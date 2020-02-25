MIA
CLE

Porter leads Cavs to comeback win over Heat, 125-119 in OT

  • AP
  • Feb 25, 2020

CLEVELAND (AP) The Cleveland Cavaliers turned what looked like another lopsided loss into a stunning win Monday night.

Rookie swingman Kevin Porter Jr. scored a season-high 30 points, including the go-ahead basket in overtime, and Cleveland rallied from a 22-point deficit for a 125-119 victory over the Miami Heat.

Porter was 9 of 18 from the field and hit four 3-pointers in his 41 minutes on the floor.

''You can play a perfect game, but if you don't close at the end it doesn't matter,'' he said. ''We're extremely happy we could close it out.''

Cleveland, which trailed 84-62 midway through the third quarter, handed the Heat their first loss in nine overtime games this season.

Miami played without All-Star Jimmy Butler, who missed his second straight game because of personal reasons, but coach Erik Spoelstra wasn't interested in any excuses.

''Whoever is out there, we've got enough,'' he said. ''It doesn't matter who's out there. We've got enough to win.''

Porter's dunk after a pass from Kevin Love gave Cleveland a 119-118 lead with 1:20 to play. Fellow rookie Darius Garland's runner in the lane put the Cavaliers ahead 121-118 with 40 seconds remaining.

Jae Crowder missed a 3-pointer from the corner before Love scored after an offensive rebound with six seconds left and Porter hit two free throws to seal it.

Miami scored one point over the final 1:44, a technical free throw by Kendrick Nunn with 1.4 seconds to play.

Cleveland's comeback came with Andre Drummond and Collin Sexton on the bench. Love had 17 points and 14 rebounds as seven Cleveland players scored in double figures. Larry Nance Jr. scored 16 points and Tristan Thompson added 15.

The Cavaliers played their first home game since J.B. Bickerstaff replaced John Beilein as head coach. Beilein resigned during the All-Star break.

''We're going to call on different people,'' Bickerstaff said. ''On a given night it could be your night.''

Bam Adebayo had 22 points and 13 rebounds for Miami. Goran Dragic also scored 22 and Kendrick Nunn, who tied the game with six seconds left in regulation, added 21.

The Heat routed Cleveland 124-105 on Saturday, a game in which Miami never trailed and led by 31 points, and appeared headed to another easy win on this night. Miami scored the first 10 points and stretched a double-figure lead until the Cavaliers rallied.

Porter hit consecutive 3s to give the Cavs their first lead, 107-104, with four minutes left in regulation.

Nunn's rebound basket tied the game with six seconds remaining. Porter missed a fadeaway jumper, and a rebound dunk by Nance came after time expired.

The Heat, who are fourth in the Eastern Conference, fell to 13-18 on the road.

''It's our job,'' Adebayo said. ''We play on the road. We've got to figure it out. Until we figure it out, we're going to keep losing over and over.''

TIP-INS

Heat: F Derrick Jones Jr. started in place of Butler. ... G Tyler Herro (sore right ankle) and C Meyers Leonard (sprained left ankle) have not played since Feb. 3.

Cavaliers: G Dante Exum went to the floor with a sprained left ankle and limped to the locker room in the second quarter. He did not return. ... Cleveland made seven shots and had four turnovers in the first quarter. ... Sexton has scored in double figures in 28 straight games.

DON'T ASK

Dragic was given a technical foul when it appeared he bumped into Nance while play was stopped in the fourth. Love made the foul shot. Spoelstra was given a technical for complaining about a no-call in the second quarter, but thought the officiating was a non-issue.

''Who cares?'' he said. ''You could see the frustration level on both sides about that. It didn't have anything to do with the outcome of the game.''

BIG ADDITION

Drummond had 13 points and six rebounds in 24 minutes during his fifth game since being acquired from Detroit at the trade deadline.

''He has the ability to score without plays being called for him and that's a coach's dream,'' Bickerstaff said. ''You got a guy who can go get you 20 points and you don't have to call a play for him. Defensively, he has the impact to protect the paint. He can, with his brute forces and skillset, change a game.''

UP NEXT

Heat: Host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday. Miami begins a five-game homestand that runs through March 4.

Cavaliers: Host Philadelphia on Wednesday. The 76ers are 3-0 against Cleveland this season, including a 141-94 win on Dec. 7.

1st Quarter
MIA Heat 29
CLE Cavaliers 21

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:44 +3 Duncan Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kelly Olynyk 3-0
11:24   Backcourt turnover on Andre Drummond  
11:06 +2 Kendrick Nunn made jump shot, assist by Kelly Olynyk 5-0
10:45   Kevin Love missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:43   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
10:28 +2 Kendrick Nunn made jump shot, assist by Kelly Olynyk 7-0
10:06   Cedi Osman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:04   Defensive rebound by Kendrick Nunn  
9:55   Bam Adebayo missed jump shot  
9:52   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
9:48   Bad pass turnover on Kevin Love, stolen by Derrick Jones Jr.  
9:43 +2 Bam Adebayo made driving layup, assist by Duncan Robinson 9-0
9:43   Shooting foul on Andre Drummond  
9:43 +1 Bam Adebayo made free throw 10-0
9:28   Kevin Love missed jump shot  
9:24   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
9:21   Kelly Olynyk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:17   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
9:05   Bad pass turnover on Kevin Love, stolen by Bam Adebayo  
9:00   Bad pass turnover on Bam Adebayo, stolen by Darius Garland  
8:54 +3 Cedi Osman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darius Garland 10-3
8:43   Kendrick Nunn missed reverse layup  
8:39   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
8:18 +3 Kevin Love made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darius Garland 10-6
8:08 +3 Kelly Olynyk made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bam Adebayo 13-6
8:02   Personal foul on Kelly Olynyk  
7:52   Shooting foul on Kelly Olynyk  
7:52   Kevin Love missed 1st of 3 free throws  
7:52   CLE team rebound  
7:52 +1 Kevin Love made 2nd of 3 free throws 13-7
7:52 +1 Kevin Love made 3rd of 3 free throws 13-8
7:42 +3 Duncan Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot 16-8
7:30   Andre Drummond missed dunk  
7:27   Defensive rebound by Derrick Jones Jr.  
7:21   Kendrick Nunn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:18   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
7:03   Collin Sexton missed floating jump shot, blocked by Bam Adebayo  
7:00   Defensive rebound by Duncan Robinson  
6:46 +2 Bam Adebayo made layup, assist by Kendrick Nunn 18-8
6:45   Full timeout called  
6:31 +2 Darius Garland made floating jump shot, assist by Kevin Porter 18-10
6:06   Bam Adebayo missed floating jump shot  
6:02   Defensive rebound by Cedi Osman  
5:56   Andre Drummond missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:53   Defensive rebound by Jae Crowder  
5:43   Shooting foul on Cedi Osman  
5:43 +1 Jae Crowder made 1st of 3 free throws 19-10
5:43   Jae Crowder missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
5:43   MIA team rebound  
5:43 +1 Jae Crowder made 3rd of 3 free throws 20-10
5:34   Out of bounds turnover on Darius Garland  
5:15   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
5:08   Kevin Love missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:01   Offensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
5:01   Andre Drummond missed dunk  
5:00   Defensive rebound by Jae Crowder  
4:53   Kendrick Nunn missed jump shot  
4:51   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
4:39   Darius Garland missed jump shot  
4:37   Defensive rebound by Jae Crowder  
4:15 +2 Bam Adebayo made jump shot 22-10
4:04   Andre Drummond missed driving layup  
4:02   Defensive rebound by Jae Crowder  
3:58   Goran Dragic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:55   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
3:46   Darius Garland missed jump shot  
3:44   Defensive rebound by Goran Dragic  
3:39   Full timeout called  
3:28   Andre Iguodala missed hook shot  
3:28   Offensive rebound by Chris Silva  
3:28   Shooting foul on Tristan Thompson  
3:28 +1 Chris Silva made 1st of 2 free throws 23-10
3:28 +1 Chris Silva made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-10
3:15 +3 Kevin Porter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Collin Sexton 24-13
3:02   Chris Silva missed hook shot  
3:00   Offensive rebound by Goran Dragic  
2:57   Jae Crowder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:53   Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
2:42   Larry Nance Jr. missed driving layup  
2:41   Defensive rebound by Kendrick Nunn  
2:28   Kendrick Nunn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:26   Offensive rebound by Chris Silva  
2:25   Chris Silva missed dunk  
2:22   Defensive rebound by Dante Exum  
2:12   Tristan Thompson missed layup  
2:09   Offensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
2:08 +2 Tristan Thompson made layup 24-15
1:47   Kendrick Nunn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:44   Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
1:31   Tristan Thompson missed dunk, blocked by Chris Silva  
1:26   Defensive rebound by Andre Iguodala  
1:26   Andre Iguodala missed driving layup, blocked by Dante Exum  
1:26   MIA team rebound  
1:20 +3 Goran Dragic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Silva 27-15
0:54 +3 Tristan Thompson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Collin Sexton 27-18
0:42 +2 Goran Dragic made jump shot, assist by Chris Silva 29-18
0:25   Dante Exum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:22   Defensive rebound by Goran Dragic  
0:19   Duncan Robinson missed dunk, blocked by Dante Exum  
0:13   Defensive rebound by Kevin Porter  
0:01 +3 Kevin Porter made 3-pt. jump shot 29-21
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
MIA Heat 39
CLE Cavaliers 35

Time Team Play Score
11:38   Tristan Thompson missed layup, blocked by Andre Iguodala  
11:35   Defensive rebound by Jae Crowder  
11:33   Out of bounds turnover on Andre Iguodala  
11:22   Collin Sexton missed jump shot, blocked by Andre Iguodala  
11:18   Offensive rebound by Collin Sexton  
11:19   Shooting foul on Chris Silva  
11:19   Tristan Thompson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:19   CLE team rebound  
11:19 +1 Tristan Thompson made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-22
11:06 +3 Duncan Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Goran Dragic 32-22
10:47 +2 Kevin Porter made driving layup 32-24
10:42   Personal foul on Dante Exum  
10:35 +2 Chris Silva made dunk, assist by Andre Iguodala 34-24
10:15 +2 Tristan Thompson made hook shot 34-26
10:01 +3 Duncan Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Goran Dragic 37-26
9:35   Collin Sexton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:33   Defensive rebound by Chris Silva  
9:25   Duncan Robinson missed jump shot  
9:21   Defensive rebound by Collin Sexton  
9:16 +2 Larry Nance Jr. made alley-oop shot, assist by Collin Sexton 37-28
9:13   Personal foul on Collin Sexton  
8:59 +3 Andre Iguodala made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Goran Dragic 40-28
8:44   Shooting foul on Jae Crowder  
8:44 +1 Kevin Porter made 1st of 2 free throws 40-29
8:44 +1 Kevin Porter made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-30
8:22   Jae Crowder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:20   Offensive rebound by Chris Silva  
8:20   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
8:05   Shooting foul on Chris Silva  
8:05 +1 Kevin Porter made 1st of 2 free throws 40-31
8:05   Kevin Porter missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:02   Defensive rebound by Jae Crowder  
7:59 +3 Duncan Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Goran Dragic 43-31
7:41   Collin Sexton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:40   CLE team rebound  
7:36   Collin Sexton missed floating jump shot  
7:33   Offensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
7:30   Cedi Osman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:27   Defensive rebound by Andre Iguodala  
7:25 +2 Goran Dragic made jump shot, assist by Andre Iguodala 45-31
7:23   Full timeout called  
7:11   Shooting foul on Bam Adebayo  
7:11 +1 Collin Sexton made 1st of 2 free throws 45-32
7:11 +1 Collin Sexton made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-33
6:57   Shooting foul on Kevin Porter  
6:57 +1 Bam Adebayo made 1st of 2 free throws 46-33
6:57 +1 Bam Adebayo made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-33
6:44 +3 Kevin Love made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cedi Osman 47-36
6:34   Bam Adebayo missed driving layup, blocked by Kevin Love  
6:34   CLE team rebound  
6:34   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
6:34 +1 Collin Sexton made free throw 47-37
6:24   Shooting foul on Kendrick Nunn  
6:24 +1 Kevin Love made 1st of 2 free throws 47-38
6:24 +1 Kevin Love made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-39
6:22   Full timeout called  
6:13 +2 Goran Dragic made jump shot, assist by Bam Adebayo 49-39
5:52   Bad pass turnover on Cedi Osman, stolen by Bam Adebayo  
5:49 +3 Jae Crowder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bam Adebayo 52-39
5:49   Flagrant foul on Collin Sexton  
5:49   Jae Crowder missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:49   MIA team rebound  
5:49   Jae Crowder missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:49   MIA team rebound  
5:40 +3 Jae Crowder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kendrick Nunn 55-39
5:16 +2 Kevin Love made jump shot 55-41
4:51   Kendrick Nunn missed jump shot  
4:48   Defensive rebound by Darius Garland  
4:31 +2 Andre Drummond made dunk, assist by Kevin Porter 55-43
4:11 +3 Goran Dragic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jae Crowder 58-43
3:56   Darius Garland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:54   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
3:36   Kendrick Nunn missed driving layup  
3:34   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
3:22 +2 Andre Drummond made driving layup 58-45
3:22   Violation  
3:14 +2 Jae Crowder made layup, assist by Bam Adebayo 60-45
3:01 +3 Darius Garland made 3-pt. jump shot 60-48
2:50   Bad pass turnover on Bam Adebayo, stolen by Darius Garland  
2:41   Darius Garland missed driving layup, blocked by Bam Adebayo  
2:37   Defensive rebound by Derrick Jones Jr.  
2:33   Goran Dragic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:29   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
2:22 +2 Cedi Osman made driving layup 60-50
2:11 +2 Derrick Jones Jr. made layup, assist by Goran Dragic 62-50
2:05 +2 Cedi Osman made driving layup 62-52
2:04   Full timeout called  
1:50   Kendrick Nunn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:47   Defensive rebound by Darius Garland  
1:43   Violation  
1:37   Andre Drummond missed hook shot  
1:35   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
1:28   Bam Adebayo missed driving layup, blocked by Kevin Love  
1:28   Offensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
1:28   Shooting foul on Andre Drummond  
1:28 +1 Bam Adebayo made 1st of 2 free throws 63-52
1:28   Bam Adebayo missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:25   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
1:09   Bad pass turnover on Kevin Porter, stolen by Kelly Olynyk  
1:04   Bad pass turnover on Kelly Olynyk, stolen by Kevin Porter  
1:00   Kevin Porter missed layup  
0:58   Offensive rebound by Kevin Porter  
0:58   Kevin Porter missed dunk  
1:07   Offensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
1:07   Andre Drummond missed dunk, blocked by Derrick Jones Jr.  
1:06   Defensive rebound by Kelly Olynyk  
0:58 +3 Kelly Olynyk made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kendrick Nunn 66-52
0:47 +2 Andre Drummond made layup, assist by Darius Garland 66-54
0:32 +2 Kendrick Nunn made driving layup 68-54
0:11   Kevin Porter missed floating jump shot  
0:10   Offensive rebound by Kevin Porter  
0:10   Shooting foul on Bam Adebayo  
0:10 +1 Kevin Porter made 1st of 2 free throws 68-55
0:01   Lost ball turnover on Kelly Olynyk, stolen by Larry Nance Jr.  
0:01   Defensive rebound by Kelly Olynyk  
0:01   Kevin Love missed 3-pt. turnaround jump shot  
0:01   CLE team rebound  

3rd Quarter
MIA Heat 31
CLE Cavaliers 24

Time Team Play Score
11:41   Andre Drummond missed driving layup, blocked by Bam Adebayo  
11:38   Defensive rebound by Kelly Olynyk  
11:29 +2 Kendrick Nunn made jump shot 70-56
11:08   Kevin Love missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:04   Defensive rebound by Derrick Jones Jr.  
10:58   Out of bounds turnover on Bam Adebayo  
10:44 +3 Andre Drummond made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cedi Osman 70-59
10:26 +3 Kendrick Nunn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bam Adebayo 73-59
10:07   Offensive foul on Collin Sexton  
10:07   Turnover on Collin Sexton  
9:48   Personal foul on Andre Drummond  
9:48   Full timeout called  
9:39 +2 Bam Adebayo made driving layup 75-59
9:21   Shooting foul on Bam Adebayo  
9:21   Andre Drummond missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:21   CLE team rebound  
9:21   Andre Drummond missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:20   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
9:08 +2 Bam Adebayo made dunk, assist by Kendrick Nunn 77-59
8:54   Personal foul on Kendrick Nunn  
8:44   Andre Drummond missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:40   Defensive rebound by Kelly Olynyk  
8:23   Bam Adebayo missed jump shot  
8:20   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
8:16   Jumpball  
8:16   Lost ball turnover on Kevin Love, stolen by Bam Adebayo  
8:08 +3 Kendrick Nunn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bam Adebayo 80-59
7:53 +3 Collin Sexton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kevin Love 80-62
7:31