DeAndre Ayton, Devin Booker dominate, Suns top Bulls 112-104

  • Feb 23, 2020

CHICAGO (AP) Disappointed he didn't make a bigger impact the previous night against the defending champions, DeAndre Ayton sure made his presence felt against the Bulls.

Ayton dominated with 28 points and 19 rebounds, Devin Booker had 29 points and the Phoenix Suns beat the Chicago Bulls 112-104 on Saturday night.

Phoenix outscored Chicago by 13 in the third quarter to wipe out a 10-point halftime deficit and ended the game on a 17-4 run to come away with the win after losing seven of nine. The Bulls dropped their eighth in a row.

Ayton wasn't thrilled with his performance in a 118-101 loss at Toronto on Friday. He had 17 points and 10 rebounds in that one after missing the final two games before the All-Star break because of a sore left ankle.

Against the Bulls, he simply took over - particularly down the stretch.

Ayton had 12 points and eight rebounds in the fourth quarter and just missed season highs in scoring (31) and rebounding (21).

''It's one thing when you hear it from coaches - Am I doing the right thing,'' he said. ''But it's another thing hearing it from your teammates, (who) you see everyday and laugh and joke around with and goof around. You know when to get serious. ... I just woke up. Mental toughness, to be honest.''

The Suns would like to see more of that.

''That's a monster night,'' coach Monty Williams said. ''I told him we need him to play with that disposition every night.''

Booker made 5 of 10 from beyond the arc in another solid showing in Chicago. The guard placed second to Sacramento's Buddy Hield in the 3-point contest and made his first All-Star appearance last weekend in Chicago.

Ricky Rubio added 18 points and 11 assists, and Kelly Oubre Jr. had 14 points to help the Suns snap a five-game road losing streak.

Bulls rookie Coby White set a career high with 33 points and matched one by making seven 3-pointers. Zach LaVine scored 20 points. But he also committed seven of Chicago's season-worst 26 turnovers.

''It felt great,'' White said. ''I was having fun. It would have a lot more fun if we could have come out with the win.''

FINAL RUN

Chicago led 96-95 when Phoenix's Cameron Johnson made a 3 with 6:30 left to give the Suns a 98-86 lead, sparking the game-ending run.

Mikal Bridges and Booker each made a pair of free throws to push the lead to 11 in the closing minute.

LaVine dunked, before Rubio hit 1 of 2 foul shots with 30 seconds left to make it 112-102. Chicago's Ryan Arcidiacano then made two free throws for a final score that left fans showering the Bulls with boos.

CALLING TIME

Bulls coach Jim Boylen has annoyed opponents by calling timeouts late in games that were out of hand. He did it again with 30 seconds left, and LaVine appeared agitated when he was caught on camera.

''He hasn't said a word to me about it agitating him,'' Boylen said. ''I don't know if you're reading his mind on that or are you just making an assumption that's what he was upset about?''

LaVine insisted he and Boylen are ''good.'' He said he's frustrated about losing. As for the late timeouts?

''That's what he do,'' LaVine said. ''I don't know what to tell you? I'm not the coach. He told me he likes working on things that we do in practice and things like that. He's the coach; he can call time out if he wants to.''

TIP-INS

Suns: The Suns were basically at full strength, though C Frank Kaminsky (right knee stress fracture) missed his 24th game in a row. Kaminsky, who's from the Chicago area, is Bulls assistant coach Karen Umlauf's nephew.

Bulls: The Bulls made 14 of 38 3-pointers, after missing their first 17 in a 7-of-31 performance against Charlotte two nights earlier. ... C Luke Kornet (ankle) was unavailable.

UP NEXT

Suns: At Utah on Monday night.

Bulls: Host Washington on Sunday night.

1st Quarter
PHO Suns 22
CHI Bulls 24

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:37   Tomas Satoransky missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:33   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
11:17   Deandre Ayton missed driving layup, blocked by Thaddeus Young  
11:14   Defensive rebound by Zach LaVine  
11:12 +3 Zach LaVine made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tomas Satoransky 0-3
10:53 +2 Deandre Ayton made dunk, assist by Ricky Rubio 2-3
10:31 +2 Ryan Arcidiacono made driving layup 2-5
10:15 +2 Kelly Oubre Jr. made jump shot, assist by Mikal Bridges 4-5
9:48   Bad pass turnover on Zach LaVine, stolen by Mikal Bridges  
9:35 +2 Devin Booker made floating jump shot 6-5
9:18   Tomas Satoransky missed driving layup  
9:16   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
9:08   Mikal Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:04   Defensive rebound by Daniel Gafford  
9:01   Zach LaVine missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:58   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
8:45   Devin Booker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:45   CHI team rebound  
8:26 +3 Thaddeus Young made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zach LaVine 6-8
7:59 +2 Deandre Ayton made dunk, assist by Ricky Rubio 8-8
7:47   Zach LaVine missed driving layup  
7:45   Defensive rebound by Ricky Rubio  
7:42   Devin Booker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:38   Defensive rebound by Tomas Satoransky  
7:37   Out of bounds turnover on Thaddeus Young  
7:25   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:24   PHO team rebound  
7:22   Mikal Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:18   Defensive rebound by Zach LaVine  
7:12   Bad pass turnover on Ryan Arcidiacono, stolen by Ricky Rubio  
7:07 +3 Devin Booker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ricky Rubio 11-8
6:45   Zach LaVine missed driving layup  
6:43   Defensive rebound by Mikal Bridges  
6:39 +2 Deandre Ayton made alley-oop shot, assist by Mikal Bridges 13-8
6:39   Full timeout called  
6:18   Thaddeus Young missed driving layup  
6:16   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
6:13   Shooting foul on Coby White  
6:13 +1 Ricky Rubio made 1st of 2 free throws 14-8
6:13 +1 Ricky Rubio made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-8
5:55   Thaddeus Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:53   Defensive rebound by Ricky Rubio  
5:42   Lost ball turnover on Deandre Ayton, stolen by Thaddeus Young  
5:37 +2 Zach LaVine made dunk, assist by Thaddeus Young 15-10
5:23 +2 Kelly Oubre Jr. made alley-oop shot, assist by Ricky Rubio 17-10
5:23   Shooting foul on Tomas Satoransky  
5:23   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed free throw  
5:20   Defensive rebound by Zach LaVine  
4:57   Tomas Satoransky missed floating jump shot  
4:53   Offensive rebound by Cristiano Felicio  
4:57   Lost ball turnover on Cristiano Felicio, stolen by Devin Booker  
4:46   Ty Jerome missed floating jump shot, blocked by Thaddeus Young  
4:43   Defensive rebound by Thaddeus Young  
4:40   Tomas Satoransky missed driving layup  
4:38   Defensive rebound by Devin Booker  
4:28   Ty Jerome missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:25   Offensive rebound by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
4:17   Bad pass turnover on Devin Booker, stolen by Thaddeus Young  
4:05 +3 Coby White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Thaddeus Young 17-13
3:46 +2 Devin Booker made jump shot, assist by Kelly Oubre Jr. 19-13
3:26   Bad pass turnover on Cristiano Felicio, stolen by Aron Baynes  
3:08   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed driving layup, blocked by Zach LaVine  
3:02   Offensive rebound by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
3:02   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed dunk  
3:00   Offensive rebound by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
3:00 +2 Kelly Oubre Jr. made dunk 21-13
2:57 +2 Zach LaVine made driving layup 21-15
2:57   Shooting foul on Ty Jerome  
2:57   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
2:57   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
2:57 +1 Zach LaVine made free throw 21-16
2:57 +1 Zach LaVine made free throw 21-17
2:35   Cameron Johnson missed floating jump shot  
2:32   Defensive rebound by Coby White  
2:29 +2 Coby White made layup 21-19
2:29   Shooting foul on Aron Baynes  
2:29 +1 Coby White made free throw 21-20
2:18   Personal foul on Adam Mokoka  
2:04   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
1:43   Coby White missed turnaround jump shot  
1:41   Defensive rebound by Jevon Carter  
1:26   Out of bounds turnover on Dario Saric  
1:18   Shooting foul on Cameron Johnson  
1:18 +1 Daniel Gafford made 1st of 2 free throws 21-21
1:18 +1 Daniel Gafford made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-22
1:08   Bad pass turnover on Ricky Rubio, stolen by Ryan Arcidiacono  
1:04 +2 Coby White made layup, assist by Ryan Arcidiacono 21-24
0:51   Personal foul on Daniel Gafford  
0:41   Personal foul on Adam Mokoka  
0:41 +1 Ricky Rubio made free throw 22-24
0:33   Deandre Ayton missed hook shot  
0:30   Defensive rebound by Ryan Arcidiacono  
0:28   Coby White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:24   Defensive rebound by Dario Saric  
0:04   Deandre Ayton missed dunk, blocked by Daniel Gafford  
0:01   Defensive rebound by Coby White  
0:00   Shaquille Harrison missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   CHI team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
PHO Suns 25
CHI Bulls 33

Time Team Play Score
11:50   Offensive foul on Deandre Ayton  
11:50   Turnover on Deandre Ayton  
11:36   Adam Mokoka missed driving layup  
11:34   Defensive rebound by Jevon Carter  
11:27   Traveling violation turnover on Deandre Ayton  
11:17 +3 Ryan Arcidiacono made 3-pt. jump shot 22-27
11:00 +2 Ricky Rubio made jump shot, assist by Dario Saric 24-27
10:51   Shooting foul on Dario Saric  
10:51 +1 Shaquille Harrison made 1st of 2 free throws 24-28
10:51 +1 Shaquille Harrison made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-29
10:41   Lost ball turnover on Deandre Ayton, stolen by Adam Mokoka  
10:30   Ryan Arcidiacono missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:29   Defensive rebound by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
10:23   Personal foul on Shaquille Harrison  
10:16   Lost ball turnover on Dario Saric, stolen by Daniel Gafford  
10:12   Coby White missed layup  
10:09   Offensive rebound by Daniel Gafford  
10:09 +2 Daniel Gafford made dunk 24-31
10:08   Full timeout called  
9:56   Lost ball turnover on Deandre Ayton, stolen by Daniel Gafford  
9:32 +2 Coby White made driving layup 24-33
9:21   Personal foul on Shaquille Harrison  
9:17   Lost ball turnover on Aron Baynes  
9:17   Personal foul on Aron Baynes  
9:07   Out of bounds turnover on Coby White  
8:56   Devin Booker missed floating jump shot  
8:54   Defensive rebound by Ryan Arcidiacono  
8:42   Coby White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:38   Defensive rebound by Mikal Bridges  
8:29 +2 Aron Baynes made layup, assist by Devin Booker 26-33
8:23   Full timeout called  
8:20   Bad pass turnover on Ryan Arcidiacono, stolen by Mikal Bridges  
8:17 +2 Mikal Bridges made driving layup 28-33
7:53 +2 Zach LaVine made jump shot, assist by Ryan Arcidiacono 28-35
7:32 +2 Aron Baynes made dunk 30-35
7:12   Zach LaVine missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:09   Defensive rebound by Mikal Bridges  
7:08   Personal foul on Thaddeus Young  
7:04 +3 Kelly Oubre Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devin Booker 33-35
6:45   Ryan Arcidiacono missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:42   Offensive rebound by Cristiano Felicio  
6:41   Thaddeus Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:39   Offensive rebound by Cristiano Felicio  
6:39 +2 Cristiano Felicio made dunk 33-37
6:39   Shooting foul on Mikal Bridges  
6:39 +1 Cristiano Felicio made free throw 33-38
6:15   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed dunk  
6:12   Defensive rebound by Tomas Satoransky  
6:09   Ryan Arcidiacono missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:09   Offensive rebound by Thaddeus Young  
6:04   Thaddeus Young missed dunk  
6:02   Defensive rebound by Devin Booker  
6:00   Offensive foul on Devin Booker  
6:00   Turnover on Devin Booker  
5:47   Shooting foul on Jonah Bolden  
5:47   Cristiano Felicio missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:47   CHI team rebound  
5:47 +1 Cristiano Felicio made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-39
5:39   Out of bounds turnover on Ty Jerome  
5:28 +3 Ryan Arcidiacono made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cristiano Felicio 33-42
5:09   Jonah Bolden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:06   Defensive rebound by Ryan Arcidiacono  
4:59   Offensive foul on Zach LaVine  
4:59   Turnover on Zach LaVine  
4:47   Devin Booker missed floating jump shot  
4:45   Defensive rebound by Zach LaVine  
4:39   Thaddeus Young missed driving layup  
4:37   Defensive rebound by Jonah Bolden  
4:32   Lost ball turnover on Devin Booker, stolen by Zach LaVine  
4:27   Zach LaVine missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:23   Zach LaVine missed jump shot  
4:23   Zach LaVine missed jump shot  
4:21   CHI team rebound  
4:21   Personal foul on Jonah Bolden  
4:21 +1 Coby White made 1st of 2 free throws 33-43
4:21 +1 Coby White made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-44
4:04   Bad pass turnover on Ricky Rubio, stolen by Thaddeus Young  
3:56   Coby White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:50   Offensive rebound by Thaddeus Young  
3:50 +2 Thaddeus Young made dunk 33-46
3:35   Ricky Rubio missed jump shot  
3:32   Defensive rebound by Tomas Satoransky  
3:28   Out of bounds turnover on Tomas Satoransky  
3:14   Devin Booker missed floating jump shot  
3:12   Defensive rebound by Thaddeus Young  
3:08 +3 Coby White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zach LaVine 33-49
2:55   Shooting foul on Coby White  
2:55   Shooting foul on Coby White  
2:55 +1 Ricky Rubio made 1st of 2 free throws 34-49
2:55 +1 Ricky Rubio made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-49
2:36 +3 Thaddeus Young made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Coby White 35-52
2:24 +3 Ricky Rubio made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kelly Oubre Jr. 38-52
2:13   Traveling violation turnover on Coby White  
2:00 +2 Deandre Ayton made alley-oop shot, assist by Ricky Rubio 40-52
1:41   Coby White missed driving layup  
1:38   Offensive rebound by Daniel Gafford  
1:38 +2 Daniel Gafford made dunk 40-54
1:22 +3 Devin Booker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ricky Rubio 43-54
1:03   Tomas Satoransky missed floating jump shot  
1:02   Defensive rebound by Ricky Rubio  
1:02   Personal foul on Daniel Gafford  
1:02 +1 Ricky Rubio made 1st of 2 free throws 44-54
1:02 +1 Ricky Rubio made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-54
0:45   Coby White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:42   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
0:39   Shooting foul on Tomas Satoransky  
0:39 +1 Devin Booker made 1st of 2 free throws 46-54
0:39 +1 Devin Booker made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-54
0:34 +3 Zach LaVine made 3-pt. jump shot 47-57
0:11   Lost ball turnover on Deandre Ayton, stolen by Thaddeus Young  
0:02   Bad pass turnover on Tomas Satoransky, stolen by Mikal Bridges  

3rd Quarter
PHO Suns 36
CHI Bulls 23

Time Team Play Score
11:44   Devin Booker missed floating jump shot  
11:41   Offensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
11:41   Deandre Ayton missed dunk  
11:40   Offensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
11:40   Deandre Ayton missed dunk  
11:39   Defensive rebound by Daniel Gafford  
11:20   Ryan Arcidiacono missed driving layup, blocked by Mikal Bridges  
11:17   Defensive rebound by Devin Booker  
11:15 +2 Kelly Oubre Jr. made layup, assist by Devin Booker 49-57
10:56   Bad pass turnover on Zach LaVine, stolen by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
10:47 +2 Deandre Ayton made layup, assist by Ricky Rubio 51-57
10:32   Zach LaVine missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:29   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
10:20   Deandre Ayton missed layup  
10:17   Offensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
10:17 +2 Deandre Ayton made dunk 53-57
10:15   Full timeout called  
9:57   Tomas Satoransky missed fade-away jump shot  
9:54   Defensive rebound by Ricky Rubio  
9:49   Ricky Rubio missed reverse layup  
9:47   Defensive rebound by Daniel Gafford  
9:30   Thaddeus Young missed floating jump shot  
9:27   Offensive rebound by Tomas Satoransky  
9:26   Personal foul on Ricky Rubio  
9:12   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
9:00 +2 Devin Booker made jump shot, assist by Deandre Ayton 55-57
8:47   Tomas Satoransky missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:43   Defensive rebound by Ricky Rubio  
8:39 +3 Devin Booker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ricky Rubio 58-57
8:18   Ryan Arcidiacono missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:15   Defensive rebound by Devin Booker  
8:09   Personal foul on Ryan Arcidiacono  
8:04   Shooting foul on Thaddeus Young  
8:04 +1 Deandre Ayton made 1st of 2 free throws 59-57
8:04 +1 Deandre Ayton made 2nd of 2 free throws 60-57
7:46   Lost ball turnover on Zach LaVine, stolen by Mikal Bridges  
7:40   Ricky Rubio missed 3-pt. jump shot