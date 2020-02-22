CLE
Heat rout Cavs 124-105 as Wade is honored at halftime

  AP
  Feb 22, 2020

MIAMI (AP) The Miami Heat played so well early they didn't need a halftime meeting, which was exactly the plan.

In a worthy warmup for Dwyane Wade's jersey retirement ceremony, the Heat broke a 23-year-old franchise record for points in the first half en route to a 124-105 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday.

Miami shot 77% in the first half and then turned the stage over to Wade, whose No. 3 jersey was hoisted to the rafters.

''I just wanted to make sure we played well enough in the first half we didn't need to necessarily meet,'' coach Erik Spoelstra said, ''because I wanted to enjoy halftime, and I wanted our players to be out there and see it.''

The ceremony was part of a three-day celebration of Wade's career that included three NBA titles with Miami.

The Heat believe they're building another championship contender, and they looked the part against the hapless Cavaliers.

''It felt great to win and just get in front of this Heat culture and fans,'' forward-center Bam Adebayo said. ''It's a beautiful thing we've created. We want to keep that going.''

Miami made its first nine shots and led 38-32 after one quarter. Then Wade made a grand entrance to take his seat in the first row across from the home team bench, and the Heat really stepped on the gas.

They went 15 for 17 in the second period, outscoring the Cavs 44-20 for an 82-52 lead at the half.

Wade's impression of the first half?

''I didn't watch it,'' he said.

After taking his seat, he spent much of the time chatting with other spectators, and departed before halftime to prepare for the ceremony.

He missed seeing the Heat break the franchise record of 75 points in the first half in November 1997 against the Los Angeles Clippers, a mark that predated Wade's 16-year NBA career.

Rookie Kendrick Nunn led seven scorers in double figures for Miami with 24 points, and he had eight assists. Adebayo had 15 points and nine assists.

Miami shot a season-best 57% and made 19 3-pointers. The game was so lopsided that Wade's close friend, Udonis Haslem, played for only the third time this season during garbage time.

''They just wore us down,'' Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. ''The way they were creating shots - and they were open shots, too - we made some mistakes on some switches and we allowed some guys to get free.''

Cedi Osman led Cleveland with 19 points. The Heat earned their eighth consecutive victory against the Cavs, including three this season, and have beaten Cleveland 18 times in a row in Miami.

NOT PLAYING

Guard-forward Jimmy Butler, the Heat's leading scorer, was sidelined for personal reasons. Guard Tyler Herro and forward-center Meyers Leonard missed their seventh game in a row with ankle injuries.

Cavaliers forward-center Kevin Love sat out for the second time in the past three games because of a sore right Achilles' tendon.

TIP-INS

Heat: Playing shorthanded lately because of injuries, they had lost five of their past six games. They improved to 23-3 at home.

''This place is surreal,'' Nunn said. ''We have the best fans in the league.''

Cavaliers: They fell to 15-41, worst in the Eastern Conference, and 1-1 under Bickerstaff.

UP NEXT

The teams meet again for the final time in the regular season Monday at Cleveland.

''We're going to take a lot of good lessons from this game,'' Osman said.

1st Quarter
CLE Cavaliers 32
MIA Heat 38

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:41 +3 Duncan Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kendrick Nunn 0-3
11:19   Cedi Osman missed reverse layup  
11:17   Defensive rebound by Kendrick Nunn  
11:07 +3 Kelly Olynyk made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick Jones Jr. 0-6
10:49   Larry Nance Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:47   Defensive rebound by Derrick Jones Jr.  
10:40   Offensive foul on Kelly Olynyk  
10:40   Turnover on Kelly Olynyk  
10:19 +2 Larry Nance Jr. made jump shot 2-6
10:07 +3 Duncan Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bam Adebayo 2-9
9:56   Lost ball turnover on Andre Drummond, stolen by Kelly Olynyk  
9:46 +2 Bam Adebayo made dunk, assist by Kendrick Nunn 2-11
9:46   Full timeout called  
9:30 +2 Darius Garland made floating jump shot 4-11
9:06 +2 Bam Adebayo made jump shot, assist by Duncan Robinson 4-13
8:55   Shooting foul on Duncan Robinson  
8:55 +1 Cedi Osman made 1st of 2 free throws 5-13
8:55 +1 Cedi Osman made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-13
8:44 +2 Kendrick Nunn made floating jump shot, assist by Bam Adebayo 6-15
8:24 +2 Collin Sexton made floating jump shot 8-15
8:09 +2 Duncan Robinson made layup, assist by Bam Adebayo 8-17
8:09   Violation  
7:49 +2 Collin Sexton made floating jump shot, assist by Darius Garland 10-17
7:49   Shooting foul on Bam Adebayo  
7:49   Collin Sexton missed free throw  
7:46   Defensive rebound by Kelly Olynyk  
7:30 +3 Kendrick Nunn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick Jones Jr. 10-20
7:13 +2 Darius Garland made finger-roll layup, assist by Cedi Osman 12-20
7:01 +2 Bam Adebayo made layup, assist by Kelly Olynyk 12-22
6:43 +3 Cedi Osman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Collin Sexton 15-22
6:31   Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:30   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
6:25 +2 Cedi Osman made reverse layup, assist by Collin Sexton 17-22
6:07   Derrick Jones Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:05   Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
5:59 +3 Collin Sexton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Larry Nance Jr. 20-22
5:59   Full timeout called  
5:43 +3 Kelly Olynyk made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bam Adebayo 20-25
5:24   Bad pass turnover on Andre Drummond, stolen by Kendrick Nunn  
5:16 +3 Derrick Jones Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Goran Dragic 20-28
4:45 +2 Tristan Thompson made hook shot, assist by Kevin Porter 22-28
4:32 +2 Kelly Olynyk made jump shot, assist by Kendrick Nunn 22-30
4:12 +3 Cedi Osman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darius Garland 25-30
3:47 +3 Kelly Olynyk made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bam Adebayo 25-33
3:34   Darius Garland missed jump shot  
3:28   Defensive rebound by Goran Dragic  
3:20   Derrick Jones Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:18   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
3:14   Offensive goaltending turnover on Tristan Thompson  
3:05 +2 Goran Dragic made driving layup, assist by Kelly Olynyk 25-35
2:47   Shooting foul on Kelly Olynyk  
2:47 +1 Kevin Porter made 1st of 2 free throws 26-35
2:47 +1 Kevin Porter made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-35
2:38   Kendrick Nunn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:36   Offensive rebound by Andre Iguodala  
2:28   Goran Dragic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:26   Defensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
2:10   Out of bounds turnover on Collin Sexton  
2:02   Goran Dragic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:00   Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
1:52   Collin Sexton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:50   Defensive rebound by Chris Silva  
1:32   Shooting foul on Kevin Porter  
1:32 +1 Chris Silva made 1st of 2 free throws 27-36
1:32   Chris Silva missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:29   Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
1:09 +2 Tristan Thompson made hook shot, assist by Collin Sexton 29-36
0:50 +2 Chris Silva made jump shot 29-38
0:39   Shooting foul on Chris Silva  
0:39   Tristan Thompson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
0:39   CLE team rebound  
0:39 +1 Tristan Thompson made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-38
0:28   Offensive foul on Chris Silva  
0:28   Turnover on Chris Silva  
0:07   Collin Sexton missed jump shot  
0:05   Offensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
0:05 +2 Larry Nance Jr. made dunk 32-38
0:01   Goran Dragic missed driving layup, blocked by Kevin Porter  
0:00   Defensive rebound by Dante Exum  
0:00   Dante Exum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   CLE team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
CLE Cavaliers 20
MIA Heat 44

Time Team Play Score
11:37   Dante Exum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:36   Offensive rebound by Dante Exum  
11:36   Shooting foul on Chris Silva  
11:36 +1 Dante Exum made 1st of 2 free throws 33-38
11:36 +1 Dante Exum made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-38
11:26   Out of bounds turnover on Andre Iguodala  
11:01   Tristan Thompson missed hook shot  
10:59   Offensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
10:57   Tristan Thompson missed layup  
10:55   Defensive rebound by Goran Dragic  
10:52   Jae Crowder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:52   Defensive rebound by Kevin Porter  
10:48   Offensive foul on Larry Nance Jr.  
10:48   Turnover on Larry Nance Jr.  
10:40 +2 Bam Adebayo made driving dunk 34-40
10:40   Shooting foul on Tristan Thompson  
10:40   Bam Adebayo missed free throw  
10:37   Defensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
10:34   Offensive foul on Kevin Porter  
10:34   Turnover on Kevin Porter  
10:23 +2 Duncan Robinson made layup, assist by Bam Adebayo 34-42
10:02   Bad pass turnover on Kevin Porter, stolen by Jae Crowder  
9:57   Traveling violation turnover on Duncan Robinson  
9:40   Larry Nance Jr. missed hook shot  
9:37   Defensive rebound by Duncan Robinson  
9:34   Bad pass turnover on Goran Dragic, stolen by Kevin Porter  
9:27 +2 Larry Nance Jr. made layup, assist by Collin Sexton 36-42
9:24   Out of bounds turnover on Bam Adebayo  
9:03   Kevin Porter missed driving layup  
9:00   Defensive rebound by Andre Iguodala  
8:55   Lost ball turnover on Goran Dragic, stolen by Collin Sexton  
8:50   Offensive foul on Collin Sexton  
8:50   Turnover on Collin Sexton  
8:35 +2 Andre Iguodala made layup, assist by Bam Adebayo 36-44
8:35   Shooting foul on Kevin Porter  
8:35   Andre Iguodala missed free throw  
8:30   Offensive rebound by Jae Crowder  
8:27 +3 Duncan Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bam Adebayo 36-47
8:09   Shooting foul on Jae Crowder  
8:09 +1 Dante Exum made 1st of 2 free throws 37-47
8:09 +1 Dante Exum made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-47
7:54   Shooting foul on Collin Sexton  
7:54 +1 Goran Dragic made 1st of 2 free throws 38-48
7:54 +1 Goran Dragic made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-49
7:44   Collin Sexton missed driving layup  
7:42   Defensive rebound by Jae Crowder  
7:28 +2 Goran Dragic made hook shot 38-51
7:01   Cedi Osman missed driving layup  
7:02   MIA team rebound  
6:44 +2 Bam Adebayo made finger-roll layup 38-53
6:44   Full timeout called  
6:21 +3 Dante Exum made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cedi Osman 41-53
6:07   Jae Crowder missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Dante Exum  
6:07   MIA team rebound  
5:55   Jumpball  
5:44 +2 Bam Adebayo made layup, assist by Jae Crowder 41-55
5:55   Jumpball  
5:44 +2 Bam Adebayo made layup, assist by Jae Crowder 41-55
5:25   Bad pass turnover on Larry Nance Jr., stolen by Jae Crowder  
5:21   Shooting foul on Larry Nance Jr.  
5:21   Bam Adebayo missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:21   MIA team rebound  
5:21 +1 Bam Adebayo made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-56
5:05   Dante Exum missed driving layup  
5:04   Offensive rebound by Dante Exum  
5:03   Bad pass turnover on Dante Exum, stolen by Jae Crowder  
5:02   Personal foul on Larry Nance Jr.  
5:02 +1 Kendrick Nunn made 1st of 2 free throws 41-57
5:02 +1 Kendrick Nunn made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-58
4:43   Cedi Osman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:38   Defensive rebound by Kelly Olynyk  
4:25 +3 Kendrick Nunn made 3-pt. jump shot 41-61
4:08 +2 Derrick Jones Jr. made dunk 41-63
3:47   Turnover on Tristan Thompson  
3:47   Offensive foul on Tristan Thompson  
3:47   Turnover on Tristan Thompson  
3:31 +3 Jae Crowder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick Jones Jr. 41-66
3:11   Shooting foul on Cedi Osman  
3:11 +1 Kendrick Nunn made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-68
3:11 +1 Kendrick Nunn made 1st of 2 free throws 43-67
3:11 +1 Kendrick Nunn made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-68
2:59   MIA team rebound  
2:31   Lost ball turnover on Collin Sexton, stolen by Derrick Jones Jr.  
2:39 +3 Jae Crowder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kendrick Nunn 43-71
2:31   Lost ball turnover on Collin Sexton, stolen by Derrick Jones Jr.  
2:26 +2 Derrick Jones Jr. made layup 43-73
2:11 +2 Andre Drummond made hook shot, assist by Tristan Thompson 45-73
1:56 +3 Duncan Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jae Crowder 45-76
1:47 +2 Andre Drummond made dunk, assist by Darius Garland 47-76
1:35   Shooting foul on Andre Drummond  
1:35 +1 Derrick Jones Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 47-77
1:35 +1 Derrick Jones Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-78
1:18   Personal foul on Duncan Robinson  
1:09 +2 Tristan Thompson made floating jump shot, assist by Darius Garland 49-78
1:01   Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:57   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
0:45   Collin Sexton missed floating jump shot, blocked by Kendrick Nunn  
0:40   Defensive rebound by Derrick Jones Jr.  
0:39 +2 Jae Crowder made layup, assist by Duncan Robinson 49-80
0:31   Shooting foul on Derrick Jones Jr.  
0:31 +1 Cedi Osman made 1st of 2 free throws 50-80
0:31   Cedi Osman missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
0:27   Offensive rebound by Cedi Osman  
0:25   Cedi Osman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:22   Offensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
0:12   Collin Sexton missed driving layup  
0:11   Offensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
0:11 +2 Tristan Thompson made hook shot 52-80
0:04 +2 Derrick Jones Jr. made alley-oop shot, assist by Kendrick Nunn 52-82
0:00   Darius Garland missed reverse layup  
0:00   CLE team rebound  

3rd Quarter
CLE Cavaliers 26
MIA Heat 24

Time Team Play Score
11:46   Offensive foul on Andre Drummond  
11:46   Turnover on Andre Drummond  
11:28   Offensive foul on Bam Adebayo  
11:28   Turnover on Bam Adebayo  
11:06 +2 Andre Drummond made hook shot, assist by Collin Sexton 54-82
10:53   Bad pass turnover on Bam Adebayo, stolen by Darius Garland  
10:41   Larry Nance Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:37   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
10:27   Bad pass turnover on Bam Adebayo, stolen by Andre Drummond  
10:23 +2 Larry Nance Jr. made layup, assist by Andre Drummond 56-82
10:07 +2 Kendrick Nunn made floating jump shot 56-84
9:51 +3 Collin Sexton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darius Garland 59-84
9:45   Personal foul on Collin Sexton  
9:33   Bam Adebayo missed jump shot  
9:30   Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
9:13   Larry Nance Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Kelly Olynyk  
9:09   Offensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
9:06 +2 Larry Nance Jr. made floating jump shot 61-84
8:50   Bam Adebayo missed floating jump shot  
8:47   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
8:42   Lost ball turnover on Collin Sexton, stolen by Derrick Jones Jr.  
8:37 +2 Kendrick Nunn made layup, assist by Derrick Jones Jr. 61-86
8:30   Bad pass turnover on Darius Garland, stolen by Bam Adebayo  
8:20 +3 Kelly Olynyk made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Duncan Robinson 61-89
7:51 +3 Darius Garland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Collin Sexton 64-89
7:28   Bad pass turnover on Duncan Robinson, stolen by Darius Garland  
7:04   Lost ball turnover on Andre Drummond, stolen by Kelly Olynyk  
7:01 +2 Derrick Jones Jr. made dunk 64-91
6:39   Cedi Osman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:37   Defensive rebound by Derrick Jones Jr.  
6:35   Personal foul on Cedi Osman  
6:35   Full timeout called  
6:23   Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:21   CLE team rebound  
6:21   Personal foul on Bam Adebayo  
6:07 +3 Tristan Thompson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cedi Osman 67-91
5:55   Shooting foul on Darius Garland  
5:55 +1 Kendrick Nunn made 1st of 2 free throws 67-92
5:55 +1 Kendrick Nunn made 2nd of 2 free throws 67-93
5:33   CLE team rebound  
5:31   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
5:12   Shooting foul on Andre Drummond  
5:12   Kelly Olynyk missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:12   MIA team rebound  
5:12 +1 Kelly Olynyk made 2nd of 2 free throws 67-94
4:49   Lost ball turnover on Tristan Thompson, stolen by Kendrick Nunn  
4:44   Kendrick Nunn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:41   Offensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
4:38   Kelly Olynyk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:38   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
4:26   Kevin Porter missed driving layup, blocked by Bam Adebayo  
4:26   CLE team rebound  
4:19 +2 Darius Garland made turnaround jump shot 69-94
3:58 +2 Bam Adebayo made jump shot, assist by Goran Dragic 69-96
3:41   Tristan Thompson missed hook shot  
3:38   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
3:34 +3 Goran Dragic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kendrick Nunn 69-99
3:34   Full timeout called  
3:15   Collin Sexton missed floating jump shot  
3:11   Offensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
3:11 +2 Tristan Thompson made dunk 71-99
3:00   Bad pass turnover on Bam Adebayo, stolen by Larry Nance Jr.  
2:56