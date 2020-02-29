SAC
De'Aaron Fox scores 25 points, Kings beat Grizzlies 104-101

  • Feb 29, 2020

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) De’Aaron Fox didn’t decide until shortly before game time that he would play against the Memphis Grizzlies. His appearance moved the Sacramento Kings closer to the playoffs.

Fox, who sat out Thursday’s loss at Oklahoma City with lower right abdominal tightness, scored 25 points, including 16 after halftime, and the Kings beat Memphis 104-101 on Friday night.

Harry Giles III added 16 for the Kings, who moved within three games of Memphis, handing the Grizzlies their fifth straight loss. Meanwhile, New Orleans, which beat Cleveland on Friday night, is within two games of Memphis for eighth place in the West.

“I felt fine,” said Fox, who also is dealing with a shoulder injury. “When you are in the thick of things, you are not really thinking about it.”

But coach Luke Walton wasn’t sure he would see his second-leading scorer at 19.9 points a game. Walton saw Fox Thursday, and “he wasn’t moving so good.” Walton focused his game plan on Fox not playing. Only after the guard tested the injuries in pregame warm-ups did he decide to give it a go.

“It’s important for us right now,” Walton said of Friday’s win. “They are all important, but this one, to kind of finish off a good road trip, he showed a lot of leadership, and then went out and played at a high level.”

The victory, the Kings fourth in five games since the All-Star break, came despite a season-high 32 points from Memphis forward Dillon Brooks along with 13 points and a career-high 25 rebounds for Jonas Valanciunas. Ja Morant had 20 points and 11 assists for Memphis, which has struggled since the break with the loss of starter Jaren Jackson Jr. and key reserve Brandon Clarke to injuries.

“I feel like it is good pressure,” Brooks said of the losing streak in the midst of the playoff hunt. “We were playing well, but we’ve hit a big adversity like this. …We’re hitting it now, and we’re being tested.”

The Kings led by as many as 10 early in the fourth quarter. And despite a furious Memphis rally down the stretch, Sacramento held on for its fourth win in the last five since the All-Star break.

Memphis trailed by nine – 100-91 -- on a 3-pointer from Fox with 2:47 remaining. Memphis would craft a 10-2 run capped by a three-point play from Morant with 10.2 seconds left and a 102-101 Sacramento lead.

Buddy Hield, who had 14 points, converted a pair of free throws with 4.4 left and a 3-point attempt from Memphis guard Tyus Jones as time ran out bounced off the rim.

“The guys are finding a way. Unfortunately, it didn’t lead to a win,” Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said.

TIP-INS

Kings: Wrapped up a four-game trip. ... Kent Bazemore would finish with 13 points. … Nemanja Bjelica also had 13 points and 11 rebounds. …Committed only nine turnovers, the fifth time Sacramento has recorded single digits in that category. …Fox has reached at least 20 points in each of the last four games he’s played.

Grizzlies: Signed F Jarrod Uthoff to a 10-day contract on Thursday. Uthoff was with the Memphis Hustle of the G League. He did not play Friday. … Brooks’ previous high this season was 31 twice, the last time on Jan. 20 against the Pelicans. … Valanciunas previous career high in rebounds was 24 against Orlando last season.

FOX’S SHOULDER

In addition to the abdomen problem, Fox also is dealing with a bum right shoulder. “With that one, it’s on my shooting arm. It’s something that you move around a lot and get hit with a lot of screens. It’s something that I feel most of the game, but I think I played pretty well, so it’s alright.”

TIE-BREAKER

The Kings won the season series 3-1 over Memphis, so Sacramento would hold that tie-breaker if the teams were deadlocked for the final playoff spot. All four games in the series were decided by five points or less.

UP NEXT

Kings: Host Detroit on Sunday.

Grizzlies: Host the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

1st Quarter
SAC Kings 18
MEM Grizzlies 28

Time Team Play Score
11:37 +2 Nemanja Bjelica made finger-roll layup, assist by De'Aaron Fox 2-0
11:15 +3 Dillon Brooks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ja Morant 2-3
10:53   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed jump shot  
10:51   Offensive rebound by Harry III Giles  
10:51   Harry III Giles missed dunk  
10:51   MEM team rebound  
10:27   Dillon Brooks missed driving layup  
10:23   Defensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
10:18 +3 De'Aaron Fox made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nemanja Bjelica 5-3
9:59 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made hook shot, assist by De'Anthony Melton 5-5
9:49   De'Aaron Fox missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:47   MEM team rebound  
9:37 +2 Dillon Brooks made driving layup, assist by Ja Morant 5-7
9:21   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:18   Defensive rebound by Kyle Anderson  
9:06 +2 Ja Morant made finger-roll layup, assist by De'Anthony Melton 5-9
8:53   Harrison Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:51   MEM team rebound  
8:42   Dillon Brooks missed jump shot  
8:37   Defensive rebound by Bogdan Bogdanovic  
8:30   Harry III Giles missed floating jump shot  
8:28   Defensive rebound by Kyle Anderson  
8:18 +3 Jonas Valanciunas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Anderson 5-12
8:01   Shooting foul on De'Anthony Melton  
8:01 +1 De'Aaron Fox made 1st of 2 free throws 6-12
8:01 +1 De'Aaron Fox made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-12
7:57 +2 Dillon Brooks made layup, assist by Ja Morant 7-14
7:44   Harrison Barnes missed driving layup  
7:42   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
7:30 +2 Ja Morant made jump shot 7-16
7:29   Full timeout called  
7:04   Harry III Giles missed hook shot, blocked by Jonas Valanciunas  
7:02   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
6:57 +2 De'Anthony Melton made alley-oop shot, assist by Ja Morant 7-18
6:42   Harry III Giles missed hook shot  
6:40   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
6:33   Ja Morant missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:30   Defensive rebound by Harrison Barnes  
6:23   Personal foul on De'Anthony Melton  
6:23   Violation  
6:17   Buddy Hield missed jump shot  
6:15   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
6:09   Jonas Valanciunas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:04   Defensive rebound by Buddy Hield  
5:59 +2 De'Aaron Fox made finger-roll layup 9-18
5:46 +2 Tyus Jones made floating jump shot 9-20
5:35   Nemanja Bjelica missed floating jump shot  
5:32   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
5:28   Dillon Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:28   Defensive rebound by De'Aaron Fox  
5:11 +2 Alex Len made floating jump shot, assist by Harrison Barnes 11-20
4:53   Ja Morant missed jump shot  
4:51   Defensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
4:46   Nemanja Bjelica missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:42   Offensive rebound by Alex Len  
4:41 +3 Nemanja Bjelica made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alex Len 14-20
4:40   Full timeout called  
4:16   Dillon Brooks missed finger-roll layup  
4:13   Offensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
4:12   Gorgui Dieng missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:09   Defensive rebound by De'Aaron Fox  
3:57   Nemanja Bjelica missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:54   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
3:52   Personal foul on Nemanja Bjelica  
3:38 +2 Gorgui Dieng made jump shot, assist by Josh Jackson 14-22
3:24   Nemanja Bjelica missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:21   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
3:13 +2 Dillon Brooks made jump shot 14-24
3:00   De'Aaron Fox missed jump shot  
2:57   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
2:50   Jonas Valanciunas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:47   Defensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
2:42   Buddy Hield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:39   Defensive rebound by Josh Jackson  
2:32   Jonas Valanciunas missed layup  
2:26   Defensive rebound by De'Aaron Fox  
2:24   Buddy Hield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:21   Defensive rebound by Gorgui Dieng  
2:14   Lost ball turnover on Dillon Brooks, stolen by Kent Bazemore  
2:02   Buddy Hield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:57   Defensive rebound by Gorgui Dieng  
1:45   Gorgui Dieng missed jump shot  
1:42   Defensive rebound by Alex Len  
1:34   Nemanja Bjelica missed floating jump shot  
1:34   Nemanja Bjelica missed dunk  
1:34   Offensive rebound by Alex Len  
1:29   Offensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
1:29 +2 Alex Len made dunk 16-24
1:14   Josh Jackson missed driving layup  
1:12   Offensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
1:12   Jonas Valanciunas missed dunk  
1:12   Offensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
1:10   Jonas Valanciunas missed dunk  
1:10   Offensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
1:08   Jonas Valanciunas missed dunk  
1:07   Offensive rebound by Dillon Brooks  
1:05 +2 Dillon Brooks made driving layup 16-26
0:52   Cory Joseph missed floating jump shot  
0:50   Defensive rebound by Tyus Jones  
0:47 +2 Dillon Brooks made reverse layup, assist by Tyus Jones 16-28
0:47   Violation  
0:29 +2 Buddy Hield made jump shot, assist by Alex Len 18-28

2nd Quarter
SAC Kings 32
MEM Grizzlies 19

Time Team Play Score
11:40   Josh Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:37   Defensive rebound by Buddy Hield  
11:26 +3 Buddy Hield made 3-pt. jump shot 24-30
11:25   Full timeout called  
11:04   Shooting foul on Harry III Giles  
11:04 +1 Ja Morant made 1st of 2 free throws 24-31
11:04   Ja Morant missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:00   Defensive rebound by Kent Bazemore  
10:52   Lost ball turnover on Harry III Giles, stolen by John Konchar  
10:47   Shooting foul on Harry III Giles  
10:47   Yuta Watanabe missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:47   MEM team rebound  
10:47   Yuta Watanabe missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:45   Defensive rebound by Harry III Giles  
10:28 +2 Harry III Giles made jump shot, assist by Buddy Hield 26-31
10:06   Josh Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:02   Defensive rebound by Harry III Giles  
9:50   Shooting foul on Yuta Watanabe  
9:50   Kent Bazemore missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:50   SAC team rebound  
9:50 +1 Kent Bazemore made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-31
9:32   Bad pass turnover on Gorgui Dieng, stolen by Buddy Hield  
9:25 +2 Harry III Giles made layup, assist by Buddy Hield 29-31
9:08   John Konchar missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:05   Defensive rebound by Buddy Hield  
8:58   Buddy Hield missed jump shot  
8:55   Defensive rebound by John Konchar  
8:40 +2 John Konchar made layup, assist by Josh Jackson 29-33
8:17 +3 Kent Bazemore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cory Joseph 32-33
7:56 +2 Ja Morant made floating jump shot 32-35
7:30   Kent Bazemore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:28   Defensive rebound by Kyle Anderson  
7:21   Ja Morant missed finger-roll layup  
7:20   Offensive rebound by Ja Morant  
7:20 +2 Ja Morant made dunk 32-37
7:20   Full timeout called  
7:12   Kent Bazemore missed driving layup  
7:07   Defensive rebound by Ja Morant  
7:05 +3 Dillon Brooks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ja Morant 32-40
6:41 +3 Kent Bazemore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Aaron Fox 35-40
6:14   Jonas Valanciunas missed hook shot  
6:10   Defensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
6:03 +2 De'Aaron Fox made floating jump shot 37-40
5:50   Shooting foul on De'Aaron Fox  
5:50 +1 Ja Morant made 1st of 2 free throws 37-41
5:50   Ja Morant missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:48   Defensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
5:39   De'Aaron Fox missed floating jump shot  
5:37   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
5:24   Bad pass turnover on De'Anthony Melton, stolen by Alex Len  
5:18   Out of bounds turnover on Kent Bazemore  
5:03   Jonas Valanciunas missed hook shot  
5:01   Defensive rebound by Alex Len  
4:54   De'Aaron Fox missed floating jump shot  
4:50   Defensive rebound by De'Anthony Melton  
4:42   Lost ball turnover on Jonas Valanciunas, stolen by De'Aaron Fox  
4:32   Personal foul on Dillon Brooks  
4:21 +3 Bogdan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot 40-41
4:10   Lost ball turnover on Dillon Brooks, stolen by Harrison Barnes  
4:03   Nemanja Bjelica missed layup, blocked by Jonas Valanciunas  
4:00   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
3:57 +2 Kyle Anderson made reverse layup, assist by De'Anthony Melton 40-43
3:42 +2 Nemanja Bjelica made layup, assist by De'Aaron Fox 42-43
3:27   Tyus Jones missed floating jump shot  
3:24   Defensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
3:20   De'Aaron Fox missed layup, blocked by Dillon Brooks  
3:20   Offensive rebound by De'Aaron Fox  
3:20   Shooting foul on Jonas Valanciunas  
3:20 +1 Nemanja Bjelica made 1st of 2 free throws 43-43
3:20   Nemanja Bjelica missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:17   Defensive rebound by De'Anthony Melton  
3:04   Kyle Anderson missed fade-away jump shot  
3:01   Defensive rebound by Harry III Giles  
2:49   Nemanja Bjelica missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:46   MEM team rebound  
2:34   Dillon Brooks missed jump shot  
2:31   Offensive rebound by De'Anthony Melton  
2:28   Gorgui Dieng missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:26   Defensive rebound by Bogdan Bogdanovic  
2:21   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Gorgui Dieng  
2:17   Defensive rebound by Tyus Jones  
2:15   Tyus Jones missed layup  
2:11   Defensive rebound by Bogdan Bogdanovic  
2:09   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:07   Offensive rebound by Harrison Barnes  
2:07   Shooting foul on De'Anthony Melton  
2:07 +1 Harrison Barnes made 1st of 2 free throws 44-43
2:07   Harrison Barnes missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:05   Defensive rebound by Gorgui Dieng  
1:49   Shooting foul on Harrison Barnes  
1:49 +1 Dillon Brooks made 1st of 2 free throws 44-44
1:49 +1 Dillon Brooks made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-45
1:37   Buddy Hield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:33   Defensive rebound by Gorgui Dieng  
1:21   Gorgui Dieng missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:19   Defensive rebound by Buddy Hield  
1:06   De'Aaron Fox missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:03   Offensive rebound by Bogdan Bogdanovic  
1:03   Personal foul on Tyus Jones  
1:03 +1 Bogdan Bogdanovic made 1st of 2 free throws 45-45
1:03 +1 Bogdan Bogdanovic made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-45
0:55   Shooting foul on Harry III Giles  
0:55 +1 Ja Morant made 1st of 2 free throws 46-46
0:55 +1 Ja Morant made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-47
0:44   Personal foul on Ja Morant  
0:44 +1 Harrison Barnes made 1st of 2 free throws 47-47
0:44 +1 Harrison Barnes made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-47
0:21   Dillon Brooks missed jump shot  
0:18   Defensive rebound by Kent Bazemore  
0:00   Shooting foul on Dillon Brooks  
0:00 +1 Buddy Hield made 1st of 2 free throws 49-47
0:00 +1 Buddy Hield made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-47
0:00   Ja Morant missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   MEM team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
SAC Kings 31
MEM Grizzlies 28

Time Team Play Score
11:45   Kyle Anderson missed reverse layup, blocked by Harry III Giles  
11:45   SAC team rebound  
11:32   Harrison Barnes missed floating jump shot  
11:32   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
11:24   Ja Morant missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:21   Defensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
11:18 +2 De'Aaron Fox made driving layup 52-47
11:18   Shooting foul on Dillon Brooks  
11:18   De'Aaron Fox missed free throw  
11:13   Offensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
11:04   Harrison Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:01   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
10:49 +3 Dillon Brooks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ja Morant 52-50
10:32 +2 Harry III Giles made jump shot 54-50
10:08 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made layup, assist by De'Anthony Melton 54-52
9:56 +2 Harrison Barnes made layup, assist by De'Aaron Fox 56-52
9:44   Lost ball turnover on Ja Morant, stolen by De'Aaron Fox  
9:40 +2 De'Aaron Fox made finger-roll layup, assist by Bogdan Bogdanovic 58-52
9:40   Full timeout called  
9:30   Ja Morant missed finger-roll layup  
9:27   Offensive rebound by Dillon Brooks  
9:14   Jonas Valanciunas missed jump shot  
9:10   Defensive rebound by Harry III Giles  
8:55   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:52   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
8:46   De'Anthony Melton missed jump shot  
8:41   Defensive rebound by Bogdan Bogdanovic  
8:35   Personal foul on De'Anthony Melton  
8:24 +2 Harry III Giles made floating jump shot 60-52
8:11 +2 Dillon Brooks made jump shot, assist by Ja Morant 60-54
7:50 +3 De'Aaron Fox made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bogdan Bogdanovic 63-54
7:40   Kyle Anderson missed jump shot  
7:39   Defensive rebound by Harrison Barnes  
7:34 +2 De'Aaron Fox made floating jump shot 65-54
7:34   Full timeout called  
7:19