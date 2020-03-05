NO
Doncic breaks Mavs' triple-double record, beats Williamson

  • AP
  • Mar 05, 2020

DALLAS (AP) Just five days after his 21st birthday, Luka Doncic continued to etch his name in the Dallas Mavericks' record book.

And in his first matchup against fellow young star Zion Williamson, Doncic got the last word - and the win.

The second-year star scored 30 points and broke Jason Kidd's franchise record for career triple-doubles with his 22nd, helping the Mavericks hold off the New Orleans Pelicans 127-123 in overtime Wednesday night.

The nationally televised matchup between Doncic and Williamson lived up to the hype. Doncic had 17 rebounds and 10 assists, and his 3 with 1:10 to play in overtime snapped a 118-118 tie and gave the Mavericks the lead for good.

And he did it with a nagging thumb injury that required X-rays after the game.

''It hurts, but you've got to get through it,'' Doncic said. ''You're probably going to get hit every game, almost every game, so you've just got to fight through it.''

Kristaps Porzingis had 34 points and 12 rebounds for Dallas, and his dunk off a feed from Doncic gave Dallas a 123-119 lead - and gave Doncic his triple-double.

Williamson scored 21 points in 35 minutes while playing back-to-back games for the first time in his young NBA career. He has scored double figures in all 17 games he's played in and has 20 points or more in his last 13.

''I think my game is progressing,'' Williamson said. ''Still getting my legs under me, just learning the game. The NBA, these are the best players in the world. They're smart. They have high IQs for the game. They have scouting reports, so I think it's just bringing something new to the table every game.''

Brandon Ingram led New Orleans with 27 points, but fouled out in overtime. Lonzo Ball added 25, including shooting 7 of 9 on 3-pointers.

The Pelicans' Nicolo Melli sent the game to overtime with a tying 3 with 7.4 seconds left after missing his first six 3s of the game.

The Mavericks led by as many as 11 in the first half, but New Orleans kept it close. Dallas led by two at the end of each of the first three quarters.

Williamson gave New Orleans its first lead at 75-73 when he drew contact with Maxi Kleber, who fell to the ground without a call, giving the Pelicans rookie a clear path for a dunk.

TIP-INS

Pelicans: G J.J. Redick remains out with a left hamstring strain.

Mavericks: Dallas swept the season series, 4-0, but Williamson missed all three among the 44 games he sat out after arthroscopic knee surgery. ... Coach Rick Carlisle said starting forward and defensive specialist Dorian Finney-Smith suffered a hip flexor injury in the first half that limited him to less than 10 minutes.

RUNNING UPHILL

New Orleans missed a crucial chance to move up in the standings as they try to capture a playoff spot. The Pelicans are now five games behind current eighth-seed Memphis in the Western Conference.

''We can't look ahead to other games,'' Ingram said. ''We just look at what's in front of us and figure out the best gameplan and scheme that we have and try to go execute.''

CLOSERS WANTED

Dallas was just 5-15 in games decided by five points or less before Wednesday, and the Mavericks survived a see-saw fourth quarter in which neither team led by more than three points. Winning more games like this will require both their young stars to become effective finishers.

''(Luka) is running the show with KP,'' Dallas coach Rick Carlisle said. ''That's how we play it. This is where that group has to continue to grow.''

Porzingis said he and Doncic relish the challenge.

''We both, I think, are very similar,'' Porzingis said. ''We have high expectations of ourselves. We are the harshest critic, in a way, for ourselves.''

BLOCK PARTY

The Mavericks set a franchise record with 11 blocks in the first half, three of those at Williamson's expense. After Kleber swatted away one of his shots, Williamson crashed to the floor and got up shaking his head.

Dallas' previous high was 10 blocks in a half against Philadelphia on Jan. 29, 2005.

UP NEXT

Pelicans: Host Miami on Friday night.

Mavericks: Host Memphis on Friday night.

1st Quarter
NO Pelicans 22
DAL Mavericks 24

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:43 +3 Lonzo Ball made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick Favors 3-0
11:20 +2 Dorian Finney-Smith made layup, assist by Tim Hardaway Jr. 3-2
11:06 +3 Lonzo Ball made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick Favors 6-2
10:52 +2 Kristaps Porzingis made alley-oop shot, assist by Luka Doncic 6-4
10:36 +2 Brandon Ingram made driving layup 8-4
10:17   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:14   Defensive rebound by Zion Williamson  
10:09   Jrue Holiday missed driving layup, blocked by Kristaps Porzingis  
10:05   Defensive rebound by Maxi Kleber  
10:05   Out of bounds turnover on Tim Hardaway Jr.  
9:50   Defensive rebound by Maxi Kleber  
9:38   Luka Doncic missed jump shot  
9:36   Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
9:32   Lonzo Ball missed layup, blocked by Kristaps Porzingis  
9:28   Defensive rebound by Maxi Kleber  
9:16   Kristaps Porzingis missed jump shot  
9:13   Defensive rebound by Jrue Holiday  
9:08   Traveling violation turnover on Derrick Favors  
8:50   Personal foul on Derrick Favors  
8:42 +3 Kristaps Porzingis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Maxi Kleber 8-7
8:34 +2 Brandon Ingram made jump shot, assist by Jrue Holiday 10-7
8:20   Bad pass turnover on Luka Doncic, stolen by Lonzo Ball  
8:09   Out of bounds turnover on Lonzo Ball  
8:06   Maxi Kleber missed layup, blocked by Brandon Ingram  
8:06   DAL team rebound  
8:04   Dorian Finney-Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:01   Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
7:46   Shooting foul on Kristaps Porzingis  
7:46   Derrick Favors missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:46   NO team rebound  
7:46   Derrick Favors missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:43   Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
7:26   Dorian Finney-Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:24   Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
7:21   Brandon Ingram missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:18   Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
7:11   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:08   Defensive rebound by Brandon Ingram  
6:54 +2 Zion Williamson made driving layup, assist by Lonzo Ball 12-7
6:54   Full timeout called  
6:39   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed driving dunk, blocked by Derrick Favors  
6:39   NO team rebound  
6:29   Shooting foul on Dorian Finney-Smith  
6:29 +1 Brandon Ingram made 1st of 2 free throws 13-7
6:29 +1 Brandon Ingram made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-7
6:20   Shooting foul on Derrick Favors  
6:20   Luka Doncic missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:20   DAL team rebound  
6:20 +1 Luka Doncic made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-8
6:11   Lonzo Ball missed jump shot  
6:09   Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
6:00 +3 Luka Doncic made 3-pt. jump shot 14-11
5:51   Bad pass turnover on Lonzo Ball, stolen by Luka Doncic  
5:32 +2 Seth Curry made jump shot, assist by Luka Doncic 14-13
5:18 +2 Zion Williamson made reverse layup, assist by Brandon Ingram 16-13
4:57   Offensive foul on Luka Doncic  
4:57   Turnover on Luka Doncic  
4:49   Zion Williamson missed running Jump Shot  
4:49   NO team rebound  
4:47   Brandon Ingram missed jump shot  
4:43   Offensive rebound by Jrue Holiday  
4:40   Brandon Ingram missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:37   Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
4:28 +2 Willie Cauley-Stein made layup, assist by Luka Doncic 16-15
4:14 +3 Jrue Holiday made 3-pt. jump shot 19-15
3:59   Out of bounds turnover on Luka Doncic  
3:51   Jrue Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:47   Defensive rebound by Willie Cauley-Stein  
3:32   Luka Doncic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:29   Defensive rebound by Josh Hart  
3:23   Backcourt turnover on Nicolo Melli  
3:09   Seth Curry missed jump shot  
3:07   Defensive rebound by Brandon Ingram  
2:56   Jrue Holiday missed finger-roll layup  
2:53   Defensive rebound by Willie Cauley-Stein  
2:48 +3 Seth Curry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luka Doncic 19-18
2:37   Personal foul  
2:25   Jaxson Hayes missed layup, blocked by Willie Cauley-Stein  
2:22   Defensive rebound by Willie Cauley-Stein  
2:09   Bad pass turnover on Luka Doncic, stolen by Nicolo Melli  
2:03   Bad pass turnover on Brandon Ingram, stolen by Michael Kidd-Gilchrist  
1:42   Offensive foul on Michael Kidd-Gilchrist  
1:42   Turnover on Michael Kidd-Gilchrist  
1:34   Traveling violation turnover on E'Twaun Moore  
1:18 +3 Kristaps Porzingis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tim Hardaway Jr. 19-21
0:55   Nicolo Melli missed hook shot, blocked by Kristaps Porzingis  
0:53   Defensive rebound by Seth Curry  
0:41   Kristaps Porzingis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:38   Defensive rebound by Nicolo Melli  
0:22 +3 Jrue Holiday made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nicolo Melli 22-21
0:15 +3 Seth Curry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Delon Wright 22-24
0:00   Jrue Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   NO team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
NO Pelicans 33
DAL Mavericks 33

Time Team Play Score
11:44 +3 Maxi Kleber made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Delon Wright 22-27
11:29   Nicolo Melli missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:26   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
11:23   Shooting foul on Nicolo Melli  
11:23   Delon Wright missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:23   DAL team rebound  
11:23 +1 Delon Wright made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-28
11:07 +3 Lonzo Ball made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zion Williamson 25-28
10:54 +3 Tim Hardaway Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot 25-31
10:43 +3 Lonzo Ball made 3-pt. jump shot 28-31
10:30   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:27   Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
10:16   Nicolo Melli missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:15   DAL team rebound  
10:00   Kristaps Porzingis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:58   Defensive rebound by Zion Williamson  
9:56   Personal foul on Seth Curry  
9:46   Zion Williamson missed turnaround jump shot  
9:44   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
9:40   Personal foul on E'Twaun Moore  
9:35 +3 Seth Curry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Maxi Kleber 28-34
9:29   Full timeout called  
9:12 +2 E'Twaun Moore made fade-away jump shot, assist by Josh Hart 30-34
8:54 +3 Seth Curry made 3-pt. jump shot 30-37
8:42   Zion Williamson missed hook shot, blocked by Maxi Kleber  
8:38   Defensive rebound by Maxi Kleber  
8:33   Kristaps Porzingis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:29   Defensive rebound by Josh Hart  
8:22 +2 Brandon Ingram made jump shot 32-37
8:03   Delon Wright missed floating jump shot  
8:00   Defensive rebound by Josh Hart  
7:56   Josh Hart missed driving layup, blocked by Kristaps Porzingis  
7:56   NO team rebound  
7:47 +2 Zion Williamson made layup 34-37
7:33 +3 Tim Hardaway Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Seth Curry 34-40
7:20   Personal foul on Maxi Kleber  
7:18   Offensive foul on Brandon Ingram  
7:18   Turnover on Brandon Ingram  
7:07 +2 Kristaps Porzingis made hook shot, assist by Maxi Kleber 34-42
6:53   E'Twaun Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:51   Defensive rebound by Maxi Kleber  
6:34 +3 Tim Hardaway Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kristaps Porzingis 34-45
6:17 +2 Zion Williamson made jump shot, assist by Brandon Ingram 36-45
6:17   Shooting foul on Kristaps Porzingis  
6:17 +1 Zion Williamson made free throw 37-45
6:06   Out of bounds turnover on Tim Hardaway Jr.  
5:59   Zion Williamson missed jump shot  
5:57   Offensive rebound by Zion Williamson  
5:55   Zion Williamson missed dunk, blocked by Maxi Kleber  
5:55   Defensive rebound by Maxi Kleber  
5:50   Bad pass turnover on Luka Doncic, stolen by Jrue Holiday  
5:46   Lonzo Ball missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:44   NO team rebound  
5:41 +3 Brandon Ingram made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lonzo Ball 40-45
5:25   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed driving layup, blocked by Lonzo Ball  
5:23   DAL team rebound  
5:23   Full timeout called  
5:17   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:13   Defensive rebound by Brandon Ingram  
5:06 +2 Brandon Ingram made jump shot 42-45
4:52   Maxi Kleber missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:49   Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
4:44   Zion Williamson missed layup, blocked by Maxi Kleber  
4:40   Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
4:36 +2 Luka Doncic made layup 42-47
4:19   Jrue Holiday missed driving layup, blocked by Luka Doncic  
4:16   Defensive rebound by Delon Wright  
4:05 +3 Luka Doncic made 3-pt. jump shot 42-50
3:54 +2 Jrue Holiday made alley-oop shot, assist by Lonzo Ball 44-50
3:39   Personal foul on Jrue Holiday  
3:30   Lost ball turnover on Luka Doncic, stolen by Jrue Holiday  
3:27   Bad pass turnover on Jrue Holiday, stolen by Delon Wright  
3:23   Bad pass turnover on Delon Wright, stolen by Derrick Favors  
3:12 +3 Frank Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nicolo Melli 47-50
2:55 +2 Luka Doncic made turnaround jump shot 47-52
2:43 +2 Jrue Holiday made driving layup 49-52
2:23   Kristaps Porzingis missed driving layup  
2:21   Offensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
2:20   Kristaps Porzingis missed dunk  
2:18   Defensive rebound by Jrue Holiday  
2:15   Bad pass turnover on Jrue Holiday, stolen by Seth Curry  
1:59 +2 Kristaps Porzingis made jump shot, assist by Delon Wright 49-54
1:59   Shooting foul on Nicolo Melli  
1:59 +1 Kristaps Porzingis made free throw 49-55
1:55   Personal foul on Seth Curry  
1:49 +2 Jrue Holiday made floating jump shot 51-55
1:36   Shooting foul on Jrue Holiday  
1:36 +1 Luka Doncic made 1st of 2 free throws 51-56
1:36 +1 Luka Doncic made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-57
1:24   Nicolo Melli missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:22   Offensive rebound by Jrue Holiday  
1:19   Jrue Holiday missed dunk  
1:19   Offensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
1:15   Derrick Favors missed dunk, blocked by Willie Cauley-Stein  
1:13   Offensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
1:12 +2 Derrick Favors made reverse layup, assist by Jrue Holiday 53-57
0:57   Luka Doncic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:55   NO team rebound  
0:42   Brandon Ingram missed fade-away jump shot  
0:42   Brandon Ingram missed fade-away jump shot  
0:39   Offensive rebound by Brandon Ingram  
0:30   Jrue Holiday missed driving layup, blocked by Kristaps Porzingis  
0:29   Offensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
0:29 +2 Derrick Favors made dunk 55-57
0:06   Luka Doncic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:05   DAL team rebound  
0:05   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
0:00   Nicolo Melli missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   Defensive rebound by Tim Hardaway Jr.  

3rd Quarter
NO Pelicans 30
DAL Mavericks 30

Time Team Play Score
11:48 +3 Seth Curry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Maxi Kleber 55-60
11:22 +2 Lonzo Ball made fade-away jump shot 57-60
11:08 +3 Tim Hardaway Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luka Doncic 57-63
10:58   Zion Williamson missed layup, blocked by Maxi Kleber  
10:58   NO team rebound  
10:50   Shooting foul on Maxi Kleber  
10:50   Zion Williamson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:50   NO team rebound  
10:50 +1 Zion Williamson made 2nd of 2 free throws 58-63
10:38 +2 Kristaps Porzingis made alley-oop shot, assist by Luka Doncic 58-65
10:28   Brandon Ingram missed jump shot  
10:25   Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
10:15   Luka Doncic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:12   Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
10:05 +3 Jrue Holiday made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brandon Ingram 61-65
9:46   Kristaps Porzingis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:43   Defensive rebound by Jrue Holiday  
9:38   Jrue Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:35   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
9:18   Shooting foul on Jrue Holiday  
9:18 +1 Luka Doncic made 1st of 2 free throws 61-66
9:18   Luka Doncic missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:15   Defensive rebound by Jrue Holiday  
9:11 +2 Jrue Holiday made layup 63-66
8:51   Maxi Kleber missed layup  
8:49   Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
8:37 +3 Lonzo Ball made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jrue Holiday 66-66
8:13 +2 Tim Hardaway Jr. made jump shot, assist by Luka Doncic 66-68
8:01   Offensive foul on Brandon Ingram  
8:01   Turnover on Brandon Ingram  
7:50   Shooting foul on Jrue Holiday  
7:50   Luka Doncic missed 1st of 3 free throws  
7:50   DAL team rebound  
7:50   Luka Doncic missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
7:50   DAL team rebound  
7:50 +1 Luka Doncic made 3rd of 3 free throws 66-69
7:35 +3 Lonzo Ball made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zion Williamson 69-69
7:18 +2 Luka Doncic made hook shot 69-71
7:01 +2 Brandon Ingram made jump shot, assist by Zion Williamson 71-71
6:40   Maxi Kleber missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:37   Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
6:31   Zion Williamson missed jump shot  
6:29   Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
6:27   Personal foul on Brandon Ingram  
6:27   Full timeout called  
6:12 +2 Kristaps Porzingis made jump shot, assist by Seth Curry 71-73
5:57   Frank Jackson missed jump shot  
5:55   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
5:37   Seth Curry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:34   Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
5:27