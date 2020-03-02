IND
Brogdon scores 26, Pacers forced to rally late to beat Spurs

  • Mar 02, 2020

SAN ANTONIO (AP) Malcolm Brogdon scored 26 points, T.J. Warren added 23 and the Indiana Pacers rallied to beat the San Antonio Spurs 116-111 on Monday night after blowing a 15-point lead.

Indiana won its fourth straight, moving into a fifth-place tie with Philadelphia in the Eastern Conference.

Patty Mills scored 24 points to lead San Antonio and Trey Lyles added 20. The Spurs, who have lost eight of 11, dropped four games behind the Memphis Grizzlies for eighth place in the West.

San Antonio trailed 84-69 with 4 1/2 minutes left in the third quarter before rallying. The Spurs went ahead 102-98 with 6:44 remaining in the game, fueled by a pair of 3-pointers each from Mills and Lonnie Walker IV and an emphatic slam by Walker.

Walker finished with 10 points.

The Pacers regained control by pounding the paint against the undersized Spurs, who were without injured big men LaMarcus Aldridge and Jakob Poeltl.

Indiana was without Victor Oladipo, who suffered swelling in his right knee following the team's morning shootaround. Pacers coach Nate McMillan said it's too early to tell how long Oladipo would be out.

The Spurs made their first four shots, including back-to-back 3-pointers by Lyles and Bryn Forbes, in racing to a 10-0 lead.

The Pacers responded with their own hot streak on 3s. Indiana was 9 for 14 on 3-pointers in the second quarter.

Brogdon's driving, reverse layup gave the Pacers their first lead at 48-46 with 6:21 remaining in the first half. Indiana extended its lead to 61-51 on one of Doug McDermott's four 3-pointers.

McDermott had 14 points, going 4 of 5 on 3s.

TIP-INS

Pacers: Oladipo missed more than a full calendar year after rupturing a quad tendon in his right knee on Jan. 24, 2019. McMillan did not address whether the team was being cautious with Oladipo because of the previous injury. ... Indiana has won three straight at San Antonio.

Spurs: Aldridge is expected to return to the lineup Friday at Brooklyn after skipping Tuesday's game at Charlotte, coach Gregg Popovich said. ... Poeltl sprained his right MCL during the first quarter of San Antonio's 114-113 victory over Orlando on Saturday. ... Drew Eubanks became the first player on a two-way contract to start for the Spurs. Eubanks finished with three points and two rebounds in 13 minutes. ... Rudy Gay was issued a technical foul with 3:26 remaining in the third quarter after tossing the ball toward Marc Davis after the official had called a foul on the Spurs forward.

UP NEXT

Pacers: At Milwaukee on Wednesday night.

Spurs: At Charlotte on Tuesday night.

1st Quarter
IND Pacers 26
SA Spurs 34

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:42   Domantas Sabonis missed hook shot  
11:39   Defensive rebound by Dejounte Murray  
11:20 +2 Dejounte Murray made jump shot 0-2
11:04   T.J. Warren missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:01   Defensive rebound by Dejounte Murray  
10:52 +3 Trey Lyles made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan 0-5
10:35   Malcolm Brogdon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:33   Defensive rebound by Drew Eubanks  
10:29 +3 Bryn Forbes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dejounte Murray 0-8
10:13   Out of bounds turnover on Aaron Holiday  
10:05 +2 Dejounte Murray made jump shot 0-10
9:59   Full timeout called  
9:53   Shooting foul on Dejounte Murray  
9:53 +1 Malcolm Brogdon made 1st of 2 free throws 1-10
9:53 +1 Malcolm Brogdon made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-10
9:36   Trey Lyles missed driving layup, blocked by Myles Turner  
9:32   Defensive rebound by Aaron Holiday  
9:26   T.J. Warren missed floating jump shot  
9:24   Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan  
9:16   Bad pass turnover on Bryn Forbes, stolen by Myles Turner  
8:58   Malcolm Brogdon missed jump shot  
8:54   Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan  
8:52   Personal foul on Aaron Holiday  
8:35 +3 Bryn Forbes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan 2-13
8:23 +3 Aaron Holiday made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Domantas Sabonis 5-13
8:02   Bryn Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:59   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
7:42   Shooting foul on Drew Eubanks  
7:42 +1 T.J. Warren made 1st of 2 free throws 6-13
7:42 +1 T.J. Warren made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-13
7:21 +3 Trey Lyles made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dejounte Murray 7-16
7:00 +3 Justin Holiday made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 10-16
6:46   Bad pass turnover on Dejounte Murray, stolen by Justin Holiday  
6:38   Justin Holiday missed jump shot  
6:35   Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
6:19   Dejounte Murray missed fade-away jump shot  
6:17   Defensive rebound by T.J. Warren  
6:06   T.J. Warren missed floating jump shot  
6:02   Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
6:00   Full timeout called  
5:53 +3 Bryn Forbes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan 10-19
5:28 +2 Malcolm Brogdon made jump shot 12-19
5:06 +2 Trey Lyles made driving layup, assist by Derrick White 12-21
4:54   Justin Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:50   Defensive rebound by Derrick White  
4:39   Lost ball turnover on Rudy Gay, stolen by Justin Holiday  
4:19 +3 T.J. Warren made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 15-21
3:57   DeMar DeRozan missed jump shot  
3:54   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
3:45 +2 Malcolm Brogdon made driving layup 17-21
3:28   Bad pass turnover on Derrick White, stolen by T.J. Warren  
3:22 +2 T.J. Warren made driving dunk 19-21
3:00 +3 Trey Lyles made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rudy Gay 19-24
2:46   Domantas Sabonis missed driving layup  
2:46   IND team rebound  
2:31   T.J. McConnell missed fade-away jump shot  
2:27   Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
2:23 +2 Derrick White made floating jump shot 19-26
2:03 +2 Myles Turner made jump shot, assist by Aaron Holiday 21-26
1:41   Lost ball turnover on Derrick White, stolen by T.J. McConnell  
1:39   Traveling violation turnover on T.J. Warren  
1:32   Offensive foul on Rudy Gay  
1:32   Turnover on Rudy Gay  
1:24 +2 T.J. McConnell made jump shot 23-26
1:24   Shooting foul on Patty Mills  
1:24 +1 T.J. McConnell made free throw 24-26
1:18   Personal foul on Doug McDermott  
1:07 +2 Rudy Gay made jump shot 24-28
0:53   Justin Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:50   Defensive rebound by Lonnie Walker IV  
0:41 +3 Patty Mills made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lonnie Walker IV 24-31
0:41   Shooting foul on Edmond Sumner  
0:41 +1 Patty Mills made free throw 24-32
0:38   Bad pass turnover on Justin Holiday, stolen by Patty Mills  
0:37 +2 Patty Mills made finger-roll layup 24-34
0:19   Edmond Sumner missed driving layup, blocked by Derrick White  
0:12   Offensive rebound by Myles Turner  
0:12 +2 Myles Turner made dunk 26-34
0:02   Rudy Gay missed jump shot  
0:00   Defensive rebound by Doug McDermott  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
IND Pacers 40
SA Spurs 23

Time Team Play Score
11:47   Out of bounds turnover on Derrick White  
11:19 +3 Justin Holiday made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by T.J. McConnell 29-34
10:57 +2 Lonnie Walker IV made driving layup, assist by Derrick White 29-36
10:47   Edmond Sumner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:44   Defensive rebound by Lonnie Walker IV  
10:40   Personal foul on Justin Holiday  
10:29   Rudy Gay missed jump shot  
10:25   Defensive rebound by T.J. McConnell  
10:18   Out of bounds turnover on Domantas Sabonis  
10:05   Shooting foul on T.J. McConnell  
10:05 +1 Derrick White made 1st of 2 free throws 29-37
10:05 +1 Derrick White made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-38
9:40   Edmond Sumner missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Drew Eubanks  
9:40   Personal foul on Patty Mills  
9:40   IND team rebound  
9:37   Shooting foul on Lonnie Walker IV  
9:37 +1 Domantas Sabonis made 1st of 2 free throws 30-38
9:37   Domantas Sabonis missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:34   Defensive rebound by Dejounte Murray  
9:26   Bad pass turnover on Marco Belinelli, stolen by Domantas Sabonis  
9:22 +2 Domantas Sabonis made driving dunk 32-38
9:13   Personal foul on T.J. McConnell  
9:07 +3 Patty Mills made 3-pt. jump shot 32-41
8:47 +3 Doug McDermott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by T.J. McConnell 35-41
8:31   Personal foul on Justin Holiday  
8:28   Shooting foul on Edmond Sumner  
8:28 +1 Patty Mills made 1st of 3 free throws 35-42
8:28 +1 Patty Mills made 2nd of 3 free throws 35-43
8:28 +1 Patty Mills made 3rd of 3 free throws 35-44
8:19 +3 Doug McDermott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Domantas Sabonis 38-44
8:06   Patty Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:04   Offensive rebound by Dejounte Murray  
8:03   Marco Belinelli missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:58   Defensive rebound by Aaron Holiday  
7:55 +2 T.J. Warren made driving layup, assist by Aaron Holiday 40-44
7:41 +2 Drew Eubanks made alley-oop shot, assist by Dejounte Murray 40-46
7:27 +3 Doug McDermott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Holiday 43-46
7:09   Bryn Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:06   Defensive rebound by Doug McDermott  
6:54 +3 T.J. Warren made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Doug McDermott 46-46
6:31   Dejounte Murray missed jump shot  
6:29   Defensive rebound by Malcolm Brogdon  
6:20 +2 Malcolm Brogdon made reverse layup 48-46
6:03 +3 Trey Lyles made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan 48-49
5:48 +3 T.J. Warren made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Domantas Sabonis 51-49
5:34   Bad pass turnover on DeMar DeRozan, stolen by Aaron Holiday  
5:32   Personal foul on Drew Eubanks  
5:12 +3 Aaron Holiday made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 54-49
4:58   Dejounte Murray missed finger-roll layup  
4:49   Defensive rebound by Doug McDermott  
4:49   Malcolm Brogdon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:49   Defensive rebound by Dejounte Murray  
4:49   Out of bounds turnover on Dejounte Murray  
4:43 +2 Malcolm Brogdon made driving layup 56-49
4:30   Personal foul on Myles Turner  
4:30 +1 Dejounte Murray made 1st of 2 free throws 56-50
4:30 +1 Dejounte Murray made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-51
4:17 +2 Myles Turner made dunk, assist by T.J. Warren 58-51
3:57   Trey Lyles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:54   Defensive rebound by Doug McDermott  
3:41 +3 Doug McDermott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myles Turner 61-51
3:21 +2 Dejounte Murray made layup 61-53
2:58   Malcolm Brogdon missed jump shot  
2:52   Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan  
2:45   Rudy Gay missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:41   Defensive rebound by Myles Turner  
2:28   Aaron Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:22   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gay  
2:20   Shooting foul on T.J. Warren  
2:20   Dejounte Murray missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:20 +1 Dejounte Murray made 1st of 2 free throws 61-54
2:17   Defensive rebound by Doug McDermott  
2:05   Myles Turner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:02   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gay  
1:52 +2 Rudy Gay made jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan 61-56
1:52   Shooting foul on Doug McDermott  
1:52 +1 Rudy Gay made free throw 61-57
1:42   T.J. Warren missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:39   Defensive rebound by Derrick White  
1:26   Trey Lyles missed floating jump shot  
1:24   Defensive rebound by T.J. Warren  
1:11   Bad pass turnover on Doug McDermott, stolen by Patty Mills  
0:59   Rudy Gay missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:56   Defensive rebound by Aaron Holiday  
0:44   Shooting foul on Derrick White  
0:44 +1 Malcolm Brogdon made 1st of 2 free throws 62-57
0:44 +1 Malcolm Brogdon made 2nd of 2 free throws 63-57
0:38   DeMar DeRozan missed jump shot  
0:35   Defensive rebound by Malcolm Brogdon  
0:17 +3 Malcolm Brogdon made 3-pt. jump shot 66-57
0:00   Trey Lyles missed jump shot  
0:00   SA team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
IND Pacers 26
SA Spurs 27

Time Team Play Score
11:43   Out of bounds turnover on Trey Lyles  
11:22   Aaron Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:20   Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
11:10   DeMar DeRozan missed jump shot  
11:08   Defensive rebound by T.J. Warren  
11:04 +2 T.J. Warren made finger-roll layup 68-57
10:51 +2 DeMar DeRozan made driving layup 68-59
10:51   Shooting foul on T.J. Warren  
10:51   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
10:51 +1 Malcolm Brogdon made free throw 69-59
10:51 +1 DeMar DeRozan made free throw 69-60
10:38   Domantas Sabonis missed driving layup  
10:37   Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
10:20   DeMar DeRozan missed jump shot  
10:18   Defensive rebound by Malcolm Brogdon  
10:08   Aaron Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:06   SA team rebound  
10:06   Personal foul on Domantas Sabonis  
9:53   Trey Lyles missed jump shot  
9:50   Defensive rebound by Malcolm Brogdon  
9:42 +3 Myles Turner made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Domantas Sabonis 72-60
9:30 +2 Dejounte Murray made driving layup 72-62
9:30   Violation  
9:17   Lost ball turnover on Domantas Sabonis, stolen by Dejounte Murray  
9:11 +2 DeMar DeRozan made driving layup 72-64
8:54   Lost ball turnover on Malcolm Brogdon, stolen by Dejounte Murray  
8:48   Shooting foul on Malcolm Brogdon  
8:48   Drew Eubanks missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:48   SA team rebound  
8:48 +1 Drew Eubanks made 2nd of 2 free throws 72-65
8:32 +3 Malcolm Brogdon made 3-pt. jump shot 75-65
8:20   Bryn Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:16   Defensive rebound by Myles Turner  
7:59   Aaron Holiday missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Trey Lyles  
7:56   Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan  
7:53   Shooting foul on Myles Turner  
7:53   Bryn Forbes missed 1st of 3 free throws  
7:53   SA team rebound  
7:53 +1 Bryn Forbes made 2nd of 3 free throws 75-66
7:53 +1 Bryn Forbes made 3rd of 3 free throws 75-67
7:44   T.J. Warren missed jump shot  
7:39   Defensive rebound by Dejounte Murray  
7:35   DeMar DeRozan missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Myles Turner  
7:35   Defensive rebound by T.J. Warren  
7:35   Full timeout called  
6:52   Bryn Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:17 +2 Malcolm Brogdon made finger-roll layup 77-67
6:48   Defensive rebound by T.J. Warren  
6:30   Myles Turner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:27   Defensive rebound by Drew Eubanks  
6:17   Dejounte Murray missed jump shot  
6:14   Defensive rebound by Myles Turner  
6:01 +2 Myles Turner made layup, assist by T.J. Warren 79-67
5:31   Personal foul on Rudy Gay  
5:41 +2 Trey Lyles made turnaround jump shot 79-69
5:31   Personal foul on Rudy Gay  
5:18 +2 Myles Turner made layup, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 81-69
4:50   Patty Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:46   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
4:39 +2 T.J. Warren made jump shot, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 83-69
4:39   Shooting foul on DeMar DeRozan  
4:39 +1 T.J. Warren made free throw 84-69
4:20 +3 Patty Mills made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick White 84-72
4:03   Shooting foul on Derrick White  
4:03 +1 Domantas Sabonis made 1st of 2 free throws 85-72
4:03 +1 Domantas Sabonis made 2nd of 2 free throws 86-72
3:50 +2 DeMar DeRozan made reverse layup 86-74
3:27   T.J. Warren missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:26   IND team rebound  
3:26   Personal foul on Rudy Gay  
3:26   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
3:26 +1 Malcolm Brogdon made free throw 87-74
3:13   Lost ball turnover on Malcolm Brogdon, stolen by Patty Mills  
3:12   Patty Mills missed driving layup  
3:10   Offensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
3:09 +2 Trey Lyles made dunk 87-76
2:49   Offensive foul on T.J. Warren  
2:49   Turnover on T.J. Warren  
2:36   Patty Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:34   Defensive rebound by T.J. Warren  
2:18   Out of bounds turnover on T.J. Warren  
1:58   Rudy Gay missed layup  
1:55   Offensive rebound by Rudy Gay  
