LeBron's clutch jumper sends Lakers past Celtics 114-112

  • AP
  • Feb 23, 2020

LOS ANGELES (AP) LeBron James scored 29 points and put the Lakers ahead on a fallaway jumper with 30 seconds to play, and Los Angeles split its season series with the Boston Celtics with a 114-112 victory Sunday.

James missed a tying free throw moments before he coolly nailed the shot the put the Lakers ahead to stay in a frenetic fourth quarter to cap the latest chapter of this famed NBA rivalry.

Anthony Davis had 32 points and 13 rebounds in the fifth straight win overall for the Lakers, who took a 32-point blowout loss in Boston last month.

Davis hit two free throws with 12.3 seconds left and added one more with 6.7 seconds to play, before Jayson Tatum was called for charging in the final second as he attempted to create one last basket.

Tatum matched his career high with 41 points for the Celtics, who had won 12 of 14 starting with that dominant win over the Lakers in January.

Boston turned the ball over with 15.5 seconds left after James' big shot, and Celtics coach Brad Stevens got a technical foul for arguing about it. Davis missed that free throw, however.

Grant Williams hit two free throws for Boston immediately afterward, and Davis hit one of two to give a final chance to the Celtics.

Jaylen Brown scored 20 points for Boston, but Kemba Walker missed his second straight game with left knee soreness.

The rematch was far more competitive than the teams' first meeting this season, with both taking small leads in the fourth quarter before the exciting finish.

Davis' third 3-pointer put the Lakers up 108-105 with 2:08 to play, but Gordon Hayward hit a jumper before Brown's 3-pointer put the Celtics back ahead 110-108 with 1:17 to go.

With the Lakers' immediate return to excellence since beating out Boston to acquire Davis last summer, these longtime rivals are both playoff-bound championship contenders yet again.

Los Angeles is comfortably atop the Western Conference standings, while the Celtics sit third in the East. Both teams have a decent shot of meeting in the NBA Finals for the 13th time if they continue to grow from big games like this thriller.

Tatum underlined his growing superstardom by matching the career high he set against New Orleans last month. He scored 16 points in a five-minute barrage alone during the third quarter, finishing the period with 18.

The Lakers hung in with 16 points in the third from Davis after his quiet first half.

Walker scored 20 points against the Lakers last month to beat James for the first time in the stars' 29 career meetings. The Lakers took their worst loss of the season in that initial meeting while getting just 23 minutes from Davis, who had just returned from a two-week injury absence.

The rematch featured much more defense than the teams' first meeting, with Rajon Rondo and Brown both making big steals for their respective clubs. Only Tatum made a major offensive impact in the first half with 19 points.

TIP-INS

Celtics: Walker's injury is ''not a long-term thing,'' Stevens said. Walker did work in the weight room before the game. ... The bench scored just five points in the first three quarters, including only one field goal, and finished with 11 points.

Lakers: James went down in pain early in the fourth quarter when Daniel Theis ran into him under the basket. James stayed in the game after a timeout. ... Rondo spent much of the pregame warmup chatting with Kevin Garnett, his longtime Celtics teammate. Garnett then watched the game from the baseline near the LA bench with Lakers part-owner Patrick Soon-Shiong. ... The matchup is always a hot ticket for celebrities. Fans near courtside included Eddie Murphy, Mark Wahlberg and Denzel Washington.

UP NEXT

Celtics: Visit the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night.

Lakers: Host the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night.

1st Quarter
BOS Celtics 19
LAL Lakers 28

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:42 +3 Avery Bradley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LeBron James 0-3
11:19   Marcus Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:17   Defensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
10:54   Anthony Davis missed fade-away jump shot  
10:52   Defensive rebound by Jayson Tatum  
10:47   Shooting foul on JaVale McGee  
10:47 +1 Jayson Tatum made 1st of 2 free throws 1-3
10:47   Jayson Tatum missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:45   Defensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
10:31   Lost ball turnover on Anthony Davis, stolen by Jaylen Brown  
10:19   Jayson Tatum missed floating jump shot  
10:18   Defensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
10:14 +2 JaVale McGee made alley-oop shot, assist by LeBron James 1-5
9:48   Gordon Hayward missed jump shot  
9:44   Offensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
9:44   Daniel Theis missed dunk  
9:44   Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
9:40   Danny Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:37   Defensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
9:31 +2 Daniel Theis made jump shot, assist by Gordon Hayward 3-5
9:23   Personal foul on Marcus Smart  
9:06 +2 LeBron James made layup, assist by Anthony Davis 3-7
8:39   Gordon Hayward missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:36   Defensive rebound by Avery Bradley  
8:20   Anthony Davis missed driving layup  
8:15   Offensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
8:15 +2 Anthony Davis made dunk 3-9
8:06   Jayson Tatum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:00   Defensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
7:56 +3 LeBron James made 3-pt. jump shot 3-12
7:39 +3 Daniel Theis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Smart 6-12
7:25   Avery Bradley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:21   Defensive rebound by Marcus Smart  
7:13   Jaylen Brown missed jump shot  
7:11   Defensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
6:57   JaVale McGee missed layup  
6:55   Offensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
6:55 +2 JaVale McGee made dunk 6-14
6:37 +2 Jaylen Brown made driving layup 8-14
6:16   LeBron James missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:12   Defensive rebound by Gordon Hayward  
6:05 +2 Marcus Smart made floating jump shot, assist by Gordon Hayward 10-14
6:05   Full timeout called  
5:49 +2 Anthony Davis made driving layup, assist by LeBron James 10-16
5:30 +2 Gordon Hayward made jump shot 12-16
5:14   Anthony Davis missed jump shot  
5:12   Defensive rebound by Semi Ojeleye  
5:08 +2 Jaylen Brown made layup, assist by Semi Ojeleye 14-16
4:53   Avery Bradley missed floating jump shot  
4:50   Defensive rebound by Marcus Smart  
4:44   Gordon Hayward missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:42   Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
4:30   LeBron James missed jump shot  
4:28   Defensive rebound by Gordon Hayward  
4:23   Jaylen Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:19   Defensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
4:19   Personal foul on Jaylen Brown  
4:12 +2 Kyle Kuzma made turnaround jump shot 14-18
3:48 +3 Marcus Smart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaylen Brown 17-18
3:40   Kyle Kuzma missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:37   Defensive rebound by Gordon Hayward  
3:27   Jaylen Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:24   Defensive rebound by Avery Bradley  
3:18   Anthony Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:15   Defensive rebound by Gordon Hayward  
3:06   Jaylen Brown missed turnaround jump shot  
3:03   Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
2:56   Personal foul on Daniel Theis  
2:56   Full timeout called  
2:47   Kyle Kuzma missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:45   Defensive rebound by Semi Ojeleye  
2:29   Lost ball turnover on Enes Kanter, stolen by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope  
2:17   Anthony Davis missed jump shot  
2:14   Offensive rebound by Rajon Rondo  
2:13 +2 Anthony Davis made dunk, assist by Rajon Rondo 17-20
1:55 +2 Gordon Hayward made jump shot 19-20
1:47 +2 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope made layup, assist by Rajon Rondo 19-22
1:28   Bad pass turnover on Brad Wanamaker, stolen by Rajon Rondo  
1:19 +2 Kyle Kuzma made hook shot 19-24
0:57   Marcus Smart missed floating jump shot  
0:55   Defensive rebound by Kyle Kuzma  
0:49   Avery Bradley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:47   Defensive rebound by Semi Ojeleye  
0:41   Marcus Smart missed driving layup  
0:40   Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
0:36 +2 Rajon Rondo made reverse layup 19-26
0:21   Marcus Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:18   Defensive rebound by Kyle Kuzma  
0:02 +2 Kyle Kuzma made floating jump shot 19-28
0:00   Brad Wanamaker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   BOS team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
BOS Celtics 35
LAL Lakers 28

Time Team Play Score
11:44   Shooting foul on Dwight Howard  
11:44   Romeo Langford missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:44   BOS team rebound  
11:44   Romeo Langford missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:42   Defensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
11:26   Traveling violation turnover on Kyle Kuzma  
11:10 +2 Jayson Tatum made driving layup 21-28
10:56   LeBron James missed driving layup  
10:54   Defensive rebound by Enes Kanter  
10:52   Romeo Langford missed layup, blocked by Dwight Howard  
10:52   LAL team rebound  
10:42   Jumpball  
10:41   Dwight Howard missed alley-oop shot  
10:46   Defensive rebound by Enes Kanter  
10:32 +3 Jaylen Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jayson Tatum 24-28
10:26   Rajon Rondo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:23   Offensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
10:22 +2 Dwight Howard made dunk 24-30
10:22   Shooting foul on Jayson Tatum  
10:22   Dwight Howard missed free throw  
10:20   Defensive rebound by Jaylen Brown  
10:07 +2 Jayson Tatum made floating jump shot 26-30
9:56   Shooting foul on Jayson Tatum  
9:56 +1 Dwight Howard made 1st of 2 free throws 26-31
9:56 +1 Dwight Howard made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-32
9:47   Lost ball turnover on Brad Wanamaker, stolen by Rajon Rondo  
9:46   Shooting foul on Brad Wanamaker  
9:46   LeBron James missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:46   LAL team rebound  
9:46 +1 LeBron James made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-33
9:32   Grant Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:29   Defensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
9:12   Kyle Kuzma missed driving layup, blocked by Jayson Tatum  
9:09   Defensive rebound by Brad Wanamaker  
9:06   Jayson Tatum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:03   Defensive rebound by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope  
9:01 +2 Kyle Kuzma made dunk, assist by Rajon Rondo 26-35
8:43   Brad Wanamaker missed floating jump shot  
8:44   BOS team rebound  
8:30 +2 Jayson Tatum made driving layup 28-35
8:19   Personal foul on Grant Williams  
8:05 +2 LeBron James made driving layup 28-37
7:41   Lost ball turnover on Jaylen Brown  
7:41   Personal foul on Jaylen Brown  
7:41 +1 Rajon Rondo made 1st of 2 free throws 28-38
7:41 +1 Rajon Rondo made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-39
7:32   Shooting foul on Dwight Howard  
7:32 +1 Brad Wanamaker made 1st of 2 free throws 29-39
7:32 +1 Brad Wanamaker made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-39
7:19   Bad pass turnover on Anthony Davis, stolen by Jaylen Brown  
7:15 +3 Romeo Langford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brad Wanamaker 33-39
6:56 +2 Alex Caruso made driving layup 33-41
6:38   Shooting foul on Alex Caruso  
6:38 +1 Jayson Tatum made 1st of 2 free throws 34-41
6:38 +1 Jayson Tatum made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-41
6:33   Bad pass turnover on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, stolen by Marcus Smart  
6:33   Personal foul on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope  
6:14 +2 Jayson Tatum made driving layup 37-41
6:15   Full timeout called  
5:54 +2 Alex Caruso made finger-roll layup, assist by Anthony Davis 37-43
5:44   Gordon Hayward missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:39   Offensive rebound by Jayson Tatum  
5:38   Marcus Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:38   Defensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
5:27   Alex Caruso missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:25   Defensive rebound by Jayson Tatum  
5:17   Romeo Langford missed jump shot  
5:17   Defensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
5:09   Bad pass turnover on Anthony Davis, stolen by Grant Williams  
5:02   Personal foul on Anthony Davis  
5:02 +1 Marcus Smart made 1st of 2 free throws 38-43
5:02   Marcus Smart missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:01   Defensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
4:51   Anthony Davis missed layup  
4:49   Defensive rebound by Marcus Smart  
4:33 +2 Jayson Tatum made driving layup 40-43
4:23 +3 Danny Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 40-46
4:02 +3 Jayson Tatum made 3-pt. jump shot 43-46
3:47   Alex Caruso missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:44   Defensive rebound by Gordon Hayward  
3:33   Personal foul on Alex Caruso  
3:33 +1 Daniel Theis made 1st of 2 free throws 44-46
3:33   Daniel Theis missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:31   Defensive rebound by LeBron James  
3:18 +3 Kyle Kuzma made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Avery Bradley 44-49
3:08   Personal foul on Avery Bradley  
3:08 +1 Marcus Smart made 1st of 2 free throws 45-49
3:08 +1 Marcus Smart made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-49
2:50 +2 Anthony Davis made hook shot, assist by LeBron James 46-51
2:31 +3 Jayson Tatum made 3-pt. jump shot 49-51
2:21   Lost ball turnover on Anthony Davis, stolen by Jaylen Brown  
2:17   Gordon Hayward missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:14   Defensive rebound by Danny Green  
2:03   Personal foul on Marcus Smart  
2:03   LeBron James missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:03   LAL team rebound  
2:03   LeBron James missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:58   Offensive rebound by Kyle Kuzma  
1:58   Kyle Kuzma missed dunk  
1:57   Offensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
1:56   Anthony Davis missed dunk  
1:54   Defensive rebound by Jayson Tatum  
1:50   Shooting foul on LeBron James  
1:50   Jaylen Brown missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:50   BOS team rebound  
1:50 +1 Jaylen Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-51
1:37 +3 LeBron James made 3-pt. jump shot 50-54
1:23   Jayson Tatum missed floating jump shot  
1:22   Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
1:17   LeBron James missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:16   Defensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
1:09   Jaylen Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:05   Offensive rebound by Jaylen Brown  
1:04 +2 Jaylen Brown made dunk 52-54
0:52   Offensive foul on LeBron James  
0:52   Turnover on LeBron James  
0:35 +2 Gordon Hayward made driving layup 54-54
0:19   Personal foul on Marcus Smart  
0:19 +1 LeBron James made 1st of 2 free throws 54-55
0:19 +1 LeBron James made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-56
0:00   Jayson Tatum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   BOS team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
BOS Celtics 33
LAL Lakers 31

Time Team Play Score
11:46   Personal foul on Avery Bradley  
11:32 +3 Daniel Theis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gordon Hayward 57-56
11:19   Personal foul on Daniel Theis  
11:13   Traveling violation turnover on Anthony Davis  
11:01 +3 Marcus Smart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gordon Hayward 60-56
10:40   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
10:40 +1 Anthony Davis made free throw 60-57
10:28   Anthony Davis missed hook shot  
10:25   Offensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
10:24 +2 Anthony Davis made dunk 60-59
10:06   Shooting foul on JaVale McGee  
10:06 +1 Jayson Tatum made 1st of 2 free throws 61-59
10:06   Jayson Tatum missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:03   Defensive rebound by Danny Green  
9:53   Bad pass turnover on LeBron James, stolen by Marcus Smart  
9:50 +2 Jayson Tatum made driving dunk, assist by Gordon Hayward 63-59
9:40 +3 LeBron James made 3-pt. jump shot 63-62
9:28 +3 Marcus Smart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gordon Hayward 66-62
9:12   Danny Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:07   Defensive rebound by Jaylen Brown  
9:03 +3 Jayson Tatum made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaylen Brown 69-62
9:02   Full timeout called  
8:50   LeBron James missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:48   Defensive rebound by Marcus Smart  
8:35   Out of bounds turnover on Jaylen Brown  
8:28   LeBron James missed driving layup  
8:26   Defensive rebound by Jaylen Brown  
8:08   Jaylen Brown missed jump shot  
8:06   Defensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
8:00   Personal foul on Gordon Hayward