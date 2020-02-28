MIN
Ross, Gordon lead Magic over Timberwolves 136-125

  • Feb 28, 2020

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Aaron Gordon recorded his first career-triple double and was proudest of his assist total.

Terrence Ross scored 19 of his season-high 33 points in the fourth quarter and Gordon finished with 17 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists, leading the Orlando Magic to a 136-125 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night.

Gordon is averaging more than 21 points and 10 rebounds over the Magic's recent six-game surge. This time, he felt best about his career high in assists.

''That's what I'm looking to do,'' he said. ''I'm looking to distribute the ball and make the game easier for everybody on the floor and they do the same for me. It works well.''

''He puts us in a different place,'' Magic coach Steve Clifford said. ''He's not just scoring, he's playing an all-around game.''

Nikola Vucevic added 27 points and 10 rebounds for the Magic, who won for the fifth time in six games.

D'Angelo Russell led Minnesota with 28 points, but did not score After a layup that gave the Timberwolves an 89-83 lead with 4:55 left in the third quarter. Juancho Hernangomez added 18 points and 13 rebounds.

The Timberwolves have lost 19 of their last 21 games, and 11 of their last 12 in Orlando.

The 136 points marked a season-high for the Magic, the second-lowest scoring team in the NBA. They shot 54% and had a 54-33 rebounding advantage.

''You can't get outrebounded by 21,'' Minnesota coach Ryan Saunders said. ''To beat and compete with a team that has been together a long time, you've got to force yourself to be a little more disciplined than you may be. We just didn't have that tonight.''

After falling behind by as many as 13 points in the first half, Minnesota rallied behind Russell and Malik Beasley, taking a six-point lead on a 3-pointer by Russell from the corner with 5:23 left in the third quarter.

Orlando regained the lead on a 3-pointer by D.J. Augustin and finished the period strong, without any starters on the floor.

Ross scored the Magic's first 10 points of the fourth quarter, connecting on two straight 3s to push Orlando's lead back to 10 with 9:31 remaining.

A layup by Augustin gave the Magic their biggest lead, 117-103, with 8:08 left.

TIP-INS

Timberwolves: C Karl-Anthony Towns missed a fourth game with a left wrist injury. ... G Allen Crabbe remained away from the team on a personal matter. ... Minnesota has played 11 of its last 15 on the road, including a win at Miami on Wednesday night.

Magic: C Mo Bamba got eight rebounds, but fouled out in 13 minutes. ... Gordon had five rebounds and five assists in the first quarter. . . . Ross took 25 shots, including 15 threes.

FIVE-POINT PLAY

The Timberwolves had a five-point play in the second quarter. After fouling Josh Okogie, the Magic's Evan Fournier drew a technical from referee Josh Tiven for protesting the call. When Okogie missed the third of his three foul shots, Jordan McLaughlin got the ball and hit a 3-pointer.

WHAT ABOUT THE DEFENSE?

Clifford wasn't too excited about the final score or Minnesota's 48% shooting and 17 3-point baskets. ''We've got to put more into the defensive end,'' he said. ''Right now, our defensive mentality isn't close to what it needs to be.''

UP NEXT

Timberwolves: Host Dallas on Sunday.

Magic: At San Antonio on Saturday.

1st Quarter
MIN Timberwolves 35
ORL Magic 35

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:48 +2 Nikola Vucevic made reverse layup, assist by Aaron Gordon 0-2
11:35   D'Angelo Russell missed driving layup  
11:33   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
11:26   Shooting foul on Josh Okogie  
11:26   Aaron Gordon missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:26 +1 Aaron Gordon made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-3
11:11   Bad pass turnover on Juancho Hernangomez, stolen by Markelle Fultz  
11:05 +2 James Ennis III made dunk, assist by Aaron Gordon 0-5
11:06   Full timeout called  
10:53 +2 D'Angelo Russell made floating jump shot 2-5
10:33   Markelle Fultz missed layup, blocked by D'Angelo Russell  
10:24   Offensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
10:24   Aaron Gordon missed dunk  
10:23   Defensive rebound by Juancho Hernangomez  
10:21   D'Angelo Russell missed jump shot  
10:19   Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
10:18   Bad pass turnover on Aaron Gordon, stolen by Juancho Hernangomez  
10:13   Out of bounds turnover on D'Angelo Russell  
10:02 +2 Markelle Fultz made jump shot, assist by Nikola Vucevic 2-7
9:51   Naz Reid missed driving layup, blocked by Nikola Vucevic  
9:51   MIN team rebound  
9:42   Juancho Hernangomez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:39   Defensive rebound by James Ennis III  
9:33 +2 Evan Fournier made driving layup, assist by Markelle Fultz 2-9
9:19 +3 Josh Okogie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Juancho Hernangomez 5-9
8:55 +2 Evan Fournier made jump shot 5-11
8:47   Out of bounds turnover on D'Angelo Russell  
8:40   Offensive foul on Markelle Fultz  
8:40   Turnover on Markelle Fultz  
8:28 +2 Malik Beasley made jump shot 7-11
8:15 +2 Nikola Vucevic made floating jump shot, assist by Markelle Fultz 7-13
8:01 +2 Juancho Hernangomez made layup, assist by Josh Okogie 9-13
7:44   James Ennis III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:41   Defensive rebound by Juancho Hernangomez  
7:34   Malik Beasley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:30   Defensive rebound by James Ennis III  
7:24   Out of bounds turnover on Nikola Vucevic  
7:12   D'Angelo Russell missed floating jump shot  
7:10   Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
6:55   Aaron Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:51   Defensive rebound by Naz Reid  
6:40 +3 Naz Reid made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D'Angelo Russell 12-13
6:28 +2 Markelle Fultz made jump shot, assist by Aaron Gordon 12-15
6:06 +3 D'Angelo Russell made 3-pt. jump shot 15-15
5:54 +2 Nikola Vucevic made floating jump shot, assist by Markelle Fultz 15-17
5:44 +2 D'Angelo Russell made jump shot 17-17
5:33   Full timeout called  
5:33   Violation  
5:24 +2 Aaron Gordon made layup, assist by Nikola Vucevic 17-19
5:12 +2 Josh Okogie made dunk, assist by Juancho Hernangomez 19-19
5:01   Nikola Vucevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:01   Defensive rebound by D'Angelo Russell  
4:49 +2 D'Angelo Russell made jump shot 21-19
4:36   Nikola Vucevic missed layup, blocked by Naz Reid  
4:36   ORL team rebound  
4:35   Shooting foul on D'Angelo Russell  
4:35   Markelle Fultz missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:35   ORL team rebound  
4:35 +1 Markelle Fultz made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-20
4:24 +3 D'Angelo Russell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Naz Reid 24-20
4:07   Personal foul on Jarrett Culver  
4:01 +3 Terrence Ross made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Gordon 24-23
3:47   Jake Layman missed dunk, blocked by Aaron Gordon  
3:42   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
3:38 +2 Michael Carter-Williams made jump shot, assist by Terrence Ross 24-25
3:28   James Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:25   Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
3:16 +2 Nikola Vucevic made turnaround jump shot, assist by Aaron Gordon 24-27
3:02   D'Angelo Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:59   Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
2:50 +2 Aaron Gordon made fade-away jump shot 24-29
2:50   Shooting foul on Kelan Martin  
2:50 +1 Aaron Gordon made free throw 24-30
2:37 +2 Jake Layman made layup, assist by D'Angelo Russell 26-30
2:23   Mo Bamba missed layup  
2:21   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Culver  
2:15 +2 James Johnson made layup, assist by Jarrett Culver 28-30
1:56   Aaron Gordon missed hook shot  
1:54   Defensive rebound by D'Angelo Russell  
1:47 +3 Jarrett Culver made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Johnson 31-30
1:32   Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:23   Offensive rebound by Mo Bamba  
1:23 +2 Mo Bamba made dunk 31-32
1:12   Jarrett Culver missed driving layup  
1:10   Defensive rebound by Mo Bamba  
1:02 +3 Michael Carter-Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Terrence Ross 31-35
0:43 +2 Kelan Martin made floating jump shot, assist by D'Angelo Russell 33-35
0:28   Defensive rebound by James Johnson  
0:22   Shooting foul on Mo Bamba  
0:22 +1 Kelan Martin made 1st of 2 free throws 34-35
0:22 +1 Kelan Martin made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-35
0:01   D.J. Augustin missed jump shot, blocked by James Johnson  
0:00   ORL team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
MIN Timberwolves 30
ORL Magic 34

Time Team Play Score
11:48 +2 James Johnson made reverse layup 37-35
11:28   Out of bounds turnover on Mo Bamba  
11:15   Jarrett Culver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:11   Defensive rebound by Mo Bamba  
11:02   Michael Carter-Williams missed driving layup  
11:00   Defensive rebound by Malik Beasley  
10:56   Malik Beasley missed driving layup, blocked by James Ennis III  
10:56   ORL team rebound  
10:40   Terrence Ross missed floating jump shot  
10:38   Offensive rebound by James Ennis III  
10:36 +2 James Ennis III made floating jump shot 37-37
10:26   Kelan Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:26   Defensive rebound by Michael Carter-Williams  
10:11 +2 D.J. Augustin made jump shot 37-39
9:54 +2 James Johnson made reverse layup 39-39
9:34   Shooting foul on Kelan Martin  
9:34 +1 Michael Carter-Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 39-40
9:34 +1 Michael Carter-Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-41
9:23 +2 Jarrett Culver made layup, assist by Jordan McLaughlin 41-41
9:23   Violation  
9:08 +2 Mo Bamba made layup, assist by James Ennis III 41-43
9:08   Shooting foul on James Johnson  
9:08 +1 Mo Bamba made free throw 41-44
8:59 +2 James Johnson made driving layup 43-44
8:59   Shooting foul on Mo Bamba  
8:59   James Johnson missed free throw  
8:59   ORL team rebound  
8:46 +3 Terrence Ross made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D.J. Augustin 43-47
8:35 +2 James Johnson made reverse layup 45-47
8:21   Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:21   ORL team rebound  
8:21   Personal foul on Kelan Martin  
8:12 +2 Terrence Ross made floating jump shot, assist by D.J. Augustin 45-49
8:04   Jarrett Culver missed driving layup, blocked by Michael Carter-Williams  
8:03   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
7:50   Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:48   Offensive rebound by D.J. Augustin  
7:37 +2 Nikola Vucevic made floating jump shot 45-51
7:24   Naz Reid missed layup  
7:24   Naz Reid missed layup  
7:22   Defensive rebound by Terrence Ross  
7:13   Nikola Vucevic missed floating jump shot, blocked by Naz Reid  
7:13   MIN team rebound  
7:02   Malik Beasley missed floating jump shot  
7:02   Malik Beasley missed floating jump shot  
7:01   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
6:51 +2 Nikola Vucevic made reverse layup, assist by D.J. Augustin 45-53
6:40   Shooting foul on D.J. Augustin  
6:40 +1 Jordan McLaughlin made 1st of 2 free throws 46-53
6:40   Jordan McLaughlin missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:37   Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
6:28   Personal foul on Naz Reid  
6:23   Aaron Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:20   Defensive rebound by Josh Okogie  
6:12 +2 Malik Beasley made driving layup, assist by Josh Okogie 48-53
6:00   Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:57   Defensive rebound by Josh Okogie  
5:46   Malik Beasley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:43   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
5:37 +3 Terrence Ross made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markelle Fultz 48-56
5:26   Bad pass turnover on D'Angelo Russell, stolen by Evan Fournier  
5:21   Nikola Vucevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:18   Offensive rebound by Markelle Fultz  
5:17 +2 Markelle Fultz made dunk 48-58
5:01   Juancho Hernangomez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:01   Juancho Hernangomez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:58   Defensive rebound by Markelle Fultz  
4:51 +2 Evan Fournier made floating jump shot, assist by Nikola Vucevic 48-60
4:33   Naz Reid missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:30   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
4:23   Personal foul on Naz Reid  
4:23   Markelle Fultz missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:23   ORL team rebound  
4:23 +1 Markelle Fultz made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-61
4:07 +3 D'Angelo Russell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Juancho Hernangomez 51-61
3:46   Aaron Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:43   Defensive rebound by Josh Okogie  
3:40   Shooting foul on Evan Fournier  
3:40   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
3:40 +1 Josh Okogie made free throw 52-61
3:40 +1 Josh Okogie made 1st of 2 free throws 53-61
3:40   Josh Okogie missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:37   Offensive rebound by Juancho Hernangomez  
3:35 +3 Jordan McLaughlin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Okogie 56-61
3:28   Full timeout called  
3:23 +2 Nikola Vucevic made jump shot, assist by Markelle Fultz 56-63
3:08   Jordan McLaughlin missed driving layup  
3:06   Offensive rebound by Juancho Hernangomez  
3:05   Juancho Hernangomez missed dunk  
3:02   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
2:58   Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:54   Defensive rebound by Josh Okogie  
2:41 +3 D'Angelo Russell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan McLaughlin 59-63
2:27   Markelle Fultz missed driving layup  
2:25   Defensive rebound by Juancho Hernangomez  
2:19   D'Angelo Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:16   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
2:02   Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:58   Defensive rebound by Juancho Hernangomez  
1:51 +2 James Johnson made driving layup 61-63
1:36   Personal foul on D'Angelo Russell  
1:36 +1 Aaron Gordon made 1st of 2 free throws 61-64
1:36 +1 Aaron Gordon made 2nd of 2 free throws 61-65
1:28   D'Angelo Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:25   Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
1:18   Nikola Vucevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:15   Defensive rebound by James Johnson  
1:08   Bad pass turnover on James Johnson  
1:08   Personal foul on James Johnson  
1:08 +1 Markelle Fultz made 1st of 2 free throws 61-66
1:08 +1 Markelle Fultz made 2nd of 2 free throws 61-67
0:47   Bad pass turnover on James Johnson, stolen by James Ennis III  
0:44   Lost ball turnover on Markelle Fultz, stolen by Juancho Hernangomez  
0:42 +2 Josh Okogie made layup, assist by Juancho Hernangomez 63-67
0:39   Violation  
0:23   Markelle Fultz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:22   ORL team rebound  
0:18 +2 Nikola Vucevic made layup 63-69
0:01 +2 James Johnson made dunk, assist by Jordan McLaughlin 65-69
0:00   Markelle Fultz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   ORL team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
MIN Timberwolves 31
ORL Magic 34

Time Team Play Score
11:48   Out of bounds turnover on Josh Okogie  
11:36 +2 Evan Fournier made finger-roll layup 65-71
11:25 +2 D'Angelo Russell made floating jump shot 67-71
11:07 +3 Aaron Gordon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markelle Fultz 67-74
10:50   Josh Okogie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:47   Defensive rebound by James Ennis III  
10:38   Markelle Fultz missed jump shot  
10:34   Defensive rebound by Juancho Hernangomez  
10:27   Shooting foul on Markelle Fultz  
10:27   D'Angelo Russell missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:27   MIN team rebound  
10:27 +1 D'Angelo Russell made 2nd of 2 free throws 68-74
10:17   Bad pass turnover on Evan Fournier, stolen by Malik Beasley  
10:10 +2 Malik Beasley made jump shot 70-74
9:53   Markelle Fultz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:50   Defensive rebound by Juancho Hernangomez  
9:45 +2 D'Angelo Russell made jump shot 72-74
9:31 +2 Nikola Vucevic made layup, assist by Evan Fournier 72-76
9:13 +2 Naz Reid made layup, assist by D'Angelo Russell 74-76
9:13   Full timeout called  
9:00   Aaron Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:55   Defensive rebound by Malik Beasley  
8:43 +3 Juancho Hernangomez made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Naz Reid 77-76
8:30   Offensive foul on Evan Fournier  
8:30   Turnover on Evan Fournier  
8:20 +2 Malik Beasley made layup, assist by Juancho Hernangomez 79-76
8:05