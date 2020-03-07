POR
Baynes has career-high 37 points, Suns top Blazers 127-117

  • AP
  • Mar 07, 2020

PHOENIX (AP) Aron Baynes scored a career-high 37 points on a career-high nine 3-pointers, Dario Saric added 24 points and the Phoenix Suns beat the Portland Trail Blazers 127-117 on Friday night to snap a four-game losing streak.

Baynes was 9 of 14 from long distance and 12 of 23 overall. He also had 16 rebounds. The huge night came one game after the big Australian didn't even play against the Toronto Raptors because coach Monty Williams didn't like the matchup.

''It can be funny in the NBA like that,'' Baynes said. ''Night to night it can be completely different. One thing we've done well as a team is a next-man-up mentality. If you go out there and play within Monty's system, he usually puts you in places to succeed.''

Phoenix never trailed and made 19 3-pointers. It was a much-needed win for the Suns after they had lost four straight home games to hurt their already fading playoff hopes.

The 6-foot-10 Baynes is an eight-year NBA veteran but almost never shot 3-pointers until last season. He made it a big part of his game when he joined the Suns this season and was hitting them at a 33% rate coming into Friday.

He came out firing against the Blazers, hitting five from beyond the arc in the first quarter, which already beat his career high of four, He was especially good from his favorite spot at the top of the key and his nine 3-pointers tied a single-game franchise record.

By the end of the night, the crowd was screaming for him to shoot every time he touched the ball beyond the arc.

''Exactly how I drew it up this morning,'' Williams said laughing. ''Aron, go for 37. Nine threes. He got the guys going when he started dropping a few of them. Then we started running a few plays for him.''

Devin Booker added 23 points and 12 assists for the Suns.

CJ McCollum led Portland with 25 points, and Damian Lillard had 24. Hassan Whiteside added 23 points and 20 rebounds. The Blazers are among the teams fighting with the Suns for the final spot in the Western Conference playoffs. They're 3 1/2 games behind eighth-place Memphis. The Suns are six games back.

Whiteside said the Blazers simply didn't have an answer for Baynes.

''He had a career night, bro. It happens,'' Whiteside said. ''He took 23 shots. He got hot. Once he hit a step back over (Lillard), I knew he was feeling good.''

Said Blazers coach Terry Stotts: ''You expect him to make some threes but you don't expect him to make that many.''

The Suns led 56-33 midway through the second quarter but Portland responded with a big run to close the gap to 67-58 by halftime. Baynes had 22 points by the break, making six 3-pointers. McCollum had 16 points for the Blazers.

PLUS-MINUS MVP

Suns point guard Ricky Rubio had 13 points and 10 assists for his sixth double-double in seven games. Even more impressive: Phoenix outscored Portland by 32 points during the 33 minutes he was on the court. They were outscored by 22 on the 15 minutes he was on the bench.

''He's a calming presence out there for us,'' Baynes said. ''There's not any situation he hasn't seen. And he sees it with the ball in his hands.''

TIP-INS

Trail Blazers: Whiteside had 10 rebounds and three blocked shots in the first half. ... Portland had won two straight before Friday's loss.

Suns: Phoenix had just nine healthy players. Starting center Deandre Ayton missed the game after spraining his ankle at the end of Tuesday's loss to Toronto. Cameron Johnson (illness), Kelly Oubre Jr. (right knee injury) and Frank Kaminsky III (right patella stress fracture) were also out.

UP NEXT

Trail Blazers: Host Sacramento on Saturday night.

Suns: Host Milwaukee on Sunday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

1st Quarter
POR Trail Blazers 22
PHO Suns 34

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:45   Damian Lillard missed fade-away jump shot  
11:43   Defensive rebound by Aron Baynes  
11:29 +3 Devin Booker made 3-pt. jump shot 0-3
11:14   Shooting foul on Ricky Rubio  
11:14   Trevor Ariza missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:14   POR team rebound  
11:14 +1 Trevor Ariza made 2nd of 2 free throws 1-3
11:00 +2 Ricky Rubio made running Jump Shot, assist by Devin Booker 1-5
10:50 +2 Hassan Whiteside made floating jump shot, assist by CJ McCollum 3-5
10:34 +2 Aron Baynes made driving dunk, assist by Devin Booker 3-7
10:25   CJ McCollum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:23   Defensive rebound by Aron Baynes  
10:18 +2 Ricky Rubio made jump shot 3-9
9:48   Carmelo Anthony missed jump shot  
9:45   Defensive rebound by Aron Baynes  
9:38   Dario Saric missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:35   Defensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony  
9:25   Out of bounds turnover on Damian Lillard  
9:10   Devin Booker missed jump shot  
9:06   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
8:57   Carmelo Anthony missed jump shot  
8:54   Defensive rebound by Aron Baynes  
8:45 +3 Aron Baynes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ricky Rubio 3-12
8:29 +2 CJ McCollum made driving layup 5-12
8:24   Devin Booker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:20   Offensive rebound by Ricky Rubio  
8:18 +2 Ricky Rubio made jump shot 5-14
8:04   Trevor Ariza missed floating jump shot  
8:01   Defensive rebound by Aron Baynes  
7:58   Ricky Rubio missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:54   Defensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony  
7:43   Carmelo Anthony missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:41   Defensive rebound by Devin Booker  
7:24 +3 Aron Baynes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ricky Rubio 5-17
7:23   Full timeout called  
7:04   Carmelo Anthony missed driving layup, blocked by Dario Saric  
7:04   POR team rebound  
7:02 +2 CJ McCollum made layup, assist by Trevor Ariza 7-17
6:43   Lost ball turnover on Devin Booker, stolen by Trevor Ariza  
6:43   Personal foul on Devin Booker  
6:29   Damian Lillard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:26   Defensive rebound by Ricky Rubio  
6:18   Lost ball turnover on Devin Booker, stolen by CJ McCollum  
6:10   CJ McCollum missed jump shot  
6:06   Offensive rebound by CJ McCollum  
6:04 +2 Hassan Whiteside made hook shot, assist by CJ McCollum 9-17
5:51   Mikal Bridges missed jump shot  
5:49   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
5:39   Damian Lillard missed finger-roll layup  
5:39   Offensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
5:39   Hassan Whiteside missed dunk  
5:39   Offensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
5:39   Shooting foul on Ricky Rubio  
5:39   Hassan Whiteside missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:39   POR team rebound  
5:39   Hassan Whiteside missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:37   Defensive rebound by Devin Booker  
5:19   Elie Okobo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:15   Offensive rebound by Cheick Diallo  
5:12   Devin Booker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:08   Offensive rebound by Aron Baynes  
5:07   Aron Baynes missed floating jump shot  
5:04   Defensive rebound by Damian Lillard  
4:58   Carmelo Anthony missed jump shot  
4:56   Defensive rebound by Cheick Diallo  
4:43   Elie Okobo missed running Jump Shot  
4:39   Defensive rebound by Trevor Ariza  
4:34   Gary Trent Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:29   Defensive rebound by Cheick Diallo  
4:23   Shooting foul on Gary Trent Jr.  
4:23 +1 Aron Baynes made 1st of 2 free throws 9-18
4:23 +1 Aron Baynes made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-19
4:07   Damian Lillard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:05   Defensive rebound by Aron Baynes  
3:53 +3 Aron Baynes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elie Okobo 9-22
3:43   Shooting foul on Aron Baynes  
3:43 +1 Damian Lillard made 1st of 2 free throws 10-22
3:43 +1 Damian Lillard made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-22
3:32 +3 Aron Baynes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elie Okobo 11-25
3:20   Offensive foul on Trevor Ariza  
3:20   Turnover on Trevor Ariza  
3:02 +2 Devin Booker made turnaround jump shot 11-27
2:56   Out of bounds turnover on Damian Lillard  
2:56   Full timeout called  
2:45   Cheick Diallo missed floating jump shot  
2:43   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
2:27 +2 CJ McCollum made turnaround jump shot 13-27
2:04 +2 Cheick Diallo made driving layup, assist by Devin Booker 13-29
1:55 +3 Hassan Whiteside made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mario Hezonja 16-29
1:43 +3 Aron Baynes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elie Okobo 16-32
1:26   Personal foul on Jevon Carter  
1:26 +1 CJ McCollum made 1st of 2 free throws 17-32
1:26 +1 CJ McCollum made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-32
1:06   Jevon Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by CJ McCollum  
1:01   Offensive rebound by Jevon Carter  
1:00 +2 Jevon Carter made jump shot 18-34
0:50   Violation  
0:39   Shooting foul on Elie Okobo  
0:39 +1 Wenyen Gabriel made 1st of 2 free throws 19-34
0:39 +1 Wenyen Gabriel made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-34
0:25   Bad pass turnover on Jevon Carter, stolen by Gary Trent Jr.  
0:21 +2 Gary Trent Jr. made layup 22-34
0:21   Shooting foul on Dario Saric  
0:21   Gary Trent Jr. missed free throw  
0:20   Defensive rebound by Jevon Carter  
0:07   Personal foul on Wenyen Gabriel  
0:04   Bad pass turnover on Cheick Diallo, stolen by Wenyen Gabriel  
0:00   Gary Trent Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   POR team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
POR Trail Blazers 36
PHO Suns 33

Time Team Play Score
11:45   Personal foul on Wenyen Gabriel  
11:32 +2 Dario Saric made driving layup 22-36
11:16 +2 CJ McCollum made driving layup, assist by Mario Hezonja 24-36
11:03 +2 Mikal Bridges made driving layup, assist by Ricky Rubio 24-38
10:49   Anfernee Simons missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:45   Offensive rebound by Wenyen Gabriel  
10:40   Gary Trent Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:38   PHO team rebound  
10:16   Ricky Rubio missed floating jump shot, blocked by Mario Hezonja  
10:14   Defensive rebound by Wenyen Gabriel  
9:58   Mario Hezonja missed running Jump Shot  
9:56   Defensive rebound by Dario Saric  
9:52 +2 Mikal Bridges made dunk, assist by Cheick Diallo 24-40
9:37   CJ McCollum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:34   Defensive rebound by Cheick Diallo  
9:25 +3 Dario Saric made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ricky Rubio 24-43
9:24   Full timeout called  
9:04   Out of bounds turnover on Damian Lillard  
8:52 +2 Dario Saric made hook shot, assist by Ricky Rubio 24-45
8:38 +3 Carmelo Anthony made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damian Lillard 27-45
8:19 +3 Ty Jerome made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mikal Bridges 27-48
8:03 +2 Gary Trent Jr. made floating jump shot, assist by Damian Lillard 29-48
7:53 +2 Mikal Bridges made reverse layup, assist by Ricky Rubio 29-50
7:37 +2 Anfernee Simons made layup, assist by Hassan Whiteside 31-50
7:37   Violation  
7:26   Ricky Rubio missed fade-away jump shot  
7:23   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
7:16 +2 Damian Lillard made driving layup 33-50
6:58 +2 Dario Saric made hook shot 33-52
6:50   Carmelo Anthony missed jump shot  
6:46   Defensive rebound by Cheick Diallo  
6:37   Cheick Diallo missed driving layup, blocked by Hassan Whiteside  
6:33   Defensive rebound by Damian Lillard  
6:30   Gary Trent Jr. missed layup  
6:27   Defensive rebound by Ricky Rubio  
6:24   Shooting foul on Anfernee Simons  
6:24 +1 Dario Saric made 1st of 2 free throws 33-53
6:24 +1 Dario Saric made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-54
6:08   Damian Lillard missed finger-roll layup  
6:06   Defensive rebound by Mikal Bridges  
6:05   Shooting foul on Trevor Ariza  
6:05 +1 Mikal Bridges made 1st of 2 free throws 33-55
6:05 +1 Mikal Bridges made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-56
5:54 +3 Damian Lillard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by CJ McCollum 36-56
5:43   Ty Jerome missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:42   Offensive rebound by Dario Saric  
5:33 +3 Devin Booker made 3-pt. jump shot 36-59
5:13 +2 Trevor Ariza made driving layup, assist by Carmelo Anthony 38-59
5:05   Devin Booker missed jump shot  
5:02   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
4:54   Personal foul on Ty Jerome  
4:42 +3 Trevor Ariza made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by CJ McCollum 41-59
4:26   Aron Baynes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:23   Defensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony  
4:16   Carmelo Anthony missed driving layup, blocked by Aron Baynes  
4:16   POR team rebound  
4:14 +3 CJ McCollum made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trevor Ariza 44-59
3:59   Devin Booker missed driving layup, blocked by Hassan Whiteside  
3:55   Defensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony  
3:54   Shooting foul on Devin Booker  
3:54 +1 Trevor Ariza made 1st of 3 free throws 45-59
3:54 +1 Trevor Ariza made 2nd of 3 free throws 46-59
3:54 +1 Trevor Ariza made 3rd of 3 free throws 47-59
3:48   Personal foul on Carmelo Anthony  
3:39   Dario Saric missed driving layup, blocked by Hassan Whiteside  
3:39   PHO team rebound  
3:30   Devin Booker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:27   Offensive rebound by Elie Okobo  
3:27   Jevon Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:27   Offensive rebound by Aron Baynes  
3:24   Aron Baynes missed dunk  
3:23   Offensive rebound by Aron Baynes  
3:23   Aron Baynes missed dunk  
3:20   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
3:10 +3 CJ McCollum made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damian Lillard 50-59
3:00   Offensive foul on Aron Baynes  
2:23   Ricky Rubio missed jump shot  
2:21   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
2:16   Personal foul on Ricky Rubio  
2:05 +2 Damian Lillard made driving layup 54-59
1:51   Dario Saric missed running Jump Shot  
1:47   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
1:43   Personal foul on Mikal Bridges  
1:32 +2 Carmelo Anthony made jump shot 56-59
1:17 +2 Devin Booker made reverse layup 56-61
1:02   Trevor Ariza missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:59   Defensive rebound by Aron Baynes  
0:40 +3 Aron Baynes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devin Booker 56-64
0:28 +2 Hassan Whiteside made reverse layup, assist by CJ McCollum 58-64
0:07 +3 Mikal Bridges made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devin Booker 58-67
0:01   CJ McCollum missed jump shot  
0:01   POR team rebound  

3rd Quarter
POR Trail Blazers 24
PHO Suns 28

Time Team Play Score
11:36   Aron Baynes missed driving layup, blocked by Hassan Whiteside  
11:30   Defensive rebound by Trevor Ariza  
11:30   Bad pass turnover on Trevor Ariza, stolen by Mikal Bridges  
11:24   Devin Booker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:21   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
11:18   Trevor Ariza missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:15   Defensive rebound by Aron Baynes  
11:06   Violation  
10:53   CJ McCollum missed jump shot  
10:47   Offensive rebound by Trevor Ariza  
10:47   Trevor Ariza missed dunk  
10:47   Defensive rebound by Mikal Bridges  
10:43 +2 Devin Booker made layup, assist by Mikal Bridges 58-69
10:30   Hassan Whiteside missed hook shot  
10:28   Defensive rebound by Devin Booker  
10:19   Traveling violation turnover on Dario Saric  
10:08   Bad pass turnover on Damian Lillard, stolen by Dario Saric  
10:01 +2 Devin Booker made layup, assist by Ricky Rubio 58-71
9:41 +2 Hassan Whiteside made layup, assist by CJ McCollum 60-71
9:41   Shooting foul on Aron Baynes  
9:41   Hassan Whiteside missed free throw  
9:41   Offensive rebound by Trevor Ariza  
9:40 +2 Trevor Ariza made dunk 62-71
9:27   Personal foul on Hassan Whiteside  
9:22   Personal foul on Trevor Ariza  
9:15   Devin Booker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:12   Offensive rebound by Dario Saric  
9:05 +3 Mikal Bridges made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devin Booker 62-74
8:45   Bad pass turnover on Hassan Whiteside, stolen by Aron Baynes  
8:42 +2 Mikal Bridges made dunk, assist by Ricky Rubio 62-76
8:42   Full timeout called  
8:22   Lost ball turnover on Carmelo Anthony, stolen by Mikal Bridges  
8:19 +2 Mikal Bridges made layup 62-78
8:07   Damian Lillard missed driving layup, blocked by Aron Baynes  
8:05   Defensive rebound by Dario Saric  
8:03   Personal foul on CJ McCollum  
7:54 +3 Aron Baynes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ricky Rubio 62-81
7:28   Lost ball turnover on Carmelo Anthony, stolen by Ricky Rubio  
7:23 +2 Dario Saric made layup, assist by Devin Booker 62-83
6:58   Carmelo Anthony missed jump shot  
6:54   Defensive rebound by Aron Baynes