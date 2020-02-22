PHI
Antetokounmpo's 31 points lead Bucks past 76ers, 119-98

MILWAUKEE (AP) Giannis Antetokounmpo had 31 points and 17 rebounds, Khris Middleton scored 25 points and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Philadelphia 76ers 119-98 on Saturday night in a matchup of Eastern Conference rivals.

Antetokounmpo added eight assists for Milwaukee, which won for the 16th time in its last 18 games to improve its NBA-best record to 48-8.

The Bucks led 56-50 at the half before Antetokounmpo scored the first seven points of the third quarter to give Milwaukee a quick 13-point lead. The Bucks would go on to outscore the 76ers 37-23 in the period to pull away.

Joel Embiid, coming off a 39-point performance on Thursday night, had 17 points and 11 rebounds but shot just 5 for 18. Furkan Korkmaz also scored 17 points for the 76ers, who fell to 9-20 on the road.

Philadelphia lost All-Star point guard Ben Simmons early in the first quarter. Simmons, who missed the 76ers' previous game with lower back tightness, headed to the locker room after making consecutive driving layups, the second with a little more than 7 minutes left in the opening quarter. He didn't return after the injured flared up.

The Bucks got off to a scorching start, taking a 12-2 lead sparked by seven points from Antetokounmpo. Milwaukee led by as many as 11 in the quarter and held a 31-21 lead at the end.

Philadelphia pulled within 37-36 in the second before the Bucks used a 10-2 spurt to push the lead back to double digits.

TIP-INS

76ers: Shot 4 of 19 from 3-point range in the first half. Made 17 of 50 overall (34%). .Embiid picked up two fouls in the first 50 seconds of the third quarter. . Shake Milton scored the team's first eight points of the third quarter.

Bucks: F Kyle Korver sat out a third consecutive game with back soreness. ''We're hopeful that it's not a significant period of time that he misses,'' coach Mike Budenholzer said. Korver won't travel with the team for an upcoming two-game road trip. .Bucks shot two free throws in first half, while Philadelphia attempted 14.Bucks Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson attended the game. . Antetokounmpo scored Milwaukee's first 11 points in the third quarter. . The Bucks extended their regular season streak of scoring 100 points to 80 games, fifth-longest streak in NBA history. Milwaukee has also tallied 110 points in its last 17 games, the longest streak in the NBA this season.

UP NEXT

76ers: Host Atlanta on Monday. The teams have split two games this season.

Bucks: Take on the Wizards in Washington on Monday. Milwaukee scored a season-high 151 points in its first meeting with Washington at home in January.

1st Quarter
PHI 76ers 21
MIL Bucks 31

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:41   Wesley Matthews missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:38   Defensive rebound by Joel Embiid  
11:26   Traveling violation turnover on Ben Simmons  
11:13 +3 Eric Bledsoe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brook Lopez 0-3
10:50   Josh Richardson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:47   Defensive rebound by Khris Middleton  
10:45   Personal foul on Josh Richardson  
10:40 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made jump shot, assist by Eric Bledsoe 0-5
10:27   Joel Embiid missed turnaround jump shot  
10:26   Offensive rebound by Ben Simmons  
10:24 +2 Glenn Robinson III made layup, assist by Ben Simmons 2-5
10:13 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made jump shot, assist by Wesley Matthews 2-7
9:57   Joel Embiid missed jump shot  
9:54   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
9:47   Personal foul on Tobias Harris  
9:42 +3 Giannis Antetokounmpo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Bledsoe 2-10
9:27   Glenn Robinson III missed jump shot  
9:24   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
9:21   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed driving layup, blocked by Ben Simmons  
9:21   MIL team rebound  
9:17 +2 Khris Middleton made fade-away jump shot, assist by Eric Bledsoe 2-12
9:17   Full timeout called  
9:05   Glenn Robinson III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:02   Defensive rebound by Wesley Matthews  
8:52   Brook Lopez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:49   Defensive rebound by Glenn Robinson III  
8:46 +2 Ben Simmons made layup 4-12
8:36   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:33   Offensive rebound by Brook Lopez  
8:31   Bad pass turnover on Eric Bledsoe, stolen by Joel Embiid  
8:24 +2 Ben Simmons made layup 6-12
8:17 +2 Eric Bledsoe made layup, assist by Wesley Matthews 6-14
8:05   Josh Richardson missed layup  
8:02   Defensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe  
7:58   Khris Middleton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:55   Defensive rebound by Ben Simmons  
7:44   Tobias Harris missed jump shot  
7:41   Defensive rebound by Brook Lopez  
7:28   Eric Bledsoe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:26   Defensive rebound by Joel Embiid  
7:21   Shooting foul on Brook Lopez  
7:21   Ben Simmons missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:21   PHI team rebound  
7:21 +1 Ben Simmons made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-14
7:16   Personal foul on Matisse Thybulle  
7:01 +3 Eric Bledsoe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brook Lopez 7-17
6:42   Al Horford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:40   Offensive rebound by Alec Burks  
6:39   Matisse Thybulle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:38   MIL team rebound  
6:19   Donte DiVincenzo missed driving layup  
6:19   Donte DiVincenzo missed driving layup  
6:17   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
6:13 +2 Tobias Harris made jump shot 9-17
6:13   Shooting foul on Wesley Matthews  
6:13 +1 Tobias Harris made free throw 10-17
6:01 +2 Pat Connaughton made finger-roll layup, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo 10-19
5:51   Alec Burks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:46   Defensive rebound by Donte DiVincenzo  
5:43   Personal foul on Al Horford  
5:37 +2 Khris Middleton made jump shot 10-21
5:24   Al Horford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:21   Offensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
5:20 +2 Tobias Harris made dunk 12-21
5:08   Offensive foul on Donte DiVincenzo  
5:08   Turnover on Donte DiVincenzo  
5:01   Offensive foul on Alec Burks  
5:01   Turnover on Alec Burks  
4:42   George Hill missed floating jump shot  
4:39   Defensive rebound by Furkan Korkmaz  
4:26   Tobias Harris missed running Jump Shot  
4:23   Defensive rebound by Khris Middleton  
4:19 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made finger-roll layup 12-23
4:04   Alec Burks missed jump shot  
4:02   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
3:44   Khris Middleton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:41   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
3:24 +3 Furkan Korkmaz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tobias Harris 15-23
3:23   Full timeout called  
3:02   Donte DiVincenzo missed jump shot  
3:00   Defensive rebound by Furkan Korkmaz  
2:46   Al Horford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:44   Defensive rebound by Marvin Williams  
2:35 +3 Brook Lopez made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Pat Connaughton 15-26
2:23 +2 Alec Burks made driving layup 17-26
2:23   Violation  
2:06   Marvin Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:03   Defensive rebound by Alec Burks  
1:59 +2 Tobias Harris made dunk, assist by Matisse Thybulle 19-26
1:36 +2 Brook Lopez made jump shot 19-28
1:26   Alec Burks missed jump shot  
1:23   Offensive rebound by Matisse Thybulle  
1:20   Shooting foul on Marvin Williams  
1:20 +1 Tobias Harris made 1st of 2 free throws 20-28
1:20 +1 Tobias Harris made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-28
1:02   Brook Lopez missed jump shot  
0:59   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
0:53   Tobias Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:51   Defensive rebound by Brook Lopez  
0:29 +3 Pat Connaughton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marvin Williams 21-31
0:04   Josh Richardson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:04   PHI team rebound  
0:04   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
0:00   Eric Bledsoe missed jump shot  
0:00   MIL team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
PHI 76ers 29
MIL Bucks 25

Time Team Play Score
11:43   Glenn Robinson III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:40   Offensive rebound by Al Horford  
11:34   Joel Embiid missed driving layup, blocked by Donte DiVincenzo  
11:34   PHI team rebound  
11:29   Jumpball  
11:24   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
11:14   Bad pass turnover on Eric Bledsoe, stolen by Glenn Robinson III  
11:10 +2 Glenn Robinson III made layup 23-31
10:53   Donte DiVincenzo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:50   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
10:43 +2 Joel Embiid made hook shot, assist by Al Horford 25-31
10:26 +2 Robin Lopez made hook shot, assist by Eric Bledsoe 25-33
10:21 +2 Joel Embiid made jump shot, assist by Glenn Robinson III 27-33
10:04 +2 Eric Bledsoe made layup, assist by Robin Lopez 27-35
10:04   Full timeout called  
9:50   Joel Embiid missed layup  
9:50   PHI team rebound  
9:44 +2 Joel Embiid made jump shot 29-35
9:44   Shooting foul on Robin Lopez  
9:44 +1 Joel Embiid made free throw 30-35
9:22 +2 Marvin Williams made jump shot, assist by Eric Bledsoe 30-37
9:07   Violation  
8:59   Shake Milton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:55   Defensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe  
8:49   Eric Bledsoe missed jump shot  
8:47   Defensive rebound by Joel Embiid  
8:38   Shooting foul on Robin Lopez  
8:38   Joel Embiid missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:38   PHI team rebound  
8:38 +1 Joel Embiid made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-37
8:22   Bad pass turnover on Khris Middleton, stolen by Josh Richardson  
8:18 +2 Josh Richardson made layup 33-37
8:11   Offensive foul on Eric Bledsoe  
8:11   Turnover on Eric Bledsoe  
8:02 +3 Josh Richardson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shake Milton 36-37
7:46 +2 George Hill made layup, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo 36-39
7:45   Violation  
7:34   Glenn Robinson III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:30   Defensive rebound by Khris Middleton  
7:24 +3 Wesley Matthews made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Khris Middleton 36-42
7:07 +2 Josh Richardson made jump shot 38-42
6:55   Out of bounds turnover on Giannis Antetokounmpo  
6:30   Alec Burks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:28   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
6:26   Shooting foul on Joel Embiid  
6:26   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:26   MIL team rebound  
6:26 +1 Giannis Antetokounmpo made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-43
6:08   Traveling violation turnover on Joel Embiid  
5:50 +2 Khris Middleton made jump shot 38-45
5:28   Joel Embiid missed turnaround jump shot  
5:26   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
5:20   George Hill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:17   Defensive rebound by Joel Embiid  
5:09   Joel Embiid missed layup  
5:07   Defensive rebound by Brook Lopez  
5:04 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made dunk, assist by Wesley Matthews 38-47
5:04   Full timeout called  
4:48   Tobias Harris missed driving layup  
4:45   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
4:42 +2 Khris Middleton made reverse layup, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo 38-49
4:29   Personal foul on Khris Middleton  
4:25   Furkan Korkmaz missed layup  
4:23   Defensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe  
4:18   Lost ball turnover on Eric Bledsoe, stolen by Alec Burks  
4:14   Shooting foul on George Hill  
4:14 +1 Joel Embiid made 1st of 2 free throws 39-49
4:14 +1 Joel Embiid made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-49
3:57 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made jump shot, assist by George Hill 40-51
3:41   Shooting foul on Brook Lopez  
3:41 +1 Joel Embiid made 1st of 2 free throws 41-51
3:41 +1 Joel Embiid made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-51
3:23 +2 Brook Lopez made hook shot 42-53
3:08   Alec Burks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:05   Defensive rebound by Wesley Matthews  
2:59   Eric Bledsoe missed driving layup  
2:56   Defensive rebound by Joel Embiid  
2:54   Personal foul on Wesley Matthews  
2:54 +1 Tobias Harris made 1st of 2 free throws 43-53
2:54 +1 Tobias Harris made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-53
2:37   Brook Lopez missed dunk, blocked by Joel Embiid  
2:35   Defensive rebound by Alec Burks  
2:30 +3 Furkan Korkmaz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alec Burks 47-53
2:29   Full timeout called  
2:13   Bad pass turnover on Giannis Antetokounmpo, stolen by Alec Burks  
2:09   Alec Burks missed layup, blocked by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
2:05   Offensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
2:03   Offensive foul on Joel Embiid  
2:03   Turnover on Joel Embiid  
1:48   Robin Lopez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:45   Defensive rebound by Furkan Korkmaz  
1:36 +3 Al Horford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joel Embiid 50-53
1:15   Wesley Matthews missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:12   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
0:59   Tobias Harris missed jump shot  
0:56   Defensive rebound by Khris Middleton  
0:52   Khris Middleton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:50   Offensive rebound by Khris Middleton  
0:41   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed jump shot  
0:39   Defensive rebound by Furkan Korkmaz  
0:33   Furkan Korkmaz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:30   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
0:23 +3 Robin Lopez made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo 50-56
0:00   Alec Burks missed driving layup  
0:01   Offensive rebound by Joel Embiid  
0:01   Joel Embiid missed dunk  
0:00   PHI team rebound  

3rd Quarter
PHI 76ers 23
MIL Bucks 37

Time Team Play Score
11:41   Joel Embiid missed jump shot  
11:37   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
11:33   Brook Lopez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:30   Defensive rebound by Joel Embiid  
11:26   Offensive foul on Joel Embiid  
11:26   Turnover on Joel Embiid  
11:14 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made driving layup 50-58
11:14   Shooting foul on Joel Embiid  
11:14 +1 Giannis Antetokounmpo made free throw 50-59
10:59   Joel Embiid missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:57   Defensive rebound by Khris Middleton  
10:55 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made layup, assist by Khris Middleton 50-61
10:56   Full timeout called  
10:45   Al Horford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:41   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
10:36   Lost ball turnover on Khris Middleton, stolen by Glenn Robinson III  
10:15   Josh Richardson missed driving layup  
10:12   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
10:10   Shooting foul on Al Horford  
10:10 +1 Giannis Antetokounmpo made 1st of 2 free throws 50-62
10:10 +1 Giannis Antetokounmpo made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-63
9:54   Josh Richardson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:51   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
9:47   Brook Lopez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:43   Defensive rebound by Glenn Robinson III  
9:39   Tobias Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:35   Defensive rebound by Wesley Matthews  
9:25   Bad pass turnover on Khris Middleton, stolen by Glenn Robinson III  
9:23   Shooting foul on Wesley Matthews  
9:23 +1 Shake Milton made 1st of 2 free throws 51-63
9:23 +1 Shake Milton made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-63
9:03   Lost ball turnover on Brook Lopez, stolen by Glenn Robinson III