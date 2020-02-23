SA
OKC

No Text

Gilgeous-Alexander, Adams lead Thunder past Spurs

  • AP
  • Feb 23, 2020

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 22 points and 13 rebounds, Steven Adams added 21 points and 14 rebounds and the Oklahoma City Thunder rolled past the San Antonio Spurs 131-103 on Sunday night.

Luguentz Dort, a rookie who is on a two-way contract, scored 15 points on 6-for-6 shooting for Oklahoma City. Chris Paul added 12 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds to help the Thunder win for the 12th time in 15 games. Eight Oklahoma City players scored in double figures - a first for the team since moving from Seattle in 2008.

The Spurs shot just 37% from the field. Rudy Gay scored 14 points and Marco Belinelli added 13. DeMar DeRozan was held to 11 points and LaMarcus Aldridge scored just eight - both well below their averages.

The Spurs led 45-36 in the second quarter before the Thunder went on a 16-0 run. Oklahoma City led 61-55 a halftime behind 13 points from rookie two-way player Luguentz Dort.

The Thunder opened the second half on an 8-2 run, and the Spurs called a timeout. The Thunder continued to roll anyway, and outscored the Spurs 37-18 in the third quarter to take a 98-73 lead. The Thunder shot 66.7% in the quarter while the Spurs shot 23.8%.

Early in the fourth quarter, Adams passed behind his back to Schroder, who lobbed the ball to Adams for a one-handed throwdown that gave the Thunder a 104-77 lead.

TIP-INS

Spurs: Committed just one turnover in the first quarter. ... Shot better from 3-point range in the first half (40%) than overall (35.1%) in the first half. ... G Dejounte Murray went scoreless on 0-for-7 shooting.

Thunder: Shot exactly 50 percent from the field in each of the first two quarters. ... Backup G Terrance Ferguson did not play in the second half due to stiffness in his lower back. ... Oklahoma City's other double-figures scorers were Schroder with 13 points, Danilo Gallinari with 12 and Abdel Nader and Nerlens Noel each with 10.

UP NEXT

Spurs: Host Dallas on Wednesday night.

Thunder: At Chicago on Tuesday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

---

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter (at)CliffBruntAP.

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Quarter
SA Spurs 29
OKC Thunder 29

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:42   Personal foul on Dejounte Murray  
11:36   Steven Adams missed finger-roll layup  
11:34   Defensive rebound by Dejounte Murray  
11:21 +3 Trey Lyles made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dejounte Murray 3-0
11:08   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed floating jump shot  
11:04   Offensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
11:02   Chris Paul missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:58   Defensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge  
10:48 +2 DeMar DeRozan made jump shot 5-0
10:42   Personal foul on Dejounte Murray  
10:31 +2 Chris Paul made jump shot 5-2
10:16   LaMarcus Aldridge missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:13   Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
10:08 +2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made floating jump shot 5-4
9:52   Dejounte Murray missed jump shot  
9:50   Defensive rebound by Chris Paul  
9:47   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed layup  
9:46   Offensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
9:43 +2 Luguentz Dort made dunk, assist by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 5-6
9:43   Full timeout called  
9:34   DeMar DeRozan missed jump shot  
9:31   Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
9:23   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:20   Defensive rebound by Derrick White  
9:12 +3 Bryn Forbes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan 8-6
8:54   Steven Adams missed floating jump shot  
8:52   Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan  
8:48   Personal foul on Luguentz Dort  
8:39   Trey Lyles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:36   Defensive rebound by Steven Adams  
8:31   Danilo Gallinari missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:27   Defensive rebound by Derrick White  
8:24   Derrick White missed jump shot  
8:22   Defensive rebound by Danilo Gallinari  
8:06 +2 Steven Adams made dunk, assist by Chris Paul 8-8
7:52 +2 DeMar DeRozan made finger-roll layup 10-8
7:41 +3 Luguentz Dort made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Paul 10-11
7:23 +2 Trey Lyles made jump shot, assist by LaMarcus Aldridge 12-11
7:13   Chris Paul missed fade-away jump shot  
7:11   Offensive rebound by Steven Adams  
7:11 +2 Steven Adams made dunk 12-13
6:54   LaMarcus Aldridge missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:50   Defensive rebound by Steven Adams  
6:30   Danilo Gallinari missed jump shot  
6:28   Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
6:18 +2 DeMar DeRozan made jump shot 14-13
6:09 +2 Steven Adams made hook shot, assist by Chris Paul 14-15
5:53   Offensive foul on LaMarcus Aldridge  
5:53   Turnover on LaMarcus Aldridge  
5:46 +2 Chris Paul made jump shot 14-17
5:21   Rudy Gay missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:18   Defensive rebound by Chris Paul  
5:13 +2 Luguentz Dort made floating jump shot, assist by Chris Paul 14-19
4:53   Patty Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:51   Offensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge  
4:51 +2 LaMarcus Aldridge made dunk 16-19
4:51   Shooting foul on Nerlens Noel  
4:51 +1 LaMarcus Aldridge made free throw 17-19
4:35   Danilo Gallinari missed driving layup  
4:34   Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan  
4:30 +3 Patty Mills made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan 20-19
4:29   Full timeout called  
4:11 +2 Nerlens Noel made layup, assist by Terrance Ferguson 20-21
3:59   DeMar DeRozan missed driving layup  
3:55   Offensive rebound by Jakob Poeltl  
3:55 +2 Jakob Poeltl made dunk 22-21
3:46 +2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made driving layup, assist by Danilo Gallinari 22-23
3:46   Shooting foul on Jakob Poeltl  
3:46 +1 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made free throw 22-24
3:22   DeMar DeRozan missed jump shot  
3:18   Defensive rebound by Dennis Schroder  
3:10   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed jump shot  
3:06   Defensive rebound by Patty Mills  
3:00   Rudy Gay missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:57   Defensive rebound by Dennis Schroder  
2:55   Lost ball turnover on Danilo Gallinari, stolen by Patty Mills  
2:47 +3 Patty Mills made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan 25-24
2:32   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed driving layup  
2:32   SA team rebound  
2:17   DeMar DeRozan missed driving layup, blocked by Terrance Ferguson  
2:14   Offensive rebound by Rudy Gay  
2:13   Rudy Gay missed dunk  
2:13   Offensive rebound by Rudy Gay  
2:15   Rudy Gay missed dunk  
2:15   Offensive rebound by Rudy Gay  
2:13   Shooting foul on Abdel Nader  
2:13 +1 Rudy Gay made 1st of 2 free throws 26-24
2:13 +1 Rudy Gay made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-24
1:52 +3 Dennis Schroder made 3-pt. jump shot 27-27
1:36   Lonnie Walker IV missed floating jump shot, blocked by Nerlens Noel  
1:34   Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
1:28   Dennis Schroder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:25   Defensive rebound by Derrick White  
1:17 +2 Jakob Poeltl made dunk, assist by Derrick White 29-27
1:02   Bad pass turnover on Abdel Nader, stolen by Jakob Poeltl  
0:58   Patty Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:55   Defensive rebound by Nerlens Noel  
0:35 +2 Nerlens Noel made finger-roll layup, assist by Dennis Schroder 29-29
0:30   Derrick White missed layup, blocked by Nerlens Noel  
0:28   Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
0:25   Out of bounds turnover on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
0:07   Jakob Poeltl missed jump shot  
0:05   Defensive rebound by Terrance Ferguson  
0:00   Turnover on Terrance Ferguson  
0:00   SA team rebound  
0:00   Rudy Gay missed 3-pt. jump shot  

2nd Quarter
SA Spurs 26
OKC Thunder 32

Time Team Play Score
11:46   Patty Mills missed layup  
11:44   Defensive rebound by Chris Paul  
11:40   Terrance Ferguson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:39   SA team rebound  
11:23   Patty Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:21   Offensive rebound by Jakob Poeltl  
11:19 +2 Rudy Gay made jump shot, assist by Dejounte Murray 31-29
11:20   Shooting foul on Abdel Nader  
11:20 +1 Rudy Gay made free throw 32-29
11:08 +2 Chris Paul made floating jump shot 32-31
10:52   Jakob Poeltl missed layup  
10:50   Defensive rebound by Chris Paul  
10:44 +2 Steven Adams made dunk, assist by Dennis Schroder 32-33
10:21 +3 Rudy Gay made 3-pt. jump shot 35-33
10:04   Dennis Schroder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:01   Defensive rebound by Bryn Forbes  
9:50   Lonnie Walker IV missed jump shot  
9:47   Offensive rebound by Jakob Poeltl  
9:44 +3 Bryn Forbes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dejounte Murray 38-33
9:18   Terrance Ferguson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:15   Defensive rebound by Bryn Forbes  
9:10   Shooting foul on Terrance Ferguson  
9:10 +1 Bryn Forbes made 1st of 2 free throws 39-33
9:10 +1 Bryn Forbes made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-33
9:03   Dennis Schroder missed floating jump shot  
8:59   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gay  
8:55   Dejounte Murray missed layup  
8:53   Defensive rebound by Steven Adams  
8:46   Personal foul on LaMarcus Aldridge  
8:35 +3 Abdel Nader made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Paul 40-36
8:19   Dejounte Murray missed jump shot  
8:19   Defensive rebound by Chris Paul  
8:06   Personal foul on Bryn Forbes  
8:01   Steven Adams missed hook shot  
7:59   Defensive rebound by Lonnie Walker IV  
7:50 +2 Bryn Forbes made finger-roll layup, assist by Lonnie Walker IV 42-36
7:33   Chris Paul missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:30   Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
7:20 +3 Trey Lyles made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lonnie Walker IV 45-36
7:21   Full timeout called  
7:04 +3 Danilo Gallinari made 3-pt. jump shot 45-39
6:49   Bad pass turnover on Dejounte Murray, stolen by Luguentz Dort  
6:46 +2 Luguentz Dort made layup 45-41
6:44   Full timeout called  
6:27   Bryn Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:24   Defensive rebound by Luguentz Dort  
6:14 +2 Dennis Schroder made driving layup 45-43
5:56   Dejounte Murray missed driving layup  
5:52   Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
5:47   Personal foul on Bryn Forbes  
5:39 +2 Nerlens Noel made floating jump shot 45-45
5:27   Personal foul on Nerlens Noel  
5:14   Dejounte Murray missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Nerlens Noel  
5:12   Defensive rebound by Dennis Schroder  
4:58   Shooting foul on Trey Lyles  
4:58 +1 Dennis Schroder made 1st of 2 free throws 45-46
4:58 +1 Dennis Schroder made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-47
4:47   DeMar DeRozan missed driving layup, blocked by Nerlens Noel  
4:45   Offensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan  
4:44   Derrick White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:41   Defensive rebound by Luguentz Dort  
4:33   Jumpball  
4:19 +2 Danilo Gallinari made dunk, assist by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 45-49
4:06   Lost ball turnover on DeMar DeRozan, stolen by Luguentz Dort  
3:59 +3 Luguentz Dort made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dennis Schroder 45-52
3:58   Full timeout called  
3:43 +2 LaMarcus Aldridge made driving layup 47-52
3:43   Shooting foul on Nerlens Noel  
3:43 +1 LaMarcus Aldridge made free throw 48-52
3:26   Dennis Schroder missed finger-roll layup  
3:24   Defensive rebound by Patty Mills  
3:18   Derrick White missed driving layup, blocked by Nerlens Noel  
3:16   Offensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge  
3:15   LaMarcus Aldridge missed dunk  
3:14   Defensive rebound by Danilo Gallinari  
3:09   Shooting foul on Rudy Gay  
3:09 +1 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made 1st of 2 free throws 48-53
3:09 +1 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-54
2:55   Patty Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:51   Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
2:44 +2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made floating jump shot 48-56
2:24   Rudy Gay missed jump shot  
2:22   Defensive rebound by Steven Adams  
2:08   Shooting foul on DeMar DeRozan  
2:08   Luguentz Dort missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:08   OKC team rebound  
2:08 +1 Luguentz Dort made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-57
1:51   DeMar DeRozan missed jump shot  
1:48   Offensive rebound by Rudy Gay  
1:46 +3 Derrick White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rudy Gay 51-57
1:35   Chris Paul missed jump shot  
1:33   Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan  
1:28   Lost ball turnover on DeMar DeRozan, stolen by Chris Paul  
1:19   Bad pass turnover on Luguentz Dort, stolen by Rudy Gay  
1:16 +2 Rudy Gay made dunk 53-57
1:07   Personal foul on Patty Mills  
1:07 +1 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made 1st of 2 free throws 53-58
1:07 +1 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-59
0:50   Derrick White missed driving layup  
0:47   Offensive rebound by Jakob Poeltl  
0:47   Jakob Poeltl missed dunk  
0:44   Defensive rebound by Steven Adams  
0:26   Chris Paul missed floating jump shot  
0:25   Offensive rebound by Steven Adams  
0:24 +2 Steven Adams made dunk 53-61
0:04 +2 Jakob Poeltl made floating jump shot, assist by Derrick White 55-61
0:00   Chris Paul missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   OKC team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
SA Spurs 18
OKC Thunder 37

Time Team Play Score
11:43   LaMarcus Aldridge missed jump shot  
11:39   Defensive rebound by Chris Paul  
11:30   Steven Adams missed hook shot  
11:27   Defensive rebound by Dejounte Murray  
11:20   Lost ball turnover on Dejounte Murray, stolen by Steven Adams  
11:13   Shooting foul on LaMarcus Aldridge  
11:13 +1 Danilo Gallinari made 1st of 2 free throws 55-62
11:13 +1 Danilo Gallinari made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-63
10:57   LaMarcus Aldridge missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:54   Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
10:47 +2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made floating jump shot 55-65
10:32 +2 LaMarcus Aldridge made layup, assist by Dejounte Murray 57-65
10:18   Traveling violation turnover on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
10:00   Lost ball turnover on LaMarcus Aldridge, stolen by Luguentz Dort  
9:49 +2 Steven Adams made floating jump shot, assist by Chris Paul 57-67
9:39   Dejounte Murray missed jump shot  
9:36   Defensive rebound by Steven Adams  
9:28 +2 Chris Paul made jump shot 57-69
9:27   Full timeout called  
9:16 +2 Rudy Gay made jump shot, assist by Jakob Poeltl 59-69
9:08 +2 Luguentz Dort made driving layup, assist by Chris Paul 59-71
8:47 +2 Jakob Poeltl made layup, assist by Rudy Gay 61-71
8:21   Danilo Gallinari missed finger-roll layup  
8:19   Defensive rebound by Patty Mills  
8:19   Personal foul on Luguentz Dort  
8:06   Shooting foul on Luguentz Dort  
8:06 +1 Patty Mills made 1st of 2 free throws 62-71
8:06 +1 Patty Mills made 2nd of 2 free throws 63-71
7:58   Personal foul on Patty Mills  
7:50 +2 Chris Paul made jump shot 63-73
7:27   Rudy Gay missed 3-pt. jump shot  