair of free throws to pull Miami within two at 87-85. Clarkson kept the Heat from regaining the lead, hitting a pair of 3-pointers less than a minute apart as part of a 9-0 run. The second 3-pointer gave Utah a 96-85 lead with 8:08 remaining.

Miami never got closer than seven points. After Andre Iguodala hit a 3-pointer to cut the Jazz lead to 106-99, Utah scored on four consecutive possessions, punctuated by a dunk by Gobert that made it 116-101 with 1:31 remaining.

''We're not a bad team, but we're not where we wanna be at just yet,'' Butler said. ''That's OK. I think, moving forward, we just continue to get better, and figure out a way to win games, especially on the road.''

TURNING BACK TURNOVERS

Miami's zone flustered the Jazz offense early. Utah committed five turnovers within the first nine minutes and had given up 14 points on nine turnovers by halftime. That changed in the second half.

The Jazz committed six turnovers over the final two quarters. Utah gave up zero points off those turnovers. One thing that changed was the Jazz became more precise with passing and ball movement in the second half. Too many first half passes were off-target, even when they weren't turnovers and slowed down the ball. That was not a problem after halftime.

''Our guys have done a better job of trying to recognize where the turnovers are coming and correcting it,'' Jazz coach Quin Snyder said. ''That's the primary thing. I want us to stay aggressive.''

TRIPLE THREAT

Robinson made at least five 3-pointers for the fourth straight game for Miami after going 6 of 13 from the perimeter. He has knocked down 191 3-pointers while shooting 43.8% from outside. His percentage ranks best among the top 10 NBA players in made 3-pointers this season.

TIP INS

Heat: Crowder has made 12 3-pointers in three games since being acquired by the Heat. He has shot 60% from the perimeter during that stretch. . Bam Adebayo finished with a team-high 11 rebounds. . Miami held the Jazz to three fastbreak points.

Jazz: Gobert blocked his 100th shot of the season in the first quarter. He has at least 100 blocks in each of the last six seasons. . Joe Ingles dished out a team-high nine assists. . Utah outscored Miami 16-0 in second-chance points through the first three quarters.

UP NEXT

Heat visit the Atlanta Hawks on Feb. 20.

Jazz host the San Antonio Spurs on Feb. 21.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

1st Quarter
MIA Heat 28
UTA Jazz 25

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:43   Bam Adebayo missed jump shot  
11:41   Defensive rebound by Donovan Mitchell  
11:23   Shooting foul on Derrick Jones Jr.  
11:23 +1 Donovan Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws 0-1
11:23 +1 Donovan Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-2
11:14 +2 Jimmy Butler made floating jump shot, assist by Bam Adebayo 2-2
10:50   Joe Ingles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:46   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler  
10:39   Kendrick Nunn missed reverse layup, blocked by Rudy Gobert  
10:39   MIA team rebound  
10:30   Bam Adebayo missed floating jump shot  
10:26   Offensive rebound by Jimmy Butler  
10:25   Jimmy Butler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:22   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
10:09   Donovan Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:07   Defensive rebound by Kendrick Nunn  
9:53   Kendrick Nunn missed jump shot  
9:51   Defensive rebound by Donovan Mitchell  
9:44   Bad pass turnover on Donovan Mitchell, stolen by Duncan Robinson  
9:41 +2 Kendrick Nunn made dunk, assist by Duncan Robinson 4-2
9:26   Bad pass turnover on Bojan Bogdanovic, stolen by Bam Adebayo  
9:21   Violation  
9:11   Bad pass turnover on Bam Adebayo, stolen by Donovan Mitchell  
8:56 +2 Rudy Gobert made layup, assist by Joe Ingles 4-4
8:37   Kendrick Nunn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:34   Defensive rebound by Bojan Bogdanovic  
8:15 +2 Bojan Bogdanovic made driving layup, assist by Joe Ingles 4-6
8:00 +2 Jimmy Butler made driving layup 6-6
7:48   Personal foul on Duncan Robinson  
7:37   Joe Ingles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:35   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
7:27   Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:24   Defensive rebound by Joe Ingles  
7:09   Lost ball turnover on Royce O'Neale, stolen by Kendrick Nunn  
7:02 +2 Kendrick Nunn made jump shot 8-6
6:37 +2 Bojan Bogdanovic made driving layup 8-8
6:26   Shooting foul on Rudy Gobert  
6:26   Full timeout called  
6:26 +1 Jimmy Butler made 1st of 2 free throws 9-8
6:26 +1 Jimmy Butler made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-8
6:03 +3 Donovan Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rudy Gobert 10-11
5:37 +2 Jimmy Butler made turnaround jump shot 12-11
5:22   Bojan Bogdanovic missed jump shot, blocked by Derrick Jones Jr.  
5:22   UTA team rebound  
5:21 +3 Bojan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donovan Mitchell 12-14
5:05   Goran Dragic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:01   Defensive rebound by Bojan Bogdanovic  
4:55   Jordan Clarkson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:51   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
4:48   Shooting foul on Bojan Bogdanovic  
4:48 +1 Bam Adebayo made 1st of 2 free throws 13-14
4:48   Bam Adebayo missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:45   Defensive rebound by Donovan Mitchell  
4:38 +3 Royce O'Neale made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donovan Mitchell 13-17
4:23   Personal foul on Jordan Clarkson  
4:12   Kendrick Nunn missed floating jump shot  
4:10   Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
4:09   Bad pass turnover on Royce O'Neale, stolen by Bam Adebayo  
4:05 +3 Jae Crowder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bam Adebayo 16-17
3:43 +2 Donovan Mitchell made floating jump shot 16-19
3:30   Jae Crowder missed jump shot  
3:27   Defensive rebound by Donovan Mitchell  
3:18   Bad pass turnover on Donovan Mitchell, stolen by Kendrick Nunn  
3:13 +2 Jae Crowder made layup, assist by Kendrick Nunn 18-19
2:59 +2 Jordan Clarkson made floating jump shot, assist by Bojan Bogdanovic 18-21
2:52   Full timeout called  
2:40   Jimmy Butler missed fade-away jump shot  
2:36   Defensive rebound by Tony Bradley  
2:27   Jordan Clarkson missed floating jump shot  
2:26   Offensive rebound by Jordan Clarkson  
2:25 +2 Jordan Clarkson made reverse layup 18-23
2:14 +2 Goran Dragic made jump shot 20-23
1:48   Georges Niang missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:44   Defensive rebound by Goran Dragic  
1:32 +3 Andre Iguodala made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jae Crowder 23-23
1:22   Royce O'Neale missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:18   Defensive rebound by Kelly Olynyk  
1:10   Kelly Olynyk missed jump shot  
1:07   Defensive rebound by Tony Bradley  
0:59   Jordan Clarkson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:55   Defensive rebound by Duncan Robinson  
0:51 +2 Goran Dragic made floating jump shot, assist by Duncan Robinson 25-23
0:35 +2 Tony Bradley made reverse layup, assist by Jordan Clarkson 25-25
0:35   Shooting foul on Kelly Olynyk  
0:35   Tony Bradley missed free throw  
0:34   Defensive rebound by Andre Iguodala  
0:17 +3 Duncan Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andre Iguodala 28-25
0:02   Emmanuel Mudiay missed driving layup  
0:00   Defensive rebound by Andre Iguodala  
0:00   Andre Iguodala missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   MIA team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
MIA Heat 24
UTA Jazz 22

Time Team Play Score
11:39 +2 Jordan Clarkson made driving layup, assist by Joe Ingles 28-27
11:22 +2 Goran Dragic made jump shot 30-27
11:22   Shooting foul on Tony Bradley  
11:22 +1 Goran Dragic made free throw 31-27
11:05   Joe Ingles missed jump shot  
11:04   MIA team rebound  
10:51   Goran Dragic missed reverse layup, blocked by Tony Bradley  
10:48   Defensive rebound by Tony Bradley  
10:40   Shooting foul on Andre Iguodala  
10:40 +1 Georges Niang made 1st of 2 free throws 31-28
10:40 +1 Georges Niang made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-29
10:31 +3 Duncan Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Goran Dragic 34-29
10:08   Joe Ingles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:05   Defensive rebound by Goran Dragic  
9:58   Bad pass turnover on Goran Dragic, stolen by Joe Ingles  
9:48 +3 Jordan Clarkson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joe Ingles 34-32
9:30   Andre Iguodala missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:28   Defensive rebound by Jordan Clarkson  
9:24   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Clarkson, stolen by Kelly Olynyk  
9:18 +2 Jae Crowder made alley-oop shot, assist by Duncan Robinson 36-32
9:06   Georges Niang missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:02   Defensive rebound by Jae Crowder  
8:54   Goran Dragic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:52   Defensive rebound by Emmanuel Mudiay  
8:44   Traveling violation turnover on Georges Niang  
8:29   Andre Iguodala missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:25   Defensive rebound by Jordan Clarkson  
8:12 +2 Georges Niang made reverse layup 36-34
8:03   Personal foul on Jordan Clarkson  
8:00 +3 Duncan Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bam Adebayo 39-34
7:48 +2 Rudy Gobert made hook shot, assist by Bojan Bogdanovic 39-36
7:35   Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:32   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
7:26   Donovan Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:22   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
7:10   Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:08   UTA team rebound  
7:08   Full timeout called  
6:47 +2 Jordan Clarkson made jump shot, assist by Donovan Mitchell 39-38
6:23 +2 Bam Adebayo made floating jump shot, assist by Jimmy Butler 41-38
6:09   Royce O'Neale missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:06   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler  
5:53 +2 Jimmy Butler made jump shot 43-38
5:38   Bad pass turnover on Donovan Mitchell, stolen by Jae Crowder  
5:32   Shooting foul on Bojan Bogdanovic  
5:32   Full timeout called  
5:32 +1 Jimmy Butler made 1st of 2 free throws 44-38
5:32   Jimmy Butler missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:31   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
5:08   Donovan Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:05   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
4:58   Kendrick Nunn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:56   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
4:50   Personal foul on Jae Crowder  
4:37 +2 Donovan Mitchell made driving layup 44-40
4:13   Kendrick Nunn missed jump shot  
4:11   Defensive rebound by Bojan Bogdanovic  
4:07   Rudy Gobert missed layup, blocked by Kendrick Nunn  
4:03   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
4:03   Personal foul on Royce O'Neale  
3:52   Bam Adebayo missed jump shot  
3:49   Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
3:42   Personal foul on Jae Crowder  
3:34   Personal foul on Derrick Jones Jr.  
3:26   Rudy Gobert missed layup  
3:25   Offensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
3:24 +3 Donovan Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Royce O'Neale 44-43
3:22   Full timeout called  
3:05 +2 Jimmy Butler made layup 46-43
2:51   Bojan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:48   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
2:35   Jimmy Butler missed jump shot, blocked by Rudy Gobert  
2:32   Offensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
2:29   Jimmy Butler missed fade-away jump shot  
2:27   Defensive rebound by Bojan Bogdanovic  
2:22   Bad pass turnover on Bojan Bogdanovic, stolen by Bam Adebayo  
2:11 +2 Kendrick Nunn made jump shot 48-43
1:50   Rudy Gobert missed driving layup, blocked by Bam Adebayo  
1:50   MIA team rebound  
1:35 +3 Duncan Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bam Adebayo 51-43
1:18   Personal foul on Duncan Robinson  
1:18   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
1:18 +1 Jimmy Butler made free throw 52-43
1:18 +1 Joe Ingles made 1st of 2 free throws 52-44
1:18 +1 Joe Ingles made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-45
1:07   Traveling violation turnover on Duncan Robinson  
0:52   Bojan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:48   Defensive rebound by Kendrick Nunn  
0:39   Kendrick Nunn missed hook shot  
0:37   Defensive rebound by Donovan Mitchell  
0:31 +2 Rudy Gobert made alley-oop shot, assist by Joe Ingles 52-47
0:06   Jimmy Butler missed 3-pt. turnaround jump shot  
0:04   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
0:00   Joe Ingles missed driving layup, blocked by Bam Adebayo  
0:00   UTA team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
MIA Heat 22
UTA Jazz 32

Time Team Play Score
11:48   Rudy Gobert missed layup  
11:47   Offensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
11:47 +2 Rudy Gobert made dunk 52-49
11:29   Kendrick Nunn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:25   Defensive rebound by Bojan Bogdanovic  
11:13   Bojan Bogdanovic missed turnaround jump shot  
11:10   Defensive rebound by Derrick Jones Jr.  
11:03 +2 Jimmy Butler made layup 54-49
10:42   Personal foul on Duncan Robinson  
10:35   Turnover  
10:28   Bojan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:24   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
10:17   Kendrick Nunn missed jump shot  
10:14   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
10:04 +2 Bojan Bogdanovic made turnaround jump shot 54-51
10:04   Shooting foul on Kendrick Nunn  
10:04 +1 Bojan Bogdanovic made free throw 54-52
9:47 +2 Jimmy Butler made running Jump Shot 56-52
9:47   Shooting foul on Rudy Gobert  
9:47 +1 Jimmy Butler made free throw 57-52
9:36   Personal foul on Derrick Jones Jr.  
9:34 +3 Royce O'Neale made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joe Ingles 57-55
9:17 +2 Bam Adebayo made driving dunk, assist by Kendrick Nunn 59-55
8:58 +2 Bojan Bogdanovic made floating jump shot, assist by Joe Ingles 59-57
8:48 +3 Kendrick Nunn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bam Adebayo 62-57
8:27 +2 Donovan Mitchell made driving layup 62-59
8:11   Bam Adebayo missed floating jump shot  
8:11   UTA team rebound  
8:11   Personal foul on Duncan Robinson  
7:55   Joe Ingles missed floating jump shot  
7:53   Offensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
7:53 +2 Rudy Gobert made dunk 62-61
7:52   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
7:52 +1 Kendrick Nunn made free throw 63-61
7:40 +2 Jimmy Butler made finger-roll layup 65-61
7:24   Joe Ingles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:20   MIA team rebound  
7:07   Personal foul on Joe Ingles  
6:54   Jimmy Butler missed reverse layup  
6:52   Defensive rebound by Joe Ingles  
6:48   Donovan Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:43   Offensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
6:42   Bad pass turnover on Rudy Gobert, stolen by Derrick Jones Jr.  
6:38   Offensive foul on Jimmy Butler  
6:38   Turnover on Jimmy Butler  
6:38   Full timeout called  
6:22   Bojan Bogdanovic missed floating jump shot  
6:16   Offensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
6:16 +2 Rudy Gobert made dunk 65-63
5:56   Bam Adebayo missed hook shot  
5:54   Defensive rebound by Bojan Bogdanovic  
5:47 +2 Donovan Mitchell made driving layup, assist by Bojan Bogdanovic 65-65
5:34   Shooting foul on Rudy Gobert  
5:34   Goran Dragic missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:34   MIA team rebound  
5:34   Goran Dragic missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:29   Offensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
5:21   Bad pass turnover on Jimmy Butler, stolen by Royce O'Neale  
5:17   Donovan Mitchell missed jump shot  
5:13   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
5:09   Full timeout called  
4:56 +2 Bam Adebayo made jump shot, assist by Goran Dragic 67-65
4:41   Out of bounds turnover on Bojan Bogdanovic  
4:29   Bam Adebayo missed jump shot  
4:26   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
4:18   Personal foul on Derrick Jones Jr.  
4:18   Royce O'Neale missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:18   UTA team rebound  
4:18 +1 Royce O'Neale made 2nd of 2 free throws