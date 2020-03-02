POR
ORL

No Text

McCollum, Trent help Blazers rout Magic 130-107

  • AP
  • Mar 02, 2020

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) CJ McCollum scored 41 points and Gary Trent Jr. added 24 to help the Portland Trail Blazers run away from the Orlando Magic 130-107 on Monday night.

Hassan Whiteside had 16 points and 13 rebounds and Trevor Ariza scored 11 as the Blazers ended a 3-game losing streak by outscoring Orlando 38-19 in the final period.

Nikola Vucevic led Orlando with 30 points and 11 rebounds. Terrence Ross scored 23 points, but the Magic struggled offensively in the final period, hitting just six of 21 shots. The 130 points tied a season-high for points allowed by the Magic.

McCollum was the star for the first three quarters, but Trent, subbing for injured All-Star Damian Lillard, took over early the fourth and was the difference maker in the game. He scored 14 points in the quarter, 11 of them while McCollum was taking a much-deserved rest on the bench.

“I thought in both the first and second half, when CJ was out, Gary obviously did a really good job,” Portland coach Terry Stotts said. “I like the way we moved the ball. We had a lot of shot making. We just played a solid game from start to finish.”

Portland started the final period with an 92-88 lead, but Trent hit three straight jumpers to help kick Portland’s lead up to 103-94 when McCollum returned for the final eight minutes. Turns out, the Blazers didn’t much need him.

Ariza nailed a 3-pointer from the corner and turned it into a four-point play after being fouled. Trent followed with a 3-pointer and the Trail Blazers had a 114-99 lead to sit on for the final five minutes.

McCollum was almost a one-man show for the first three periods, hitting five 3-pointers and scoring 32 points despite constant attention from nearly every Magic defender on the floor.

The Magic cut an 11-point halftime deficit to 82-80 on a James Ennis layup with 4:14 left in the third when McColllum essentially went one-on-five against Orlando. The Blazers guard scored nine straight points for his team and made the pass out of a double team that led to a 3-pointer by Trent that gave Portland a 92-84 lead.

“That’s not surprising,” Trent Jr., said. “That’s what CJ does day in and day out so when he comes in the game and makes it look as effortless and flawless as he does, it’s no surprise.”

Portland shot 55.7 percent for the game, including 16 of 33 on 3-point attempts.

“That was incredibly disappointing,” Magic coach Steve Clifford said. “Tonight was again, lackluster defense. If we think we are gonna outscore people and make the playoffs or be a factor, we don't understand who we are.”

Portland got a little bit of everything in the first half, especially from McCollum, who had 23 points at halftime. The Blazers’ guard hit 8 of 12 shots, including four of five 3-pointers, despite being the focus of constant double teams.

Orlando, in the bottom five in the NBA in 3-point shooting, stayed close thanks to a rare run of five straight 3-pointers to open the second period. Ross had three of the 3-pointers and a dunk and driving layup that pulled Orlando within 49-47 with seven minutes left in the half.

TIP-INS

Trail Blazers: Lillard missed his sixth straight game with a groin injury. ... Portland had won seven straight against Orlando. ... McCollum is averaging 33.3 points and 8.3 assists in six games without Lillard.

Magic: F Aaron Gordon sat out the game with a sore knee. ... Orlando, near the bottom in scoring all season, is averaging 119.7 points per game in its last eight. ... Magic are (1-8) against the Northwest Division this season.

UP NEXT

Trail Blazers: Host Washington on Wednesday.

Magic: Travel to Miami on Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Quarter
POR Trail Blazers 35
ORL Magic 28

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:47 +2 Gary Trent Jr. made driving layup 2-0
11:27   Markelle Fultz missed jump shot, blocked by Hassan Whiteside  
11:23   Defensive rebound by CJ McCollum  
11:17 +2 Hassan Whiteside made layup, assist by Trevor Ariza 4-0
10:58   Nikola Vucevic missed floating jump shot  
10:52   Defensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony  
10:40 +3 Gary Trent Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trevor Ariza 7-0
10:17   Nikola Vucevic missed hook shot  
10:14   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
10:04   CJ McCollum missed floating jump shot  
10:01   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
9:50 +3 Nikola Vucevic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Ennis III 7-3
9:32   Hassan Whiteside missed jump shot  
9:29   Defensive rebound by Gary Clark  
9:25 +3 Nikola Vucevic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markelle Fultz 7-6
9:05   CJ McCollum missed driving layup  
9:05   POR team rebound  
9:05   POR team rebound  
8:56   Gary Trent Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:51   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
8:43   Shooting foul on Hassan Whiteside  
8:43 +1 Nikola Vucevic made 1st of 2 free throws 7-7
8:43 +1 Nikola Vucevic made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-8
8:30   Trevor Ariza missed jump shot  
8:27   Defensive rebound by Gary Clark  
8:18   Nikola Vucevic missed reverse layup  
8:16   Offensive rebound by James Ennis III  
8:16   Shooting foul on CJ McCollum  
8:16 +1 James Ennis III made 1st of 2 free throws 7-9
8:16 +1 James Ennis III made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-10
8:03 +2 CJ McCollum made driving layup 9-10
7:53   Evan Fournier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:53   ORL team rebound  
7:53   Personal foul on Gary Trent Jr.  
7:44   Markelle Fultz missed driving layup  
7:38   Offensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
7:38 +2 Nikola Vucevic made dunk 9-12
7:29   Carmelo Anthony missed layup  
7:23   Offensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony  
7:23 +2 Carmelo Anthony made dunk 11-12
7:09 +3 Evan Fournier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markelle Fultz 11-15
6:53   Carmelo Anthony missed jump shot  
6:48   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
6:33 +2 Evan Fournier made jump shot, assist by Nikola Vucevic 11-17
6:16   Carmelo Anthony missed jump shot  
6:16   Carmelo Anthony missed jump shot  
6:11   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
6:02   Evan Fournier missed jump shot  
5:58   Defensive rebound by Gary Trent Jr.  
5:50 +3 CJ McCollum made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gary Trent Jr. 14-17
5:50   Shooting foul on Markelle Fultz  
5:50 +1 CJ McCollum made free throw 15-17
5:38 +2 Nikola Vucevic made jump shot, assist by Evan Fournier 15-19
5:31 +3 CJ McCollum made 3-pt. jump shot 18-19
5:10   Nikola Vucevic missed hook shot  
5:08   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
4:59 +2 Hassan Whiteside made floating jump shot, assist by CJ McCollum 20-19
4:43 +2 Nikola Vucevic made hook shot, assist by Markelle Fultz 20-21
4:30   Hassan Whiteside missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:26   Defensive rebound by James Ennis III  
4:22 +3 James Ennis III made 3-pt. jump shot 20-24
4:05 +3 CJ McCollum made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hassan Whiteside 23-24
3:52   Markelle Fultz missed jump shot  
3:50   Offensive rebound by Markelle Fultz  
3:49   James Ennis III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:49   Defensive rebound by CJ McCollum  
3:43   Bad pass turnover on CJ McCollum, stolen by Nikola Vucevic  
3:39   James Ennis III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:35   Defensive rebound by Gary Trent Jr.  
3:29   Trevor Ariza missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:27   Offensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
3:26 +2 Hassan Whiteside made floating jump shot 25-24
2:55   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
2:58   Nikola Vucevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:55   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
2:40 +3 CJ McCollum made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anfernee Simons 28-24
2:28   D.J. Augustin missed floating jump shot  
2:25   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
2:17 +2 Mario Hezonja made jump shot, assist by Anfernee Simons 30-24
2:04   Nikola Vucevic missed jump shot  
2:01   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
1:43   Hassan Whiteside missed jump shot  
1:41   Offensive rebound by Trevor Ariza  
1:38 +3 Anfernee Simons made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mario Hezonja 33-24
1:28   Personal foul on Anfernee Simons  
1:21   Michael Carter-Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:17   Defensive rebound by Mario Hezonja  
1:09   Anfernee Simons missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:09   ORL team rebound  
1:09   Personal foul on Wenyen Gabriel  
1:09 +1 Mo Bamba made 1st of 2 free throws 33-25
1:09 +1 Mo Bamba made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-26
0:58   CJ McCollum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:54   Defensive rebound by Terrence Ross  
0:48   Shooting foul on Nassir Little  
0:48 +1 Terrence Ross made 1st of 2 free throws 33-27
0:48 +1 Terrence Ross made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-28
0:31 +2 CJ McCollum made floating jump shot, assist by Mario Hezonja 35-28
0:16   Defensive rebound by Mario Hezonja  
0:19   Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:16   Defensive rebound by Mario Hezonja  
0:01   Offensive goaltending turnover on Wenyen Gabriel  
0:00   D.J. Augustin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   ORL team rebound  
0:00   D.J. Augustin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   ORL team rebound  
0:00   ORL team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
POR Trail Blazers 34
ORL Magic 30

Time Team Play Score
11:45 +3 Gary Clark made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D.J. Augustin 35-31
11:30   Anfernee Simons missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:27   Defensive rebound by Terrence Ross  
11:19   Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:16   Defensive rebound by Wenyen Gabriel  
11:09 +2 Mario Hezonja made jump shot 37-31
10:51 +3 Terrence Ross made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D.J. Augustin 37-34
10:30 +3 Wenyen Gabriel made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anfernee Simons 40-34
10:11   Michael Carter-Williams missed floating jump shot  
10:08   Offensive rebound by Michael Carter-Williams  
10:07   Michael Carter-Williams missed dunk  
10:04   Defensive rebound by Wenyen Gabriel  
9:51   Gary Trent Jr. missed driving layup, blocked by Michael Carter-Williams  
9:49   Defensive rebound by Michael Carter-Williams  
9:45   Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:41   Defensive rebound by Mario Hezonja  
9:38   Shooting foul on Michael Carter-Williams  
9:38 +1 Mario Hezonja made 1st of 2 free throws 41-34
9:38 +1 Mario Hezonja made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-34
9:28 +3 Mo Bamba made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D.J. Augustin 42-37
9:25   Full timeout called  
9:12   Anfernee Simons missed jump shot  
9:08   Defensive rebound by Mo Bamba  
8:57   Bad pass turnover on D.J. Augustin, stolen by Nassir Little  
8:53 +2 Nassir Little made dunk 44-37
8:33 +3 Terrence Ross made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mo Bamba 44-40
8:19   Anfernee Simons missed floating jump shot  
8:17   Defensive rebound by Mo Bamba  
8:11 +3 Terrence Ross made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D.J. Augustin 44-43
7:53 +2 Gary Trent Jr. made jump shot, assist by Wenyen Gabriel 46-43
7:41 +2 Terrence Ross made dunk, assist by D.J. Augustin 46-45
7:31   Personal foul on Terrence Ross  
7:25 +3 Gary Trent Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anfernee Simons 49-45
7:06 +2 Terrence Ross made finger-roll layup, assist by Gary Clark 49-47
6:55 +2 Hassan Whiteside made dunk, assist by Anfernee Simons 51-47
6:40   Personal foul on Anfernee Simons  
6:29   Evan Fournier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:25   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
6:12 +2 CJ McCollum made jump shot 53-47
5:58   D.J. Augustin missed reverse layup  
5:56   Defensive rebound by Mario Hezonja  
5:51 +2 Mario Hezonja made floating jump shot 55-47
5:42   Full timeout called  
5:36 +2 Nikola Vucevic made jump shot, assist by Markelle Fultz 55-49
5:19   Shooting foul on Markelle Fultz  
5:19 +1 CJ McCollum made 1st of 2 free throws 56-49
5:19 +1 CJ McCollum made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-49
5:04   James Ennis III missed driving layup, blocked by Hassan Whiteside  
5:04   ORL team rebound  
5:00   Evan Fournier missed jump shot  
4:56   Defensive rebound by Mario Hezonja  
4:48   Hassan Whiteside missed jump shot  
4:46   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
4:40   D.J. Augustin missed jump shot  
4:36   Defensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony  
4:25 +2 Carmelo Anthony made jump shot 59-49
4:06 +2 Markelle Fultz made turnaround jump shot 59-51
3:52 +2 Hassan Whiteside made hook shot, assist by Carmelo Anthony 61-51
3:41 +2 D.J. Augustin made finger-roll layup, assist by Markelle Fultz 61-53
3:26   Mario Hezonja missed turnaround jump shot  
3:23   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
3:17   Nikola Vucevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:14   POR team rebound  
2:58   Mario Hezonja missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:54   Defensive rebound by Terrence Ross  
2:49   Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:44   Offensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
2:41 +3 Evan Fournier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Terrence Ross 61-56
2:17   Carmelo Anthony missed turnaround jump shot  
2:14   Defensive rebound by Terrence Ross  
2:08   Lost ball turnover on Evan Fournier, stolen by Trevor Ariza  
2:04 +2 Carmelo Anthony made finger-roll layup, assist by Trevor Ariza 63-56
1:48   Evan Fournier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:46   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
1:38 +2 CJ McCollum made jump shot 65-56
1:22 +2 Nikola Vucevic made layup, assist by Evan Fournier 65-58
1:03   CJ McCollum missed driving layup  
1:01   Defensive rebound by Evan Fournier  
0:58   Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:54   Defensive rebound by CJ McCollum  
0:52 +2 Trevor Ariza made driving dunk, assist by CJ McCollum 67-58
0:44   Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:41   Defensive rebound by Mario Hezonja  
0:26   Shooting foul on James Ennis III  
0:26 +1 Hassan Whiteside made 1st of 2 free throws 68-58
0:26 +1 Hassan Whiteside made 2nd of 2 free throws 69-58
0:06   Personal foul on Hassan Whiteside  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
POR Trail Blazers 23
ORL Magic 30

Time Team Play Score
11:44 +2 Markelle Fultz made jump shot 69-60
11:27   Gary Trent Jr. missed jump shot  
11:23   Offensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony  
11:19   Hassan Whiteside missed hook shot  
11:17   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
11:01   Evan Fournier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:59   Defensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony  
10:51   Offensive foul on Carmelo Anthony  
10:51   Turnover on Carmelo Anthony  
10:38   James Ennis III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:33   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
10:19   CJ McCollum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:15   Defensive rebound by James Ennis III  
10:03   Markelle Fultz missed layup  
10:00   Offensive rebound by Markelle Fultz  
9:58 +2 Nikola Vucevic made jump shot, assist by Markelle Fultz 69-62
9:37   Hassan Whiteside missed hook shot  
9:35   ORL team rebound  
9:21 +2 Markelle Fultz made jump shot, assist by Nikola Vucevic 69-64
8:59   CJ McCollum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:58   Offensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
8:58   Shooting foul on Nikola Vucevic  
8:58 +1 Hassan Whiteside made 1st of 2 free throws 70-64
8:58 +1 Hassan Whiteside made 2nd of 2 free throws 71-64
8:44   Markelle Fultz missed floating jump shot  
8:41   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
8:27 +2 Carmelo Anthony made driving layup, assist by CJ McCollum 73-64
8:15 +3 Nikola Vucevic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markelle Fultz 73-67
7:58   Out of bounds turnover on Carmelo Anthony  
7:45   Evan Fournier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:42   Defensive rebound by Gary Trent Jr.  
7:39   Gary Trent Jr. missed layup, blocked by Gary Clark  
7:39   POR team rebound  
7:34   Full timeout called  
7:28   Offensive foul on CJ McCollum  
7:28   Turnover on CJ McCollum  
7:20   Evan Fournier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:17   Offensive rebound by Mo Bamba  
7:10 +2 Gary Clark made dunk, assist by Evan Fournier 73-69
6:56 +2 Carmelo Anthony made floating jump shot 75-69
6:44   Shooting foul on Hassan Whiteside  
6:44   Markelle Fultz missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:44   ORL team rebound  
6:44 +1 Markelle Fultz made 2nd of 2 free throws 75-70
6:28 +3 Trevor Ariza made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by CJ McCollum 78-70
6:17   Nikola Vucevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:10   Defensive rebound by CJ McCollum  
6:08   Trevor Ariza missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:03   Defensive rebound by Markelle Fultz  
5:56 +2 Nikola Vucevic made finger-roll layup, assist by Markelle Fultz 78-72
5:38   Gary Trent Jr. missed floating jump shot  
5:36   Offensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
5:36 +2 Hassan Whiteside made dunk 80-72
5:36   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
5:36 +1 Evan Fournier made free throw 80-73
5:23 +2 Nikola Vucevic made jump shot, assist by Terrence Ross 80-75
5:11   Shooting foul on James Ennis III