Barnes makes 7 3-pointers in Kings' win over Grizzlies

  • Feb 21, 2020

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) Five days after winning the 3-point competition during All-Star weekend, Buddy Hield’s free throw shooting made the difference for Sacramento and has the Kings pondering a potential late run at the postseason.

That might be a lofty aspiration for a team still 11 games under .500, but Hield wants his teammates to embrace it as much as possible.

Harrison Barnes scored a season-high 32 points and matched his career high with seven 3, De’Aaron Fox added 26 and Sacramento beat the Memphis Grizzlies 129-125 on Thursday night.

"No matter what you have to try to start this second part of the season with a win," Hield said. "Every game is a must-win and (we) have to play every game like our back is against the wall if we want to make things interesting, and we can."

Hield, who joined Peja Stojakovic as the only Kings to win the NBA's 3-point contest, added 20 points, including four free throws in the final seconds.

“It’s fun,” Hield said of his clutch free throws. “It’s what you live for, to be in that situation for your team.”

Kent Bazemore scored 18 as the Kings won their fourth straight against the Grizzlies at home.

De’Anthony Melton scored 24 and Ja Morant had 19 for the Grizzlies.

Memphis trailed by 15 early in the fourth quarter but took advantage of Sacramento’s struggles at the free throw line and caught a break when Melton was fouled by Barnes attempting a 3-pointer with 7.5 seconds remaining.

Melton made all three free throws to pull the Grizzlies within 125-124.

After Hield sank two free throws for Sacramento, Morant made one then intentionally threw the second off the front of the rim but was called for a lane violation.

“It’s just one of those games where we couldn’t keep up with the runs until the fourth quarter. That’s where we came up with some big stops,” Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said. “We had great production from a lot of different guys off the bench to help us when we may have been struggling from that starting group.”

Hield made two more free throws to seal the win for the Kings.

“We were playing some pretty good basketball before we left, so to come out and see that our guys came back locked in ready to go to me shows how they’ve been all year long,” Sacramento coach Luke Walton said. “They’re going to keep playing hard, they’re going to keep fighting, keep trying to get better.”

The Kings looked fresh coming off the All-Star break, particularly Barnes.

Sporting a much more noticeable beard that he intends to keep until Sacramento gets to .500 or the season ends, Barnes made his first four shots and eight of 10 while going 6-for-6 on 3s in the first half, including a buzzer beater that made it 70-61.

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: Memphis is winless in Sacramento since Dec. 31, 2017. … The Grizzlies are 8-2 when Kyle Anderson starts. Anderson had 12 points and five rebounds. … Jaren Jackson Jr. scored eight straight in the third quarter. That matched his total against Portland in the final game before the All-Star break.

Kings: Jabari Parker had a rough debut in Sacramento after being acquired from Atlanta in exchange for Dwayne Dedmon. Parker missed his first five shots and scored four points. … The 70 points matched a season-high for a half. The Kings put up 70 in the second half against the Spurs on Feb. 8.

GOOD CHALLENGE

Sacramento led 117-113 when Fox was whistled for his fourth foul. After Walton challenged the call and it was overturned, Fox made a step-back 3-pointer.

GILES DEFENSE

Harry Giles has been getting more playing time for the Kings and came up big in the fourth quarter with a pair of blocked shots. He also took a charge that helped stop Memphis’ momentum.

“He gives us a toughness and an edge when he’s playing that way,” Walton said. “He deserved and earned to be on the court at the end. He was good tonight.”

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: Play in Los Angeles against the Lakers on Friday night. Memphis is winless in two games against the Lakers this season.

Kings: Play the Clippers in Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon.

1st Quarter
MEM Grizzlies 35
SAC Kings 37

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:40 +2 Dillon Brooks made driving layup, assist by Kyle Anderson 2-0
11:16 +3 Harrison Barnes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nemanja Bjelica 2-3
11:05 +2 Dillon Brooks made driving layup 4-3
10:50 +2 Bogdan Bogdanovic made floating jump shot 4-5
10:43 +2 Kyle Anderson made jump shot, assist by Ja Morant 6-5
10:32   Out of bounds turnover on De'Aaron Fox  
10:18   Shooting foul on Bogdan Bogdanovic  
10:18 +1 Dillon Brooks made 1st of 2 free throws 7-5
10:18   Dillon Brooks missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:15   Defensive rebound by Harrison Barnes  
10:04 +2 Harry III Giles made jump shot 7-7
9:43 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made layup 9-7
9:24 +3 Harrison Barnes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Aaron Fox 9-10
9:08   Personal foul on Harry III Giles  
9:07   Personal foul on Bogdan Bogdanovic  
9:06   Offensive foul on Kyle Anderson  
9:06   Turnover on Kyle Anderson  
8:55   De'Aaron Fox missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:51   Offensive rebound by Harry III Giles  
8:49 +3 Nemanja Bjelica made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Harry III Giles 9-13
8:48   Full timeout called  
8:28   Ja Morant missed driving layup  
8:27   Defensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
8:19 +2 De'Aaron Fox made jump shot 9-15
8:06 +2 Dillon Brooks made driving layup, assist by Jonas Valanciunas 11-15
7:48 +3 Harrison Barnes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nemanja Bjelica 11-18
7:35   Dillon Brooks missed jump shot  
7:32   Defensive rebound by Harry III Giles  
7:25   Lost ball turnover on De'Aaron Fox, stolen by Kyle Anderson  
7:16   Jonas Valanciunas missed jump shot  
7:13   Defensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
7:03 +2 Nemanja Bjelica made finger-roll layup 11-20
6:54   Discontinue dribble turnover on Ja Morant  
6:41 +3 Harrison Barnes made 3-pt. jump shot 11-23
6:25   Shooting foul on Harrison Barnes  
6:25   Kyle Anderson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:25   MEM team rebound  
6:25 +1 Kyle Anderson made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-23
6:02 +2 Harrison Barnes made dunk, assist by Harry III Giles 12-25
5:49   Lost ball turnover on Dillon Brooks, stolen by Nemanja Bjelica  
5:44   Nemanja Bjelica missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:40   Defensive rebound by Kyle Anderson  
5:33 +2 Kyle Anderson made driving layup 14-25
5:20   Buddy Hield missed reverse layup, blocked by Dillon Brooks  
5:18   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
5:12 +3 Jaren Jackson Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyus Jones 17-25
5:11   Full timeout called  
4:55   Harry III Giles missed jump shot  
4:52   Defensive rebound by Tyus Jones  
4:40   Jaren Jackson Jr. missed driving layup  
4:38   Defensive rebound by De'Aaron Fox  
4:25 +2 Kent Bazemore made fade-away jump shot 17-27
4:05   Bad pass turnover on De'Anthony Melton, stolen by Buddy Hield  
4:00   Buddy Hield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:55   Defensive rebound by Tyus Jones  
3:50 +3 Jaren Jackson Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyus Jones 20-27
3:31   Harrison Barnes missed floating jump shot  
3:28   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
3:22 +3 Josh Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyus Jones 23-27
3:04 +3 Kent Bazemore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Harrison Barnes 23-30
2:45   Jaren Jackson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:42   Offensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
2:41 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made dunk 25-30
2:27 +2 De'Aaron Fox made jump shot 25-32
2:10 +3 De'Anthony Melton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaren Jackson Jr. 28-32
1:56 +2 De'Aaron Fox made driving layup 28-34
1:45   Bad pass turnover on Josh Jackson, stolen by Kent Bazemore  
1:41 +2 Kent Bazemore made layup 28-36
1:26   De'Anthony Melton missed jump shot  
1:26   De'Anthony Melton missed jump shot  
1:21   Defensive rebound by Buddy Hield  
1:10   Kent Bazemore missed jump shot  
1:07   Defensive rebound by Gorgui Dieng  
1:01   Shooting foul on Buddy Hield  
1:01 +1 Tyus Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 29-36
1:01 +1 Tyus Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-36
0:51   Shooting foul on Gorgui Dieng  
0:51   Kent Bazemore missed 1st of 2 free throws  
0:51   SAC team rebound  
0:51 +1 Kent Bazemore made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-37
0:34   Shooting foul on Kent Bazemore  
0:34 +1 Josh Jackson made 1st of 3 free throws 31-37
0:34 +1 Josh Jackson made 2nd of 3 free throws 32-37
0:34 +1 Josh Jackson made 3rd of 3 free throws 33-37
0:22   Jabari Parker missed dunk, blocked by Josh Jackson  
0:20   Defensive rebound by Gorgui Dieng  
0:04 +2 Tyus Jones made floating jump shot 35-37
0:00   Kent Bazemore missed jump shot  
0:00   SAC team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
MEM Grizzlies 26
SAC Kings 33

Time Team Play Score
11:50 +3 Buddy Hield made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jabari Parker 35-40
11:31   De'Anthony Melton missed dunk  
11:27   Defensive rebound by Cory Joseph  
11:23   Buddy Hield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:21   Defensive rebound by Brandon Clarke  
11:05   Brandon Clarke missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:01   Defensive rebound by Buddy Hield  
10:58   Shooting foul on De'Anthony Melton  
10:58 +1 Buddy Hield made 1st of 2 free throws 35-41
10:58 +1 Buddy Hield made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-42
10:48   Offensive foul on Gorgui Dieng  
10:48   Turnover on Gorgui Dieng  
10:29 +2 Bogdan Bogdanovic made floating jump shot, assist by Jabari Parker 35-44
10:20   Ja Morant missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:20   Defensive rebound by Kent Bazemore  
10:17   Personal foul on Dillon Brooks  
10:01   Jabari Parker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:57   Defensive rebound by Brandon Clarke  
9:47   Dillon Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:43   Defensive rebound by Kent Bazemore  
9:40   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:36   Defensive rebound by Dillon Brooks  
9:30   Gorgui Dieng missed jump shot  
9:30   SAC team rebound  
9:16   Jabari Parker missed jump shot  
9:12   Defensive rebound by Brandon Clarke  
9:09   Dillon Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:05   Defensive rebound by Jabari Parker  
9:01   Jabari Parker missed jump shot, blocked by Brandon Clarke  
9:00   Defensive rebound by Dillon Brooks  
9:00   Double dribble turnover on Dillon Brooks  
8:40 +2 Kent Bazemore made floating jump shot 35-46
8:40   Shooting foul on Marko Guduric  
8:40   Full timeout called  
8:40 +1 Kent Bazemore made free throw 35-47
8:27 +2 Ja Morant made floating jump shot 37-47
8:05 +2 Kent Bazemore made fade-away jump shot 37-49
7:45 +2 Brandon Clarke made floating jump shot, assist by Dillon Brooks 39-49
7:24   Shooting foul on Gorgui Dieng  
7:24 +1 Jabari Parker made 1st of 2 free throws 39-50
7:24 +1 Jabari Parker made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-51
7:08   Bad pass turnover on Ja Morant, stolen by Cory Joseph  
6:59   Jabari Parker missed driving layup  
6:57   Defensive rebound by Marko Guduric  
6:53   Marko Guduric missed jump shot  
6:48   Defensive rebound by Bogdan Bogdanovic  
6:46 +2 Cory Joseph made layup, assist by Bogdan Bogdanovic 39-53
6:30 +2 Brandon Clarke made alley-oop shot, assist by Ja Morant 41-53
6:20   Full timeout called  
6:12   Bad pass turnover on Harrison Barnes  
5:57   Dillon Brooks missed floating jump shot  
5:54   Offensive rebound by Brandon Clarke  
5:52 +2 Marko Guduric made driving layup, assist by Brandon Clarke 43-53
5:41 +2 Bogdan Bogdanovic made reverse layup, assist by De'Aaron Fox 43-55
5:21   Marko Guduric missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:15   Offensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
5:15 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made dunk 45-55
5:06   De'Aaron Fox missed layup  
5:04   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
4:54   Jonas Valanciunas missed jump shot  
4:52   Defensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
4:40 +3 Harrison Barnes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bogdan Bogdanovic 45-58
4:22 +3 Tyus Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marko Guduric 48-58
4:10   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
4:10 +1 Bogdan Bogdanovic made free throw 48-59
4:04 +2 Harrison Barnes made turnaround jump shot, assist by Nemanja Bjelica 48-61
3:50   Jonas Valanciunas missed jump shot, blocked by Harry III Giles  
3:46   Offensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
3:38 +3 De'Anthony Melton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaren Jackson Jr. 51-61
3:27 +3 De'Aaron Fox made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bogdan Bogdanovic 51-64
3:12   Lost ball turnover on Jaren Jackson Jr., stolen by Harrison Barnes  
2:53   Lost ball turnover on Harry III Giles, stolen by De'Anthony Melton  
2:46 +2 Kyle Anderson made floating jump shot, assist by De'Anthony Melton 53-64
2:31   Nemanja Bjelica missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:27   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
2:16   Traveling violation turnover on Jaren Jackson Jr.  
2:05   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed layup  
2:03   Defensive rebound by De'Anthony Melton  
1:49 +2 Tyus Jones made floating jump shot, assist by De'Anthony Melton 55-64
1:38   De'Aaron Fox missed jump shot  
1:34   Defensive rebound by De'Anthony Melton  
1:32   Shooting foul on Harry III Giles  
1:32 +1 De'Anthony Melton made 1st of 2 free throws 56-64
1:32 +1 De'Anthony Melton made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-64
1:24   Harrison Barnes missed driving layup  
1:19   Defensive rebound by Brandon Clarke  
1:18   Shooting foul on De'Aaron Fox  
1:18 +1 De'Anthony Melton made 1st of 2 free throws 58-64
1:18 +1 De'Anthony Melton made 2nd of 2 free throws 59-64
1:05   Offensive foul on Harry III Giles  
1:05   Turnover on Harry III Giles  
0:55   Ja Morant missed jump shot  
0:50   Defensive rebound by De'Aaron Fox  
0:36 +3 Buddy Hield made 3-pt. jump shot 59-67
0:14 +2 Jaren Jackson Jr. made layup 61-67
0:00 +3 Harrison Barnes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Aaron Fox 61-70
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
MEM Grizzlies 29
SAC Kings 27

Time Team Play Score
11:34   Harry III Giles missed turnaround jump shot  
11:30   Defensive rebound by Ja Morant  
11:19   Ja Morant missed reverse layup  
11:16   Defensive rebound by Harry III Giles  
11:12 +2 De'Aaron Fox made driving layup 61-72
10:55 +2 Dillon Brooks made driving layup 63-71
10:44   Personal foul on Kyle Anderson  
10:29 +3 De'Aaron Fox made 3-pt. jump shot 63-75
10:14   Personal foul on De'Aaron Fox  
10:04   Dillon Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:02   Offensive rebound by Kyle Anderson  
9:56   Shooting foul on Harry III Giles  
9:56 +1 Jonas Valanciunas made 1st of 2 free throws 64-75
9:56 +1 Jonas Valanciunas made 2nd of 2 free throws 65-75
9:44 +3 De'Aaron Fox made 3-pt. jump shot 65-78
9:26   Discontinue dribble turnover on Ja Morant  
9:04   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. fade-away jump shot  
9:01   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
8:54   Kyle Anderson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:50   Defensive rebound by Jabari Parker  
8:37   De'Aaron Fox missed driving layup  
8:35   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
8:33 +2 Ja Morant made alley-oop shot, assist by Kyle Anderson 67-78
8:21 +3 Harrison Barnes made 3-pt. jump shot 67-81
8:04   Dillon Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:01   Offensive rebound by Kyle Anderson  
7:59   Dillon Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:56   MEM team rebound  
7:51   Personal foul on De'Aaron Fox  
7:40   Offensive foul on Jonas Valanciunas  
7:40   Turnover on Jonas Valanciunas  
7:17   De'Aaron Fox missed jump shot  
7:14   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
7:07   Dillon Brooks missed driving layup  
7:03   Offensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
6:59   Ja Morant missed layup  
6:57   Defensive rebound by Jabari Parker  
6:47 +2 Jabari Parker made dunk, assist by Nemanja Bjelica 67-83
6:47   Full timeout called  
6:34   Jaren Jackson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:30   Defensive rebound by Jabari Parker  
6:18 +2 Harrison Barnes made reverse layup, assist by Nemanja Bjelica 67-85
6:03   Shooting foul on Jabari Parker  
6:03 +1 Kyle Anderson made 1st of 2 free throws 68-85
6:03 +1 Kyle Anderson made 2nd of 2 free throws 69-85
5:54   De'Aaron Fox missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:51   Defensive rebound by Brandon Clarke  
5:47   Kyle Anderson missed driving layup  
5:44   Offensive rebound by Brandon Clarke  
5:43   Brandon Clarke missed layup  
5:41   Defensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
5:27   Buddy Hield missed jump shot  
5:25   Defensive rebound by Jaren Jackson Jr.  
5:20   Dillon Brooks missed floating jump shot  
5:17   SAC team rebound  
5:17   Personal foul on Dillon Brooks  
5:07   Shooting foul on Jaren Jackson Jr.  
5:07 +1 De'Aaron Fox made 1st of 2 free throws 69-86
5:07 +1 De'Aaron Fox made 2nd of 2 free throws 69-87
4:53 +2 Brandon Clarke made alley-oop shot, assist by Tyus Jones 71-87
4:37   Kent Bazemore missed driving layup, blocked by Brandon Clarke  
4:34   Defensive rebound by De'Anthony Melton  
4:32 +2 Jaren Jackson Jr. made dunk, assist by De'Anthony Melton 73-87
4:30   Traveling violation turnover on De'Aaron Fox  
4:30   Violation  
4:18 +3