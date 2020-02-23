|
12:00
|
|
|
Jumpball
|
|
11:42
|
|
|
Personal foul on Dejounte Murray
|
|
11:36
|
|
|
Steven Adams missed finger-roll layup
|
|
11:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dejounte Murray
|
|
11:21
|
|
+3
|
Trey Lyles made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dejounte Murray
|
3-0
|
11:08
|
|
|
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed floating jump shot
|
|
11:04
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|
|
11:02
|
|
|
Chris Paul missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge
|
|
10:48
|
|
+2
|
DeMar DeRozan made jump shot
|
5-0
|
10:42
|
|
|
Personal foul on Dejounte Murray
|
|
10:31
|
|
+2
|
Chris Paul made jump shot
|
5-2
|
10:16
|
|
|
LaMarcus Aldridge missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|
|
10:08
|
|
+2
|
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made floating jump shot
|
5-4
|
9:52
|
|
|
Dejounte Murray missed jump shot
|
|
9:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Chris Paul
|
|
9:47
|
|
|
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed layup
|
|
9:46
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|
|
9:43
|
|
+2
|
Luguentz Dort made dunk, assist by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|
5-6
|
9:43
|
|
|
Full timeout called
|
|
9:34
|
|
|
DeMar DeRozan missed jump shot
|
|
9:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|
|
9:23
|
|
|
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Derrick White
|
|
9:12
|
|
+3
|
Bryn Forbes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan
|
8-6
|
8:54
|
|
|
Steven Adams missed floating jump shot
|
|
8:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan
|
|
8:48
|
|
|
Personal foul on Luguentz Dort
|
|
8:39
|
|
|
Trey Lyles missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Steven Adams
|
|
8:31
|
|
|
Danilo Gallinari missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Derrick White
|
|
8:24
|
|
|
Derrick White missed jump shot
|
|
8:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Danilo Gallinari
|
|
8:06
|
|
+2
|
Steven Adams made dunk, assist by Chris Paul
|
8-8
|
7:52
|
|
+2
|
DeMar DeRozan made finger-roll layup
|
10-8
|
7:41
|
|
+3
|
Luguentz Dort made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Paul
|
10-11
|
7:23
|
|
+2
|
Trey Lyles made jump shot, assist by LaMarcus Aldridge
|
12-11
|
7:13
|
|
|
Chris Paul missed fade-away jump shot
|
|
7:11
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Steven Adams
|
|
7:11
|
|
+2
|
Steven Adams made dunk
|
12-13
|
6:54
|
|
|
LaMarcus Aldridge missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Steven Adams
|
|
6:30
|
|
|
Danilo Gallinari missed jump shot
|
|
6:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles
|
|
6:18
|
|
+2
|
DeMar DeRozan made jump shot
|
14-13
|
6:09
|
|
+2
|
Steven Adams made hook shot, assist by Chris Paul
|
14-15
|
5:53
|
|
|
Offensive foul on LaMarcus Aldridge
|
|
5:53
|
|
|
Turnover on LaMarcus Aldridge
|
|
5:46
|
|
+2
|
Chris Paul made jump shot
|
14-17
|
5:21
|
|
|
Rudy Gay missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Chris Paul
|
|
5:13
|
|
+2
|
Luguentz Dort made floating jump shot, assist by Chris Paul
|
14-19
|
4:53
|
|
|
Patty Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:51
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge
|
|
4:51
|
|
+2
|
LaMarcus Aldridge made dunk
|
16-19
|
4:51
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Nerlens Noel
|
|
4:51
|
|
+1
|
LaMarcus Aldridge made free throw
|
17-19
|
4:35
|
|
|
Danilo Gallinari missed driving layup
|
|
4:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan
|
|
4:30
|
|
+3
|
Patty Mills made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan
|
20-19
|
4:29
|
|
|
Full timeout called
|
|
4:11
|
|
+2
|
Nerlens Noel made layup, assist by Terrance Ferguson
|
20-21
|
3:59
|
|
|
DeMar DeRozan missed driving layup
|
|
3:55
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jakob Poeltl
|
|
3:55
|
|
+2
|
Jakob Poeltl made dunk
|
22-21
|
3:46
|
|
+2
|
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made driving layup, assist by Danilo Gallinari
|
22-23
|
3:46
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jakob Poeltl
|
|
3:46
|
|
+1
|
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made free throw
|
22-24
|
3:22
|
|
|
DeMar DeRozan missed jump shot
|
|
3:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dennis Schroder
|
|
3:10
|
|
|
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed jump shot
|
|
3:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Patty Mills
|
|
3:00
|
|
|
Rudy Gay missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dennis Schroder
|
|
2:55
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Danilo Gallinari, stolen by Patty Mills
|
|
2:47
|
|
+3
|
Patty Mills made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan
|
25-24
|
2:32
|
|
|
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed driving layup
|
|
2:32
|
|
|
SA team rebound
|
|
2:17
|
|
|
DeMar DeRozan missed driving layup, blocked by Terrance Ferguson
|
|
2:14
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Rudy Gay
|
|
2:13
|
|
|
Rudy Gay missed dunk
|
|
2:13
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Rudy Gay
|
|
2:15
|
|
|
Rudy Gay missed dunk
|
|
2:15
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Rudy Gay
|
|
2:13
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Abdel Nader
|
|
2:13
|
|
+1
|
Rudy Gay made 1st of 2 free throws
|
26-24
|
2:13
|
|
+1
|
Rudy Gay made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
27-24
|
1:52
|
|
+3
|
Dennis Schroder made 3-pt. jump shot
|
27-27
|
1:36
|
|
|
Lonnie Walker IV missed floating jump shot, blocked by Nerlens Noel
|
|
1:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|
|
1:28
|
|
|
Dennis Schroder missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Derrick White
|
|
1:17
|
|
+2
|
Jakob Poeltl made dunk, assist by Derrick White
|
29-27
|
1:02
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Abdel Nader, stolen by Jakob Poeltl
|
|
0:58
|
|
|
Patty Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
0:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nerlens Noel
|
|
0:35
|
|
+2
|
Nerlens Noel made finger-roll layup, assist by Dennis Schroder
|
29-29
|
0:30
|
|
|
Derrick White missed layup, blocked by Nerlens Noel
|
|
0:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|
|
0:25
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|
|
0:07
|
|
|
Jakob Poeltl missed jump shot
|
|
0:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Terrance Ferguson
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Turnover on Terrance Ferguson
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
SA team rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Rudy Gay missed 3-pt. jump shot
|