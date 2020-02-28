BKN
Collins, Reddish power Hawks' offense in win over Nets

  • AP
  • Feb 28, 2020

ATLANTA (AP) The Atlanta Hawks have been the NBA's worst 3-point shooters this season, so rookie Cam Reddish was pleased to be a big part of a one-night reprieve.

''We've all been putting in a ton of work in practice, extra work on our jump shots and defense,'' Reddish said, ''but to see our shots go down today was a great feeling.''

John Collins had 33 points and 13 rebounds, Reddish scored 17 of his career-high 26 points in the third quarter, and the Hawks handed the Brooklyn Nets their third straight loss with a 141-118 victory Friday night.

Trae Young, ranking second in the NBA in scoring and assists, finished with 22 points and assisted on 14 baskets to help Atlanta, the league's second-worst team, snap a two-game skid. The Hawks hit 19 3-pointers and finished 48.7% on treys on rare night of fun beyond the arc.

The Nets gave up a season high in points. They pulled within six on Caris LeVert's layup early in the fourth, but got no closer the rest of the way after Jeff Teague and Kevin Huerter answered with baskets that pushed the lead back to double digits.

''We are seventh in the league in defense and tonight we looked like were 800th in defense.'' Brooklyn coach Kenny Atkinson said. ''We lost our defensive identity tonight. It's one game. I'm not going to change things and go crazy.''

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 24 points to lead Brooklyn, which began the game seventh in the Eastern Conference before dropping six games under .500. It had won eight straight over the Hawks and five consecutively in Atlanta.

The game got away from the Nets in the third. Atkinson called timeout after Atlanta hit its 10th trey for a nine-point lead and immediately got a technical foul for arguing that Dinwiddie had been fouled on the previous possession.

Dinwiddie and Harris missed shots in the next possessions, and the Hawks soon led by 14 on Reddish's 3.

''Tonight was a real example of all of our guys trending in the right direction,'' Atlanta coach Lloyd Pierce said. ''To put together that type of win was really encouraging to see.''

TIP-INS

Nets: The previous season high allowed was 138 points in a loss at Phoenix. ... Brooklyn got off to a hot start, ending the first with a 36-29 lead to tie a team season high in points in the opening period. ... LeVert, coming off a 34-point performance at Washington, had 18. He had an offensive rebound and putback to end the first, but was mostly quiet the rest of the way.

Hawks: The young, rebuilding team has won 10 of its last 21 games. ... Young scored 39 and 47 in two games of the season series, but this time he was mostly about passing. One of his better moments was a no-look dish high in the lane to a streaking Jeff Teague for a fast-break layup that made it 88-78 in the third. ... Collins scored 20 in a half for the seventh time in his three-year career. ... Atlanta finished one 3 shy of tying a season high.

SINKING

The Nets were coming off two tough setbacks in the closing minutes, blowing a 19-point lead to lose at home to Orlando and rallying briefly after being down 18 at Washington but losing for the 12th time this season when taking a lead into the fourth.

They couldn't stop Atlanta's shooters in the third. Reddish, a 30% 3-point shooter this season, was 6 for 9 in the game after hitting on consecutive possessions to make it 97-86 and followed with an 18-footer to make it a nine-point lead. Huerter and Collins followed with two straight 3s for a 14-point advantage.

Brooklyn's defense was slipshod, and the Nets were out-rebounded 52-38, causing Dinwiddie to say he and his teammates ''made the game easy'' for Atlanta.

''One of our hallmarks even during our bad seasons was our scrappiness, our toughness and playing hard all the time even when we weren't winning games,'' he said. ''You want to have that type of mentality. You want to defend at a high level and that gives you a chance to win every game.''

COMEBACK KID

Reddish, the 10th overall draft pick, overcame a concussion earlier this month and has scored in double figures in seven straight games and 13 of his last 14. He played a game-high 34 minutes.

''I feel like he had it tonight, and when he has that confidence you can just see the talent oozing out of him,'' Collins said. ''Hopefully he keeps that confidence and playing that way because the game really opens up when you have a guy like him who can slice, cut, shoot and make plays like he did.''

UP NEXT

Nets: at Miami on Saturday.

Hawks: host Portland on Saturday.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

1st Quarter
BKN Nets 36
ATL Hawks 29

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:41 +2 Taurean Waller-Prince made driving layup, assist by Jarrett Allen 2-0
11:29   Kevin Huerter missed driving layup  
11:25   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
11:06 +2 Caris LeVert made driving layup 4-0
10:56 +3 John Collins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trae Young 4-3
10:39   Joe Harris missed driving layup, blocked by John Collins  
10:35   Defensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter  
10:32 +2 De'Andre Hunter made layup 4-5
10:21 +2 Joe Harris made driving layup, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 6-5
10:09 +2 John Collins made alley-oop shot, assist by Trae Young 6-7
9:50   Caris LeVert missed floating jump shot  
9:46   Defensive rebound by Cam Reddish  
9:42   Cam Reddish missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:37   Defensive rebound by Spencer Dinwiddie  
9:35 +2 Taurean Waller-Prince made layup, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 8-7
9:21 +3 John Collins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trae Young 8-10
9:05   Caris LeVert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:02   Defensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter  
8:53   Lost ball turnover on Trae Young, stolen by Jarrett Allen  
8:48   Taurean Waller-Prince missed jump shot  
8:44   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
8:43   Bad pass turnover on John Collins, stolen by Spencer Dinwiddie  
8:37 +3 Spencer Dinwiddie made 3-pt. jump shot 11-10
8:24   Cam Reddish missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:22   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
8:14 +3 Taurean Waller-Prince made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 14-10
8:01 +2 Trae Young made jump shot 14-12
7:32   Caris LeVert missed turnaround jump shot  
7:32   BKN team rebound  
7:32   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
7:21 +2 John Collins made dunk, assist by Trae Young 14-14
7:07 +3 Spencer Dinwiddie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Taurean Waller-Prince 17-14
6:54   Trae Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:52   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
6:49   Spencer Dinwiddie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:45   Defensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter  
6:36 +2 John Collins made driving layup, assist by Kevin Huerter 17-16
6:36   Full timeout called  
6:13   Spencer Dinwiddie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:05   Offensive rebound by Garrett Temple  
6:03   Shooting foul on Trae Young  
6:03 +1 Spencer Dinwiddie made 1st of 2 free throws 18-16
6:03 +1 Spencer Dinwiddie made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-16
5:43   Bad pass turnover on Trae Young, stolen by Garrett Temple  
5:36 +2 Joe Harris made layup, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 21-16
5:18   Trae Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:13   Defensive rebound by Joe Harris  
5:10 +3 Garrett Temple made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 24-16
5:02   Cam Reddish missed driving layup, blocked by Jarrett Allen  
5:02   ATL team rebound  
4:55   Personal foul on Spencer Dinwiddie  
4:50   Bruno Fernando missed floating jump shot  
4:47   Defensive rebound by Wilson Chandler  
4:41 +2 DeAndre Jordan made alley-oop shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 26-16
4:40   Full timeout called  
4:25   Jeff Teague missed driving layup  
4:22   Defensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
4:11 +3 Garrett Temple made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeAndre Jordan 29-16
3:54 +2 John Collins made driving layup, assist by Trae Young 29-18
3:37 +2 Wilson Chandler made floating jump shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 31-18
3:24 +2 Bruno Fernando made floating jump shot, assist by Trae Young 31-20
3:00   Wilson Chandler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:56   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
2:47 +3 Cam Reddish made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trae Young 31-23
2:35   Garrett Temple missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:32   Defensive rebound by Cam Reddish  
2:14   Shooting foul on Wilson Chandler  
2:14   Bruno Fernando missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:14   ATL team rebound  
2:14 +1 Bruno Fernando made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-24
1:55   Out of bounds turnover on Garrett Temple  
1:40 +3 Brandon Goodwin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Vince Carter 31-27
1:19   Lost ball turnover on Caris LeVert, stolen by Vince Carter  
1:13   Brandon Goodwin missed layup, blocked by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
1:13   BKN team rebound  
1:03   Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:00   Defensive rebound by Brandon Goodwin  
0:50   Treveon Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:46   Offensive rebound by Jeff Teague  
0:38 +2 Brandon Goodwin made jump shot 31-29
0:31 +3 Garrett Temple made 3-pt. jump shot 34-29
0:26   Jeff Teague missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:21   Defensive rebound by Garrett Temple  
0:04   Garrett Temple missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:01   Offensive rebound by Caris LeVert  
0:01 +2 Caris LeVert made dunk 36-29
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
BKN Nets 26
ATL Hawks 39

Time Team Play Score
11:52 +2 Kevin Huerter made jump shot, assist by Bruno Fernando 36-31
11:31   Wilson Chandler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:31   ATL team rebound  
11:22   Treveon Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:18   Defensive rebound by Garrett Temple  
11:09 +2 DeAndre Jordan made dunk, assist by Garrett Temple 38-31
10:48   Treveon Graham missed jump shot  
10:46   Defensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
10:34 +2 DeAndre Jordan made alley-oop shot, assist by Caris LeVert 40-31
10:11   Vince Carter missed layup  
10:08   Offensive rebound by Vince Carter  
10:06 +2 Vince Carter made layup 40-33
9:53 +3 Caris LeVert made 3-pt. jump shot 43-33
9:32   Personal foul on Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
9:27   Vince Carter missed jump shot  
9:24   Defensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
9:11   Caris LeVert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:06   Offensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
9:04   Caris LeVert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:01   Defensive rebound by Kevin Huerter  
8:51 +3 De'Andre Hunter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brandon Goodwin 43-36
8:34   Bad pass turnover on Garrett Temple, stolen by Bruno Fernando  
8:24   De'Andre Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:19   Offensive rebound by Bruno Fernando  
8:19 +2 Bruno Fernando made dunk 43-38
7:57   Garrett Temple missed jump shot  
7:55   Defensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter  
7:46   Bruno Fernando missed hook shot  
7:42   Defensive rebound by Wilson Chandler  
7:37   Full timeout called  
7:31   Bad pass turnover on Wilson Chandler, stolen by Bruno Fernando  
7:22 +2 John Collins made jump shot 43-40
7:06   Shooting foul on De'Andre Hunter  
7:06 +1 Spencer Dinwiddie made 1st of 2 free throws 44-40
7:06 +1 Spencer Dinwiddie made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-40
6:53   Trae Young missed driving layup  
6:49   Offensive rebound by Bruno Fernando  
6:49   Bruno Fernando missed dunk  
6:49   Offensive rebound by Bruno Fernando  
6:48 +2 Bruno Fernando made dunk 45-42
6:36 +3 Joe Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 48-42
6:18 +2 John Collins made jump shot, assist by Trae Young 48-44
6:02   DeAndre Jordan missed layup  
5:59   Defensive rebound by Bruno Fernando  
5:52   John Collins missed jump shot  
5:49   Defensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
5:47   Shooting foul on Kevin Huerter  
5:47 +1 Spencer Dinwiddie made 1st of 2 free throws 49-44
5:47 +1 Spencer Dinwiddie made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-44
5:37 +3 Cam Reddish made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Andre Hunter 50-47
5:09   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
5:03 +3 Kevin Huerter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Andre Hunter 50-50
4:48   Joe Harris missed reverse layup  
4:45   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
4:45 +2 Trae Young made floating jump shot 50-52
4:45   Shooting foul on Wilson Chandler  
4:45 +1 Trae Young made free throw 50-53
4:24   Spencer Dinwiddie missed driving layup  
4:21   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
4:19   Shooting foul on Garrett Temple  
4:19 +1 John Collins made 1st of 2 free throws 50-54
4:19 +1 John Collins made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-55
4:06   Joe Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:04   Defensive rebound by Trae Young  
4:00   Shooting foul on Taurean Waller-Prince  
4:00 +1 Trae Young made 1st of 2 free throws 50-56
4:00 +1 Trae Young made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-57
3:51   Taurean Waller-Prince missed jump shot  
3:48   Defensive rebound by Trae Young  
3:36   Trae Young missed floating jump shot  
3:35   BKN team rebound  
3:22 +3 Taurean Waller-Prince made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joe Harris 53-57
3:05   Kevin Huerter missed floating jump shot  
3:01   Offensive rebound by John Collins  
3:01 +2 John Collins made dunk 53-59
2:50 +3 Garrett Temple made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Taurean Waller-Prince 56-59
2:29 +3 Kevin Huerter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trae Young 56-62
2:18   Shooting foul on Cam Reddish  
2:18   Full timeout called  
2:18   Joe Harris missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:18   BKN team rebound  
2:18 +1 Joe Harris made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-62
2:07   Cam Reddish missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:04   Defensive rebound by Taurean Waller-Prince  
1:48   Garrett Temple missed driving layup, blocked by Cam Reddish  
1:45   Defensive rebound by Cam Reddish  
1:43   Shooting foul on Taurean Waller-Prince  
1:43 +1 Cam Reddish made 1st of 2 free throws 57-63
1:43   Cam Reddish missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:37   Defensive rebound by Taurean Waller-Prince  
1:35 +3 Joe Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 60-63
1:13   Kevin Huerter missed driving layup  
1:10   Offensive rebound by John Collins  
1:09 +3 De'Andre Hunter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Collins 60-66
0:54 +2 Garrett Temple made jump shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 62-66
0:48 +2 Trae Young made driving layup 62-68
0:35   Joe Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:30   Defensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter  
0:24   De'Andre Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:21   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
0:01   Garrett Temple missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:01   BKN team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
BKN Nets 36
ATL Hawks 40

Time Team Play Score
11:47   Offensive foul on John Collins  
11:47   Turnover on John Collins  
11:39   Joe Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:35   Defensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter  
11:25   De'Andre Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:21   Defensive rebound by Caris LeVert  
11:19 +2 Jarrett Allen made layup, assist by Caris LeVert 64-68
11:19   Shooting foul on De'Andre Hunter  
11:19 +1 Jarrett Allen made free throw 65-68
11:14   Shooting foul on Caris LeVert  
11:14   Trae Young missed 1st of 3 free throws  
11:14   ATL team rebound  
11:14 +1 Trae Young made 2nd of 3 free throws 65-69
11:14 +1 Trae Young made 3rd of 3 free throws 65-70
11:02   Spencer Dinwiddie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:58   Defensive rebound by Kevin Huerter  
10:56 +2 Cam Reddish made dunk, assist by Kevin Huerter 65-72
10:42 +3 Joe Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jarrett Allen 68-72
10:30   Trae Young missed driving layup  
10:30   Offensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter  
10:30   Shooting foul on Jarrett Allen  
10:30 +1 De'Andre Hunter made 1st of 2 free throws 68-73
10:30 +1 De'Andre Hunter made 2nd of 2 free throws 68-74
10:11 +2 Joe Harris made reverse layup, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 70-74
10:03 +2 Trae Young made driving layup 70-76
9:48   Spencer Dinwiddie missed jump shot  
9:46   Defensive rebound by Kevin Huerter  
9:43 +3 De'Andre Hunter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kevin Huerter 70-79
9:41   Full timeout called  
9:41   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
9:41 +1 Trae Young made free throw 70-80
9:26   Backcourt turnover on Taurean Waller-Prince  
9:19 +3 Cam Reddish made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trae Young 70-83
9:11   Spencer Dinwiddie missed floating jump shot  
9:10   ATL team rebound  
8:54   De'Andre Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:51   Defensive rebound by Joe Harris  
8:43   Joe Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:39   Defensive rebound by Kevin Huerter  
8:31   Out of bounds turnover on John Collins  
8:17 +2 Spencer Dinwiddie made reverse layup 72-83
8:04 +3 Cam Reddish made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trae Young 72-86
7:51   Out of bounds turnover on Spencer Dinwiddie  
7:40   Trae Young missed driving layup  
7:36   Offensive rebound by John Collins  
7:36   John Collins missed dunk, blocked by Jarrett Allen  
7:36   Offensive rebound by John Collins  
7:36   Shooting foul on Jarrett Allen  
7:36   John Collins missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:36   ATL team rebound  
7:36   John Collins missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:34   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
7:23   Caris LeVert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:18   Offensive rebound by Taurean Waller-Prince  
7:15 +2 Caris LeVert made driving layup 74-86
6:58   John Collins missed driving layup  
6:55   Defensive rebound by Caris LeVert  
6:41 +3 Taurean Waller-Prince made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joe Harris 77-86
6:40   Full timeout called  
6:40  