TOR
GS

No Text

Curry scores 23 in return, but Raptors clinch playoff spot

  • AP
  • Mar 06, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Stephen Curry seemed every bit himself after a four-month layoff, save for a little long-range rust.

“He looks exactly the same to me,” coach Steve Kerr said.

Curry scored 23 points for Golden State in his anticipated return from a broken left hand, but the Toronto Raptors beat the Warriors 121-113 Thursday night to clinch a playoff spot.

After being sidelined 58 games, Curry led Golden State out of the tunnel to a big ovation - as loud as his neon sneakers, one pink and one yellow - and the crowd stirred every time he pulled up to shoot.

He missed his first two attempts, but had three quick assists, including a no-look, behind-the-back dish to Andrew Wiggins. He finished with seven assists and seven rebounds in 27 minutes.

“I was trying to be out there and not think about it," Curry said. "If I needed to make that pass, make it and no hesitation. It was a good feeling, throwing the first one.”

The two-time MVP hit a 17-footer for his first basket early in the second quarter, then got a huge reaction for a 3-pointer from well beyond the arc shortly before halftime. He was 3 of 12 from 3-point range and 6 of 16 overall for the game, the only blemish on an otherwise encouraging night for the three-time champion.

“It was a cool vibe, competing like that,” he said.

Norman Powell scored a career-high 37 points for Toronto, which won in a rematch of last year's NBA Finals. The Raptors won that series in six games, finishing with a victory in Golden State's final game at its old arena in Oakland.

Kyle Lowry added 26 points and 10 assists, Serge Ibaka had 13 points and 13 rebounds, and Pascal Siakam had 17 points for the Raptors, who won at Phoenix on Tuesday night to end a three-game losing streak.

“Knowing that Steph was coming back, we knew it was going to be a great night, a great atmosphere," Lowry said. "One of the best players in the league was coming back from injury, we were a little more focused and concentrated on him, but coming in here, it's a great regular-season game.”

Damion Lee scored 23 points with five 3-pointers, and Marquese Chriss had 17 points and 12 rebound for the Warriors, who have lost 10 straight at home.

Curry was the only Golden State player in uniform who also played in last year's Finals - a fact that hit him during warmups, when none of his teammates harmonized with his strict pregame routine.

They jelled better after tipoff. Curry connected a few times with Wiggins, acquired from Minnesota in February. Toronto swarmed Curry when he had the ball, and Wiggins was the biggest benefactor with 21 points.

While Curry said he plans to work on his chemistry with Wiggins over the season's final 19 games, he said their connection Thursday was more coincidental - Curry was mostly just trying to find open teammates. He had just one turnover and came out pleased with his ability to space the floor with the remade roster.

“I felt better than I expected and felt like I obviously could have played more minutes," he said. "Have to stick to the plan just this first game, but that was the hardest part to deal with.”

A 3-pointer by Lowry and a powerful dunk from Anunoby stemmed Golden State's rally in the fourth quarter with Curry on the bench.

Curry checked back in with 3:51 left and hit a falling layup with two minutes remaining that pulled the Warriors within 113-108. Wiggins added a 3-pointer to make it 113-111, but Siakam made two baskets in 15 seconds to keep Toronto's lead safe.

“I think that it was a high energy building tonight and they were playing well,” Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. “I expected it to be a really close game tonight and there were no illusions in my mind that it wouldn’t be."

THROUGH THE WOODS

Curry practiced Monday with the G League Santa Cruz Warriors, then was recalled later in the day in a most anticipated promotion. His return to action came without most of his familiar supporting cast - Draymond Green missed his fourth straight game with a left knee injury, and Klay Thompson remains out with a torn left ACL.

“To me, it feels like it's on again," Kerr said. "We're now through the woods, as I said before the game, and we can start looking ahead and using these games to prepare ourselves to try to reach a higher level of play.”

“That's the nature of the season,” echoed Curry. “We're trying to build something new.”

TIP-INS

Raptors: Toronto had lost 13 of its last 14 on the Warriors' home court. ... The Raptors are 8-3 on the road vs. the Western Conference. ... The Raptors are the only opponent that swept the season series from the Warriors last season.

Warriors: Golden State hasn't won at home since beating Orlando 109-95 on Jan. 18. They 7-25 at home overall and 2-9 against the Eastern Conference. ... The 10-game home losing streak is Golden State's longest since an 11-game skid in 1997-98. ... The Warriors attempted a franchise-record 52 3-pointers, topping their 49 heaves on Jan. 16, 2019 against New Orleans.

UP NEXT

Raptors: Visit the Kings on Sunday night.

Warriors: Host the 76ers on Saturday night having lost 115-104 at Philadelphia on Jan. 28.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Quarter
TOR Raptors 32
GS Warriors 27

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:48   Norman Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:43   Defensive rebound by Juan Toscano-Anderson  
11:35 +3 Damion Lee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Juan Toscano-Anderson 0-3
11:28   Personal foul on Marquese Chriss  
11:17   Pascal Siakam missed hook shot  
11:13   Defensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
11:06   Marquese Chriss missed hook shot  
11:02   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
10:59   Shooting foul on Juan Toscano-Anderson  
10:59 +1 Pascal Siakam made 1st of 2 free throws 1-3
10:59 +1 Pascal Siakam made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-3
10:47 +2 Andrew Wiggins made turnaround jump shot 2-5
10:30 +2 Norman Powell made floating jump shot, assist by Kyle Lowry 4-5
10:19   Personal foul on Serge Ibaka  
10:11 +2 Marquese Chriss made driving layup, assist by Stephen Curry 4-7
10:05 +3 Kyle Lowry made 3-pt. jump shot 7-7
9:58   Personal foul on Norman Powell  
9:45 +2 Andrew Wiggins made layup, assist by Stephen Curry 7-9
9:34 +2 Serge Ibaka made dunk, assist by Kyle Lowry 9-9
9:21   Juan Toscano-Anderson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:18   Defensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
9:01 +2 Serge Ibaka made hook shot, assist by Pascal Siakam 11-9
8:50   Stephen Curry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:47   Defensive rebound by OG Anunoby  
8:44   Shooting foul on Andrew Wiggins  
8:44 +1 Kyle Lowry made 1st of 2 free throws 12-9
8:44 +1 Kyle Lowry made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-9
8:26   Andrew Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:23   Defensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
8:19   Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:12   Defensive rebound by Stephen Curry  
8:11   Stephen Curry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:06   Offensive rebound by Juan Toscano-Anderson  
8:04 +3 Damion Lee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Juan Toscano-Anderson 13-12
7:50   Norman Powell missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Marquese Chriss  
7:49   TOR team rebound  
7:39 +3 OG Anunoby made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Serge Ibaka 16-12
7:16   Andrew Wiggins missed jump shot  
7:11   Offensive rebound by Andrew Wiggins  
7:15   Andrew Wiggins missed dunk  
7:10   Offensive rebound by Andrew Wiggins  
7:08   Marquese Chriss missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:01   Defensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
6:58 +2 Norman Powell made jump shot, assist by Kyle Lowry 18-12
6:57   Full timeout called  
6:44 +2 Marquese Chriss made alley-oop shot, assist by Stephen Curry 18-14
6:23 +3 OG Anunoby made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Pascal Siakam 21-14
6:08 +2 Mychal Mulder made reverse layup, assist by Damion Lee 21-16
6:01   Norman Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:57   Offensive rebound by OG Anunoby  
5:56   Serge Ibaka missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:53   Defensive rebound by Eric Paschall  
5:49 +2 Eric Paschall made jump shot, assist by Mychal Mulder 21-18
5:31   Pascal Siakam missed hook shot  
5:27   Defensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
5:23   Andrew Wiggins missed jump shot  
5:19   Defensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
5:13   Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:09   Defensive rebound by Damion Lee  
5:04   Bad pass turnover on Damion Lee, stolen by Kyle Lowry  
4:46 +2 Serge Ibaka made jump shot, assist by Kyle Lowry 23-18
4:31   Eric Paschall missed jump shot  
4:28   Defensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
4:26   Out of bounds turnover on Kyle Lowry  
4:06   Mychal Mulder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:04   GS team rebound  
3:56   Damion Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:52   Defensive rebound by Patrick McCaw  
3:43   Pascal Siakam missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:41   Defensive rebound by Jordan Poole  
3:33 +2 Damion Lee made floating jump shot, assist by Dragan Bender 23-20
3:27   Shooting foul on Mychal Mulder  
3:27 +1 Kyle Lowry made 1st of 2 free throws 24-20
3:27 +1 Kyle Lowry made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-20
3:17   Personal foul on Terence Davis  
3:11   Dragan Bender missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:05   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
3:01   Pascal Siakam missed jump shot  
2:57   Defensive rebound by Dragan Bender  
2:52 +2 Eric Paschall made dunk 25-22
2:44 +2 Pascal Siakam made layup, assist by Kyle Lowry 27-22
2:37   Jordan Poole missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:29   Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry  
2:22 +3 Kyle Lowry made 3-pt. jump shot 30-22
2:02   Eric Paschall missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Pascal Siakam  
1:59   Defensive rebound by Patrick McCaw  
1:50   Offensive foul on Pascal Siakam  
1:50   Turnover on Pascal Siakam  
1:34   Shooting foul on Chris Boucher  
1:34 +1 Eric Paschall made 1st of 2 free throws 30-23
1:34 +1 Eric Paschall made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-24
1:31   Terence Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:18   Defensive rebound by Andrew Wiggins  
1:09 +3 Mychal Mulder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dragan Bender 30-27
0:54 +2 Chris Boucher made dunk, assist by Patrick McCaw 32-27
0:44   Andrew Wiggins missed hook shot  
0:40   Offensive rebound by Dragan Bender  
0:39   Dragan Bender missed dunk, blocked by Chris Boucher  
0:35   Defensive rebound by Chris Boucher  
0:25   Norman Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:21   Defensive rebound by Eric Paschall  
0:00   Mychal Mulder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   GS team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
TOR Raptors 30
GS Warriors 28

Time Team Play Score
11:47 +2 Dragan Bender made dunk, assist by Jordan Poole 32-29
11:21   Terence Davis missed jump shot, blocked by Andrew Wiggins  
11:16   Defensive rebound by Stephen Curry  
11:16   Lost ball turnover on Stephen Curry, stolen by Norman Powell  
11:14   Shooting foul on Jordan Poole  
11:14 +1 Norman Powell made 1st of 2 free throws 33-29
11:14 +1 Norman Powell made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-29
11:06   Out of bounds turnover on Andrew Wiggins  
10:49 +2 Norman Powell made fade-away jump shot, assist by Terence Davis 36-29
10:37   Dragan Bender missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:33   Defensive rebound by Terence Davis  
10:20 +3 Norman Powell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Terence Davis 39-29
10:09 +2 Stephen Curry made floating jump shot 39-31
10:09   Shooting foul on Patrick McCaw  
10:09 +1 Stephen Curry made free throw 39-32
9:56 +2 Norman Powell made finger-roll layup, assist by Terence Davis 41-32
9:44   Dragan Bender missed driving layup  
9:44   TOR team rebound  
9:44   Personal foul on Dragan Bender  
9:33 +3 Norman Powell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Terence Davis 44-32
9:26   Stephen Curry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:07   Offensive rebound by Juan Toscano-Anderson  
9:07 +2 Juan Toscano-Anderson made dunk 44-34
9:05 +2 Terence Davis made dunk 46-34
9:05   Full timeout called  
8:50   Shooting foul on Chris Boucher  
8:50   Marquese Chriss missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:50   GS team rebound  
8:50 +1 Marquese Chriss made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-35
8:30 +3 Norman Powell made 3-pt. jump shot 49-35
8:12   Marquese Chriss missed driving dunk  
8:12   GS team rebound  
8:08   Stephen Curry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:06   Defensive rebound by Terence Davis  
7:52   Chris Boucher missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:49   Defensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
7:40 +3 Stephen Curry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Juan Toscano-Anderson 49-38
7:26 +2 Terence Davis made driving dunk 51-38
7:26   Shooting foul on Marquese Chriss  
7:26 +1 Terence Davis made free throw 52-38
7:06   Damion Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:03   Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry  
6:59   Norman Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:55   Defensive rebound by Mychal Mulder  
6:49   Shooting foul on Kyle Lowry  
6:49 +1 Damion Lee made 1st of 2 free throws 52-39
6:49 +1 Damion Lee made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-40
6:37 +2 Serge Ibaka made dunk, assist by Norman Powell 54-40
6:17   Traveling violation turnover on Eric Paschall  
5:53   Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:53   TOR team rebound  
5:51   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
5:32 +2 Marquese Chriss made alley-oop shot, assist by Eric Paschall 54-42
5:15   Serge Ibaka missed hook shot  
5:11   Defensive rebound by Mychal Mulder  
4:56 +2 Damion Lee made jump shot, assist by Marquese Chriss 54-44
4:46   Full timeout called  
4:39   Jumpball  
4:26   Pascal Siakam missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:22   Offensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
4:21   Serge Ibaka missed layup  
4:17   Defensive rebound by Juan Toscano-Anderson  
4:02   Damion Lee missed floating jump shot  
3:58   Defensive rebound by Matt Thomas  
3:49   Patrick McCaw missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:46   Defensive rebound by Juan Toscano-Anderson  
3:24 +3 Stephen Curry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Paschall 54-47
3:12   Out of bounds turnover on Matt Thomas  
3:02   Stephen Curry missed finger-roll layup  
2:56   Offensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
3:00   Marquese Chriss missed dunk  
2:56   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
2:50 +2 Pascal Siakam made running Jump Shot, assist by Kyle Lowry 56-47
2:41   Andrew Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:38   Defensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
2:29   Pascal Siakam missed fade-away jump shot  
2:25   Defensive rebound by Stephen Curry  
2:21   Eric Paschall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:14   Offensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
2:13   Damion Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:12   GS team rebound  
2:12   Personal foul on Serge Ibaka  
2:06   Shooting foul on Kyle Lowry  
2:06 +1 Marquese Chriss made 1st of 2 free throws 56-48
2:06 +1 Marquese Chriss made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-49
1:49   Defensive rebound by Damion Lee  
1:34 +2 Eric Paschall made driving layup, assist by Stephen Curry 56-51
1:20   Shooting foul on Eric Paschall  
1:20 +1 Pascal Siakam made 1st of 2 free throws 57-51
1:20 +1 Pascal Siakam made 2nd of 2 free throws 58-51
1:02   Mychal Mulder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:00   Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry  
0:56 +2 Norman Powell made finger-roll layup, assist by Kyle Lowry 60-51
0:45   Stephen Curry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:41   Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry  
0:35 +2 Norman Powell made driving layup, assist by Kyle Lowry 62-51
0:29   Shooting foul on OG Anunoby  
0:29 +1 Stephen Curry made 1st of 2 free throws 62-52
0:29 +1 Stephen Curry made 2nd of 2 free throws 62-53
0:08   Lost ball turnover on Norman Powell, stolen by Juan Toscano-Anderson  
0:03 +2 Andrew Wiggins made layup, assist by Eric Paschall 62-55
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
TOR Raptors 27
GS Warriors 33

Time Team Play Score
11:45   Juan Toscano-Anderson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:40   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
11:36 +2 Pascal Siakam made driving layup 64-55
11:18 +3 Damion Lee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Stephen Curry 64-58
10:55   Pascal Siakam missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:53   Defensive rebound by Andrew Wiggins  
10:43   Marquese Chriss missed layup  
10:41   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
10:37 +3 Kyle Lowry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Pascal Siakam 67-58
10:29   Damion Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:21   Defensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
10:15   Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:10   Offensive rebound by OG Anunoby  
10:09   Serge Ibaka missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:07   Defensive rebound by Stephen Curry  
10:04 +2 Andrew Wiggins made layup, assist by Stephen Curry 67-60
9:53   Shooting foul on Juan Toscano-Anderson  
9:53 +1 Pascal Siakam made 1st of 2 free throws 68-60
9:53   Pascal Siakam missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:51   Defensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
9:41   Shooting foul on Norman Powell  
9:41 +1 Stephen Curry made 1st of 2 free throws 68-61
9:41 +1 Stephen Curry made 2nd of 2 free throws 68-62
9:25   Serge Ibaka missed hook shot  
9:21   Defensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
9:14   Andrew Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:10   Defensive rebound by Norman Powell  
9:02 +3 Serge Ibaka made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Lowry 71-62
8:41 +2 Stephen Curry made floating jump shot, assist by Damion Lee 71-64
8:25   Out of bounds turnover on Pascal Siakam  
8:17   Stephen Curry missed 3-pt. turnaround jump shot  
8:13   Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry  
8:05   Shooting foul on Juan Toscano-Anderson  
8:05 +1 Kyle Lowry made 1st of 2 free throws 72-64
8:05 +1 Kyle Lowry made 2nd of 2 free throws 73-64
7:54 +2 Andrew Wiggins made jump shot 73-66
7:35 +2 Norman Powell made driving layup, assist by Serge Ibaka 75-66
7:23   Marquese Chriss missed hook shot  
7:35   Offensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
7:22   Marquese Chriss missed dunk  
7:21   Offensive rebound by Andrew Wiggins  
7:16 +3 Stephen Curry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andrew Wiggins